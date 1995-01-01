The Internet Oracle has pondered your question deeply. Your question was:

> My lawyer was trying to defend me for when I beat up my pal Edward

> "Skinny" Porkmann. And I heard him say it, right there in court, he

> said, Hipso fatso." I think he meant ME, and what kind of a lawyer is

> he if he insults me right in front of the judge? He claims he said ipso

> facto but that's no excuse because it was still a insult. Yes, I am

> fat, but does he have to say it out loud?

And in response, thus spake the Oracle:

} Ahhh, supplicant, you don't know how lucky you are to have such a

} lawyer. Let him do his job, for goodness sake.

}

} A little-known 17th century federal law called the Weighty Clams Act

} (named after Alfred Weighty, the little-known 17th century senator from

} Kentucky) makes it a crime to speculate on another person's vital

} statistics, including but not limited to, height, weight, and blood

} pressure. This was to combat the influx of carnival hucksters who were

} stealing business from the physicians by out-guessing them at these

} important measures. The newly-formed AMA lobbied for these protections,

} arguing that only trained professionals in the latest medical and hair

} cutting technologies should be allowed to guess at a patient's

} conditions.

}

} Your lawyer was telegraphing a subtle but effective message to Edward's

} lawyer: ease up or prepare for a malpractice suit.

}

} You owe the Oracle a plate of steamed vegetables.