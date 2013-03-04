from the as-we-segue-from-republic-to-oligarchy-to-kakistocracy dept.
Developer Dave Grauer has a long blog post about the broligarchs of Silicon Valley where he asks how they became the face of "technology" and examines how that came to be and what can be done to correct the error.
To be sure, the big software companies were often stupid and greedy, but they seemed relatively harmless to me during that time because progress was so fast, everybody was racing just to keep up. Nobody could capture the market. It was too quick and too slippery to hold.
[...] It would be easy to wrap up in that nostalgia like a warm and comfortable blanket and say that nothing will ever be as good ever again.
So it might surprise you to learn that's not how I feel at all. In fact, if you ask me, right now is the most amazing time to be in computing.
I'm serious. RIGHT NOW is, in a number of ways, far better than when I got started.
Here's the facts:
He provides a lot of examples of both what has happened and ways, both big and small, out of the situation.
Previously:
(2018) FBI Whistleblower on Pierre Omidyar and His Campaign to Neuter Wikileaks
(2016) Where Are the Other 10 Million Panama Papers?
(2014) Inside the Mind of an Oligarch
Related Stories
Mike Krieger via Liberty Blitzkrieg blog, found at Zero Hedge takes a look at the oligarchs, and sociopaths who want to control the governments and your lives.
In a nutshell, while almost all oligarchs are extremely wealthy (or have access to extreme wealth), not all people with extreme wealth are oligarchs. The term oligarch is reserved for those with extreme wealth who also want to control the political process, policy levers and most other aspects of the lives of the citizenry in a top-down tyrannical and undemocratic manner. They think they know best about pretty much everything, and believe unelected technocrats who share their worldview should be empowered so that they can unilaterally make all of society’s important decisions. The unwashed masses (plebs) in their minds are unnecessary distractions who must to be told what to do. Useless eaters who need to be brainwashed into worshipping the oligarch mindset, or turned into apathetic automatons incapable or unwilling to engage in critical thought. Either outcome is equally acceptable and equally encouraged.
These oligarchs and the centralized institutions they control pose the greatest threat to humanity at this time. I’m not exaggerating in the slightest when I say that the entire balance of the planet depends on their defeat. A world created in their image will be at best a technocratic, fascist dictatorship, and at worst end in a nuclear holocaust.
The positions of these very influential people are made clear:
He [Adelson] claims he doesn’t like journalism, yet owns a newspaper and wants to buy the New York Times. I suppose it makes sense. The best way to rob a bank is to own one, and the best way to destroy journalism is to own a propagandist newspaper.
He also does not seem to have much of a belief in democratic principles:
Adelson also said Israel would not be able to survive as a democracy: “So Israel won’t be a democratic state, so what?” he asked Saban, adding that democracy, after all, is not mentioned in the Torah, and recommended that the country build a “big wall” to protect itself, saying, “I would put up a big wall around my property.”
Their political influence is not restricted to Israel:
Adelson, 81, and Saban, 70, have gained enormous political power in the new era of super PACs and unlimited contributions, and both made it clear during a rare joint appearance Sunday before an audience of several hundred Israeli Americans that they intend to assert that power during the next presidential campaign and beyond with policy demands for their candidates. In particular, they vowed to press both sides for a more hawkish approach to the Middle East.
Still, Saban said that he thinks Clinton would repair the relationship and that he has told her he would spend “whatever it takes” to propel her into the White House.
Mike Krieger reported previously:
The case of Adelson exhibits all these issues of corruption and eccentricity. Much of his current fortune is recent and derives from the Macao casino, and Adelson has admitted to “likely” breaking Federal rules against using bribes to do business in other countries. (A reference to allegations that his company was involved in rewarding legislators of the Chinese Communist Party for supporting his Macao project.) There was a time when this admission alone would put the donor off limits for mainstream politicians.
When I posted my scepticism that we would be given the full truth about the content of the Panama Papers by the mainstream media outlets who were controlling them, it went viral and became the first individual article to be read by half a million people on this blog alone, and a multiple of that as it was posted all round the web, translated into several languages.
I also attracted some derision from establishment propagandists. I had contended that the fact the papers themselves were not made available, but we were rather fed selected information by the western and corporate state media, would limit and slant what the public was told. The initial concentration on Russia, Iran, Syria etc seemed to confirm this. But it was urged that more was to come, and I should wait, and it was suggested I would look foolish when they finished publishing. "Wait and see" tweeted the editor of the lead newspaper, the Suddeutsche Zeitung, in response to my post.
Well I waited, and what happened? The story fizzled out.
[...] I have a clue what is going on. A young lady contacted me from Le Monde newspaper. She was one of the journalists working on the Panama Papers. She had been allocated the task of researching a Russian oligarch, and not knowing I had made any comment on the Panama Papers, she contacted me as I had background information on the man. Her email made plain that the "International Consortium of Investigative Journalists" in Washington was closely controlling the process, and that what she wrote would have to go back to them for "checking" before publication. The ICIJ is funded, as I pointed out, by corporate America.
[....] So, in one stroke, the argument that the data was not being controlled because it was "shared with hundreds of journalists around the world" falls. That argument was repeatedly thrown at me but it appears not to be true; hundreds of journalists did not have unfettered access to the entire database or free publication of their findings. It was very much a controlled leak.
[Continues...]
FBI Whistleblower on Pierre Omidyar and His Campaign to Neuter Wikileaks
FBI whistleblower Sibel Edmonds asserts Pierre Omidyar decided to create The Intercept to not only take ownership of the Snowden leaks but also to continue his blockade against WikiLeaks and create a "honey trap" for whistleblowers.
WikiLeaks, the transparency organization known for publishing leaked documents that threaten the powerful, finds itself under pressure like never before, as does its editor-in-chief, Julian Assange. Now, the fight to silence Wikileaks is not only being waged by powerful government figures but also by the media, including outlets and organizations that have styled themselves as working to protect whistleblowers.
As this three-part series seeks to show, these outlets and organizations are being stealthily guided by the hands of special interests, not the public interest they claim to serve. Part I focuses on the Freedom of the Press Foundation, The Intercept, and the oligarch who has strongly influenced both organizations in his long-standing fight to silence WikiLeaks.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Sunday March 30, @01:14PM
Computers are a tool. The problem is Wall Street and it's demands for more more more. It's simply unacceptable to treat your employees well, charge a fair price,and not bundle crapware with your product. No, if you do this then it's called "leaving money on the table" and is considered A Very Bad Thing (tm) and the people responsible need to be fired ASAP.
Of course I'm against DEI. Donald, Eric, and Ivanka.