According to journalism.co.uk an Ethics Box added to a news article aims to explain the editorial thinking behind key decisions on the news story.
The aim being to counter increasing mistrust amongst youth who are skeptical of journalism in general.
https://www.journalism.co.uk/news/schibsted-delivers-on-what-young-audiences-want-transparency-on-editorial-decisions/s2/a1228276/
Does anyone still believe journalism is not just bought and sold to the highest bidder? (Present company excepted!!)
The Guardian newspaper thinks so:
"Outlets seek fresh strategies as UK poll shows 'news avoidance' on the rise": Negative content and distrust among reasons given by audiences as industry works on how to keep them engaged. Less than half (47%) of those asked about their news consumption said they viewed television news programmes regularly or had done so in the last week, according to a new Opinium poll. The figure fell to 29% for radio news and 26% for news websites.
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2025/apr/01/outlets-seek-fresh-strategies-as-uk-poll-shows-news-avoidance-on-the-rise
(Score: 5, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Thursday April 03, @01:51PM
People who take the time to fill out poll questions are self-selecting, they're a skewed representation of the population, and occasionally they will endeavor to game the system by stuffing the poll full of their opinion 100:1 vs real answers.
Self-reported views can be skewed too, maybe not so much on "is this article left leaning - fair and balanced - right leaning?" polls but certainly polls about "private" things like sexual activity, illegal activity, socially unacceptable activity all get skewed answers and again may be subject to "ballot box stuffing" when you hit a nerve with a particular group.
I suppose it's better than not asking at all, but I would take any self-reported margins of error on these polls with a couple of truck loads of Himalayan rock salt.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Undefined on Thursday April 03, @02:04PM (23 children)
Here's the thing about The Guardian that sows distrust for me (and keep in mind, I'm mostly left, except for constitutional issues):
For their sports, entertainment and other circus-class articles, they allow comments. Readers can get right in there and share opinions, counter them, whatever.
For anything of significance — politics, finance, etc. — they don't allow comments. I'm of the mind that this creates an echo chamber, even if it's one I might often find the facts in favor of.
That means that counter opinions are effectively "swept under the rug", and that means readership who could potentially learn something from the articles and other commenters will just go away, instead of hanging around and engaging.
Yes, I know it's difficult, even impossible, to move some people off of a viewpoint they've invested their own self-image in. But I don't think that means we shouldn't make the effort.
The Guardian is a news source I'd actually subscribe to. Except for this practice. I find it to be fundamentally dishonest.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by HeadlineEditor on Thursday April 03, @02:20PM (1 child)
Modded insightful. Right around the 2020 US election, many local US newspaper websites [wikipedia.org] stopped allowing comments on any stories at all. They even ran front page editorials on the change, with the gist of "we don't want you to get the wrong idea about our stories anymore." At which point, the stories themselves became overwhelmingly partisan.
So yeah. Fuck the newspapers and their self-described impartiality.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Thursday April 03, @02:42PM
Anybody investing anything (money, time) in the publication of anything - facts, opinions, political positions, whatever - is investing that resource in the broadcast of information because they hope that the investment will pay off for them somehow.
You can take this all the way down to spring hatchlings in the next peeping to hope to influence their mother to feed them, showing their open maw as big as possible to compete for the incoming food against their siblings.
I'm typing this because I "like to hear myself type," but if you want to get cynical about it it's because I believe that my communication of my ideas may in some way influence readers to think about things from my perspective, perhaps expand their own perceptions of the world to include something I'm typing about. The more people who "see things my way" the more likely their behavior is going to shape the world I live in to be more like I feel it should be. The same is true of most effort put into communication by most living things.
So, by the time you get up to Steve Forbes levels of "investment in communication" - sure, he's out there swinging for the fences, attempting to influence as many people as possible to "see things his way." Most recent interview I heard with with dear old Steve was regarding UBI wherein he got all folksy and "relatable" with this gem: "I mean sure, who wouldn't like to get a check for $1000 every month, but what we really need to focus on is the immorality of getting money for nothing." Ok Steve, that's all you got? Immorality? I'm sure it works on a big chunk of your audience, and from your pulpit you can get a lot of people quoting and repeating your opinion. My opinion? People who inherit hundreds of millions of dollars shouldn't be preaching about the immorality of getting money for nothing, but of course when you control the messaging channels those little details about how the preacher got his money to bring you these messages gets buried, deep - with no "reader/viewer comments" section open anywhere near the video presentation.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by bloodnok on Thursday April 03, @03:37PM (7 children)
I'm not convinced this is a reasonable criticism of the Guradian [sic], or indeed any news source. The Grauniad [sic] claims to be a source of news, which is to say facts, rather than opinion. And allowing comments on "facts" makes little sense to me. The place for comments and opinions is in the editorial section and not in the news section. If you want to comment, you can, and many people do, write a letter to the editor.
I think the very notion that people are entitled to have their opinions published on everything is part of the problem. Opinions of an event add nothing to the facts of that event, and inviting opinion on facts in my view undermines the truthiness of the reporting. It says "here are some facts, but opinions may be just as important". I don't buy in to this world view. I don't agree that anyone's opinion, no matter how orange they may be, is a reasonable substitute for fact.
And if you are concerned about the truth or potential bias in an article, writing an opinion does nothing to address the problem. If the facts are wrong, there are mechanisms for correction and the Gaurniad [sic] publishes as many retractions as any other reasonable news source.
__
The Major
(Score: 4, Insightful) by HeadlineEditor on Thursday April 03, @03:46PM (4 children)
Seems weird. Are we not here commenting on a news story...? Is that bad?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Thursday April 03, @06:25PM (2 children)
> Are we not here commenting on a news story...? Is that bad?
We're special, our comments aren't bad, they're insightful, interesting, funny...
To GP's point, the Gurardian [sic] probably doesn't want to provide a directly embedded forum for comments because the comments that appear in that forum become implicitly attributable to the Gaardean [sic] no matter how many disclaimers they might surround them with.
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Thursday April 03, @08:24PM (1 child)
My assumption is that it's a combination of not having the resources to moderate the comment section of articles likely to devolve into flame wars and misinformation on top of issues related to people disagreeing and then accusing the outlet of being biased in moderation.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Thursday April 03, @08:40PM
The resources to moderate political articles' comments sections are considerably greater than simply collecting facts and reporting news... I think NYT tries to put in the effort for the added benefit of getting some "pulse" of the open internet's opinions and also being able to shape the discussion to reflect what the NYT views as "unbiased truths" (no such things, that's the whole point of running a newspaper...)
Personally, I'd like to see comment sections that vet the commenters somewhat... it's not perfect, but you can at least get a rough idea of where someone is connecting from based on IP address, yes that can be spoofed by all kinds of foreign troll farms, but at least make it a bit harder on them. Also, some throttling based on IP or even IP family - first comment is free, after that you have to wait 60 seconds for the next, 2 minutes for the next, 4 minutes, 8 minutes....
I do believe that the forum shouldn't be able to identify commenters who want to be anonymous, but I do believe identifying commenters by their zip code of residence is a reasonable compromise - the trick is technical enforcement of that without providing pinpoint personal identifiers in the process.
(Score: 5, Informative) by bart9h on Thursday April 03, @09:15PM
SN is not a news source, it is a place to discuss the news.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday April 03, @08:25PM
Newspapers have been a thorn in the side of many since their inception. Part of it was due to opinion pieces that weren't popular at least with those in power. Perhaps the problem now is that it's easier than ever to spread lies and the average person is pretty gullible.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 3, Informative) by corey on Thursday April 03, @09:22PM
I used to have a Guardian subscription s few years back. I remember when they had comments on news and when it stopped.
I didn’t think there was much of value lost in that move, except to benefit the Guardian so they can, like you or someone else said here, use their money to pay journalists to do journalism rather than policing a toxic comment section. I use that adjective because a lot of the time, the discussion went to hell. People venting their spleens then either an echo chamber response or pile-on response. I used to read them but realised I was just looking for validation in my view on the topic, which I often got. But I felt like it wasn’t doing me any good.
So I don’t think it’s demise is some larger drive to shut down “dissenting” views, rather that it was a waste of time and money.
The difference with SN is that here, discussion is a main part of the aim of the website. News aggregation with a community discussion. The media websites are not that, they produce journalism and present it. Comment sections are really just a perk or bonus really.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Thexalon on Thursday April 03, @04:14PM (3 children)
I find that policy understandable.
You have 3 options when it comes to comments on controversial stories:
1. Rigorous moderation of or reply to every comment about its factual accuracy. This is expensive and controversial, so basically nobody does it. The New York Times comes closest with manual human moderation of each comment and occasionally replies from the reporter for the story, but even then it's mostly for politeness than it is accuracy.
2. A comment section that includes a lot of bullshit and spin. This is where Soylent lands, although the worst of it is usually downmodded to oblivion or gets appropriate replies demonstrating its BS. For outlets with large readership, odds are very good that this comment section will include comments paid for by the subjects of the story and/or government intelligence agencies who aren't the outlet's organization and are trying to control the story that the audience of that outlet sees and/or believes.
3. No comments allowed. This is by far the cheapest option, since it makes the whole issue Somebody Else's Problem.
The Guardian probably wants to spend its budget paying reporters to report stories, not paying moderators to police comment sections. You don't have to agree with that choice, but it's not an unreasonable decision.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by VLM on Thursday April 03, @05:25PM (1 child)
The Guardian is an ad sales organization not some kind of arbiter of the truth or factual historian.
For whatever reason, advertising viewers are generally uninterested in comment sections. I guess they get a better feed of comments from Facebook or similar, or maybe they just don't care about comments in general. If you click on clickbait and get that subtle feeling of disappointment, do you really want to read the comments?
Regardless, if the comment section isn't generating page views and resulting advertising sales, its gone. Or more precisely, even if its generating clicks but the cost of the servers and censorship (this is the UK, which is censorship-central), then it's more about the profit margin; I would imagine the profit margin is a heck of a lot higher on AI generated clickbait than on comment sections.
https://advertising.theguardian.com/advertise/rate-card [theguardian.com]
They want your personal info to view their rate card; I'm not motivated enough to even make up info and I sure don't want the spam from them. The point is the URL above is what they "want".
(Score: 4, Touché) by Thexalon on Thursday April 03, @06:16PM
Nowhere did I say that their stories were 100% accurate, truthful, or anything of the sort, just that a reasonable person could very easily decide that reporters were a better use of cash than comment section moderators.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 3, Touché) by JoeMerchant on Thursday April 03, @06:32PM
> A comment section that includes a lot of bullshit and spin. This is where Soylent lands, although the worst of it is usually downmodded to oblivion or gets appropriate replies demonstrating its BS.
SN is, like all self-moderated forums, somewhat of an echo chamber. I spend time and effort here because I appreciate the echoes I hear - there's a fair amount of diversity in the spin that's presented, but what I consider the worst of the garbage tends to be modded out of my sight. If I wanted unregulated spin dominated by other directions I might hang out in the Xitter, or many Facebook groups, certain Reddit communities, Truth Social, https://english.pravda.ru/ [pravda.ru] etc. Here's an interesting different perspective on a conversation in another recent SN comments section: https://english.pravda.ru/russia/161931-russia-gold/ [pravda.ru]
Anyway, everybody chooses their news to a certain extent. Comment sections are certainly different as compared to the "equal time for community comment" we used to see on the evening news once every couple of months.
(Score: 3, Flamebait) by RamiK on Thursday April 03, @04:34PM
For me, it's the part where they're just making shit up: https://mediabiasfactcheck.com/the-guardian/ [mediabiasfactcheck.com]
For reference. two similarly left-center leaning outlets that aren't making as much shit up: https://mediabiasfactcheck.com/left/cnn-bias/ [mediabiasfactcheck.com] https://mediabiasfactcheck.com/associated-press/ [mediabiasfactcheck.com]
And to put things in perspective, here's three random military-industrial outlets I picked out by looking up "defense": https://mediabiasfactcheck.com/defense-news/ [mediabiasfactcheck.com] https://mediabiasfactcheck.com/defense-one/ [mediabiasfactcheck.com] https://mediabiasfactcheck.com/defensescoop-bias/ [mediabiasfactcheck.com]
And of course, for when you're out of sleeping pills: https://mediabiasfactcheck.com/c-span/ [mediabiasfactcheck.com]
(Score: 4, Interesting) by OrugTor on Thursday April 03, @04:41PM
Every comment section on a political item starts off as a flamewar and goes downhill from there. The Guardian recognizes it's a waste of time for intelligent readers (still its target audience? It's been a long time for this ex-pat) and forgoes it. I find it to be fundamentally honest.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 03, @05:45PM (4 children)
Soylent had been posting a quite a few political articles.
"Look at all the comments! The user-engagement is HUGE with these articles!!"
... and the technical folk left. Political articles were getting 20, 50, 100 comments! Weird, tech articles only ever got like.. four or eight comments. It dropped to zero to two.
The problem is that while comments on political pieces are a thing and voice everyone's individual concerns, everyone's concerns are different, at odds with everyone else's, all commenters basically engage in the No True Scottsman fallacy, and it becomes a shouting match and shit-show that increasingly devolves into knee-jerk reactionism. The thought quickly evaporates and it is just people shouting, "You just don't *understand* what you're talking about!!" "No, *YOU* don't understand!" -- ugh. (It actually seemed like the SN political articles attracted a lot of people from outside the site who were only here to represent their political viewpoint.)
It makes sense for popular news sources to disable comments on these kinds of posts, just because of how incendiary politics are. (Want a healthy relationship? Don't talk about politics, don't talk about religion.) As other commenters here have shared, tight moderation and considerable guidance by the staff can lead to something relevant, if not productive, the cost required for that is prohibitive -- with next to zero return on investment.
OTOH, maybe that's MBA-speak: perhaps teaching the populace to argue about politics properly, consider the other side's viewpoint, and acknowledging mutual facts and disagreements, could *fix* politics in the US. (lol that's not going to happen.)
(Score: 4, Informative) by janrinok on Thursday April 03, @07:21PM
Where there is an obvious link between politics and technology then we post the story. Careers and Education, Business, Trade and Tariffs etc are all closely linked to the current situation in the US. We aren't posting general political stories (although some seem to want to reduce every story to my team versus your team) but hopefully those that we have chosen have a clear relationship to our core topics. If you think there are too many say so.
But with the US in the state that it is currently in it is not surprising that there is a lot of interest being shown in those discussions.
I look for tech stories every day, sometimes several times a day. But the rss feeds and the usual sources are all showing a response to the current situation.
I am not interested in knowing who people are or where they live. My interest starts and stops at our servers.
(Score: 3, Informative) by janrinok on Thursday April 03, @07:24PM (2 children)
I've just checked. We haven't posted a 'Politics' story in the last 7 days.
I am not interested in knowing who people are or where they live. My interest starts and stops at our servers.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 03, @09:23PM (1 child)
You've responded like this before, too. Clearly you remember the Political Days of SN. :-)
I'm not saying it is now. Recent political articles *do* have a technology link -- and it's valid to post tech politics on a tech side (but not in excess, and shouldn't be the main focus unless that's the goal of the site - tech politics). Previously they seemed to be simply "Politics that affect the majority audience of the site." nngh..
Back when it was happening, I too left - back to the Green site. Ugh. I only did that for a couple days, and then just closed both in favor of Ars and Thereg. After a couple weeks my fingers muscle-memorie'd the URL and I found myself back on Soylent again. Things weren't so bad, so I started visiting occasionally. Now it's basically my daily newspaper with the morning coffee again, still with the reg and ars.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Friday April 04, @08:04AM
My mistake, sorry.
Glad to hear that it has improved somewhat but I think that we still have some way to go yet.
I am not interested in knowing who people are or where they live. My interest starts and stops at our servers.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by NotSanguine on Thursday April 03, @07:09PM
You actually read and respond to news site comment sections? Really?
While they are (most of the time) one step up from YouTube comments [xkcd.com], they're generally of poor quality and (IMNSHO) not worth wasting your time.
What's more, it's generally the loudest, least contemplative and worst informed folks who take up the mantle of commenting on news stories/op-ed pieces and give their uninformed and often bigoted views repeatedly in such comment sections.
Which is probably why NPR disabled comments altogether (well, also because of the organized effort to malign NPR by certain parties -- Peter Sagal [npr.org] would like to make fun of you -- because they don't like some of the stories posted on the site.) all the way back in 2016.
And even though sport is followed passionately, there are fewer issues with commenting on who won that Australia vs. India test match than on actual topics of import. So it's not surprising that The Guardian doesn't allow comments. I'd also point out that The Guardian isn't a news discussion site (like SN, HN, Pipedot, the green site, etc.), it's the website of an actual news organization.
Whether you agree or disagree with the facts (too bad, you* can't have your own facts) and/or opinions (sure you can disagree -- but why should The Guardian or anyone else pay to host *your* opinions?) published by The Guardian, there's no requirement that they provide a platform for anyone else.
In fact, since (I may be mistaken here, perhaps someone from across the pond could chime in) the UK has no equivalent to Section 230 of the CDA [wikipedia.org], as well as defamation laws that are significantly easier to game than in the US, The Guardian is likely just covering their asses -- they are a business after all.
Personally, I don't even bother reading the comments on news sites. There are plenty of discussion sites that have more thoughtful folks.
As such, I'm not sure why you'd blame The Guardian for not allowing comments. Do you allow the neighborhood kids to spray paint their tags on the side of your house? It's pretty much the same thing.
*That's a general "you" and doesn't refer to any particular person individually.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Thursday April 03, @09:39PM
They turn off comments because it would be a complete shit show. Constant heavy moderation would be required and nobody wants to deal with that.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by HeadlineEditor on Thursday April 03, @02:29PM (6 children)
I offer this only as a suggestion, because I only just found out about it last week, but there is an aggregator called Ground News [ground.news] which attempts to demonstrate political bias on each linked story as a percentage. I'm just trying it out now, but it seems promising. No affiliation.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by pTamok on Thursday April 03, @03:11PM
There is also: https://www.allsides.com/unbiased-balanced-news [allsides.com]
What they call themselves and what they actually are can be two different things.
I also look at the English-langauage versions of Deutsche Welle [dw.com] and El Pais [elpais.com]. Both have RSS feeds.
Some people recommend Al Jazeera [aljazeera.com].
(Score: 5, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Thursday April 03, @03:44PM (4 children)
Ground News looks like a decent "additional perspective" on the news.
Two things strike me about it on initial use: first, I get that edgy feeling like they may try to paywall me at any moment - they haven't yet, and if that's how they want to roll it's understandable, but it does give that feel.
Second, at least the headlines I browsed seemed to be rating most sources as left leaning, or centrist. There were a scant few stories that were labeled as mostly right leaning, and that in itself can be a form of bias, if Ground News is saying "most of that media out there is presenting liberal perspectives." The few articles I did open up didn't seem to be overly left or right leaning.
All this focus on left vs right bothers me when the more important distinction in my mind is the economic strata represented... if we're just hearing from rich liberals and rich conservatives, who's representing the interests of the middle class and the poor? And, of course, there are other distinctions more important in other peoples' minds, particularly minority groups, whether that's minority religions, races, sexual orientations, neurodivergence, physical and mental disabilities, etc. Representing minority interests in a "mob rule" system is particularly tricky.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Thexalon on Thursday April 03, @04:42PM (3 children)
The funny thing about that: When the terms "left" and "right" were coined during the French Revolution, "left" originally meant "representing the mostly-poor peasantry" and "right" originally meant "representing the nobility / rich people". So making the representatives of the left be, say, relatively well-off lawyers affiliated with an LGBTQIA+ advocacy group rather than the guys that started to try to unionize Amazon warehouses is a decision that has in itself twisted the meanings of the words. And likewise, I find it laughable that the representative of the right is sometimes portrayed as a backwoods guy with 4 broken pickups in their front lawn ranting about Mexicans, when in fact the perfect representative of right-wing ideology is Elon Musk, someone who I'm reasonably certain has never picked up a mop outside of a photo op.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Thursday April 03, @05:13PM (2 children)
> I find it laughable that the representative of the right is sometimes portrayed as a backwoods guy with 4 broken pickups in their front lawn ranting about Mexicans, when in fact the perfect representative of right-wing ideology is Elon Musk, someone who I'm reasonably certain has never picked up a mop outside of a photo op.
I agree, except: the guy with the broken pickups in the front lawn (usually no more than two around here) is the one voting for the "Right" candidates.
The perfect representative of the beneficiaries of right-wing ideology would be Musk, Bezos and the rest of the 2025 inauguration podium.
The Left? It's just a mess these days, I started to itemize but the list is just too long and scattered.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Thursday April 03, @06:25PM
The Republicans and Democrats alike have a large gap between what they actually stand for and what they tell their constituents they stand for (some of whom are dumb enough to believe it). But most voters have figured that out, which is why both of them are viewed unfavorably in polls and "didn't vote" had a commanding lead in the 2024 presidential election and has almost always dominated non-presidential elections.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 03, @08:33PM
Fair enough. Pretty much all Lefties couldnt get elected animal control commissioner in the US.
So what about the Democratic Party then? They're a center-right [helpfulprofessor.com] party and not left wing and, as such, should be assessed separately, despite the far-right calling their center-right countrymen "Marxists," which is risible in the extreme.
(Score: 2, Troll) by Username on Thursday April 03, @02:55PM (2 children)
Do they say the quiet part out loud? Like, "we believe Candidate X is bad for society." Or "We didn't post the name or photo of a suspect because he was black, and I didn't want people to get violent with me and granade my car."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 03, @03:35PM
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday April 03, @03:47PM
Our local "Libertarian" politicians just get right down to it: they call out "the terrible XYZ of the Biden-Harris administration that we has to correct before it overwhelms our community." I particularly like the grammatical aberrations of their quoted statements, I'm sure it appeals to the school dropout voters.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by VLM on Thursday April 03, @05:14PM (1 child)
Viewership is HUGE in the UK. Surprised to see numbers that high.
In the USA typical numbers for the nightly news on the legacy networks are around 18M (8M watch ABC, 6M watch NBC, 4M watch CBS) and for cable, Fox average around 2M, CNN 0.4M, MSNBC 0.6M so cable is 3M nightly. Figure about 21M total. Population is about 347M so in the USA our government and corporate funded propaganda outlets reach only about 6% of the population. The other 94% find their centrally controlled propaganda too unappealing to watch, even for free.
It's possible that the UK has news journalism thats 8 times better than the USA, or perhaps UKians are 8 times more gullible than Americans, or a mixture of course.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Thexalon on Thursday April 03, @06:36PM
Some other stats that seem relevant here:
- PBS NewsHour reaches ~1M Americans nightly. NPR news broadcasts reach another ~6M a night.
- Late night shows that make jokes about the news (Colbert, Daily Show, Seth Meyers, etc) are pulling about 3.5M viewers nightly.
- BBC News gets about 6M viewers nightly in a much smaller country.
I'm not going to interpret the numbers beyond that, except to agree with your conclusion that an awful lot of people don't watch or read the news, at all.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Mojibake Tengu on Thursday April 03, @06:31PM (8 children)
Questions.
1. Who owns the outlet?
2. What is the general strategic goal of the owner of outlet?
3. What singular information a specific article tries to convey?
4. Is the information true? How much of it is true?
5. What important was not said but should in the context of article?a
6. What is the target audience of that specific information?
7. What indirect manipulation the article tries to apply on audience, by wording, verbal context linking, and selective filtering?
8. Where in the timeline of events the information fits? .EQ. What is the time domain neighborhood of the article?
9. What effects that media/article performs on me? (Reflexion)
[a] Negative deduction is important factor in Chinese formal logic for millenia, in both governmental and military applications. Negative deduction is like this: "If something important was not said, there must be some reason existing for that, which we do not know yet." In paradigm of Logic Programming, that would be an introduction of new (logic) free variable by context execution. This axiom was deliberately removed from Aristotelian logic in Medieval times. And I have to ask: Why?
Rust programming language offends both my Intelligence and my Spirit.
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 03, @07:58PM (2 children)
And that includes you. Especially you.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by pTamok on Friday April 04, @05:57PM (1 child)
Don't know why this is labelled as flamebait.
You should definitely not turn off critical thinking for 'trusted sources'. Do not believe what I'm saying it, because it is me that is saying it - that is relying on authority, do the same as for any putative information:
Is it internally self-consistent? Does it have any flaws in logic?
Is it in accordance with physical laws of nature, mathematics?
Is there more than one independent source?
Does the origin or any relayers have an agenda to modify the information for their own purposes?
Is the information taking advantage of my own biases? Am I exhibiting confirmation bias?
It the information representative. If numerical, does it pass statistical 'sniff tests'.
What is the history of the source of the information: do they acknowledge and rectify mistakes? Do they provide citations to supporting information that also passes 'sniff tests'?
There are many other questions you can ask. Believing what people say because of who they are is a silly idea.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 04, @07:11PM
AC you replied to here.
You kinda missed my point. While your statement that:
is absolutely true, GP is definitely not a "trusted source." In fact, I find them to be unreliable to such an extreme that I'm not sure whether they're deranged or have a nefarious agenda. Either way, they are not a source to be trusted (blindly or otherwise), which was the implication I was attempting to make.
That said, You're absolutely correct and thanks for laying out such criteria!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Username on Thursday April 03, @08:13PM (3 children)
"Everyone is being programmed by somebody or something. Me, you, everybody. We are all programmed by someone. To sit and think we're above programming is incorrect. What you have to do is sit and say:
Does the person who is programming me genuinely have my best interest at heart?
What do they want me believe?
Why do they want me to believe it?
What happens if I believe what they want me to believe?
Where does this lead?"
~ Andrew Tate on Tucker
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 03, @08:17PM (2 children)
And why should we (except to be disgusted) pay any attention to that fetid piece of shit [wikipedia.org]?
Are you pimping now, Username?
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Friday April 04, @06:10PM (1 child)
Ad hominem [wikipedia.org]
He may well be using the truth of a concept for his own purposes, but from a stand-alone point of view, the position is arguable.
Being aware, for good or ill, that you are influenced by your upbringing and current surroundings is not necessarily a bad thing. He is influential for a lot of people. Abusing him is unlikely to make people who agree with what he says (and there are many of them) like him less - if anything, it is counter-productive.
It is better to explain cogently, simply, and clearly why Andrew Tate is wrong in his philosophy of life, in terms that people who agree with him can understand, than to indulge in simple abuse.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 04, @07:25PM
I don't want to change the minds of degenerates who prey on the gullible and treat other humans as chattel to be used and abused. Which is what Andrew Tate advocates as well as practices.
I don't want to engage with such scum. I want them to crawl back under whatever rocks out from which they have scuttled.
If you believe (as Tate does) that consent is not required and that it's okay to abuse and harm your fellow humans for your own monetary benefit, you don't deserve to be addressed/convinced. You just need to fuck off.
I realize that's not very engaging to folks who aspire to mimic the rape, human trafficking/pimping and misogynistic ways of Mr. Tate [wikipedia.org], but such scum aren't fit to be in the presence of civilized folks.
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Friday April 04, @06:35PM
Negative deduction is speculation. Insofar as Aristotelian logic maps to formal logic, there is no room for speculation. Negative deduction also relies on inductive reasoning, likely probabilistic, and Hume demonstrated the problem of induction.
There are systems that allow for unknown information, specifically Bayesian inductive logic, but they are specifically outwith the writings of Aristotle.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by hendrikboom on Friday April 04, @03:45AM
Quality jpurnalism is expensive.
And readers are less inclined to pay for it nowadays.
The result is that news outlets are struggling for survival.
Some are closing; some are automating the search for (at least shot-term" engagement, which eliminates serious investigative journalism; a few are still managing to do investigative journalism and are being innovative in finding funding sources.
See Journalism’s Reinvention Is Happening—Just Not Where You Think [thewalrus.ca] for details. The article focuses on the situation in Canada, but does also describe how it works elsewhere.