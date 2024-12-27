Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Russia's official customs data suggests the country's once-thriving market for US-made processors has nearly disappeared. Figures from the Federal Customs Service (FCS), reported by Russian publication Kommersant, show Intel CPU imports fell by 95 percent last year compared to the previous year. By comparison, AMD shipments dropped by 81 percent. That amounts to just 37,000 CPUs total – a steep decline from 537,000 units in 2023.
Executives in Russia's tech manufacturing sector paint a different picture. Leaders at major domestic assemblers like Lotos Group and Rikor told Kommersant that processor deliveries are not only continuing but increasing. Rikor reports purchasing over 120,000 processors last year – about 30 percent more than the year before. Many Russian tech firms also say chip supplies have improved for the third consecutive year.
Sanctions enforcement is struggling to keep up with a growing number of workarounds. Hong Kong remains a key hub in this network, with one address reportedly managing billions of dollars in smuggled semiconductors. Meanwhile, other chips enter Russia through countries like Malaysia and India, often relabeled or bundled within broader product categories that conceal their true nature from customs officials.
Industry insiders say many processors arrive without being labeled as such. A Russian tech executive told Kommersant that the word "processor" often doesn't appear on delivery sheets. This practice helps explain why the Federal Customs Service's import numbers look so anemic, even though factory shelves remain well-stocked.
It's not all smooth sailing, however. Suppliers warn Russian buyers to expect a 10 to 12 percent price increase in 2025, citing inflation and ongoing tensions in US-China trade relations as key factors. Still, prices for mainstream processors have remained relatively stable for the time being.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday May 29, @09:04PM (3 children)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by RamiK on Friday May 30, @12:02PM (2 children)
The EU's dependence on Russian oil is the reason why the sanctions are where they're at: https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cdxk454kxz8o [bbc.com]
Trump simply tried dislodging Iran-Russia-China by starting with pressuring Ukraine and ass kissing Putin.
Nowadays he's focused on Iran to see if he can remove them out of the equation before going back to Putin.
We'll be seeing how that panned out in the coming weeks if not days.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Snotnose on Friday May 30, @01:04PM (1 child)
You make it sound like the Orange ShitGibbon is capable of strategic thinking. I think he he has diarrhea of the mouth, then he chickens out at the blowback and scales things back a bit, lather rinse repeat.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Friday May 30, @02:28PM
He's definitely following Project 25 for domestic policy: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-project-2025-first-100-days/ [cbsnews.com]
The Heritage Foundation's commentaries and reports on foreign policy also align with what he's doing. e.g.
On Dec 10th the foundation released their objection to Biden's loosening of ATACMS restrictions: https://www.heritage.org/global-politics/commentary/nuclear-war-ukraine-would-be-disaster-america [heritage.org]
A week later Trump mirrored that position: https://apnews.com/article/trump-putin-russia-ukraine-atacms-f3ca80252ea2812b6ab4f6844f7ecd23 [apnews.com]
By the end of December Ukraine followed on Trump's threat and stopped using them: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/12/27/world/europe/ukraine-russia-missiles-trump.html [nytimes.com]
But when Putin refused to come to the table the last few weeks and escalated with the drones attacks on civilian targets, Trump released the restrictions: https://www.newsweek.com/ukraine-storm-shadow-atacms-restrictions-russia-2077317 [newsweek.com]
You can call it over-reactionary or even cowardly depending on your personal positioning, but there's clearly planning and looping back between the think tanks, the real world and what Trump is doing even if it's not all according to plan as the memes go.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Thursday May 29, @11:43PM (2 children)
Threaten, or impose, sanctions against the countries reshipping to Russia - if China's starved for Intel and AMD CPU's they won't be onselling them to Russia. Unfortunately Putin's good friend in the White House is unlikely to ever do that, and so the flow will continue unimpeded.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 29, @11:59PM
Don't be such a peacenik. I say go for a full military blockade on all Russian ports! China too! We got the power!
C'mon! Are you with me? War baby! It's time!
On the serious side, I love seeing these blockages being circumvented. It's exactly the same thing we have to do with the internet itself, break through all the national firewalls, so people can see and hear and download/upload anything they want. This is how we kill tyranny
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 30, @02:46AM
Selective tariffs are a much better solution for most uses of export bans. Every chip your rivals purchase is not only at high cost, but instead of profiting middlemen the extra helps to balance out the national debt. You can also more easily monitor the shipments and do stuff like having insiders ship backdoored batches.