Most people think of machine instructions as the fundamental steps that a computer performs. However, many processors have another layer of software underneath: microcode. With microcode, instead of building the processor's control circuitry from complex logic gates, the control logic is implemented with code known as microcode, stored in the microcode ROM. To execute a machine instruction, the computer internally executes several simpler micro-instructions, specified by the microcode. In this post, I examine the microcode ROM in the original Pentium, looking at the low-level circuitry.
janrinok on Friday April 04, @01:41PM
I enjoy these stories about how the original technology evolved into what we have today. I started with 8086 and Z80s.

VLM on Friday April 04, @02:43PM
The IEEE paywall is sad. I wanted to follow up on the article by reading "Design And Test of the 80386" but its paywalled.
Alternately theres always http://bitsavers.org/components/intel/80386/ [bitsavers.org] but that suffers from the opposite problem, I'd guesstimate that directory contains over 100K pages of free text so it'll take a little longer to read than Gelsinger's journal article which is just a couple pages. I remember reading "80386 System Software Writers Guide" around 1990s because I wanted to learn about the segment models in the declining years of msdos before linux, and my public library had a copy; well, now I have a pdf copy in 2025. Still interesting to read, although it goes into more detail that I ever wanted/needed to know.
drussell on Friday April 04, @02:49PM
If you watch Ben Eater's series on building his own CPU, you will see he uses an EEPROM to store the microcode for his processor and you see exactly how he builds each instruction from the ground up, etc.
It is an excellent series!
Building an 8-bit breadboard computer! - Playlist [youtube.com]
bzipitidoo on Friday April 04, @03:15PM
I've always found it counterintuitive that performing several simple instructions (RISC) is faster than a big array of logic gates that directly implement the function (CISC). But to do a Karnaugh Map on inputs of 32 bits is too much. Maybe barely possible, but if it is possible, not worth doing. That's an awfully big map, and the resulting circuit that propagates through just 2 rows of logic gates and so in theory ought to be the fastest possible, in addition to being hugely power hungry, could very well be slower thanks to needing so very many gates that the wire lengths to connect them all become an issue, to say nothing of whether such a huge circuit could fit on the die in the first place. Push out to 64bit, and the Karnaugh Map approach is now utterly impractical.
However, the next question I have about RISC is why this whole microcode approach at all? Why can't the simple instructions be directly available? At the least, why not a hybrid in which those instructions are available, and also available are the traditional CISCy sorts of instructions implemented with microcode? I suppose the main reason is for that precious backward compatibility that I believe is becoming less and less relevant every year.
VLM on Friday April 04, @05:27PM
The fan-in/fan-out ratios might get weird. I don't know if there is a theoretical bound in your design; might be pretty large for practical construction.
Your scheme would work with smaller 80s chips. The 6809 had hardware on CPU multiplier 8 bit times 8 bit. You can implement that with gates and microcode but since the 90s it would be easy to implement with 64 kilobytes of eprom or eeprom.
If you're really bored you can implement an incredibly slow and small FPGA/CPLD using literally an eprom and a latch and some python code to generate a really weird binary to burn into the eprom. It won't be very capable but it'll be educational and fun. Start small with a replacement for the ancient 7447 7-segment LED decoder using an eeprom. I vaguely recall having to do that in school in the 90s using an eprom (not eeprom) and it worked pretty well. An eprom is pretty slow compared to 7447 logic chip but fast enough for a human UI LOL.
