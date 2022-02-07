from the LFS-where-art-thou? dept.
When you build a server according to your plan and requirements, you want it to run quickly and efficiently, right? But did you know that modern Linux systems, especially those using systemd, often install and run many services by default, even if you don't need them? These unwanted services consume precious system resources and can even become security risks.
In this article, we'll walk through how to identify and disable unnecessary services on systemd-based Linux distributions like Fedora, CentOS, Ubuntu, Debian, and others.
Why Should You Care About Unwanted Services?
When you install Linux, the OS typically enables several services automatically. For example, you might end up with web servers, FTP servers, print servers, or network services running without you asking for them. But if your server doesn't need those, they're just wasting CPU, memory, and opening attack surfaces.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 30, @01:56AM (11 children)
The only one I can think of is systemd
(Score: 4, Informative) by Thexalon on Friday May 30, @02:21AM (4 children)
Certainly, dealing with this problem under a sysvinit system was comparatively easy: Replace the S... script with the equivalent K.... script in the appropriate runlevel path.
It's an age-old problem though: "Works out of the box" often means "A bunch of extra stuff is running in case it's needed". Windows-land certainly had this issue, as did some of the Linux systems I encountered long before Lennart had a single line of code released into the wild.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 30, @03:26AM (2 children)
And there are plenty of Linux utilities, CLI and GUI, to turn on and off services in sysvinit / BSD / OpenRC.
Not to disappoint you, but in Windows-land, it's not "had", but Windows has this issue more and more. It's so bad now I'm not sure what to turn off. But for those of us who are doomed to use Windows 10 and 11 (7's pretty easy to preen), there's a growing list of cleaners and speedup utilities to help clean and tune Windows.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by The Vocal Minority on Friday May 30, @03:42AM (1 child)
I suspect the past tense is because the OP no longer uses Windows themselves, not that Windows no longer has these problems.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Thexalon on Friday May 30, @01:33PM
That is largely correct: I use Windows on employer-provided machines when they expect me to, but making those efficient is usually their job, not mine, and I only care so much about them. So I can't say much about the current state of Windows, although I'm completely unsurprised this is still a problem: They seem far more interested in keylogging to train their AI than they do in efficiency or security.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Saturday May 31, @03:06PM
So much so that when I read the headline for a minute I thought there was a typo in it and it was supposed to be talking about Windows. This is exactly the problem that Windows was notorious for, leading to things like Black Viper's full database of Windows services, what they did, and whether you wanted to disable them. It looks like Linux (or at least systemd) today is where Windows was in the early 2000's, a huge pile of auto-installed services with unclear function and unclear consequences if you disabled them.
Presumably eventually there'll be an equivalent database for systemd, and tools to manage the cleanup for you.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by VLM on Friday May 30, @03:56PM (5 children)
Used to be the case but now there's extra "cruft" bolted onto systemd.
It now comes with the worlds shittiest stub of a DNS resolver, for example, just to make DNS harder to configure. And a bizarre time sync system (because we don't have enough replacements for ntp, lets create yet another NIH standard...).
Its getting pretty crufty in general.
Its your typical entryist project, imagine a problem that doesn't actually exist, create a "solution" to the minor/irrelevant problem, once you're "inside" start the sabotage.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by owl on Friday May 30, @10:15PM (4 children)
Which is exactly why the systemd creator now works for Microsoft, but works on Linux.
Embrace, Extend, Extinguish.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 31, @12:22AM (3 children)
My very great disappointment is how much the IT world (workers) have embraced systemd. There are some great systemd-less distros out there, but most Linux IT jobs require administrating with systemd. I pretty much got out of IT and am back to engineering.
I expect Windows to suck for Microsoft and Windows reasons. It's too depressing to see Linux also being enshittified.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by turgid on Saturday May 31, @11:20AM (2 children)
Something I've noticed in the Linux world over the last 20 years or so is that the unix way is being forgotten. Simple things that do one thing well and can be put to use with each other to make something bigger is a philosophy that is no longer common, I suppose it might have something to do with the sheer number of users coming in who are used to the Microsoft way of doing things?
It frustrates me the size and complexity of things now. I am amazed at just how much stuff is written in Python and the byzantine dependencies required for each application. Of course, now each Python application, each top level script, has its own entire dependency tree, isolated from the rest of the system. Disk space is cheap nowadays, I suppose, and network bandwidth too. Who cares about CPU cycles either?
Then there's Docker for everything else. It used to be that you'd carefully define your dependencies and have a configure script for your source and you'd compile and test. You'd maybe provide a pre-compiled binary package. Now, it's Docker containers, a whole OS image (hundreds of megabytes) just to run a single application. I've seen it done many times for Python applications. Apparently it's very convenient if the user's running Windows. It saves them having to mess about installing the application. The just run the Docker container. Again, disk space, network bandwidth and CPU cycles are all wasted on an industrial scale.
In recent years, on CentOS and Ubuntu (and others) I've seen all sorts of complication and symlink farms in places like /etc. Goodness knows what's going on in /usr and /usr/lib, /bin and places like that.
Applications too are mad. It used to be that you could start up another instance of one by typing its name on the command line. Some now helpfully give you the one that's already running.
Who needs a terminal? And why do they have tabs? If I start a new terminal it's because I want to see them side-by-side.
Has anyone used CMake? It's an abomination. Have you seen what it does to the compiler command line?
Then there's this AI nonsense where if you are too lazy and stupid it will hallucinate a "solution" for you. And don't get me started on C++. Whose brain is big enough for that? Not mine.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by VLM on Saturday May 31, @02:40PM (1 child)
Unironically I 99% agree with your post but this is blaming the tool when the user should be blamed.
The lazy way to write a Dockerfile is start with something very traditional and unfortunately HUGE like Ubuntu:latest which is/was like thirty megs compressed (although it uncompresses to "something big" like your accurate claim of hundreds of megs on disk) although I usually use something a bit more sensible like Alpine which is about "five megs" or around a sixth the size of Ubuntu's base image.
To a first approximation, having a sixth the code (and no systemd) means a sixth the possible security holes, its faster, frankly easier to use, installs quicker, big enough to do everything I need, small enough to not waste time/space on stuff I'll never use.
Everyone's got their tradeoffs... if you're willing to sweat a bit to set it up, the Busybox base image is like "two megs". The smallest thing that technically works is ... pretty small, but also doesn't do much. Incompatibilities and bugs in libbb can be overly exciting and common enough to be a PITA (at least historically) while rare enough to be hard to figure out. So I'm more of an Alpine base image guy for stuff I create.
In summary, in theory, you can burn your "hundreds of megs" but in practice you can cut it down to mid single digits IF the guy writing the Dockerfile knows what he's doing, and cares. Which often enough they do not.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Saturday May 31, @02:46PM
Oh and I forgot to mention if you're doing stuff in K8S Jobs (which is kind of kubernetes batch system) the devs will be motivated to use something small and fast like busybox base image rather than trying to do their database migration or db backup or whatever crazy batch job using ubuntu:latest as their base image.
On the other hand if it only runs monthly or annually then when it doesn't work you'll enjoy using the in-container shell and tools in Ubuntu more than using the smallest base images. Its frustrating when you try to troubleshoot something and the container is so stripped out it doesn't even have "less" installed or not even a vi editor. Big hassle.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by KritonK on Friday May 30, @05:06AM (9 children)
Instead of disabling or uninstalling unwanted services, it is simpler if you take the time to specify what you want during installation.
Download the network installation image instead of the full-blown installation DVD, specify that you want a minimal installation, then select the services that you want, if the installer gives you that option, or simply install them afterwards. This has worked fine for me for Red Hat clones and Debian.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by PinkyGigglebrain on Friday May 30, @10:32AM (6 children)
Even a net install image can add a bunch of unneeded or unwanted services depending on options you select. The article points out that the distros mentioned that use systemd as part of it's installation it will also install and start the evtra services even with a base install. So using the net-install wouldn't make a difference. It's a case of how systemd itself is configured. Much like windows the devs who created it have decided that they know what you want better than you do so they will configure your system for you.
It's that mind set that made hate Windows even back in the mid '90s and motivated me to move to Linux in the first place, and then why I moved to Devuan to get away from systemd trying to turn my system into a Windows box by another name.
And sometimes even with a non-systemd distro doing a minimal install from a network-instalation image you still end up with some services you don't want or need. As an example the Devuan 5 "Daedalus" net install add the "brltty" package by default as part of the core OS. Even before you get to the package selection screen. I looked it up, it is a service that allows a brail device to connect via a tty port, not something many people would need but there it is. Why? I have no clue, I just know that seeing it cause the startup to pause for a moment irked me to the point I added a apt-get remove --purge brltty line to the first install scripts I use to config systems I'm building.
And then there is the issue that some distros don't even have a net-install image anymore.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 30, @03:14PM
Accessibility.
Just because you don't have any blind friends...
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Friday May 30, @05:22PM (4 children)
I disagree. A net-install only installs what you ask it to whether it is running systemd or any other init system. They will all install an init system though. Another alternative is to install a server image, where again you will have control over what is added to it afterwards.
I use multiple distros over 18 computers. I don't have more problems with one init system compared with another. They are just different.
I am not suggesting that the following applies to you, but many people didn't even give systemd a try before condemning it. That is fine, that is a choice that they have made. Now, for me, it just works. I have never had any of the problems that some others have had, but there again I don't know how well they tried to learn how to use it.
I do have the same frustrations as you and others when there are extra services installed which are frankly unnecessary - which is what this discussion started out as.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 31, @12:31AM (3 children)
For one, I hate extra processes running.
Another: I hate hate overly automated anything. As the human, I want control. Boeing's 737MAX's MCAS took (and I need a stronger word there) control from the pilots and killed many people. Literally physically overpowered the pilots.
Things like systemd should be an option. If it works for you, great! But don't force it down my throat.
Part of my distaste: if you ever admin a live server, you'll very quickly hate anything that fights you while you're trying to troubleshoot a problem, or even just make some simple changes. Systemd requires more steps and typing to accomplish some of the things I know and do quickly.
Also I've read many horror stories of great downtime due to problems caused by systemd.
Fortunately there are several very good systemd-less distros. Besides being a 30 year Slackware guy, I also love MX. Very well worth a try if you haven't yet.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by janrinok on Saturday May 31, @05:49AM (2 children)
With many distros systemd is the default - but it isn't the only option.
Yes, and your point is....? As far as I know, systemd hasn't killed anybody.
Funny that lots of people have read such stories, but not so many actually have experienced them. Most of them were written 4-5 years ago; it is hard to find a current story. I am sure that some of them are true and some people still experience occasional problems that they attribute to systemd. That doesn't mean that there are never any faults with other init systems.
Debian, Ubuntu, Mint, Centos, RHEL et al remain popular distros and systemd doesn't appear to be damaging them to the extent you are suggesting. In fact, all but one of the most popular distros installed on AWS are based on systemd.
I never imagined that we would still be experiencing init wars in 2025! The great advantage of FOSS is that we can all choose whatever we wish to install, and there is no need to install something that you don't like.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @01:04AM (1 child)
I'll strongly disagree on one point: most distros do _not_ give you the option of which init to run. Only a very few do.
Okay friend of Lennart, what is the advantage of systemd? Why _should_ I run it?
All I know is: I've done Linux admin for 30 years without systemd. I don't understand why I need it, and from what I know of it, my concern is that if something goes wrong, it's going to be much more difficult to figure out and fix than text-based scripts.
I'm guessing you've never been admin on live servers. It's both fun and scary. Much like driving way too fast. If you know your car, your abilities, and the road you're on, you're okay, but the slightest thing that goes wrong and there's disaster. Why do it?
I've been live server admin for 18 years. Once I got full control, which was a few months in, I have 100% uptime where software and configuration are concerned. Only downtime was due to power failure or server hardware failure. And those very few incidents would have resulted in almost no downtime if I was given a budget, such that I could have "warm" standby servers, fully rsynced to the live production server, and automatic switchover. But I run them on a near-zero budget. Power outage 4 weeks ago interrupted my then uptime of almost 500 days on the main webserver. (yes, there are UPSes and a generator. Storm took out the Internet fiber connection down the street. With more budget I could / would have alternate Internet connections (which also could have gotten knocked out)).
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Sunday June 01, @05:47AM
No-one has suggested that you should use it. I am merely pointing out that a lot of people hate it because they were told to hate it over 5 years ago. FOSS is continually being updated. I'll bet that you are not using the same kernel that you were using when you started 30 years ago. Are you still using the same version of Apache or Nginx that you started with?
The problem is more of one that we all dislike change, so we argue against it. It is something new that we have to learn that disturbs the feeling of competence in our abilities that we have created.
Debian: Switching Init System Easily (OpenRC, Sysvinit, Runit) [wordpress.com]
How to Replace Systemd With SysV Init On Debian Linux [linuxconfig.org]
And they also work for Debian derivatives. So that covers a whole load of distros.
I have never met Lennart. I don't know the guy, although I know of him. Do you personally know every person who contributed to writing the distro that you use? I do not consider Lennart to be a friend.
Systemd uses text based scripts [shellhacks.com]. What do you think it uses? They are all kept together in a logical place.
And, of course, nobody has ever achieved this with systemd? It is just different.
I congratulate you on your achievement, and I am perfectly happy to know that you have a distro which you like and which meets your needs. But that doesn't imply that anyone who uses systemd is in any way less capable of maintaining a server or is somehow less competent.
If I wanted to pay you to maintain a server based on Debian wouldn't you be able to do it? Would I have to take my business elsewhere?
(Score: 1) by _-iNT13- on Saturday May 31, @01:13AM (1 child)
Unless you prefer the "chicken installation©" method favoured by the many Linux fanbois (switch distros monthly)... glue bread crumb to the Enter key with milk and let a chicken do the install. http://ars.userfriendly.org/cartoons/?id=20040129&mode=classic [userfriendly.org]
(Score: 1) by _-iNT13- on Saturday May 31, @01:18AM
https://web.archive.org/web/20220225101718/http://ars.userfriendly.org/cartoons/?id=20040129 [archive.org]
(Score: 5, Insightful) by ledow on Friday May 30, @07:21AM (8 children)
The biggest problem is not services per se.
It's that they can be hiding in a dozen places.
It used to be that you could just audit /etc/rc.d and maybe crontabs, and that was it.
No. Now there are a dozen kinds of containerisation, virtualisation, etc. and a lot of basic software demands running through them (e.g. docker, etc.), sucks them in when you install the package, and that lingers for ever and can be used by all sorts to keep restarting or running services in the background without you knowing, including a bunch of stuff that's not getting updated (e.g. the contents of a container) because you don't realise you're running that container still.
It drives me mad that I now have no simple way to tell what's running on my own machine any more. I have to do a dozen equivalents of "docker ps", as well as all the variations of that command for each kind of container/VM, and then find them, kill them, update them all individually.
My nice clean machine, even for home use, which I document as I install, now has a bunch of crap which I never wanted to have to manage but because one piece of software demands it, I have no choice. And now I occasionally do things like discover docker containers that have been running for months, or spend an hour looking up the syntax of a particular command to work out how to find what's running and how to kill it, and things like network ports being in use and then only being able to trace it to a supervisor service, and so on.
I hate it. I had Slackware as my only desktop for 10 years while managing Windows networks for a living, by choice, so I'm no stranger to a bit of inconvenience. But docker et al piss me off and have basically destroyed simple package management. And then you have things like PHP, nodejs, etc. that are almost a throwback to Perl and CPAN - yes you can install them via package management but then they need separate enabling, updating, disabling in a dozen places again (and don't even get me started on the per-version configs for PHP, which are also per-application (e.g. Apache or CLI) and which everything what's changes in because the defaults are so worthless). Then you get junk that isn't daemonisable for no really good reason and just expects you to use "supervisord" and other stuff that just doesn't work properly.
We used to have a nice system. I'm not saying something couldn't run in the background without you knowing, of course not, but things used to be organised. It's like the Windows desktop - did that process start from the All Users startup folder, the current user's startup folder, the machine startup folder, the CurrentVersion\Run registry entries for each of those, a background Scheduled Task (which often recreate and re-enable themselves for Windows system tasks with every Windows update), is it a service under Services, etc. etc. etc.
I now consider much of what I see on a so-called "modern" Linux distro (systemd, snap, docker, etc.) as malware for the most part.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by turgid on Friday May 30, @09:40AM (6 children)
I'm just setting up a new laptop with Slackware just now. It came with Windows, which I backed up without booting. I have installed a second SSD and put Slackware on it. I have a VirtualBox VM with Windows 11 in it now (the first time I've tried).
I've installed all the latest Slackware updates and AlienBOB's multilib etc. I've also put on the nVidia proprietary drivers. There are a few things I've still to work out. I left it on overnight with the screen locked (running Slackware Live for backing up the installed partitions) and this morning the backlight didn't come back on. Also, what to do when the lid is closed and how to stop the ASUS Disco lights under the keyboard (the Arch Wiki has some hints), plus I will need to compile a kernel module for the WiFi, but it has gigabit ethernet too.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 3, Informative) by epitaxial on Friday May 30, @12:35PM (1 child)
Do you know Slackware has a Patreon support page? I'm a long time fan and throw them $1 each month. https://www.patreon.com/slackwarelinux [patreon.com]
(Score: 2) by turgid on Friday May 30, @01:51PM
Yes, I've been giving them a small monthly contribution for a few years now. I also support LibreOffice.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 31, @12:34AM (1 child)
"ASUS Disco lights"? Sounds like a job for some screwdrivers and wire nippers.
(Score: 4, Informative) by turgid on Saturday May 31, @11:04AM
This laptop has a 1 year warranty! It turns out they have some Linux support and they provide a couple of command line utilities to control all the laptop features. However, they are written in Rust. I have about an hour and a half's experience with Rust. I tried to compile the utilities but it fell over in something called Cargo. I spent a few minutes reading about Cargo, and what they've done doesn't make sense at a cursory glance, which I find hard to believe since this is FOSS that people have already been using. I'll need to keep reading. I'm running out of time. I think the Rust compiler that comes with Slackware might be too old as well. I could try Arch. Or Windows. Argh!
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Sunday June 01, @12:16AM (1 child)
Your masochism, or determination (sometimes congruent forces) greatly exceeds mine.
Being lazy, I install PCLinuxOS or Fedora or OpenMandriva, all with KDE, and everything works :D
I wouldn't much care what runs in the backround if it weren't often such a drag on the system. But if it tells you how efficient it =can= be, on an 11 year old system, PCLOS/KDE is boot to desktop in 5 seconds flat (on an SSD, not NVMe).
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Sunday June 01, @09:44AM
Your masochism, or determination (sometimes congruent forces) greatly exceeds mine.
Ha ha :-)
I reinstalled with slackware64-current and it sees the wifi. I also got the asus stuff compiled. There's a much newer version of the Rust ecosystem on -current. By the way, as well as the Arch Wiki, Asus has asus-linux.org [asus-linux.org] and the two tools you need are asusctl and supergfxctl.
There's another fly in the ointment. The Asus stuff has daemons. Although they compile, at least one of them doesn't run. It appears to be welded to systemd. Argh! I don't know any Rust or I would poke about in the source code and try to decouple it.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Reziac on Saturday May 31, @02:40AM
+1 Justified Rant
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 30, @08:00AM (3 children)
... send Lenart Poettering to Alcatraz.
--
(Score: 4, Informative) by epitaxial on Friday May 30, @04:05PM (2 children)
Is anyone surprised that he now works for Microsoft?
(Score: 2) by turgid on Saturday May 31, @11:24AM
Remember when they got the GNOME guy too, Miguel?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by owl on Saturday May 31, @04:27PM
Nope. That is his reward from the borg for a job well done.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Friday May 30, @09:36AM (15 children)
Slackware parrot here. Slackware doesn't have systemd and the setup menus let you choose which "services" (daemons) you want to run.
(Score: 5, Informative) by PinkyGigglebrain on Friday May 30, @10:40AM (13 children)
Have to chime in about Devuan, the Debian fork that left systemd behind.
Doing a net install you get a solid base to start from and add the packages you want on it.
I've been using it for work and home ever since Debian switched to systemd.
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."
(Score: 2, Insightful) by janrinok on Friday May 30, @11:39AM (11 children)
I accept that you like Devuan - but this is NOT a systemd problem.
Many distros include services that are not required, and I'll can assure you that Devuan is no different. I have one computer here running it.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday May 30, @07:02PM (1 child)
Why doesn't the Devuan netinstall plus chosen packages approach give you a minimal install? I'd think otherwise you'd have to go to slackware (or Gentoo?).
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday May 30, @07:06PM
Sorry, you answered this above, never mind.
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Saturday May 31, @02:44AM (8 children)
I remember an early foray into linux:
Install: Ubuntu.
Why is this thing so freakin' slow?
[examines what's running]
Why on earth do I need the Apache webserver running on a desktop??
Install: Mint.
This is 4x faster than Ubuntu.
[examines what's running]
Well, naturally, since it only loads 1/4th as much crap.
(That was by actual count.)
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Saturday May 31, @11:26AM (5 children)
My parents are very happily running Mint Cinnamon on a pair of old laptops.
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Saturday May 31, @04:53PM (4 children)
Mint is a lot more efficient, for sure. But I look at Cinnamon and think -- how is this supposed to be an easy replacement for Windows? Because it's not much like Windows at all. But what Mint-Cinnamon does have is really good guardrails. It's not the switching desktops that confuses average users, it's the feeling that they might fall into the unknown's abyss. I think Mint having those guardrails is why it works as a Windows replacement, and nothing to do with how Cinnamon looks or behaves.
[Myself, I greatly prefer KDE.]
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Saturday May 31, @05:37PM (3 children)
I'm not sure "being like Windows" is a great thing to be these days. They keep making Windows more and more absurd for the end user.
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Saturday May 31, @05:45PM (2 children)
No disagreement there. Most of what once made the Windows interface usable has died a horrible death. Win10 is actually what propelled me into testing a zillion linux distros.
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Saturday May 31, @06:10PM (1 child)
And one of the many great things about Linux is that there are many user interfaces to choose from. Microsoft rely very heavily on the fact that, for most people, there is no choice but to use their stuff. Whether that's because they have work requirements, don't have the time to invest in looking at alternatives or even are not aware of the alternatives.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Reziac on Saturday May 31, @06:38PM
True, and very fortunate those choices exist, since Gnome makes Win10 look user-friendly. :P
KDE all the way here, tho a few others I could live with, if I had to.
(Score: 2) by owl on Saturday May 31, @04:33PM (1 child)
Ubuntu is designed to be used by the typical windows convert. I.e., the type of user that has no idea what is running, and no interest in learning anything.
So Ubuntu starts everything just in case that windows user might one day want to use that feature.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Reziac on Saturday May 31, @04:46PM
Nowadays Ubuntu seems to be for people who want an oversized cell phone, another gadget that runs everything, just in case. When last I looked at Ubuntu, I nearly fled back to Windows 10.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday May 30, @06:56PM
The netinstall is a really good core to start with, and curating the packages you want to install on top of that is pretty much a perfect process to get to a minimal yet functional install.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Whoever on Friday May 30, @03:05PM
What about Gentoo?
Now it has binary package support, install times can be quite short. It offers choices for init systems -- OpenRC works well, with dependency calculation, parallel service startup.
Very customizable.
SystemD promoters used to talk about how fast it could bring up network interfaces in comparison to other systems, but the reason for most of this difference was simply that SystemD did not (does not?) check for other devices on the network with the same MAC address (arping).
(Score: 2) by srobert on Friday May 30, @02:13PM (1 child)
I guess systemd, and lots of services enabled by default, are necessary evils in big enterprise Linux distributions. But I'm just using Linux on my home laptops so all of that seems unnecessary. Void Linux makes use of runit instead of systemd. By default Void, only enables a few services such as a few agetty-tty's. To enable a service I make a symbolic link from its directory in /etc/sv/ to /var/service/ .
e.g. # ln -s /etc/sv/dbus /var/service/
To see which ones are enabled I can just look in the /var/service directory.
# cd /var/service/
# ls -l
...
lrwxrwxrwx 1 root root 12 Jul 15 2023 dbus -> /etc/sv/dbus
...
I love the simplicity of that. I like that the services are more opt-in instead of opt-out.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 30, @03:22PM
It's not necessary. It was a choice, an option, for GNOME to make your eg. print preview settings .eg depend upon how your system was booted up.
Your physical and virtual printers don't need to care if you use systemd or not.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by PhilSalkie on Friday May 30, @03:01PM (2 children)
Things that use serial data (interestingly enough, lots of USB connections are actually old-style serial ports at the lowest hardware level) are vulnerable to default service configurations. A service like ModemManager can be set up to let it query any new serial port for things like 4G access points. Add that to a USB connection which might get reset by noise or vibration, and suddenly a system which should just fly over a minor interruption gets an unexpected "AT" data string shoved at it and does something wrong or just faults out, simply because the port showed up as "New" when the serial chip saw a reset. (One of the hazards of setting up 3D printer software on an X86 laptop or fanless computer - it's recommended to uninstall ModemManager or take the time to configure it to leave your known OT ports alone.)
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Friday May 30, @04:07PM (1 child)
Does anyone actually use that piece of shit modem manager?
(Score: 2) by PhilSalkie on Wednesday June 04, @06:36PM
I suspect without realizing it - it's installed by default on Debian systems so that if you plug in a USB 4G hotspot, it gets the connectivity going without requiring (much? any?) user intervention.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @05:56PM
I can tolerate it on a desktop but not appropriate on a server.