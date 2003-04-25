from the bend-an-ear-and-listen-to-my-version dept.
https://phys.org/news/2025-04-minds-common-assumptions.html
A new study reveals that while high-quality, nonjudgmental listening improves how people feel about a conversation—reducing defensiveness and enhancing perceptions of the listener—it does not make persuasive messages more effective at changing attitudes.
Using a large-scale field experiment on immigration, the researchers found that sharing a compelling personal narrative significantly and durably shifted participants' views, regardless of whether the speaker practiced active listening. This challenges the widespread belief that listening is essential for persuasion, suggesting instead that what is said may matter more than how empathetically it is delivered.
Their study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, challenges long-held beliefs about the power of listening to facilitate persuasion. The research was led by Dr. Roni Porat from the Department of International Relations and Political Science at Hebrew University of Jerusalem, in collaboration with Dr. Erik Santoro (Columbia University), Dr. David E. Broockman (University of California), and Dr. Joshua L. Kalla (Yale University).
For decades, scholars and practitioners have promoted the idea that high-quality, nonjudgmental listening can reduce defensiveness and increase openness during difficult conversations, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of persuasion. But does listening actually change minds?
To rigorously test this assumption, the research team conducted a large-scale, preregistered field experiment involving nearly 1,500 U.S. participants. Participants engaged in 10-minute video conversations with trained canvassers acting as confederates. The topic was in-state tuition for unauthorized immigrants—a highly contentious and socially relevant issue.
In a randomized design—a technique that previous work has established is effective at persuasion—the study included some conversations that included a persuasive personal narrative about an undocumented immigrant, while others did not. Independently, some canvassers practiced high-quality nonjudgmental listening, while others did not. Researchers measured participants' attitudes both immediately after the conversation and five weeks later.
The results were striking. Persuasive narratives alone led to meaningful, lasting changes in attitudes toward undocumented immigrants and related policy positions. High-quality listening, while it improved perceptions of the persuader and reduced emotional defensiveness, did not enhance the persuasive effect of the narrative. These findings suggest that while listening can foster better interpersonal connection, it may not directly amplify persuasion as commonly assumed.
Journal Reference: Erik Santoro et al, Listen for a change? A longitudinal field experiment on listening's potential to enhance persuasion, PNAS (2025). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2421982122
(Score: 4, Touché) by Gaaark on Thursday April 03, @11:45PM (6 children)
Meh...don't believe it.
Fake news.
Joking aside, though, this study is gobbledy-gook language and not persuasive to me. They need to persuade me with REAL ENGLISH for me to understand and believe it.
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. I have always been here. ---Gaaark 2.0 --
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 04, @01:27AM
It was written by AI.
(Score: 5, Funny) by mhajicek on Friday April 04, @06:23AM (1 child)
I've found that if I shut up and listen to someone long enough, they'll sometimes eventually reveal a batshit crazy assumption that their views are based on. Like the guy arguing for communism who said I shouldn't worry about bad actors because nothing is real.
The spacelike surfaces of time foliations can have a cusp at the surface of discontinuity. - P. Hajicek
(Score: 3, Insightful) by corey on Saturday April 05, @12:19AM
You must surround yourself with interesting people if that’s the usual.
I think this study is obvious but at least puts science behind the theory. I’ve found when people just listen intently (often it means talking late at night over a tea or scotch, not at a kids party), they react with more intrigue or understanding. I find the same when I actively try to listen more intently to others. I think people jump to conclusions or make something that’s get into black or white before the point is fully made. Then listening isn’t done and people don’t pick up the full picture, then are not as convinced.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by RamiK on Friday April 04, @09:02AM
For me, the lack of correlation is far clearer in the paper than the phys.org coverage:
( https://phys.org/news/2025-04-minds-common-assumptions.html [phys.org] )
vs.
( https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2421982122 [pnas.org] )
With the former, it's all condensed into a single statement. With the latter, the failure to demonstrate cause and effect are broken down for you:
1. "Sharing a persuasive narrative meaningfully and durably reduced prejudice and changed policy attitudes."
2. "The listening manipulation also successfully improved perceptions of the persuader and increased processing."
Failing to achieve the expected result:
"Surprisingly, however, the listening manipulation did not enhance persuasion: Sharing a persuasive narrative was just as effective in the absence of high-quality listening."
However, it's probably subjective: In programming, some people prefer writing and reading simple if-statement while others lean on ternary conditional operators. In digital logic it's more explicit since standard vs. canonical and SoP vs. PoS relate to the kind of gates you're putting together. So, I'm guessing the different preferences come down to the kind of "memory topology" your brain is using to parse text. But I'm not familiar with memristor design so I can't quantify or qualify the circuitry differences... Grants? Anyone? :D
compiling...
(Score: 2) by turgid on Friday April 04, @09:19PM (1 child)
Red buses, bowler hats and tea on the lawn with cucumber sandwiches, that's REAL ENGLISH!
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 3, Touché) by Gaaark on Friday April 04, @09:37PM
And a certain Doctor!
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. I have always been here. ---Gaaark 2.0 --
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 03, @11:59PM
Color me surprised!