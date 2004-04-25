Stories
Intel and TSMC Join Forces for Groundbreaking Chipmaking Venture

posted by janrinok on Saturday April 05, @08:12AM   Printer-friendly
Business

kolie writes:

https://techcrunch.com/2025/04/03/intel-and-tsmc-are-reportedly-launching-a-joint-chipmaking-venture/

In a significant move, Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) are reportedly teaming up to create a joint chipmaking venture. This collaboration aims to enhance semiconductor production capabilities and foster innovation in the semiconductor industry. The joint venture is poised to have a substantial impact on the global tech market.

The two firms are said to have reached a tentative agreement to create a joint venture that will operate Intel's chipmaking facilities, according to The Information. TSMC will have a 20% stake in the new venture.

Instead of funding its stake with capital, TSMC will share some of its chipmaking practices with Intel employees and train them, added The Information.

The Trump administration reportedly kindled the discussions in an effort to boost Intel's turnaround efforts. Intel executives are worried about mass layoffs.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Saturday April 05, @05:19PM

    by Frosty Piss (4971) on Saturday April 05, @05:19PM (#1399232)

    There are a lot of ways it makes sense, though mostly for Intel from the technology side. But also remember that the issue of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan is not insignificant, and it might be wise for TSMC to diversify their relationships with Western companies.

