from the why-are-you-still-using-windows? dept.
Security Vulnerability fixed in Firefox 136.0.4, Firefox ESR 128.8.1, Firefox ESR 115.21.1:
Following the recent Chrome sandbox escape (CVE-2025-2783), various Firefox developers identified a similar pattern in our IPC code. A compromised child process could cause the parent process to return an unintentionally powerful handle, leading to a sandbox escape.
The original vulnerability was being exploited in the wild.
This only affects Firefox on Windows. Other operating systems are unaffected.
- Firefox Says It's Vulnerable to Chrome's Zero-Day Used in Espionage Attacks
- CVE-2025-2783 in Operation ForumTroll APT
