25/04/04/0824242 story
posted by janrinok on Saturday April 05, @03:03PM
from the I-love-the-smell-of-software-vapour-in-the-morning dept.
from the I-love-the-smell-of-software-vapour-in-the-morning dept.
On May 9 2012 Scott Murphy and Mark Crowe, aka 'The Two Guys from Andromeda', started a kickstarter campaign to make a new Space Adventure in the style of the Sierra Space Quest series. In April 2024 the kickstarter completed with a successful release of the game on Steam and as the promised DRM version to kickstarter backers. This is good news for anyone looking for the nostalgia from old PC point and click gaming. Kudos to the Two Guys team for bringing this project to fruition.
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Two Guys From Andromeda Ship SpaceVenture After 13 Years | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 1, Troll) by Mojibake Tengu on Saturday April 05, @03:33PM (1 child)
They missed the epoch. Now a decent AI can generate dozen of simple games like that in an afternoon.
YouTube is already flooded by narrative story videos illustrated with static pictures. Lawyers, entrepreneurs, even children already making their own fairy tales.
Observe to understand how drama kills sincere hearts.
Rust programming language offends both my Intelligence and my Spirit.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Tork on Saturday April 05, @04:06PM
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈
(Score: 2) by damnbunni on Saturday April 05, @05:56PM
I mean, there's a ship IN it, but the game is "Early Access" on Steam.
But the Steam page even says it's incomplete: " There are some key gameplay sequences that are only partially implemented at this stage, and you may experience some technical bugs or in-game issues that we're planning to address before the full release"
I haven't played it - I've always been more a LucasArts adventure guy than Sierra - but I read a scathing review, then poked my nose in the Steam forums, and .. no options menu, a seriously clunky UI, softlocks, typos, and the save system is still messed up, being reported by lots of folks.