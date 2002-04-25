According to journalism.co.uk an Ethics Box added to a news article aims to explain the editorial thinking behind key decisions on the news story. The aim being to counter increasing mistrust amongst youth who are skeptical of journalism in general.

Does anyone still believe journalism is not just bought and sold to the highest bidder? (Present company excepted!!)

The Guardian newspaper thinks so:

"Outlets seek fresh strategies as UK poll shows 'news avoidance' on the rise": Negative content and distrust among reasons given by audiences as industry works on how to keep them engaged. Less than half (47%) of those asked about their news consumption said they viewed television news programmes regularly or had done so in the last week, according to a new Opinium poll. The figure fell to 29% for radio news and 26% for news websites.

