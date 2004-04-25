The two firms are said to have reached a tentative agreement to create a joint venture that will operate Intel's chipmaking facilities, according to The Information. TSMC will have a 20% stake in the new venture.

Instead of funding its stake with capital, TSMC will share some of its chipmaking practices with Intel employees and train them, added The Information.

The Trump administration reportedly kindled the discussions in an effort to boost Intel's turnaround efforts. Intel executives are worried about mass layoffs.