Tor Network Status - A Pretty Yet Detailed Current List of Nodes and Type

posted by janrinok on Sunday March 30, @03:03AM   Printer-friendly
from the which-way-to-go dept.
Digital Liberty

An Anonymous Coward writes:

A very pretty and detailed Tor Network Status (Onion link) page, listing node by node and type for each.

This is an unofficial current list.

For official lists and more info, visit:

https://consensus-health.torproject.org/
https://consensus-health.torproject.org/consensus-health.html

