Researchers in the Netherlands, Austria, and France have created what they describe as the first operating system for networking quantum computers. Called QNodeOS, the system was developed by a team led by Stephanie Wehner at Delft University of Technology. The system has been tested using several different types of quantum processor and it could help boost the accessibility of quantum computing for people without an expert knowledge of the field.

In the 1960s, the development of early operating systems such as OS/360 and UNIX represented a major leap forward in computing. By providing a level of abstraction in its user interface, an operating system enables users to program and run applications, without having to worry about how to reconfigure the transistors in the computer processors. This advance laid the groundwork for the many of the digital technologies that have revolutionized our lives.

"If you needed to directly program the chip installed in your computer in order to use it, modern information technologies would not exist," Wehner explains. "As such, the ability to program and run applications without needing to know what the chip even is has been key in making networks like the Internet actually useful."

The users of nascent quantum computers would also benefit from an operating system that allows quantum (and classical) computers to be connected in networks. Not least because most people are not familiar with the intricacies of quantum information processing.

However, quantum computers are fundamentally different from their classical counterparts, and this means a host of new challenges faces those developing network operating systems.

"These include the need to execute hybrid classical–quantum programs, merging high-level classical processing (such as sending messages over a network) with quantum operations (such as executing gates or generating entanglement)," Wehner explains.

Within these hybrid programs, quantum computing resources would only be used when specifically required. Otherwise, routine computations would be offloaded to classical systems, making it significantly easier for developers to program and run their applications.

[...] In addition, Wehner's team considered that, unlike the transistor circuits used in classical systems, quantum operations currently lack a standardized architecture – and can be carried out using many different types of qubits.

Wehner's team addressed these design challenges by creating a QNodeOS, which is a hybridized network operating system. It combines classical and quantum "blocks", that provide users with a platform for performing quantum operations.

[...] QNodeOS is still a long way from having the same impact as UNIX and other early operating systems. However, Wehner's team is confident that QNodeOS will accelerate the development of future quantum networks.

"It will allow for easier software development, including the ability to develop new applications for a quantum Internet," she says. "This could open the door to a new area of quantum computer science research."