DragonOS is a Lubuntu-based desktop distribution which is focused on software defined radio (SDR). The distribution provides a pre-installed suite of the most powerful and accessible open source SDR software. DragonOS has verified support for a range of inexpensive and powerful SDR hardware, including RTL-SDR, HackRF One, LimeSDR, BladeRF, and others. - quote source

[ Ed's Note: How many in our community use or have experimented with SDR? I use it for tracking aircraft movements and I know others who live near me who download satellite imagery.]