Security Vulnerability Fixed in Firefox 136.0.4, Firefox ESR 128.8.1, Firefox ESR 115.21.1

posted by hubie on Saturday March 29, @03:00AM
from the why-are-you-still-using-windows? dept.
upstart writes:

Security Vulnerability fixed in Firefox 136.0.4, Firefox ESR 128.8.1, Firefox ESR 115.21.1:

Security Vulnerability fixed in Firefox 136.0.4, Firefox ESR 128.8.1, Firefox ESR 115.21.1 #CVE-2025-2857: Incorrect handle could lead to sandbox escapes Description

Following the recent Chrome sandbox escape (CVE-2025-2783), various Firefox developers identified a similar pattern in our IPC code. A compromised child process could cause the parent process to return an unintentionally powerful handle, leading to a sandbox escape.
The original vulnerability was being exploited in the wild.
This only affects Firefox on Windows. Other operating systems are unaffected.

