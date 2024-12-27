Stories
Russia's official customs data suggests the country's once-thriving market for US-made processors has nearly disappeared. Figures from the Federal Customs Service (FCS), reported by Russian publication Kommersant, show Intel CPU imports fell by 95 percent last year compared to the previous year. By comparison, AMD shipments dropped by 81 percent. That amounts to just 37,000 CPUs total – a steep decline from 537,000 units in 2023.

Executives in Russia's tech manufacturing sector paint a different picture. Leaders at major domestic assemblers like Lotos Group and Rikor told Kommersant that processor deliveries are not only continuing but increasing. Rikor reports purchasing over 120,000 processors last year – about 30 percent more than the year before. Many Russian tech firms also say chip supplies have improved for the third consecutive year.

Sanctions enforcement is struggling to keep up with a growing number of workarounds. Hong Kong remains a key hub in this network, with one address reportedly managing billions of dollars in smuggled semiconductors. Meanwhile, other chips enter Russia through countries like Malaysia and India, often relabeled or bundled within broader product categories that conceal their true nature from customs officials.

Industry insiders say many processors arrive without being labeled as such. A Russian tech executive told Kommersant that the word "processor" often doesn't appear on delivery sheets. This practice helps explain why the Federal Customs Service's import numbers look so anemic, even though factory shelves remain well-stocked.

It's not all smooth sailing, however. Suppliers warn Russian buyers to expect a 10 to 12 percent price increase in 2025, citing inflation and ongoing tensions in US-China trade relations as key factors. Still, prices for mainstream processors have remained relatively stable for the time being.

  • (Score: 5, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday May 29, @09:04PM (3 children)

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Thursday May 29, @09:04PM (#1405516)

    on Russia anyway.

  • (Score: 2) by driverless on Thursday May 29, @11:43PM (2 children)

    by driverless (4770) on Thursday May 29, @11:43PM (#1405521)

    Threaten, or impose, sanctions against the countries reshipping to Russia - if China's starved for Intel and AMD CPU's they won't be onselling them to Russia. Unfortunately Putin's good friend in the White House is unlikely to ever do that, and so the flow will continue unimpeded.

    • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 29, @11:59PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 29, @11:59PM (#1405522)

      Threaten, or impose, sanctions against the countries reshipping to Russia

      Don't be such a peacenik. I say go for a full military blockade on all Russian ports! China too! We got the power!

      C'mon! Are you with me? War baby! It's time!

      On the serious side, I love seeing these blockages being circumvented. It's exactly the same thing we have to do with the internet itself, break through all the national firewalls, so people can see and hear and download/upload anything they want. This is how we kill tyranny

    • (Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 30, @02:46AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 30, @02:46AM (#1405528)

      Selective tariffs are a much better solution for most uses of export bans. Every chip your rivals purchase is not only at high cost, but instead of profiting middlemen the extra helps to balance out the national debt. You can also more easily monitor the shipments and do stuff like having insiders ship backdoored batches.

