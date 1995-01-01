from the when-the-internet-was-whimsical dept.
Long ago (but not all that long) The Internet Oracle (aka Usenet Oracle, fam. "Orrie") was a popular source of humor and entertainment. For a sample,
The Internet Oracle has pondered your question deeply. Your question was:
> My lawyer was trying to defend me for when I beat up my pal Edward
> "Skinny" Porkmann. And I heard him say it, right there in court, he
> said, Hipso fatso." I think he meant ME, and what kind of a lawyer is
> he if he insults me right in front of the judge? He claims he said ipso
> facto but that's no excuse because it was still a insult. Yes, I am
> fat, but does he have to say it out loud?
And in response, thus spake the Oracle:
} Ahhh, supplicant, you don't know how lucky you are to have such a
} lawyer. Let him do his job, for goodness sake.
}
} A little-known 17th century federal law called the Weighty Clams Act
} (named after Alfred Weighty, the little-known 17th century senator from
} Kentucky) makes it a crime to speculate on another person's vital
} statistics, including but not limited to, height, weight, and blood
} pressure. This was to combat the influx of carnival hucksters who were
} stealing business from the physicians by out-guessing them at these
} important measures. The newly-formed AMA lobbied for these protections,
} arguing that only trained professionals in the latest medical and hair
} cutting technologies should be allowed to guess at a patient's
} conditions.
}
} Your lawyer was telegraphing a subtle but effective message to Edward's
} lawyer: ease up or prepare for a malpractice suit.
}
} You owe the Oracle a plate of steamed vegetables.
Archives at https://internetoracle.org/digests.cgi
What are your memories of a more light-hearted internet? 'xkcd' is still with us but other cartoons have gone from the internet and elsewhere (e.g. dilbert disappeared a year or two back, the syndication of Calvin and Hobbes finished in 1995). My own favourite was bash.org (but that didn't always go as I expected - as one my first stories on SN shows: "Janrinok - FOR TRAINING ONLY - do not release!"). Ooops!
Today we have progressed(?) to sites that display thousands of memes. Some of them are genuinely funny and required a degree of skill to create whereas others are little more than copies of somebody else's idea. Personally, I detest the majority of the TikTok videos that I encounter which often are nothing more than a platform for an 'influencer' to appear to be more important than they actually are. However, within the last few days there have been a couple of comments on this site that have had me laughing.
Related Stories
A computer lets you make more mistakes faster than any invention in human history, with the possible exceptions of handguns and tequila.
If it weren't for C, we'd all be programming in BASI and OBOL.
There are 10 types of people in the world: those who understand binary, and those who don't.
In a world without fences and walls, who needs Gates and Windows?
Programming today is a race between software engineers striving to build bigger and better idiot-proof programs, and the Universe trying to produce bigger and better idiots. So far, the Universe is winning.
Computers make very fast, very accurate mistakes.
More humour can be found at bash.org"
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday April 01, @09:38PM (1 child)
Thanks for that.
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 01, @09:45PM
1603-03 (01362 dist, 3.8 mean)
Selected-By: Ian Davis
The Internet Oracle has pondered your question deeply. Your question was:
> I have devised a slightly unique proof that 1 + 1 equals two, but the
> margins of my brain are too small to contain it. Please give me a proof
> that is more uniquer without being hopeless.
And in response, thus spake the Oracle:
} This is one that has taxed* mathematicians since the Dawn of Time, so
} any proof would be unique.
} * Mathematicians are very poorly paid and so very rarely owe tax. At
} least that's what they tell HMRC; why else do you think they invented
} imaginary numbers?
}
} If we assume:
} 1) A spherical cow.
} 2) A frictionless slope.
} 3) The Axiom of Choice.
} then we come up with a cow that chooses to go downhill to make an
} ethically produced milkshake.
}
} I'll try again.
}
} If we take the average number of romantic partners a mathematician has:
} Zero (yes, that's mean).
} and add the average number of number of coherent ideas in an Elon Musk
} tweet: Zero (like an ancient Iranian, that's Medeian)
} then we get Zero.
}
} Nope, still not right.
}
} If a football team wins one game, and then they win another game,
} meaning that they win the tournament, we find that two wins make
} three.
}
} Tricky this, isn't it?
}
} If we take one brain-dead supplicant, and add another brain-dead
} supplicant, we have a barely adequate meal for a zombie.
}
} Nope, I give up.
}
} You owe the Oracle the reason why wonton dumplings do not weigh one
} tonne.