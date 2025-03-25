The computer systems of 23andMe have been struggling to cope with the sheer volume of customers racing to delete their data, after the DNA-testing company announced that it was filing for bankruptcy protection.

The firm says it has now resolved the IT problems caused by increased traffic on its website at the start of the week.

But users have reported ongoing difficulties as they scrambled to protect their genetic information, health histories, and ancestry details.

A number of those who have successfully removed their data have also told the BBC of their ongoing anxieties about 23andMe's future.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday in order to sell itself through a court-supervised process.

"If 23andMe is going to be sold, then my data can be sold, from what I hear," said 52 year old Danielle Landriscina of Maryland. Ms Landriscina signed up for 23andMe in 2018 to connect with members of her father's side of the family.

"What's stopping something like a health insurance company from buying my data and then using it to determine if I get health insurance or how much I have to pay for it?," added Ms Landriscina, who works in tech sales.

For now, 23andMe "will not voluntarily share your Personal Information" with insurance companies, the company's current privacy statement states.

But the future is less certain. 23andMe's proposed May 14 auction of its assets could include the genetic data of its millions of customers.