A new discovery by NASA's flagship James Webb Space Telescope has pushed forward the confirmed end date of the so-called "Cosmic Dark Ages" by some 270 million years.

In their study, an international team of researchers led by astrophysicist Joris Witstok of the University of Cambridge in England, analyzed the distant galaxy JADES-GS-z13-1-LA.

It is so far away that the light from it takes some 13.4 billion years to reach us, meaning we see it as it was just 330 million years after the big bang.

And from JADES-GS-z13-1-LA the team detected a signal of "reionization," the process through which the first stars made the universe once again transparent to light.

"We report the discovery of one of the most distant galaxies known to date," Witstok told Newsweek. "Unlike any other similarly distant galaxy, it shows a very clear, telltale signature that implies the galaxy contains a remarkably powerful source of extreme ultraviolet radiation.

"This also suggests it has made an unexpectedly early start to cosmic reionization, the process where neutral gas in between early galaxies is heated into a plasma by energetic radiation from stars and black holes forming in the first galaxies."

In the wake of the big bang, the universe gradually cooled down from its original, ultra-hot state, eventually allowing—around the universe's 380,000th birthday—free protons and electrons to combine into a fog mainly made up of neutral hydrogen atoms.

Because of this, even when the first stars formed, some 13.7 billion years ago, their light was quickly extinguished by the gas cloud. It is because of this (and the few other sources of light at the time) that this period is called the Cosmic Dark Ages.

Over time, sufficiently energetic ultraviolet radiation from the first stars and galaxies increasingly split the neutral hydrogen atoms back into electrons and protons—that is, "reionizing" them.

"The emergence of these first stars marks the end of the "Dark Ages" in cosmic history, a period characterized by the absence of discrete sources of light," NASA explains on its website.