We are entering a new phase of developing Soylent News. I'm John and I am the president of the nonprofit board of Soylent Phoenix, which manages Soylent News.
Soon we'll be asking you to review, suggest, and comment on our proposals for a variety of organizational and management changes that we hope will build our community and that will make the site more useful and friendly without changing the intent and basic design.
More coming soon so keep an eye out for updates. Your input is essential.
John
(Score: 2, Informative) by khallow on Friday March 28, @04:05PM (1 child)
This happens after Stripe approves my card (I saw a green check mark on the Stripe popup before it disappeared and this screen showed up).
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Friday March 28, @04:31PM
It is a known problem with our Stripe account which is not yet resolved, and I apologise that this is not being fixed as quickly as anyone would like. I issued a Meta about it and said that I would inform the community when it is fixed.
For the moment PayPal is working as are direct bank transfers.
If you, or anyone else, need to renew your subscription privileges to enable specific functions to be available to you then I can grant you a period of time. Please email me if this is the case.
I am not interested in knowing who people are or where they live. My interest starts and stops at our servers.