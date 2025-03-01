from the if-all-you-have-is-a-hammer dept.
Scientists have debunked the belief that using tools is unique to mammals and birds, after documenting tropical fish that smash shellfish against rocks to open and eat the meat, in a fascinating new study published in the journal Coral Reefs on 26 March 2025.
Dr. Juliette Tariel-Adam from the School of Natural Sciences at Macquarie University led a project tracking tool use in multiple species of wrasses—a colorful reef fish.
The study logs fish deliberately picking up hard-shelled prey like crabs and mollusks, smashing them against hard surfaces like rocks to access the meal inside.
"Tool use is typically associated with humans, but this behavior is proof that fish are far cleverer than they get credit for," says Dr. Tariel-Adam.
Tool use by a yellowhead wrasse in South Caicos Island . Credit: Macquarie University
Researchers from Australia, Brazil and Caicos Islands have provided the first evidence of anvil use in several species of Halichoeres wrasses, suggest the behavior is far more common than previously thought.
Wrasses use hard surfaces, also called 'anvils,' to crack open hard-shelled prey such as crabs and mollusks. Through a citizen science initiative Fish Tool Use, researchers gathered 16 new observations across five species of Halichoeres wrasses.
These findings mark the first evidence of anvil use for three species and the first video evidence for the other two, and extend the known range of anvil use to the western Atlantic.
More information: Juliette Tariel-Adam et al, Tool use by New World Halichoeres wrasses, Coral Reefs (2025). DOI: 10.1007/s00338-025-02633-w
(Score: 4, Touché) by RamiK on Wednesday April 02, @08:10PM (7 children)
Octopuses use tools too.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Freeman on Wednesday April 02, @08:45PM
Ants too apparently: https://scitechdaily.com/researchers-observe-sophisticated-tool-use-in-ants-for-the-first-time/ [scitechdaily.com]
Good thing we have modern research to debunk already debunked beliefs.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Undefined on Thursday April 03, @03:10AM (5 children)
Octopi are mollusks, yet another group of invertebrates which are tool-users.
Also, one of my cats likes to pick up a stuffed fish (about 6") by sinking her claws into it, then run three-legged up to another one that often plays with her, and swat him with the fish. It's like watching a feline version of a pillow fight.
Another, who we rescued after she was run over, had a pretty good cast on a foreleg when she first came to live with us. As a (former) feral, she was pretty defensive; and she very quickly learned to hit the all-too-inquisitive other cats with the cast. They, in turn, learned very quickly to leave her alone. I never could quite decide if that was tool use — or not.
There are a fair number of instances of tool using among types of vertebrates.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Friday April 04, @10:41AM (4 children)
If being pedantic, shouldn't it be octopodes?
(Score: 2) by Undefined on Friday April 04, @12:58PM (3 children)
No, octopi and octopuses are both correct. But you go ahead and be pedantic if you like. 🙂
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Friday April 04, @01:56PM (2 children)
My memory of Latin and Ancient Greek grammar is dodgy and was limited to classical periods even when I barely passed the courses, but I believe octopus just doesn't exist in Latin. Like, there's a close adjective ( octipēs [wiktionary.org]; -edis adj ) which could be derived into octōpūs [wiktionary.org] and pluralized as octōpodēs that would have passed as late Neo-Latin... But certainly, Octopi is never correct.
Again, if being pedantic... :D
(Score: 2) by Undefined on Friday April 04, @04:37PM (1 child)
Wrong [merriam-webster.com].
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Friday April 04, @04:58PM
Quoting old English papers' mistakes doesn't make them any less of a mistake. Prescriptively, the grammar for Octopi is simply wrong. Descriptively, only the native speakers' use of the Octopi would count as it being correct.
Otherwise, common Engrish from foreigners would count as correct use of English.
So, when being pedantic about being pedantic, you either have the casual octopuses that's acceptable English, or the correct use of octopodes.
i.e. Octopi is never correct.
