The latest order would also subsidize mining companies while reducing public input to reopen past projects:
The Trump Administration issued yet another executive order on Thursday [March 20, 2025]. This one directs the federal government to mine federal public lands "to the maximum possible extent," and to prioritize mining over all other uses on federal lands that contain critical mineral deposits.
This should be alarming to conservationists and wilderness advocates. Because in addition to putting critical areas like the Boundary Waters and Bristol Bay back in the crosshairs, the administration's extraction-first approach could dramatically shift what our public lands look like and how we use them.
"There are really three main thrusts to this executive order," Dan Hartinger, senior director of agency policy for the Wilderness Society, tells Outdoor Life. "Job one is to open new places to mining. Job two is to subsidize mining in those places. And job three is to ram through individual projects regardless of public input or what the science says."
The executive order, Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production, invokes wartime powers granted by the Defense Production Act. It allows Interior Secretary Doug Burgum to expand the country's list of critical minerals. It also directs Burgum to make a priority list of all federal lands with mineral deposits, and to take whatever actions necessary to expedite and issue mining permits there. This includes rolling back environmental regulations and finding ways to fund and subsidize private mining companies with taxpayer dollars.
[...] By invoking its wartime powers with the executive order, the Trump administration claims that taking a mining-first approach is vital to shore up national security and compete with foreign hostile nations. But its actions via executive order stand to benefit the international mining conglomerates that are already operating on U.S. federal lands and which, Hartinger says, are not required to pay royalties or other fees for the value of minerals they extract.
"This would use taxpayer funding to issue loans and capital assistance, and essentially subsidize these operations. So not only are these companies getting the land for free, and the minerals for free, and the ability to dump their waste basically wherever they want. We're going to pay them with taxpayer money to do that."
[...] "I think it's helpful to think about this as part of a pattern. And, you know, it's very concerning to us to hear Secretary Burgum saying our federal lands are assets on the nation's balance sheet," Hartinger says. "But I think it's very instructive, too. Because this administration sees our public lands not as things that provide inherent and intrinsic benefits to us, in the form of clean water and air, recreation, wildlife habitat, or any of these myriad uses. It is purely a matter of: How can we extract the maximum short-term dollars from these places?"
(Score: 3, Funny) by crm114 on Friday April 04, @06:25PM (1 child)
According to https://www.nps.gov/articles/nps-geodiversity-atlas-grand-canyon-national-park-arizona.htm [nps.gov]
"Copper, lead, and asbestos were all mined in relatively small quantities from the canyon.
The richest ores found in and around Grand Canyon were actually uranium, which were not recognized as valuable until the uranium boom of the 1950s. "
(Score: 3, Insightful) by crm114 on Friday April 04, @06:34PM
And TIL:
The Cambridge dictionary states "Welp: used to express disappointment or resignation (= the fact that you must accept something you do not like)" -
Whelp (with the h) is a puppy.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by janrinok on Friday April 04, @06:30PM (8 children)
Have I missed some critical item of news? At war with whom? The population who object to mining where it isn't feasible or necessary?
Surely some American can tell me when the war started, with whom the US is at war, and when will mobilisation begin?
The race for rare earth minerals doesn't justify going to war with anyone, important as those minerals might be for the future.
I am not interested in knowing who people are or where they live. My interest starts and stops at our servers.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Whoever on Friday April 04, @06:44PM
Well, there's the class war, which the top 0.1% are clearly winning and the culture war, which everyone is losing. If they are not losing in the culture wars, they are losing their minds over the culture wars.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Tork on Friday April 04, @06:49PM
The people you need to actually answer this question, the same ones who enthusiastically voted for this to happen, have actually decided to go silent on the topic. Best of luck getting an answer from them, the rest of us are aching for that as well.
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Friday April 04, @06:54PM
Anyone to the left of MAGA.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Thexalon on Friday April 04, @07:14PM (1 child)
As far as I can tell: In 2003, Congress passed something that authorized the president to attack pretty much anybody that he deemed to be a bad guy. 22 years later, and Congress has never rescinded that, nor has any president been eager to give up the powers. So the US government has, legally speaking, been at war ever since, conveniently allowing them to do all sorts of things such as spy on everybody without having to explain it to the public or get pesky approvals from senators or judges or anything. One of the particularly nice bits about the enemy being "terrorism" rather than an actual country like the USSR is that the enemy can't screw the whole thing up by actually being defeated.
Freedom for everybody!
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Saturday April 05, @05:43AM
Not even terrorism - the War on Terror. Literally a war against an emotion.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 04, @07:23PM
At war with tourism in areas that rely on National Parks as a draw...
At war with eco-weenies, like those Tesla buyers of years gone by.
At war with anyone and everyone they can piss off without immediate repercussions.
It's a bully with a chip on it's shoulder, not sure what it's going to take to knock it off - is it hoping for martyrdom?
(Score: 3, Funny) by Gaaark on Friday April 04, @08:43PM
America is now at war with EVERYONE...BIGLY!
He's less at war with Canada, now, because he realizes that putting tariffs on us would backfire on him BIGLY, and he has back-tracked...he is scared. Too many Americans like Canada, and too many rely on our electricity, gas/oil and wood, etc.
He's at war with himself...BIGLY! He cannot get himself to look like Michael Jackson...the harder he tries, the more he looks like Ronald McToilet. ( https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/gettyimages-2208184612-20250403142316757.jpg?q=w_1160,c_fill/f_webp [cnn.com] )
He's now at war with the GOP, as well: he is seeing them turn against him because of his stupidity, because of the stock market submarine ride and because they are starting to see he is really just a joke (see: https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/gettyimages-2208184612-20250403142316757.jpg?q=w_1160,c_fill/f_webp [cnn.com] ).
Mump is falling apart. Trumps own Tesla is worth next to nothing now....
Nasty. Just nasty.
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. I have always been here. ---Gaaark 2.0 --
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday April 05, @03:49AM
(Score: 3, Touché) by epitaxial on Friday April 04, @06:57PM
Ah yes, corporate welfare. Breakfast in schools for unfortunate children that have dead beet parents? Nope too bad and fuck them kids.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 04, @07:07PM (4 children)
This is one of those political articles.. You know, the ones that people will feel *strongly* about (why did you post it?) and voice their opinions *strongly*!
and yet, I don't see the technology link.
If getting knee-jerk, reactionary comments is the goal, stay tuned! (Hey, maybe we can attract readers/commenters from off-site!)
but, not my site. I'm just opining on the last time this happened.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by janrinok on Friday April 04, @07:38PM (2 children)
Ask yourself what they are mining for. You don't mine for oil - that leaves perhaps coal or rare earth metals. I think it is the latter.
However, we often post a contentious story (or perhaps even 2) at the weekends because they are submitted by community members and there is a relevant link. They do generate lively and interesting discussions.
Increasing the consumption of coal will have a worsening affect on climate change. Some may argue against this statement and others might agree. But climate change is a relevant topic for this site.
Alternatively, if it is mining for rare-earth elements then it is also relevant to this site. Much of our future technological progress will depend on them. Declaring a state of war - which I will say now affects all of us - could well be a precursor to taking Greenland by force by invading the territory of another nation. The justification will be for defence and protection of the USA, but it will be to exploit the rare-earth metals which exist in huge quantities in Greenland. So it would appear that it might be possible that the US is prepared to declare war on any nation if the US thinks it can enrich itself by stealing mineral deposits.
I think all of these points justify a discussion. You don't have to like every story posted and I look forward to receiving your own submissions. But you cannot dictate that we should never publish any story with a political link. Politics affects every aspect of our lives - education, careers, technology, science, health and welfare, infrastructure, exploration of both earth and space, business etc etc.
We do not discuss politics for the sake of politics alone. This is not such a discussion.
I am not interested in knowing who people are or where they live. My interest starts and stops at our servers.
(Score: 4, Funny) by Username on Friday April 04, @10:27PM
You should have said bitcoin mining, you missed a good joke.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Saturday April 05, @05:55AM
> taking Greenland by force by invading the territory of another nation
Surely, surely they can't be that nuts to declare war on the EU?
(Score: 2) by Username on Friday April 04, @10:31PM
The sad part, is op here felt the need to post this as AC.
(Score: 3, Informative) by VLM on Friday April 04, @07:34PM (6 children)
Note sure the title matches the story "federal lands that contain critical mineral deposits"
(Score: 0, Troll) by VLM on Friday April 04, @08:10PM (5 children)
Even worse, I thought about it a bit, and my state has zillions of acres of non-federal "public lands" this would not apply to. Mostly used for hunting and fishing.
I get allowing politics, but "orange man bad" outright ragebait propaganda might not be our finest hour.
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 04, @08:30PM (3 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 04, @10:17PM (2 children)
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday April 04, @10:39PM (1 child)
True, not at this moment, but give Israel another couple days to start with Iran. And seems like a lot of Houthi bombing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 04, @11:42PM
(Score: 2) by Username on Friday April 04, @10:47PM
Don't worry about it, I'll use this as an excuse if the WIDNR comes at me about my dog mining public land. Now I don't need to pick up the poo, the land mines can stay there.
(Score: 5, Funny) by Gaaark on Friday April 04, @10:11PM (2 children)
I think they should start mining under the White House.
I'm sure there's lots of resources under there: Lots of shit... bigly amounts... fertilizer for your Covfefe. Maybe find some gold sneakers and MAGA Bibbles there, as well.
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. I have always been here. ---Gaaark 2.0 --
(Score: 3, Funny) by DadaDoofy on Friday April 04, @10:32PM
+1 Using Covfefe in a coherent sentence.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday April 05, @02:47AM
There you go [thehill.com]
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 2, Flamebait) by Username on Friday April 04, @10:37PM
>what the science says.
I don't understand why you need Anthony Faucci's approval, he's not even a geologist.