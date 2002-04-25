Uncrewed Spectrum test rocket's failure seconds after blast-off said to have produced extensive data nonetheless:
A test rocket intended to kickstart satellite launches from Europe fell to the ground and exploded less than a minute after takeoff from Norway on Sunday, in what the German startup Isar Aerospace had described as an initial test.
The Spectrum started smoking from its sides and crashed back to Earth in a powerful explosion just after its launch from from the Andøya spaceport in the Arctic. Images were broadcast live on YouTube.
The uncrewed rocket was billed as the first attempt at an orbital flight to originate from Europe, where several countries, including Sweden and Britain, have said they want a share of the growing market for commercial space missions.
Isar Aerospace, which had warned the initial launch could end prematurely, said the test produced extensive data that its team could learn from.
[...] The Spectrum is designed for small- and medium-sized satellites weighing up to one metric tonne, although it did not carry a payload on its maiden voyage from the spaceport in Norway.
The mission was intended to collect data on Isar Aerospace's launch vehicle in a first integrated test of all its systems, the Bavarian company said last week.
The company, headquartered in Munich, had previously said it would consider a 30-second flight a success. While not intended to reach orbit on its first mission, the test marked the first commercial orbital flight from a launchpad on the European continent, excluding Russia.
European countries have long relied on paying for launches from Russian space stations but the relationship has broken down since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
[...] Last year, a report by Mario Draghi, a former European Central Bank president and former prime minister of Italy, recommended Europe could boost its economic growth by recognising space as a key sector. Independent access to space is also increasingly seen as a geopolitical and security issue.
[...] Several destinations around Europe have been marked for spaceport projects, including the British Shetland Islands, the Portuguese Azores, and Esrange in Sweden. Coastal areas near stretches of open water are considered ideal spots for launch sites, as rockets do not have to fly over heavily populated land areas.
Britain has had mixed success as a launch destination. Virgin Orbit, the satellite launch company founded by Richard Branson, filed for bankruptcy in 2023 after its inaugural flight from Cornwall – with a rocket strapped to a Boeing 747 – ended in failure.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by sjames on Thursday April 03, @01:45PM (4 children)
It looks like it had stability problems from the start. Well before it abruptly went sideways. At that point, it should have been self-destructed but perhaps the launch site was remote enough that they decided to just let it fall.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by khallow on Thursday April 03, @02:44PM (2 children)
At a glance, I suspect there was an oxidizer leak and that got big enough to rob the rocket of forward thrust. Shortly after, it stopped going up and started going sideways (note that the exhaust looked like normal flame when it went sideways - that indicates fuel present, but burning in atmosphere rather than inside the rocket chamber - so little to no oxidizer present). It looks similar to this launch failure [youtube.com] (which I believe was caused by a turbo pump failure in the oxidizer feed rather than a leak). That historical launch also may illustrate a self-destruct failure.
(Score: 5, Touché) by OrugTor on Thursday April 03, @04:47PM
Still, if it crashes after 30 seconds it's a success. I'm going to start using that criterion for my software.
(Score: 3, Informative) by sjames on Friday April 04, @02:36AM
At 13 seconds in the video, it appears to attempt a course correction and get in to an oscillation from over-correcting.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 03, @11:02PM
It was pining for the fjords.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by VLM on Thursday April 03, @05:43PM (3 children)
What no technical talk? A pity.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spectrum_(rocket) [wikipedia.org]
The most interesting technical fact I can think of is its a propane rocket.
Personally I'm mystified why. Its like the maximum peak point of PITA vs middling performance. Liq Methane will give a better H/C ratio, obviously, its a PITA to keep cold and not much better than RP-1. So if you're going to the PITA of cryofuels you are better off with lq methane, and if you are not cryo cooling just use a little more RP-1. Propane is hard mode, why you'd do that as your first engine seems a bit mysterious to me. Supposedly propane cokes really well. Why propane, is an excellent question.
I can think of two reasons. One is if they launch in the Arctic below -40C they don't NEED to cryocool liq propane. Still have to cryocool the O2 LOL. I'm sure they mildly pressurize the tank a couple PSI so as "warm" as -40C at launch time then the propane will be liquid without external cooling. Which is kind of funny. Or could flow boil-off O2 gas thru the propane tank to keep the liq propane cold. The other funnier reason is they wanted ALL the "King of the Hill" memes with "propane and propane accessories".
The rocket is/was powered by 9 engines, so the whole veer off course thing looks almost more like a software issue than a single engine failure. I would assume if one engine popped they'd just lower thrust on the other side. Maybe if some manifold cracked and they lost an entire side of the first stage, then they'd be pretty well screwed. Could be they tried to depress the boiling point of propane by pressurizing the tanks "too much" resulting in a tank popping under load, that would make a mess, sure.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by fraxinus-tree on Thursday April 03, @08:20PM (1 child)
Two of my cars run on propane. No issues so far.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 05, @04:06AM
(Score: 2) by sjames on Friday April 04, @01:12AM
The RP-1 option is probably significantly more expensive and they are trying to do low cost launches. At the same time, propane is easier to handle than liquid methane.