To ensure we get the calories and hydration we need, the brain relies on a complex network of cells, signals, and pathways to guide us when to eat, drink, or stop. Yet, much about how the brain deciphers the body's needs and translates them into action remains unknown.
In a new study published in Nature Communications, researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Biological Intelligence, in collaboration with the University of Regensburg and Stanford University, have identified specific populations of neurons in the amygdala—an emotional and motivational center of the brain—that play a key role in this process.
These specialized "thirst" and "hunger" neurons operate through distinct circuits, influencing the drive to eat or drink. The study, which was carried out in mice, sheds new light on the amygdala's role in regulating our nutritional needs and may offer insights into eating disorders and addiction.
The amygdala, a brain region often linked to emotions and decision-making, also plays a key role in shaping our desire to eat and drink. Earlier research led by Rüdiger Klein's group at the Max Planck Institute for Biological Intelligence revealed that neurons in the central nucleus of the amygdala connect food to feelings—pairing tasty meals with positive emotions, associating bad food with aversion, and suppressing appetite when nausea sets in.
The team also demonstrated that changing the activity of these neurons can alter behavior, prompting mice to eat even when they are full or feeling unwell.
Building on these findings, the new research has detailed distinct groups of neurons in the same central region of the amygdala that respond specifically to thirst and others that respond to hunger, guided by a complex web of molecular cues.
"One of these groups of neurons is solely dedicated to regulating the desire to drink, the first 'thirst neuron' that has been identified in the amygdala," explains Federica Fermani, who led the study. "When we activated these neurons, the mice drank more, and when we suppressed their activity, the mice drank less.
"We also identified another group of neurons in the same region of the amygdala that drives thirst but also plays a role in regulating hunger. These findings highlight how some neurons show remarkable specialization for specific behaviors, while others have more general roles in guiding food and drink choices."
To explore how neurons in the central nucleus of the amygdala regulate drinking and eating, the researchers used advanced genetic tools to study brain activity in mice during hunger, thirst, and when they were already full and hydrated. One method, called optogenetics, allowed the team to activate specific neurons using light-sensitive proteins and a laser precisely tuned to trigger those cells.
They also used approaches to silence the neurons, observing how their absence influenced the mice's tendency to eat or drink. By combining this with new methods that enable the monitoring of individual neurons across multiple brain regions, the researchers mapped where these neurons receive information and identified other brain regions they communicate with.
Journal Reference: Fermani, F., Chang, S., Mastrodicasa, Y. et al. Food and water intake are regulated by distinct central amygdala circuits revealed using intersectional genetics. Nat Commun 16, 3072 (2025). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-025-58144-3
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Username on Friday April 04, @09:58AM (1 child)
When there is retardation in the cerebellum, it leads to physical disability. When there is retardation in the prefrontal cortex, it leads to mental disability. Supposition: When there is retardation in the amygdala, it leads to emotional disability, aka autism. Why do I think that? Most autists also suffer from other disabilities, and it would make sense that if something happened to that part of the brain, it would happen to other parts. With that belief in mind I always debated, are all emotion/mental based illnesses like anorexia, depression, gender dysphoria, etc, a form of autism? I always dismissed that, and consider it more likely to classify it as an endocrine diseases if anything. You can cure depression with exercise, that doesn't improve disabled neurons in the brain, but it does get hormonal glands pumping. Now with this knowledge that hunger and thirst come from the amygdala, I gotta bring some of that back. What if some obesity and anorexia is caused by a dysfunction in the amygdala? What if they're are autists that are simply, not hungry? or too hungry? I don't know if it makes a difference, since we don't have a cure for retardation, but it would explain why a traditional treatment isn't working.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Friday April 04, @03:03PM
Overall plausible.
I was under the possibly incorrect impression the amygdala relates to addiction, I found a few medical journal articles supporting that memory of mine. Not a strict 1:1 cause:effect but there's "some kind of relationship" between some addictions and some amygdala problems, or vice-versa. Interesting to think how many decades/centuries its been assumed alcohol addiction or carb addiction leads to obvious brain damage but it might actually be the other way around, brain damage leads to addiction (and there's probably a feedback loop where more damage leads to more addiction leads to more damage, etc)
I'd theorize if amygdala problems lead to autism (and amygdala problems likely lead to addiction problems), then autism would have a super extremely high correlation with addiction, assuming a broad spectrum amygdala problem leads to autism.
What little I could find online was there's a somewhat higher chance of autistic people having addiction issues, but the "experts" have decided the cause of the higher chance is exclusively socio-cultural-economic issues rather than biological plus or minus a small amount of self-medicating behavior.
An interesting idea to follow up might be that broad list of problems might have an autoimmune cause.
A third interesting path to follow up on would be memory studies of autistic people if the theory is both link back to the amygdala. IIRC there's nothing overly unusual about autistic people and memory ability; they might memorize unusual topics but not to an unusual total quantity or speed or quality of memories.
Overall an interesting topic to think about.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Friday April 04, @05:14PM
Why don't we already know more about this? The Obesity Epidemic has been a real problem for 50 years, and there've been many cases of obesity over the centuries. That's a long time to be ignorant of why, particularly with the tools and knowledge we now have at our disposal to get to the roots of this problem.
My guess is that the chief reason for this lack is more political than technical. Yes, bodies are complicated, and the technical difficulties are definitely not trivial. But we have all kinds of special interests who find it too convenient to blame the victims and thus avoid scrutiny of their products and practices that may be contributing to obesity, if they are indeed not the primary cause. Such interests have been busted repeatedly for trying to deny and cover up problems. For instance, Upton Sinclair's The Jungle, Rachel Carson's Silent Spring, and Ralph Nader's Unsafe at Any Speed. Denial of Global Warming may be their biggest current crime of that sort.
One I've heard is that during the Black Death, heavier people had higher survival rates, and this selected for genes that predispose people to obesity. While I think that could be true, it certainly is convenient to play up those sorts of explanations, blame it on our bad luck in inheriting genes that survived such challenges but which are now detrimental, as that lets manufacturers of plastic food containers, insecticides, and herbicides, and peddlers of junk food, and polluters in general off the hook.
To hear that over 90% of us have BPA in our blood, and that our bodies may have accumulated nanoplastics all throughout, and that investigation of this is not receiving more funding and higher priority, is to wonder why it's not getting more attention. Surely something that affects well over half the public is deserving of more attention? I suspect these special interests of suppressing research into these matters.
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Friday April 04, @07:00PM
How fast does the amygdala learn?
I've noticed that when my dietary needs change (for example, when I started taking pancreatic enzymes in pill form so that I could digest my food despite having a pancreatic stone) it takes about a month for my appetite to change.
I do wonder what brain mechanism is responsible for this.