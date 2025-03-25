23andMe customers struggle to delete their data:
The computer systems of 23andMe have been struggling to cope with the sheer volume of customers racing to delete their data, after the DNA-testing company announced that it was filing for bankruptcy protection.
The firm says it has now resolved the IT problems caused by increased traffic on its website at the start of the week.
But users have reported ongoing difficulties as they scrambled to protect their genetic information, health histories, and ancestry details.
A number of those who have successfully removed their data have also told the BBC of their ongoing anxieties about 23andMe's future.
The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday in order to sell itself through a court-supervised process.
"If 23andMe is going to be sold, then my data can be sold, from what I hear," said 52 year old Danielle Landriscina of Maryland. Ms Landriscina signed up for 23andMe in 2018 to connect with members of her father's side of the family.
"What's stopping something like a health insurance company from buying my data and then using it to determine if I get health insurance or how much I have to pay for it?," added Ms Landriscina, who works in tech sales.
For now, 23andMe "will not voluntarily share your Personal Information" with insurance companies, the company's current privacy statement states.
But the future is less certain. 23andMe's proposed May 14 auction of its assets could include the genetic data of its millions of customers.
To protect herself, Ms Landriscina said she tried multiple times to log into her 23andMe account starting on Tuesday morning, both on her phone and through a web browser.
She was among the many customers asked to complete the login process by email using two-factor authentication to verify her identity.
She said she didn't receive a verification code until the evening, and only saw it after a ten-minute window to use the code had expired.
Earlier in the day, the company's online chat service advised her to try again later due to a surge in traffic to the website. It wasn't until Tuesday night that she was able to remove her account from the company's database.
"If anyone has any issues in regards to accessing their account or deleting their data, they can go to our customer care site for support," a 23andMe spokesperson said in reply to a BBC inquiry.
[...] According to 23andMe, deleting an account and associated data will permanently delete the data associated with all profiles within the account.
Attorneys General from multiple US states - including California, Arizona, South Carolina, and New York - have advised 23andMe customers to purge their information from the firm's database given the sensitivity of the material it has amassed during its years in operation.
"Every individual will have a different appetite for risk and will value their own private information differently," California Attorney General Rob Bonta told the BBC by phone Monday.
"It's up to them what they do, but I wanted to advise them of their right to delete."
On Friday, Mr Bonta issued a consumer alert offering users a step-by-step guide on what to do as signs of 23andMe's financial distress mounted.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday March 31, @02:53AM
Giving your DNA to a private company is like posting your your username and password: it can't be walked back.
The question is: unless you had a good reason, like if you suspect your family has history of cancer or heart disease and you want to take preventive action, if you send your genetic code to 23andme to find out what percentage of Cherokee or Irish you were... what were you thinking?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 31, @03:01AM
Anybody here really believe the data is actually deleted? All that happens is you are denied access