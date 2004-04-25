On May 9 2012 Scott Murphy and Mark Crowe, aka 'The Two Guys from Andromeda', started a kickstarter campaign to make a new Space Adventure in the style of the Sierra Space Quest series. In April 2024 the kickstarter completed with a successful release of the game on Steam and as the promised DRM version to kickstarter backers. This is good news for anyone looking for the nostalgia from old PC point and click gaming. Kudos to the Two Guys team for bringing this project to fruition.

