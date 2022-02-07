When you build a server according to your plan and requirements, you want it to run quickly and efficiently, right? But did you know that modern Linux systems, especially those using systemd, often install and run many services by default, even if you don't need them? These unwanted services consume precious system resources and can even become security risks.

In this article, we'll walk through how to identify and disable unnecessary services on systemd-based Linux distributions like Fedora, CentOS, Ubuntu, Debian, and others.

Why Should You Care About Unwanted Services?

When you install Linux, the OS typically enables several services automatically. For example, you might end up with web servers, FTP servers, print servers, or network services running without you asking for them. But if your server doesn't need those, they're just wasting CPU, memory, and opening attack surfaces.