We are entering a new phase of developing Soylent News. I'm John and I am the president of the nonprofit board of Soylent Phoenix, which manages Soylent News.

Soon we'll be asking you to review, suggest, and comment on our proposals for a variety of organizational and management changes that we hope will build our community and that will make the site more useful and friendly without changing the intent and basic design.

More coming soon so keep an eye out for updates. Your input is essential.

https://soylentnews.org/faq.pl

John