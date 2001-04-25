FuguIta is an OpenBSD live CD featuring portable workplace, low hardware requirements, additional software, and partial support for Japanese. This live CD is intended to be as close as possible to the default OpenBSD when installed on a hard disk. - quote source
On February 20, 2025, they celebrated their 20th Anniversary of the public release:
To be precise, it dates back to the release of its predecessor, CD-OpenBSD.
Initially, it was just an experimental project to create an OpenBSD system that could boot from a CD. I never imagined it would last this long.
Now, FuguIta supports three CPU architectures: i386, amd64, and arm64.
It can also be installed and used on a variety of media, including DVDs, USB memory sticks, SD cards, hard disks, and SSDs.
Its use cases have also expanded. While it was originally intended as a way to "try OpenBSD," it is now used not only as a daily PC environment but also as a dedicated machine for servers, routers, and IoT devices.
As a result, FuguIta is now used for various purposes in different countries around the world.
This is all thanks to the continued support of many people over the years:
• Users who downloaded and used FuguIta
• Those who provided valuable feedback, including reviews, questions, and feature requests
• Community members who offered mirror servers and technical support
When I first released CD-OpenBSD 20 years ago, there were many similar OpenBSD-based live systems. However, most of them have ceased development over time, and now FuguIta is likely the only one remaining.
I will continue to develop and release FuguIta for as long as possible.
Thank you for your continued support!
(Score: 4, Funny) by Gaaark on Thursday April 03, @12:11AM (1 child)
FuguIta: another one i've never heard about.
Fugged-aboot-it.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 03, @03:17AM
"FuguIta: another one i've never heard about."
Same here...that's why this place is a daily visit for me...always something I wasn't aware of.
And I am always looking for pre-enshittified things.
( Oh, incidentally, Tax Season is here, and I just fired up my old HP P3005 Laser Printer and VisiCalc on the P166 running DOS6.22...to run the numbers as I have done every year for the last 30 years. It still runs without warning me of all the things I need to renew before permission to run will be granted. I downloaded the required PDF's on my phone and FTP'd them to my Win7 laptop for printing. I know better than to let that old WIN7 machine ever see the internet again. My machine is apt to phone home and it will be just like a kitten mewing for Momma-cat, only to awake a Coyote whose intent is to silence the machines out there who still run under perpetual licence and no subscription.). I have my own private Intranet LAN. I flat no longer trust a Microsoft machine anywhere around the Internet. I use a burner phone to browse the web for the same reason I use tongs to pick up dog s#!t...and I don't want untrusted or unvetted executables anywhere around my good stuff. Let me just say I have had some bad experiences by letting anyone else mess with things of value to me, especially if there's a monetary incentive for them to mess me up. )
These days, the technology I buy is often no longer supported before I have even learned how to use it!
(Score: 2) by nostyle on Friday April 04, @05:17PM
A while back, for a ten year stretch, I used an OpenBSD box as a firewall for the computers in my home. I actually have a couple ARM laptops that are going unused at the moment. It would be cool if they could be booted with this live distro on SD Card, and perhaps provide some service in my home network.
Downloading it now...
