posted by janrinok on Sunday March 30, @03:03AM
A very pretty and detailed Tor Network Status (Onion link) page, listing node by node and type for each.
This is an unofficial current list.
For official lists and more info, visit:
https://consensus-health.torproject.org/
https://consensus-health.torproject.org/consensus-health.html
