Automated AI bots seeking training data threaten Wikipedia project stability, foundation says:
On Tuesday, the Wikimedia Foundation announced that relentless AI scraping is putting strain on Wikipedia's servers. Automated bots seeking AI model training data for LLMs have been vacuuming up terabytes of data, growing the foundation's bandwidth used for downloading multimedia content by 50 percent since January 2024. It's a scenario familiar across the free and open source software (FOSS) community, as we've previously detailed.
The Foundation hosts not only Wikipedia but also platforms like Wikimedia Commons, which offers 144 million media files under open licenses. For decades, this content has powered everything from search results to school projects. But since early 2024, AI companies have dramatically increased automated scraping through direct crawling, APIs, and bulk downloads to feed their hungry AI models. This exponential growth in non-human traffic has imposed steep technical and financial costs—often without the attribution that helps sustain Wikimedia's volunteer ecosystem.
The impact isn't theoretical. The foundation says that when former US President Jimmy Carter died in December 2024, his Wikipedia page predictably drew millions of views. But the real stress came when users simultaneously streamed a 1.5-hour video of a 1980 debate from Wikimedia Commons. The surge doubled Wikimedia's normal network traffic, temporarily maxing out several of its Internet connections. Wikimedia engineers quickly rerouted traffic to reduce congestion, but the event revealed a deeper problem: The baseline bandwidth had already been consumed largely by bots scraping media at scale.
This behavior is increasingly familiar across the FOSS world. Fedora's Pagure repository blocked all traffic from Brazil after similar scraping incidents covered by Ars Technica. GNOME's GitLab instance implemented proof-of-work challenges to filter excessive bot access. Read the Docs dramatically cut its bandwidth costs after blocking AI crawlers.
Wikimedia's internal data explains why this kind of traffic is so costly for open projects. Unlike humans, who tend to view popular and frequently cached articles, bots crawl obscure and less-accessed pages, forcing Wikimedia's core datacenters to serve them directly. Caching systems designed for predictable, human browsing behavior don't work when bots are reading the entire archive indiscriminately.
As a result, Wikimedia found that bots account for 65 percent of the most expensive requests to its core infrastructure despite making up just 35 percent of total pageviews. This asymmetry is a key technical insight: The cost of a bot request is far higher than a human one, and it adds up fast.
[...] Across the Internet, open platforms are experimenting with technical solutions: proof-of-work challenges, slow-response tarpits (like Nepenthes), collaborative crawler blocklists (like "ai.robots.txt"), and commercial tools like Cloudflare's AI Labyrinth. These approaches address the technical mismatch between infrastructure designed for human readers and the industrial-scale demands of AI training.
[...] The organization is now focusing on systemic approaches to this issue under a new initiative: WE5: Responsible Use of Infrastructure. It raises critical questions about guiding developers toward less resource-intensive access methods and establishing sustainable boundaries while preserving openness.
The challenge lies in bridging two worlds: open knowledge repositories and commercial AI development. Many companies rely on open knowledge to train commercial models but don't contribute to the infrastructure making that knowledge accessible. This creates a technical imbalance that threatens the sustainability of community-run platforms.
Better coordination between AI developers and resource providers could potentially resolve these issues through dedicated APIs, shared infrastructure funding, or more efficient access patterns. Without such practical collaboration, the platforms that have enabled AI advancement may struggle to maintain reliable service. Wikimedia's warning is clear: Freedom of access does not mean freedom from consequences.
(Score: 5, Touché) by GloomMower on Friday April 04, @05:58AM (4 children)
Wonder why they don't just download wikipedia instead of crawling it. Probably would be more efficient that way.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wikipedia:Database_download [wikipedia.org]
https://dumps.wikimedia.org/ [wikimedia.org]
(Score: 4, Insightful) by ledow on Friday April 04, @08:10AM
Because Wikipedia isn't the only thing they're scraping, it's just running over the whole Internet for anything it can grab from anywhere.
You know, totally legit fair-use copyright usage, right?
(Score: 4, Interesting) by FunkyLich on Friday April 04, @09:01AM
They should use Iocaine ( https://iocaine.madhouse-project.org/ [madhouse-project.org] ) on principle, even if only as a gesture to deliver a message.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Friday April 04, @12:19PM (1 child)
Only thing I can think of is that they might be looking for up-to-the-second updates, particularly focused in certain topic areas, maybe focused on changes.
Yeah, bulk download and working the local copy would have to be tons faster, but I can also imagine a number of AI "researchers" who haven't even bothered to figure out that bulk download of Wikipedia is a possibility, or maybe they know it's there but don't want to customize their web scraper tool to point at a local address because they're "too busy with other things."
(Score: 5, Insightful) by ikanreed on Friday April 04, @02:54PM
And wikipedia is an impressive reserve of edits conceptually. If you're trying to teach an AI how to revise and improve things, the comment->diff could be a powerful dataset.
If you have, conservatively, 200,000 edits marked "grammar", with exact diffs, that's a powerful training set for certain kinds of tasks.