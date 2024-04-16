The massive changes in US research brought about by the new administration of President Donald Trump are causing many scientists in the country to rethink their lives and careers. More than 1,200 scientists who responded to a Nature poll — three-quarters of the total respondents — are considering leaving the United States following the disruptions prompted by Trump. Europe and Canada were among the top choices for relocation.
Nature asked readers whether these changes were causing them to consider leaving the United States. Responses were solicited earlier this month on the journal's website, on social media and in the Nature Briefing e-mail newsletter. Roughly 1,650 people completed the survey.
Many respondents were looking to move to countries where they already had collaborators, friends, family or familiarity with the language. "Anywhere that supports science," wrote one respondent. Some who had moved to the United States for work planned to return to their country of origin.
(Score: 5, Funny) by kazzie on Wednesday April 02, @04:36PM
Were all these scientists answering the call of Nature?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by OrugTor on Wednesday April 02, @04:41PM (8 children)
I'll take a guess here that scientists as a group skew anti-Trump. However the question was phrased it may have been interpreted as "How bad do you want to make Trump look?".
I don't doubt that some researchers are seriously considering leaving but the poll results have little quantitative significance.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by raindog308 on Wednesday April 02, @06:13PM
Correct. In these type of consequence-free responses, people generally answer in ways they perceive are going to send the message they want to send.
Of course, it's appalling that 75% of US scientists want to send this message...
(Score: 5, Insightful) by driverless on Wednesday April 02, @10:45PM (6 children)
Well, obviously. Science is evidence-based reasoning whereas Trump and co is whatever batshit crazy thing I came up with this morning. They're more or less polar opposites.
I would guess even Republican-leaning scientists would have problems with the Trump administation's strong anti-science posture.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by krishnoid on Wednesday April 02, @11:07PM
I'm kind of surprised scientists lasted this long through two administrations that promote the concept of "alternative facts".
(Score: 1, Troll) by DadaDoofy on Thursday April 03, @11:37AM (4 children)
"Science is evidence-based reasoning"
That's the narrative. In reality, scientists find the "evidence" necessary to confirm what the source of their grants wants confirmed. It doesn't matter whether they are funded by the "climate change" industry or the fossil fuel industry, it works the same way. Scientist need to put food on the table like everyone else.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Thursday April 03, @11:50AM (2 children)
> scientists find the "evidence" necessary to confirm what the source of their grants wants confirmed.
Not really.
Counter-evidence: computers, medicine, electricity, chemicals
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday April 03, @02:58PM (1 child)
Were you trying to be serious? What happened to Google's quality control for Gemini? Or widespread irreproducible results in medicine? Electricity is pretty old these days, but we have the Gilded Era drama where Edison Manufacturing Company electrocuted an elephant to show the allegedly greater harm of alternating current. And the rationalizations for the use of electroshock therapy (checks off medicine too). As to chemicals? I suggest starting with the tobacco companies and their decades of heavily biased research into the alleged safety of tobacco products. There is a lot of biased research out there. Some fields are so plagued by it (nutrition science, economics) that some people here don't consider them sciences any more.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Thursday April 03, @05:10PM
> There is a lot of biased research out there.
I agree. I could probably add some examples like Millikan.
> some people here don't consider them sciences any more.
I agree. I don't really consider these subjects sciences.
Nonetheless, as a scientist I go to work and play with superconducting magnets, invented by scientists, using a particle accelerator, invented by scientists, with relativistic subatomic particles, discovered by scientists. I drive to work in a car, which relies on thermodynamics discovered by scientists (but one might argue ICE was invented by engineers). I run my computer, invented by scientists, using electricity, discovered by scientists, and write code using programming language invented by scientists.
The list of not biased data that led to all these discoveries is massive. To wipe out *all* science is just crazy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 03, @02:25PM
you forgot to cite your source: feelz.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday April 02, @04:55PM (7 children)
We have been considering relocating our family for the past 15+ years, it's a big step to move overseas but the same conditions that are on display for the entire US recently have been present in pockets of the US my whole lifetime and the room for improvement is clear.
The list has semi-seriously included Australia (Adelaide-ish, possibly Darwin), New Zealand (points North of Auckland, or the Great Barrier Island), Hawaii (south of Hilo on the Big island), Costa Rica (San Isidro de El General-ish) - and if our net worth suddenly jumps 300%+ that opens up many interesting Caribbean options...
The problem is: as "bad" as things are here, all those places have their own challenges - at least here we're established and familiar with the problems, instead of being ignorant outsiders learning the ropes in later life...
Now, if my career field were suddenly threatened with a nationwide sea-change in funding levels, as actually happened to us in 2000 with repercussions bouncing us around for 15 years afterwards, all those relocation options would suddenly look several points better.
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Freeman on Wednesday April 02, @09:02PM (3 children)
While I've temporarily loved on a tropical island, I don't think I would want to move to one. The risk of catastrophe goes up with length of stay and all it would take is one really good storm to scour it to the bones. Hawaii also has active volcanoes. Perhaps a nice vacation spot. Not exactly a topic pick for me to live. However, the big island of Hawaii isn't in quite as precarious a position as far as weathering storms. Just ask Kim Dotcom about New Zealand and the USA's long arm. We live in an era of globalization and there's only so much you can do to escape that. Australia is stuck in a hard place. While they're big, they aren't that big economically and they're a lot closer to China. I'm an American without a good grasp on any foreign language. While cost of living may be much cheaper in Costa Rica. There's quite a lot of hostility toward Americans in general these days. Definitely do you homework and plan a vacation, before a move, no matter where you go. You can get culture shock moving from state to state in the USA even.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 4, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday April 02, @10:47PM
That 2000 economic shift forced a Florida to somewhere else move in 2003, we chose Texas and it was good for about 2 years, but when several aspects of it started messing with us, we relocated back to Florida.
Ironically? after about 5 years in our first Florida landing spot (circa 2011) the HOA went all tRumpy on the neighborhood, and the town was very KKK friendly under the surface in too many important aspects, so by 2013 we ended up moving 80 miles to the nearby larger town which has its issues, but far fewer of them make you seriously consider going Postal on the bad actors.
Throughout all this various alternate locations have been considered. The big island is the kind of place where you don't want your house to be more than half your net worth, because it is an active shield volcano and if you happen to survive the big shield fault event you are definitely going to need a new place to live. We gave it up mostly because we see the Hilo area developing like coastal Florida has since the 70s and I don't want to live that train wreck twice.
NZ turned me off because of the white -Maori tensions, and their politics recently went right wing racist too - exactly what I don't want to be involved in, particularly as a white family out in majority Maori country. Maybe if we could niche in on the GBI, but I doubt we could afford it long term.
The Caribbean can work with enough money, your house needs to be poured reinforced concrete, and you want to make sure you have fresh water security. Our North Euro skin types means we would have to be vampires, only venturing out after sundown or under full UV protection.
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 5, Insightful) by VLM on Wednesday April 02, @11:37PM (1 child)
The global food system is powered by oil. No oil, no food, soon no people. The preindustrial carrying capacity of some islands approaches zero (see Easter Island, etc). Hawaii had a population of 150K or so in the pre-industrial era and in the post-oil era, it'll have a population of 150K or so again... eventually. The 1.446M - 0.150M who can't be fed are going to have a very rough time. 90%+ odds of having a REALLY bad time in Hawaii sometime in the future.
I've seen too many FPS "zombie apocalypse" computer/video games based on tropical islands (LOL semi-serious about this, on the mainland, even if you can't retreat for logistics reasons, you at least have a feeling of being able to retreat... on an island, it'll be eat or be eaten there is no run away for awhile, too small)
Note you don't need the end of the world to starve, just need to have somewhat less than required number of ships bringing in food. If you need 2000 calories of food per day to live as a long term average, in the long run you'll die just as dead from 1900 long term as you will from 0. Kind of like people are more scared of falling off a 1000 foot radio tower than they are of falling on their basement stairs, but basement stairs will kill them just as dead and kills a lot more people than falling off a radio tower... Irrational fear vs actual risk situation.
The odds of finding something to eat seem statistically a lot higher on the mainland. Not 100%, but lots higher than on an island.
Problems are not exclusively limited to geographic islands; Las Vegas is an island in the desert and its post-oil population will resemble its pre-oil population, a couple tumbleweeds. You probably don't want to be there during the downslope, its going to be rough when it turns into a ghost town. See also the American South in general pre-air conditioning vs the inevitable post-air conditioning era. Sure, people lived there. Just not many, and they were generally not too happy about it.
The post-industrial carrying capacity will be lower than the pre-industrial carrying capacity due to poor stewardship of the land and a total lack of demographic uniformity and cooperation.
(Score: 5, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday April 02, @11:44PM
The first key for population carrying capacity of many islands is: fresh water.
I have often thought that the best use for mini-capsule nukes is island life: running desalination and whatever else the island needs.
Some islands, like Dominica, produce a surplus of food, and could probably come close to supporting their populations without oil powered agriculture - nuke charged electric vehicles would be super nice to have.
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by gawdonblue on Thursday April 03, @08:44PM (2 children)
> The list has semi-seriously included Australia (Adelaide-ish, possibly Darwin)
Well, they're two very different places but neither where immigrants usually aim for, so good on ya for aiming low.
They're roughly on the same longtitude but latitudinally (but not literally) they're poles apart.
Adelaide is hot in summer and cold in winter, and generally dry. Semi-arid nearly. Relying on Australia's longest river for water that thousands of upstream farmers try to steal too much water out of means that there's often water shortages, but the vineyards up in the hills are bloody brilliant.
Darwin is bloody hot in summer and not quite as hot in winter. It's a case of do you like your sweating with or without the afternoon downpour. Fresh tropical fruit, though.
Anyway, look forward to meeting you somewhere in the middle of Oz.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday April 03, @10:14PM (1 child)
Yeah, first thought was: why move halfway around the globe just to be in a_nother big global-cosmopolitan city?
Our reference point was 20 years in Miami, Darwin might be a little bit sweatier but seemed like it would be somewhat familiar...
Adelaide was kind of a target for not being too small, but Port Lincoln / Boston looked even more attractive if we could swing a sailboat in the marina to go with the house... We were really hoping for a place where the kids would grow up with people who would get to know them and at least recognize them around town for the rest of their lives.
That big @$$ desert just to the north is a real scary thing to me, even in Melbourne. Miami is just stuck out in the Gulf of Mexico/Atlantic - we moved from there to Houston and Houston got nasty cold stuff blowing down the Great Plains that we never saw in Miami, having desert heat and dust blowing down instead seems... more unpleasant.
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 3, Informative) by gawdonblue on Friday April 04, @06:39AM
Yeah, keep away from Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane/Gold Coast if you're not into big cities. But you can go along the coast a bit from any of them and you'll find some nice spots.
I've not sailed in Adelaide but plenty of people do and looks like a nice spot.
Port Lincoln is a long way from anywhere, but you never know it might be nice to sail across the Spencer Gulf to Adelaide whenever you need something.
Also Perth looks good, but perhaps too big now so you might like something down around Busselton [gbyc.com.au] or even further around to Albany [prsc.com.au]. It's only a few hours by car to Perth from these spots.
(Score: 5, Funny) by HeadlineEditor on Wednesday April 02, @07:36PM (6 children)
Funny thing is they never seem to follow through, do they?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by turgid on Wednesday April 02, @08:08PM (2 children)
Einstein could see what was happening and got out of Germany while it was still possible.
A lesson for you from Brexit, if you will listen. Many eastern Europeans left to go home when we left the EU. The hospitality sector, for one, has suffered greatly. That, in turn, affects the tourism industry. That reduces income. Communities are dying.
If your scientists and intellectuals start to flee, can you see the problems that might cause?
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Thursday April 03, @12:56PM (1 child)
> A lesson for you from Brexit
It's not clear - because pandemic was a huge confounding factor. If one looks at hotel industry turnover:
https://www.statista.com/statistics/558099/hotel-business-turnover-uk-united-kingdom/ [statista.com]
It has increased since 2019 (pre-pandemic and pre-brexit).
International arrivals is down about 8 % since 2019 but same in Germany. France has seen an increase, but they had Olympics in 2024 which may have skewed the data somewhat.
> If your scientists and intellectuals start to flee, can you see the problems that might cause?
I don't disagree, but I believe that most of the labour that left following Brexit was migratory/low income/low education labour so it is a poor analogy. Scientists are typically high income and high education level, so it's quite a different demographic.
I may be wrong - do you have any evidence to support your various assertions?
(Score: 2) by turgid on Thursday April 03, @01:12PM
I have plenty of anecdata. I'll have to search for some evidence when I'm not so busy.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday April 02, @10:34PM (2 children)
The stakes have increased. Maybe an academician who is well established might not move. But what are the ones who don't have families, homes, or secure job going to do? Here's some stuff to think about. First, jobs in academia are hard to come by. The US presently is an unusually large market so moving out of the country would mean that the academician is losing out on a significant part of the job market in a tight market.
As a result, every academician expects to make some big moves over the course of their career. So a move to another country, especially their home country, is not that big a deal. The catch is will they have a job on the other end?
Three, if you're really good, then you'll have much less trouble finding a new home than someone who is more mediocre.
In summary, if Trump blows up academia and its hiring of foreign professors, then the good ones will be fully capable of moving on and finding new homes in other countries - especially if they're just starting their post-grad careers. Young foreign graduates also will have little incentive to stay since the job market grew bad on them relative to foreign markets. The bad ones with good situations will stay put. So it won't look like much has changed, but the quality will drop and grow older.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by VLM on Wednesday April 02, @11:06PM (1 child)
It's worth pointing out that we massively overproduce academics vs the number of job openings available for academics, so we could send all of the current ones overseas ten times and still have the top 95% left over. I think we'll be OK LOL. The world is not exactly running out of postdocs who want tenure positions, LOL. If 90% of them left, either left the field or the country, we'd still have roughly the same level of quality remaining.
The pyramid is incredibly pointy and the people at the tippy top do get all the money, but aren't necessarily the best in their field, just the ones who clawed their way to the top the best which is a somewhat different skill. Like the difference between winning Survivor (tm) (the boomer TV show) vs having actual bushcraft like passing the military SERE-C school. I'm just saying the people at the top right now are probably not very good compared to the enormous pool of underemployed academics. We do not select the best people in their field to get the top pay in their field. They can temper tantrum and leave and we will not be missing much, as the best folks in the field are almost never at the top of academia anyway. Its rare and unusual enough for a quality academic to also be at the top, that we can name individuals.
Another interesting point is the enrollment cliff. I live in a medium size suburb in a "big metro area" and two colleges have ALREADY closed due to the enrollment cliff. I don't mean in danger, but closed, last day of classes type of closed. Higher ed is no longer a path to success and the students are responding accordingly; also see demographics, unis are a European culture thing and if you replace your countries people and races with non-euros, they're simply not going to attend uni. It was kind of a fetish for white middle class boomers to send literally every kid to uni, but other races don't have that fetish and won't spend the money. The point is we can lose two colleges worth of academics just in my city alone with ZERO effect on quality; we'll just have slightly fewer unemployed academics in my city; probably good. Go collect unemployment in Canada instead of my city.
It would be like if the NFL went on strike and they all got fired, the top 1700th football player in the world is still so overwhelmingly dominant that it wouldn't affect the game play all that much. The top 1700th football player in the world is a pretty amazing athlete.
You have to realize we'll hear endless analogies to Einstein and nuclear reactors and a-bombs because thats possibly the only situation in all of human history that supports their current position, however, the people threatening to leave in 2025 are more like the endnotes from The Journal of Irreproducible Results. Another important point; hypothetically lets say Knuth and Strang moved to Canada; would that have even the slightest impact on the availability of their ideas and papers and textbooks? We'd still have computer science and MMIX and linear algebra in the USA, its not like they'll steal all our books and take them with them on the way out. Of course Canada would have to pay for it, not us, LOL, ha ha pay for it in maple syrup. So in the USA we get all the benefits and none of the costs from the "Good Ones" and all the bad ones weigh down and ruin someone else's economy and culture... sign us up and ship em out!
Finally there's a bit of what goes around comes around. Far too many decades of utterly ignorant movie stars and technical specialists meddling in politics, as if my plumber, medical doctor, or former professor knows anything more outside their specialty than I do. Well, what goes around comes around and its time for non-academics to propose unfounded opinions about our legacy academics.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by RedGreen on Wednesday April 02, @11:38PM
"its not like they'll steal all our books and take them with them on the way out."
No your Repugnant Party anti-science crowd is going to burn them all if you have not noticed that movement they have going on on destroying knowledge as well as your country and the freedoms enjoyed previously in it. Science and rational thought is a clear and present danger to their make it up and lie all the time to justify every god damn thing they do.
"I modded down, down, down, and the flames went higher." -- Sven Olsen
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Mykl on Wednesday April 02, @09:11PM (5 children)
I agree with several of the comments above - many of those people who are saying that they intend to leave will never actually do so. It's very much a case of the devil you know (but also the constant mantra from everyone around them that the US is the "greatest country in the world").
Whether people leave or not isn't the main problem facing the US though. What we are seeing is that enough people are disengaging from the American dream enough that they are talking about it. That means that we are likely to see a lot more 'quiet quitting', less engagement in constructive politics, in being part of a local community and in helping to lift others up. People who are thinking of quitting are rarely putting in 100%.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by VLM on Wednesday April 02, @11:17PM (4 children)
They can't afford that in Academia. The overproduction of new grads is so massive compared to the shrinking pool of jobs that they'll get replaced instantly by 100 equally skilled and qualified individuals.
You can do that quiet quit thing in licensed jobs, unionized jobs, some factories and manual labor, but not hypercompetitive academia.
It would be like a football quarterback deciding he's going to "quiet quit" by taking a knee every snap because he wants to take it easy. He would be replaced in a couple days at most. Minutes, maybe.
The problem with building a labor market shaped like a pyramid is if the tippy toppy point that makes all the money gets mouthy, there's a HUGE base of the pyramid thrilled at the chance to replace them. And if the pyramid was designed with something other than omniscient perfect quality in mind, odds are excellent the replacements will do a better job. Maybe we won't have the best office politics artists, the best DEI checkbox clickers, the best political panderers anymore, but thats probably good; we almost certainly will have better academics at doing academic stuff than we have now.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by RedGreen on Wednesday April 02, @11:46PM (2 children)
"They can't afford that in Academia."
Is there going to be any academia left? After the coming purge currently being orchestrated on it. Science is under attack and all that is going to be produced is more sociopaths who agree with the views of the dear leader and his Repugnant Party racist Nazi buddies. You idiot Americans better wake the fuck up and start fighting back unlike your spineless Democratic Party or you are going to loose it all.
"I modded down, down, down, and the flames went higher." -- Sven Olsen
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday April 03, @03:17PM (1 child)
If science was mostly removed from Academia in the past, how could eliminating academia result in harm to science? There will always be some "real" "hard" science in academia, they haven't purged them all, but its mostly a useless caste for some decades now.
If science in academia was replaced long ago with producing "more sociopaths who agree with the views of the dear leader" except it was for democrats and commies instead of republicans, all you're really complaining about is a single-political-party welfare program being shut down.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 03, @04:46PM
That don't make no sense! Was that AI jizz you spouted here?
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Friday April 04, @03:52AM
You can bet that there are a whole lot of other people outside of Academia who are thinking about leaving too, and who may well end up 'quiet quitting' instead. It's just more obvious in Academia due to the culture there of speaking out against anything on the right hand side of politics.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by RedGreen on Wednesday April 02, @11:22PM (3 children)
That is it give us sane people in Canada and the EU a call we are looking for some good people. Oh tell your doctor and nurse friends as well we will take as many of them as want to come. Better make an attitude adjustment though we are not interested in profiteers who are in it for the money but people who actually care about what they do and want to help their fellow humans. You will be paid well just not insanely high rates your currently getting helping to bankrupt your fellow citizens with their medical bills in that instance.
"I modded down, down, down, and the flames went higher." -- Sven Olsen
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday April 02, @11:42PM (2 children)
Unironically our medical / educational / insurance sectors all have the same problem, that the people doing the work make minimal money or make even less than they used to, but boy oh boy do we have armies of administrators and managers and marketing personnel who will be looking for work in your country.
(Score: 2) by RedGreen on Wednesday April 02, @11:56PM (1 child)
"boy oh boy do we have armies of administrators and managers and marketing personnel who will be looking for work in your country."
Nah we are not interested in them we have more than enough to administer the system, we need people with actual healing and caring skills. With any luck the numerous people who have left our country for "greener" pastures will get tired of the insanity in your country and move back to their home country and finally repay our generosity in giving them the education that got them the jobs they hold in your country. I have been huge advocate for years that when they go do their money grubbing leave the country with our paid for skills they should have to pay every single cent of the costs of the education we subsidized to give them before they can leave.
"I modded down, down, down, and the flames went higher." -- Sven Olsen
(Score: 2) by RedGreen on Thursday April 03, @12:12AM
Oh and now I notice it what a laugh I just got, marketing Christ. There is only one place to go for medical needs in our country, the only game in town the government run and paid for hospital and its doctors, no need for marketing BS around here... Though there are some useless private services for the vanity procedures around. Oh now I think, then in the places with the Repugnant Party American wanna bees like Alberta and Ontario that have done some private service with government monies, which strangely enough never seem to save one single god damn cent and in fact always cost more. Who would every have thought you put parasite for profit corporation in the equation and it costs more...
"I modded down, down, down, and the flames went higher." -- Sven Olsen
(Score: 4, Insightful) by bzipitidoo on Thursday April 03, @04:54AM (1 child)
I wasn't polled. But I see the anti-intellectualism in the US is still rising, and could reach scary levels. And so, it has begun to seem prudent to secure some more options. I'm not running, not yet. But we are getting our passports in order, just in case.
One possibility is to move out of the red state I'm in now, to a blue state. I definitely want the women in my family to have good healthcare. Meaning, able to get an abortion, quick, should that be needed. Pregnancies have been known to take a quick turn for the worse. We are NOT going to stand by helplessly while our daughter dies for want of a simple D&C procedure! She is still a child, so there's no urgency about this. But 10 to 20 years down the road, should the political climate not have improved (I sincerely hope the fascists experience a massive backlash, and guess the religious fanatics be unlikely to be able to maintain control), and our state is still red (likely), and we haven't moved, my notion is for her to take an extended vacation in a blue state while she is pregnant. I'm furious that we even need to consider such plans. Damn those anti-abortion women hating religious fanatics. Where we are now, we may have to travel 500 miles to reach a state that allows D&C.
It's really hard to tell what move is best. If moving to a blue state isn't enough, then (assuming we can get in) how can moving to Canada be enough? What if the US actually invades Canada? Super easy to try. So if I really think leaving the US altogether is a good idea, Canada doesn't seem far enough away. Okay, so, move to Europe? Or perhaps somewhere else in the world, maybe Australia? The main problem with those moves is that if the Far Right is so insane as to start a nuclear war, nowhere in the world is safe from that. If that's the chief danger, then staying and fighting to prevent that may be the best move. Of course an individual can do little to nothing to stop a movement comprised of millions of death cultists. I'd have to link up with like minded folks, join the resistance.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Thursday April 03, @08:06AM
New Zealand's very nice, apparently. The only problem is that salaries are a bit on the low side.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 2) by FuzzyTheBear on Thursday April 03, @08:23AM (1 child)
The right metric is the number of applicants to other countries for immigration.
Canada is seeing it skyrocket. A firm that specialises in immigration for scientists explained that since Trump took over , instead of 3 interviews a week it's gone to hourly all week long.
Numbers will follow but the tendency is clear , scientists don't like Trump's bullshit and defunding everything tagged " science " on it. Canada is an excellent place to live and do science.
How many will finally make their move depends on their level of tolerance for stress and economic hardship.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Thursday April 03, @09:49AM
The number of Americans moving to France has also increased significantly but i haven't seen recent figures stating exactly how many.
I do not know how many of them are members of the scientific community, but it is a popular destination for those that work from home online.
I am not interested in knowing who people are or where they live. My interest starts and stops at our servers.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by DadaDoofy on Thursday April 03, @11:57AM
They are obviously clueless to the fact Europe is probably the worst choice they can make. Since the 1940s, European countries have been able to spend heavily on social programs, education and things like scientific research because Uncle Sam has picked up the tab for their defense.
It should be fairly obvious by now that those days are over. It's going to be a rude awakening for research funding. Unless Europeans want to learn to speak Russian, they are going to have to step up to the plate and defend themselves with hundreds of billions they simply don't have.