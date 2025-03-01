25/03/31/045231 story
posted by hubie on Tuesday April 01, @02:23AM
from the BioChemistry dept.
In the spirit of making a submission a week - I had a look at the front page of phys.org
The article:
https://phys.org/news/2025-03-class-zwitterionic-phospholipids-mrna-delivery.html
immediately caught my eye. Are we letting the biochemists get ahead of cyber geeks in the battle for the wierdest jargon?
We must fight back! Although zwitterions do have a bit of history behind them: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zwitterion
(Score: 2, Informative) by khallow on Tuesday April 01, @02:56AM
You lost that battle before there were cyber geeks. They started with loony medieval jargon [indiana.edu] like alembics, phlogiston, aqua regia, and crasis. Then that exploded in the 19th century with all those funky element and the earliest chemical names. Now, they're generating names off of combinations of elements in superexponential growth.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 01, @03:07AM
Thanks for your sub this week! Keep them coming. I'm also trying to do one a week, although I sometimes slip a bit.