https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-03-26/jpmorgan-says-quantum-experiment-generated-truly-random-numbers [Probably paywalled]
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-025-08737-1 [Accessible at time of editing--JR]
Over at JP Morgan they have now created certified randomness using a trapped-ion quantum processor. Compared to old-computer with algorithms and the usual "randomness" that we all know. Still somewhat unclear what they are going to use this genuine randomness for but some kind of financial or encryption application seems likely.
Abstract
Although quantum computers can perform a wide range of practically important tasks beyond the abilities of classical computers1,2, realizing this potential remains a challenge. An example is to use an untrusted remote device to generate random bits that can be certified to contain a certain amount of entropy3. Certified randomness has many applications but is impossible to achieve solely by classical computation. Here we demonstrate the generation of certifiably random bits using the 56-qubit Quantinuum H2-1 trapped-ion quantum computer accessed over the Internet. Our protocol leverages the classical hardness of recent random circuit sampling demonstrations4,5: a client generates quantum 'challenge' circuits using a small randomness seed, sends them to an untrusted quantum server to execute and verifies the results of the server. We analyse the security of our protocol against a restricted class of realistic near-term adversaries. Using classical verification with measured combined sustained performance of 1.1 × 1018 floating-point operations per second across multiple supercomputers, we certify 71,313 bits of entropy under this restricted adversary and additional assumptions. Our results demonstrate a step towards the practical applicability of present-day quantum computers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 29, @10:18PM
Randoms are good for some things, but.
One of the things that gets me is you could get the random number "3". It's prime, too! However: it's worthless. If it's being used for public-key crypto, and it's within the first couple million primes or so, it'll just be checked by dictionary. They're worthless.
It needs to be large enough that it's unlikely to be checked as a matter of course. As far as random, the only thing that gets you is that there won't be a "most-likely" batch of numbers to check... but actually being random isn't so important. Pseudo random is fine, truly random doesn't get you more. Pseudo random is only bad if you can predict the results.
All of this focus on random, but it doesn't get us anything more. If someone happens to guess the right number, you're still doomed.