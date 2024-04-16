The massive changes in US research brought about by the new administration of President Donald Trump are causing many scientists in the country to rethink their lives and careers. More than 1,200 scientists who responded to a Nature poll — three-quarters of the total respondents — are considering leaving the United States following the disruptions prompted by Trump. Europe and Canada were among the top choices for relocation.

Nature asked readers whether these changes were causing them to consider leaving the United States. Responses were solicited earlier this month on the journal's website, on social media and in the Nature Briefing e-mail newsletter. Roughly 1,650 people completed the survey.

Many respondents were looking to move to countries where they already had collaborators, friends, family or familiarity with the language. "Anywhere that supports science," wrote one respondent. Some who had moved to the United States for work planned to return to their country of origin.