Neuralink, Synchron, and Neuracle are expanding clinical trials and trying to zero in on an actual product.
Tech companies are always trying out new ways for people to interact with computers—consider efforts like Google Glass, the Apple Watch, and Amazon’s Alexa. You’ve probably used at least one.
But the most radical option has been tried by fewer than 100 people on Earth—those who have lived for months or years with implanted brain-computer interfaces, or BCIs.
Implanted BCIs are electrodes put in paralyzed people’s brains so they can use imagined movements to send commands from their neurons through a wire, or via radio, to a computer. In this way, they can control a computer cursor or, in few cases, produce speech.
[...] The impression of progress comes thanks to a small group of companies that are actively recruiting volunteers to try BCIs in clinical trials. They are Neuralink, backed by the world’s richest person, Elon Musk; New York–based Synchron; and China’s Neuracle Neuroscience.
Each is trialing interfaces with the eventual goal of getting the field’s first implanted BCI approved for sale.
“I call it the translation era,” says Michelle Patrick-Krueger, a research scientist who carried out a detailed survey of BCI trials with neuroengineer Jose Luis Contreras-Vidal at the University of Houston. “In the past couple of years there has been considerable private investment. That creates excitement and allows companies to accelerate.”
That’s a big change, since for years BCIs have been more like a neuroscience parlor trick, generating lots of headlines but little actual help to patients.
Patrick-Krueger says the first time a person controlled a computer cursor from a brain implant was in 1998. That was followed by a slow drip-drip of tests in which university researchers would find a single volunteer, install an implant, and carry out studies for months or years.
Over 26 years, Patrick-Krueger says, she was able to document a grand total of 71 patients who’ve ever controlled a computer directly with their neurons.
That means you are more likely to be friends with a Mega Millions jackpot winner than know someone with a BCI.
[...] “One thing is to have them work, and another is how to actually deploy them,” says Contreras-Vidal. “Also, behind any great news are probably technical issues that need to be addressed.” These include questions about how long an implant will last and how much control it offers patients.
Larger trials from three companies are now trying to resolve these questions and set the groundwork for a real product.
[...] Her BCI survey yielded other insights. According to her data, implants have lasted as long as 15 years, more than half of patients are in the US, and roughly 75% of BCI recipients have been male.
The data can’t answer the big question, though. And that is whether implanted BCIs will progress from breakthrough demonstrations into breakout products, the kind that help many people.
“In the next five to 10 years, it’s either going to translate into a product or it’ll still stay in research,” Patrick-Krueger says. “I do feel very confident there will be a breakout.”
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 06, @10:37PM (2 children)
You think billionares are investing in this to help the "little people"???
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by khallow on Sunday April 06, @11:11PM (1 child)
Why worry more about the motives than the actions themselves? My view is that a society with proper safeguards has a place for people with questionable motives.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Uncle_Al on Sunday April 06, @11:51PM
The events of the past few months (years?) have proven you VERY wrong.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by FuzzyTheBear on Sunday April 06, @10:58PM (1 child)
" You’ve probably used at least one." no. my life is perfect without these gadgets.
Matter of need ,, i don't need my life being spied on by tech gadgets meant to keep tabs on me.
Cell phone stays home when im on the move. I don't use GPS .. i got a great spatial memory.
Gadgets aren't meant for me i guess :) Good
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday April 07, @12:04AM
Yeah: my first thought was "You don't know me!"
I don't even have a cell phone.
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. I have always been here. ---Gaaark 2.0 --