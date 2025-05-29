from the should-have-been-bare-knuckles dept.
Unitree director Wang Qixin says the robotics company used AI and motion capture to train the robots on real fight moves:
Four artificial intelligence-enhanced robots have been put through their paces in a Chinese robot fighting competition, duking it out in kickboxing matches until one was declared the champion.
The World Robot Competition Mecha Fighting Series had four human-controlled robots built by China-based firm Unitree compete in three, two-minute rounds with winners crowned through a points system, according to a May 26 report from the China state-owned outlet the Global Times.
[...] The robots reportedly weighed 35 kilograms and stood 132 centimeters tall. Ahead of the boxing rounds, the pint-sized robots were put through tests to demonstrate a variety of kicks and punches and assist the organizers in refining the rules.
The team with the highest points across the three rounds moves on to fight another opponent. A punch to the head was worth one point, and a kick to the head was worth three. Teams lost five points if their robot fell and 10 points if their robot was down for over eight seconds.
[...] Chen Xiyun, a Unitree team member, said the “robots fight in a human-machine collaborative way,” with the machines pre-taught moves, but ultimately, a person controls the bot’s movements.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by anubi on Thursday May 29, @03:42AM (4 children)
I remember as a kid, when TV was first coming out, with the technology to send images over the air, and all the grown-ups I had respected became so interested in watching other men pummel themselves batshit crazy for no reason other than to claim that they were the world champeen.
I really began to question just what we were put on earth for. There just has to be something better to do than something like this! Anything!
We are so well designed, and to disrespect whatever caused us to be by deliberately damaging ourselves to me was a slap in the face to whatever brought me into existence. How could I enjoy seeing such a wonderful thing as a human body be mutilated like this...for entertainment?
Now, I know these are machines undergoing endurance and survivability tests. I've done similar to many other machines. To discover failure modes. And thought nothing more about it.
They are AI, but controlled by humans? If I had my guess, they will learn physical fighting skills from humans with a good understanding of the art of physical fights, then hone and optimize those skills, which will be used to produce machinery optimized for the physical violence of soldiering.
We are really building one helluva world for our progeny.
I was hoping we could build farm laborers - which aren't necessarily physically modeled by human form, rather it's form following it's function.
Consider an autonomous wagon...self powered...just goes where it's needed, and takes whatever is placed in it somewhere else. Maybe modeled after a Dempsey dumpster or multimodal transport. Maybe lots of cubbyhoIes for things like veggies and fruits so they don't get damaged in transport. If you looked at one, you probably couldn't tell which direction it was going to go. Likely rectangular so it could travel on a road, but both ends look the same, having both headlights and tail lights, just so others sharing the road with it have a clue. In the field, lighting optional.
It wouldn't need a head or tail. Just means of locomotion, guidance, and communication.
It would easily be called by a tractor that had a load of crop to be hauled to a processing area, or another receptacle for the next load.
I see it as a terrible waste to have people doing the repetitive physical work required by agriculture and industry. I'd much rather see living, breathing, living creatures socially enjoying each other's company and family, just deciding what they want to do for themselves or for someone else.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday May 29, @04:25AM (2 children)
I think we saw what US'es Rust/Bible Belts have been doing for the past 20 years.
I don't know if the players are to blame for their incapacity to enjoy the game they were enrolled in or is the game that's effed up.
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 1) by anubi on Friday May 30, @03:25AM (1 child)
I grew up in that area.
I am not impressed. There still remains a lot of misery there. I will not make the claim that a miserable existence has virtue, no more than seeing a lumberjack with his axe competing with modern logging machinery. We have come a long way, but there is still a lot to do to give the small farmer the physical means to work, say, a 40 acre plot of land with various crops and animals.
And I'm not talking a John Deere gift. I am talking giving the farming people the paradigm of patent and royalty-free open source machinery and new businesses to fabricate what they need. If they need a part for their machine...make one.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 4, Touché) by c0lo on Friday May 30, @04:52AM
Ummm... they made them in the '40 [wikipedia.org]-'60 [wikipedia.org].
Something like this for today [masseyferguson.com], I reckon.
Not OpenSource but again a model that won't need computers and satellite links to function.
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 30, @02:59AM
Maybe that's what humans etc are for - entertainment...
Those robots are for entertainment.
See also Real Steel (2011):
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0433035/ [imdb.com]
Seems there's even a sequel on the way?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday May 29, @04:18AM (6 children)
Mmmm... Ok, makes sense in the context of our times.
Though, making robots that can be trained to put the display in and screw those iPhones, selling the robots to Apple (to manufacture iPhones in US) and then opening a "Robot greaser academy" in Shenzhen for... ummm... international students would be more lucrative for the Chinese and be creating as many jobs in US as... umm... someone's tariffs (the just blocked [abc.net.au] ones). Just sayin' :large-grin:
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 2, Interesting) by anubi on Thursday May 29, @04:47AM (5 children)
I believe we can fix the jobs thing by a bit of tweaking the tax codes.
At present, tax codes reward people for owning houses they don't live in. Even people who own homes aren't given the tax incentives that one who owns a home just to rent it out gets. Depreciation. Maintenance costs. Other "business" expenses.
All this tax favor only encourages those with wealth resources to buy homes they don't live in, taking those homes off the market, just adding another middleman ( who does nothing but own ) in the chain of hands people must pay to survive.
I believe if people get tax relief for job creation, then we will get job creation. My own first impression is that if you 1099 anyone, you've just told the government who is gonna pay tax on that money. Get it from them! ( Not you!).
My take is one should not be taxed on any money paid to another taxed entity. If he has to report your payment on his tax, the government already has their hook in it. If what we are trying to do is create income for someone else, we have to have money to give them. Or would the government rather us give them our financial assets directly and have the government pass it on as welfare?
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 4, Interesting) by c0lo on Thursday May 29, @05:33AM (4 children)
I wish I could share your optimism, but I can't.
I'm afraid the govt will need to pay for job creation, the market is so bad whatever production happens will result in stuff too expensive for the "middle class" Americans - manufacturing was going overseas for too long, "services" has no interest (finance) or capacity (hospitality) to trickle down, the domestic debt in US is 124% or GDP.
The only thing for which manufacturing in US would make sense is increased quality - this is how German manufacturing could maintain itself relevant. But increased quality today means tight tolerances, high complexity, special materials or manufacturing processes - those means a capital investment that's inaccessible for the average Joe.
Not to mention the engineering education for the younger generation over the last 20 years - as a graduate in engineering your chances to make a living is you either work on NASA or design glitter bombs [youtube.com] (or both because one needs to [theconversation.com])
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 3, Interesting) by PiMuNu on Thursday May 29, @07:02AM (3 children)
> as a graduate in engineering your chances to make a living is you either work on NASA or design glitter bombs
Not US and not engineering, but after I graduated with a shiny physics degree from a world-renowned university I expected to be able to walk into an interesting STEM job. I was wrong! The only people recruiting were the banks. I spent a few months looking, until I got a position as a lowly software tester (in an outfit where software testers were lowly) paid below minimum wage and living with my parents. I flipped into academia because I wanted to keep on a technical track and there was no other way.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by c0lo on Thursday May 29, @07:20AM (2 children)
Similar story for me, my first job after getting the shiny physics degree was "desktop publisher" but I jumped into software engineering earlier than you - my Uni spare time was spent into various labs were there was an opportunity for... ummm... computational physics (even at that time it didn't have a name), that is labs which had a computer which I can program with after hours.
Tho', the physics education was formative for my ways of thinking and capturing reality into models - the latter is effing great in software design/architecture.
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Thursday May 29, @07:35AM (1 child)
> Tho', the physics education was formative for my ways of thinking and capturing reality into models - the latter is effing great in software design/architecture.
For me, computing approach is very important when I do physics - software engineering is all about chunking a problem into small and manageable blobs of logic. A great approach when I try to deal with a physics problem.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday May 29, @09:24AM
Decomposition is an OK technique, especially isolating independent variables in experimental physics.
Occasionally can lead into deadends, tho' - like when "the whole is greater than the sum of the parts" or when optimising on parts lead gets stuck into an local optimum when a global one exists.
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 2) by rob_on_earth on Thursday May 29, @09:58AM
Watching that video and all I can think about is why is there a human ref in the ring? Some of those kicks looked vicious.
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Friday May 30, @05:49AM (1 child)
Gladiatorial games.
Only difference is the combatants aren't human.
I bet someone gets the bright idea to add brightly colored "blood", probably blue or green, to the bots so they can "bleed" when hit or get a limb ripped off.
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 30, @10:31AM
There was a documentary on this: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Real_Steel [wikipedia.org]
😉