Honeybees aren't native to the United States, but they play a big role in food production.
Honeybees, which serve a crucial role in food production, have been dying in staggering numbers in the United States.
U.S. commercial beekeepers saw colony losses averaging 62% over the past winter, according to a survey released last month from honeybee research nonprofit Project Apis m. The survey was based on data that included more than two-thirds of commercially raised honeybees in the U.S.
"Something real bad is going on this year," Scott McArt, associate entomology professor at Cornell University, told The Guardian.
Last week, entomologists at Washington State University forecast that total honeybee losses this year could reach up to 70%. Over the past decade, annual losses have typically been between 40 and 50%, but the numbers have been "increasing steadily" as time goes on, the report said.
Until about two decades ago, beekeepers would typically lose only 10-20% of their bees over the winter months, according to The Guardian.
Climate change, urban sprawl and widespread weed killing were all cited as factors in bee decline by Project Apis m.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is also studying whether bee-killing viruses or parasites could be contributing to the devastating losses, while Cornell researchers are looking into the impact of pesticides. The Guardian noted that Cornell had to step in to assist with that research after President Donald Trump's administration made staffing cuts at the USDA.
Commercial Blake Shook told CBS News he fears for the future of agriculture.
"If this is a multi-year thing, it'll change the way we consume food in the United States," he said.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by KritonK on Thursday April 03, @05:25AM (4 children)
Is this a US-only problem? I don't see beekeepers complaining in Greece, e.g., other than about the losses they suffered from the devastating fires that we had the last two years. If so, climate change is not the major factor. Urban sprawl is also not limited to the US, either, though it may be a factor for specific regions. E.g., there's probably very little, if any honey produced in Athens, which was once famous for its honey. So, it's either the use of specific pesticides, which other countries are not using, or some other factor, such as whatever explanation was given in Doctor Who, which I no longer remember.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Barenflimski on Thursday April 03, @06:01AM (1 child)
I found this study Honey bee colony loss rates in 37 countries using the COLOSS survey for winter 2019–2020: the combined effects of operation size, migration and queen replacement -> https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/00218839.2022.2113329# [tandfonline.com]
TL;DR - Out of the 37, One had 37% loss, most were about 18% loss. None of these included the US. There is a helpful table about 2 pages down. Free article.
I found an article about France losing 80% of honeybees last year, which was not included in the study. -> https://phys.org/news/2024-08-bees-starving-disastrous-year-french.html [phys.org]
Specific searches for other EU countries last year didn't otherwise show an out-of-the-ordinary drop in honeybees.
Seems to me the only conclusion we can make from any of this data is that if your flag is Red, White and Blue, your bees are in trouble.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Thursday April 03, @11:23AM
Just one of many factors:
Neonicotinoids, a class of insecticides, are widely used in US agriculture, often applied as seed coatings to crops like corn and soybeans, and there are concerns about their impact on pollinators and other wildlife, despite the EPA's proposed measures to reduce risks.
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Username on Thursday April 03, @10:11AM (1 child)
I've been hearing about this for years. I think it became a cause for people to rally around and sell bracelets and burn teslas over. If bees have been dying off at rates publicized the past 20 years, I wouldn't think there would be any left by now.
I clicked article link just to find out it's a huffpo article, I cringed a little. So here's a nature one that seems well thought out and researched:
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-022-25290-3 [nature.com]
What's interesting is the drop in colonies, wax, and honey, but the honey yield per colony is above normal for USA. I assuming import smuggling for that. I also see it's a tally of managed colonies, but not a tally of number of beekeepers. Colonies/keeper would be nice. It also points out they are only breeding a single breed of honeybee.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday April 03, @02:55PM
I seriously looked into beekeeping but I only have about an acre which "probably isn't enough". also I really like precision fine woodworking as a relaxing hobby so I thought it would be challenging (although a complete waste of time and money) to make my own hives. So I extensively researched beekeeping before deciding not to bother.
Queens live only 1 or 2 years at most. So 2/3 dying off over winter is unusual but not overly shocking. They are factory farmers by nature (LOL) and have tremendous disease problems that are "barely" under control out in the wild and under less than perfect conditions, they're dead.
Its about 50/50 if a hive has a commercially produced queen (you can mail order them, no kidding) or a locally raised by the beekeeper queen. There seems no substantial difference in survivability between locally raised queens and mail order queens. Thus far I've never heard of a queen bee producer having problems; not to say it couldn't happen. However there's about 2 or 3 million hives in the USA and the producers no kidding ship about a million queens a year so they presumably would have to ramp up.
There is some economic effect. You're in for about $50 total with all the costs to get a queen bee if one dies. This price (along with labor) is baked into the cake for the cost of honey, etc. There's several pure-bred-ish varieties with little difference in survivability. If you have N hives the cost of setting up your N+1 hive is maybe $250 by the time you add everything and if demand goes up for queens from queen producers the cost will go up to $300, $400, who knows how high.
Another big puzzle is location. The USA is huge and has a VERY wide variety of agriculture and the bees seem to die roughly equally well everywhere. They grow corn around here and applied incorrectly and/or illiegally corn chems will kill bees, so case closed, correct, big corn must be the problem? Whoops the bees die just as well in the dairy farms a state north of here, in the almond groves 2000 miles away, in the citrus orchards 1000 miles south, in the apple orchards 1000 miles east. It just seems unlikely to be big ag chems because there isn't one big ag chemical thats used in exactly equal amounts everywhere. If any chemical is killing them its gotta be consumer grade slop like nationally distributed "raid" spray cans; but even that varies. We just don't have termites up north like they do in Florida, but the bees die equally well so its almost certainly not consumer and pro-sumer grade termite-icides. We don't have nearly the mosquito problem the southerners do, so it can't be DEET. Hmm.
There's no unity in how to fix this, but at least a huge variety of people are working on it. By this I mean a weak hive can die of a pretty minor Varroa infestation that a stronger hive would fight off, so some folks think the solution is use ever more Apivar or whatever the insecticide is that kills Varroa, others try "organic" formic acid (smashed up ants, essentially) to kill the Varroa wildly less effectively but more "organically" and others try to figure out why the colony is weak so the Varroa wouldn't matter anyway. Stronger hives produce more honey and honey is $$$ so most of the motivation has been in that direction.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by bzipitidoo on Thursday April 03, @06:36AM (11 children)
Years ago, we had that Colony Collapse Disorder that somehow was a Big Mystery. The main reason it was so mysterious was commercial peddlers of insecticides trying to obfuscate that their products, particularly the neonics, were a big part of the problem.
I am not the least surprised that foolish plant management practices are behind these latest problems for bees. The way my neighbors do lawn care is insane. This satirical conversation between God and some saints [richsoil.com] is pretty old now, but still on the mark.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by shrewdsheep on Thursday April 03, @09:55AM (9 children)
In home use, pesticides are mostly superfluous. When I moved into my current house the previous owners had heavily used insecticides. After not using insecticides myself, the garden was almost overwhelmed by lice and I used some pesticides myself. Soon I decided against pesticide use and after one more year of suffering, the garden recovered by itself. Birds and a lot of lady bugs moved in to defeat the critters. Birds started to nest and the garden is doing fine without any pesticides.
Slugs and snails can be removed by hand, it only takes some getting used to.
Given what the insecticides did to the garden, I would consider it very surprising if those insecticides would not have an impact on bees.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Thursday April 03, @11:56AM
A beekeeper we knew blamed the varroa mites, but didn't see the possibility that pesticides increased susceptibility to the mites. His answer: pesticides for the mites.
I wonder how 10-20% losses compare to wild colony survival rates?
We had 20 acres by a river for about 20 years. The land had been clear cut in the late 1800s and mostly ignored since then, except for some "drainage improvement" earth moving. The main insect problems there were mosquitoes, which were 100x worse around the "drainage improvement works" and fire ants which were 100x more numerous where we had clearing work done and the man we hired used a sub contractor who wasn't careful to not bury vegetation under the freshly moved dirt, where the primary contractor did the work there were almost no fire ant mounds, the mounds started showing up about a year after the work and persisted for 20 years at least.
Out in the woods undisturbed for 100+ years you could pitch a tent on the ground with no bug problems, though the giant raccoon was a bit intimidating in the morning.
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 3, Informative) by HiThere on Thursday April 03, @12:58PM (6 children)
The traditional answer to slugs and snails is to put out a small dish of beer. (I don't know how well it works, but I've known people who swore by it.)
Javascript is what you use to allow unknown third parties to run software you have no idea about on your computer.
(Score: 5, Funny) by driverless on Thursday April 03, @01:02PM (1 child)
It's actually very effective, they get drunk and crash into lampposts and walls while speeding.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 03, @02:36PM
True, but alcohol infused snails are highly explosive. It's not a big explosion, but it is risky on dry area and can cause wild fires. So do not do it in California. Also, beer and snails cause cancer in California.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday April 03, @01:12PM
Diatomaceous earth is an interesting physical pest killer, the sharp edges do the work instead of chemical action.
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 03, @02:17PM (2 children)
Oh it works all right, I used any homebrew failures (<5% alcohol, off tastes etc) in the slug traps, almost managed to wipe the slugs out completely one year using them.
Funny side issue though, one of our resident male Blackbirds (Turdus merula) got himself tanked up on the free beer and pickled slugs meals provided and started picking fights with the cats.
The hedgehogs as well, they were visitors to these unintended shrines to Sucellos and I'm bloody sure I heard a drunken chorus one night of squeaky little voices singing something about how 'we can't be buggered at all'.
But yes, beer traps work, however, from experimenting many years ago, the little sods(sots) seem to prefer/are more attracted to higher concentrations of alcohol - whisky>vodka>fortified wine>wine>cider>beer.
(Score: 1) by DECbot on Thursday April 03, @05:23PM (1 child)
Seems like a fine trap for the Irish too.
cats~$ sudo chown -R us /home/base
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 04, @03:01PM
Aye, and true for some of us Scots as well...I'm willing to be an experimental subject for the development of such a trap so long as
Seeing that I'm Scottish, the choice of fortified wine is a foregone conclusion these days - Wreck The Hoose Juice [buckfast.com]
The preference shown for whisky over vodka could have a boring and mundane scientific reason along the lines of the slugs being more attracted to the differences in fusel oils present, though as the slugs were Scottish I'd rather prefer that something like 'morphic resonance' be the true explanation, for unreconstructed 'Celtic mysticism' reasons...that, and seeing that one set of my great grandparents were Irish maybe I've inherited a touch of the old Blarney gene spliced with the Scots 'Havering' one...
(Score: 4, Interesting) by VLM on Thursday April 03, @03:07PM
The price point for retail ladybugs is about a penny. More than a penny per ladybug you're getting ripped off and less than a penny is a good deal. I dumped a thousand on my garden one year and I'm under no illusion that I was mostly feeding the birds however they did seem to eat at least some of the other bugs. Its visually impressive to drop a thousand ladybugs in a garden.
I never got into retail preying mantis because they freak out my wife and kids; I'm sure they inspired generations of scary space alien horror movies; as long as they kill the other bugs I am personally pretty chill with mantises.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Thursday April 03, @11:31AM
We live on an acre adjacent to about 80 acres of undeveloped woods with a creek.
When we moved in we didn't mow much for a couple of years, but eventually got a robotic mower that kept the grass "neatly trimmed" year round.
Last year when the mower broke down (for the 20th time) I didn't fix it and we just did an end of season cut with a push mower.
The field of wildflowers are back this spring, and for the first time in 12 years we have a flock of wild turkeys visiting on a regular basis. I suspect the previous owners did the typical chemical lawn treatments, we don't.
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Undefined on Thursday April 03, @02:13PM
Not just honeybees. Ten years ago, the streetlights around here (NW US plains state) were haloed by massive clouds of insects at night. Driving anywhere at night would require multiple stops to clean the windshield of splattered bugs. The last few years, that's dwindled until there are no insects around the lights. The streetlights have not changed tech; they're still mercury-vapor lamps. My last night trip (~300 miles), I think I might have had ten or so unfortunate bugs on the windshield when I got where I was going.
In addition, and most likely directly related, we used to have many, many birds around. Now I can sit on my porch all afternoon and not see even one.
It's beyond disturbing.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by higuita on Thursday April 03, @05:27PM
No need to worry about lack of food, most USA people already only eat artificial food anyway
In europe, most bees are being killed by the Asian wasp, that invaded europe several years ago and now can't be stopped
But some countries with more mass agriculture and so more weed killer sprays also reported a drop in honey bees...
on countries with more traditional agriculture, bees were all right until the arrival of the asian wasp.
So yes, everything points to the weed and insecticide sprays and that industry is doing everything to divert attentions by creating FUD on unknown causes. No, the cause is mostly known already, we are killing ourselfs with those toxics cocktails
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 03, @05:41PM
There surely is.