http://oldvcr.blogspot.com/2025/04/the-april-fools-joke-that-might-have.html
Everyone should pull one great practical joke in their lifetimes. This one was mine, and I think it's past the statute of limitations. The story is true. Only the names are redacted to protect the guilty.
My first job out of college was a database programmer, even though my undergraduate degree had nothing to do with computers and my current profession still mostly doesn't. The reason was that the University I worked for couldn't afford competitive wages, but they did offer various fringe benefits, and they were willing to train someone who at least had decent working knowledge. I, as a newly minted graduate of the august University of California system, had decent working knowledge at least of BSD/386 and SunOS, but more importantly also had the glowing recommendation of my predecessor who was being promoted into a new position. I was hired, which was their first mistake.
(Score: 3, Informative) by canopic jug on Thursday April 03, @06:37PM
I remember a lot of printer jokes back in the day. One classic was to set the "Ready" notice to "Paper Upside Down". Others involved printing a footer or header on some pages and putting that back into the tray.
As far as the 5 cent printing goes, I vaguely remember some to-do at work back in the early to mid-1990s. What domain was it at?
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday April 03, @08:16PM
I have personal knowledge of a few and can confirm that Administration has no humor. At least officially. Every now and again I hear about a new prank and "officially" I am "disappointed".
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 3, Interesting) by ichthus on Thursday April 03, @08:38PM
The author doesn't mention which University he was working at. But, the author's sense of humor, the HP 9000, the printer spool names, and the fact that he went skiing on the weekend it all went down cause me to wonder if it was the University of Utah. I was an undergrad in the U of U's EE program in the early 90s. I wonder if this HP 9000 was none other than ee.elen.utah.edu ? It would be funny (to me) if it's who I'm thinking of.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 03, @10:38PM
A co-worker provided several of us with a little key-fob type thingie that just emitted video-game noises when the button it's side was pressed...one of dozen or so e-o, didiboo, bleet, nyaah, ... , just a short bleet.
We decided to have a little fun with the boss, a straight-laced fella who had a penchant against playing games on the computer, and would sneak around from cubicle to cubicle trying to catch someone in the act.
My coworker caught onto his trigger, distributed the artillery, and hatched the plan. One guy could see the boss's office to see when he went in.
When the coast was clear, he'd start it..."Bleet! Didiboo!". Then the rest of us chimed in too. When the boss began his tour, we all had something handy that needed stapling, and the whamming of a stapler was the signal to cease-fire.
We were able to keep that old fart on an endless prowl for several days trying to nail someone for playing games on the machine. This even made it to the IT department who received a request to audit all of our machines.
They did. Of course, no games found.
Well, the boss had his secrets. We had ours.
(Score: 4, Funny) by Snotnose on Thursday April 03, @11:08PM (1 child)
Way back in the 80s I worked for a company and needed a forever loop. So
[code]
#define CONGRESS_RUNS_A_DEFICIT 1
// later...
while(CONGRESS_RUNS_A_DEFICIT) {}
[/code]
In the 90s I was a consultant and they hired me back (at much higher wages!). A couple old-timers recognized me and from then on I was Mr Congress runs a deficit Guy.
Of course I'm against DEI. Donald, Eric, and Ivanka.
(Score: 4, Touché) by drussell on Thursday April 03, @11:13PM
The US government ran a budget surplus from 98-01.
Of course, your loop didn't know this and continued on unabated anyway.
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Friday April 04, @01:28AM
I'd completely forgotten about those LCDs! Way back I wrote a small program that would pick a random line from a text a file and send it to the printer display, and let that run in the background at school. People thought the printers had gotten possessed or something 😂
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 04, @02:37AM
We were a small computer manufacturer, and friends-of-family were the cleaning crew. A few girls of a religious family, their mom and dad.
They got us pretty good.
The lead-in is: the owner of the company would put sticky notes on his monitors. Can't ignore them if they're covering up your desktop, right? We specialized in multi-monitor setups, and his was 6x 30" displays. (Not Apple. Blech.) He had one display that was usually half-covered in to-do sticky-notes, a couple on one or two of the other monitors.... but while they indicate "So important it's covering up this other work," the monitor with sticky notes... wasn't used for work. It was just a sticky-note board. :-) (Hell of an expensive one. I'd have mounted a piece of plywood to that VESA monitor mount.)
I was arriving late back from a trip, an stopped into the office .... just because. My role was to manage the servers, shopping cart, and such, so just checking in on things. Salary, right? It doesn't matter when I work, as long as I get the work done. What I saw was *impressive*: Every single screen in the entire office was _covered_ in sticky notes. The employees' monitors. All of them. The monitors we used to set up and operate computers (each and every one was tested). The monitors that we used to test the *multi-monitor* setup (a wall of 24 monitors). The *IP phones* had their screens covered in sticky notes. the LED clocks. The PDUs. Everything that had a digital display.. was covered in sticky notes.
Not just sticky notes. Do you realize how much space a wall of 24 monitors takes up? They made designs, flowers; single monitors were less impressive, maybe 5 x 6 sticky notes. I was awe-struck, and took pictures of the whole thing (inaccessible to me now).
I talked about it with coworkers after the fact and complements all around, and I was told that they actually asked and got permission to do it before they covered everything. ;-D (Very religious family. Rules are rules.) I'm not sure how much time was spent un-sticky-noting everything, but one person got in and peeled everything off, every monitor, every clock, every workstation, prior to the time that I normally showed up for work. Luck of the draw, that I stopped in that night and got to see the sight.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Friday April 04, @02:47AM (1 child)
There's a new guy in the office. It's apparent he' not familiar with Sun hardware. Log in to the Sparkstation nd when he walks by, cat bark.au > /dev/audio
(Score: 2) by driverless on Friday April 04, @06:34AM
Friend of mine, in Australia, was greeted to a chorus of sheep baaing when he turned it on. He thought it was funny and kept the startup sound, until that time when he had to reboot his computer during a conference call...
(Score: 3, Funny) by bzipitidoo on Friday April 04, @05:54AM
Workers pranked a thoroughly disliked manager who frequently played solitaire on his computer (only during lunch break, of course!) by replacing the original program with one that was programmed to stack the deck so the game was always impossible to win.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 04, @08:27AM
Not many seemed to notice... But the added benefit was reduced bandwidth (logo was served locally).
(Score: 3, Interesting) by ledow on Friday April 04, @08:32AM
I deployed upsidedownternet one year (a proxy that uses Imagemagick to flip all images upside down, so the whole Internet works but all the images are upside-down). And another year I grayscaled everything using the same technique (you just need to change what the Imagemagick filter did to the images).
It helped that everyone was forced through a central proxy that had an option for upstream proxy (so I just created a secondary proxy and I could turn it on/off at will).
But to be honest, nobody at that place had a sense of humour at all by the end.
When I started, we would occasionally have a "Friday funny" sent round if something funny had happened that week (e.g. we made a Benny-Hill style video of a guy reversing a tractor with a trailer, and taking 30 minutes to do so - it was gentle mocking and nobody was offended by it... people would even make their own videos, e.g. a very short member of cleaning staff jumping repeatedly to try to clean a window that everyone could reach, they told people to film it and make a Friday funny out of it). Suitably business-appropriate and anonymised where necessary, too, to protect from any claims of harassment or bullying. People loved it.
It evolved out of an end-of-year funny that management themselves would do. At the end of the year, at the Christmas party, we'd all hear about the funny incidents that passed most of us by. In the early days that place was great and Christmas parties were amazing and everyone had fun. It was one of the reasons I stayed there.
But the culture died and trying to prop it up with a Friday funny (which was barely once a month, if that, because things had to happen to actually bother to send one around) slowly died and it became a miserable place of moaners where you daren't do or say anything at all.
I left and pretty much their staff turnover rate by the time I did so was almost 75% a year. From year to year, the people who worked there pretty much weren't the same people. Within 2 years of leaving, I literally recognised NOBODY there. They had killed the culture and that killed the staff retention which killed the culture...
The people from the early days there still meet up and have a laugh and a lot of good friends were made there. But for the last 5 years or so I wouldn't have risked a Friday funny because everyone was so unhappy. I would do staff inductions and I'd follow up with people a month or so on and they'd tell you to your face "This isn't the place I thought I'd be working for". In a matter of a month. They'd be contracted for a year and get out as soon as they could.
And you can feel when that happens... because the humour and the social side just leaves the place instantly. The place destroyed itself in just 8 years. It's now absolutely tanking - no money, no staff, terrible reputation, huge staff turnover. It's the polar opposite of what it was when I started there.
I think it's the acid-test of work culture... can you actually make a joke and get away with it? I can't work somewhere where I can't have a laugh, and I'm about as far removed from being "the office joker" as you could imagine. My April Fool's only happened there because - in that place - they were right in line with how everyone worked there at the time, and so even people like me would join in and have a laugh.
I could tell it was dying when I was rebuked by senior staff because - and I quote - the caretaker was "seen laughing" in my office. The caretaker wasn't on duty at that point. We weren't busy AND we were on a break. And they would come to our office for a good laugh together and a few precious minutes of socialising in their long day (they started at 5 until about lunchtime, then they came back later and worked long into the evening, but they'd hang around to our break and came see us). I totally ignored their rebuke. They were trying to tell me off for someone choosing to come to us and have a little social break. I just let it keep happening, I wasn't even going to mention it to anyone. Months later, they complained to the caretaker. He ignored it too and we carried on doing it. We still meet up, and neither have worked in that place for years.
Sorry, but no decent workplace will sack someone for a little April Fool's, so long as it was well-intentioned and not entirely dumb. I mean, if you'd STOPPED the printer working, I could get it. But not just a silly message on the printer.
If you work in such a place... leave... and feel the same sigh of relief that I - and all my colleagues - did when we left that place.