An insider and an outside allegedly colluded to embezzle over $840,000 from Intel.

Israeli news source Calcalist has reported that Intel Israel has initiated legal action against Natalia Avtsin, a former employee, and Yafim Tsibolevsky, a previous component supplier, for their alleged conspiracy to embezzle over NIS 3 million, approximately $842,000. This embezzlement allegedly took place between October 2023 and November 2024, remaining undetected until Intel exposed the fraud.

Avtsin was employed in Intel Israel's hardware production department until her dismissal in November 2024. Intel stated that her termination was part of a strategy to reduce operations in Israel and was unrelated to her alleged crimes, which were still undiscovered at that time. In September 2023, Tsibolevsky registered as an authorized dealer under the name "Energy Electronics 2000" and subsequently became an official Intel supplier the following month.

Avtsin and Tsibolevsky's operation began with Avtsin asking Tsibolevsky for price quotes on hardware components. Avtsin then sent the quotes to her manager for approval, but supposedly altered the transaction classification afterward. She is said to have changed the classification from "components" to "services," which bypasses essential verification protocols. Logically, only an insider could know how a reclassification can easily bypass many security checks.

Intel Israel informed Calcalist that payments for services were less strict compared to payments for components. For service payments, a signed delivery note or confirmation receipt was not required. With no verification barriers, Tsibolevsky could submit invoices and receive payments at his convenience.

If the purchase had been classified as "services," Tsibolevsky would not have escaped scrutiny, as Energy Electronics 2000 failed to register with Intel for service provision. To evade detection, Tsibolevsky issued invoices of $20,000 or less, aligning with Avtsin's transaction limit. Once more, Tsibolevsky would have likely been unaware of this information without an insider's involvement.

Intel Israel's investigation suggests possible third-party involvement. It appears that certain transactions were processed through Levanon Kogan, a company providing purchasing services to firms that are not registered with Intel. The chipmaker has not accused Levanon Kogan of any misdemeanor, but these activities appear to correlate with the scheme of Avtsin and Tsibolevsky.

In certain operations, Avtsin obtained a quote from Tsibolevsky and requested Levanon Kogan to make payments to him. Like with other fraudulent schemes, she allegedly reclassified these transactions from components to services. Intel found that as many as 30 counterfeit orders were processed via Levanon Kogan, amounting to over NIS 2 million, or approximately $561,000.

Intel is suing Avtsin and Tsibolevsky in the Haifa District Court, asking the defendants to repay the stolen funds and any profits they made from them.