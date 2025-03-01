Stories
posted by hubie on Tuesday April 01, @02:23AM
from the BioChemistry dept.
aliks writes:

In the spirit of making a submission a week - I had a look at the front page of phys.org

The article:

https://phys.org/news/2025-03-class-zwitterionic-phospholipids-mrna-delivery.html

immediately caught my eye. Are we letting the biochemists get ahead of cyber geeks in the battle for the wierdest jargon?

We must fight back! Although zwitterions do have a bit of history behind them: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zwitterion

  • (Score: 2, Informative) by khallow on Tuesday April 01, @02:56AM

    by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday April 01, @02:56AM (#1398741) Journal

    Are we letting the biochemists get ahead of cyber geeks in the battle for the wierdest jargon?

    You lost that battle before there were cyber geeks. They started with loony medieval jargon [indiana.edu] like alembics, phlogiston, aqua regia, and crasis. Then that exploded in the 19th century with all those funky element and the earliest chemical names. Now, they're generating names off of combinations of elements in superexponential growth.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 01, @03:07AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 01, @03:07AM (#1398742)

    Thanks for your sub this week! Keep them coming. I'm also trying to do one a week, although I sometimes slip a bit.

