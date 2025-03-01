In the spirit of making a submission a week - I had a look at the front page of phys.org

The article:

https://phys.org/news/2025-03-class-zwitterionic-phospholipids-mrna-delivery.html

immediately caught my eye. Are we letting the biochemists get ahead of cyber geeks in the battle for the wierdest jargon?

We must fight back! Although zwitterions do have a bit of history behind them: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zwitterion