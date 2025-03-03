Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Chinese hardware giant Lenovo thought it had prepared for a trade war, but its plan proved insufficient once the US started to rapidly change its tax policies in imported goods.
"We are not worried about the tariff," CEO Yuanqing Yang told investors on Thursday during the company's Q4 FY24/25 earnings call. "We are worried about the uncertainty and the quick changes."
Yang explained that Lenovo manufactures its products in many countries, using a mixture of its own facilities and contract manufacturing firms. The company moves production to the optimal location to cope with customer needs and geopolitical conditions, and calls its strategy "China Plus".
The CEO told investors "no other country can replace China" as the Middle Kingdom is "the most competitive manufacturing country with low cost, high efficiency and aggregation of supply chain."
Yang said Lenovo's plans worked when the Trump administration announced universal ten percent tariffs, but not so much when the 25 percent tariff on goods from Mexico and Canada was announced in March and "implemented so suddenly that we didn't even have time to prepare.
"It had a significant impact on our performance last quarter," he said, suggesting an impact of $50 million to $60 million last quarter. He later labelled the overall impact of tariffs as "notable."
That impact didn't stop Lenovo from posting stonking quarterly results [PDF] for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.
[...] Lenovo has long hoped to build an enterprise hardware business to rival the likes of HPE or Dell. Its cloud service provider business is now a profitable $10 billion revenue concern, meaning enterprise sales were around $4.5 billion.
It will come as no surprise to readers that Lenovo attributed its enterprise hardware growth to demand for AI infrastructure, which boosted sales of its servers and liquid cooling kit.
(Score: 3, Funny) by anubi on Friday May 30, @09:09AM (1 child)
And buy way too much toilet paper.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 31, @12:15AM
Ah, you still have a warehouse full from 2020?
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Mojibake Tengu on Friday May 30, @03:45PM (1 child)
Trump's import tariff is tool of taxing U.S. consumers, not of taxing foreign manufacturers.
It controIs inner debt, not outer debt. I don't see a problem with that.
There is a relatable historical precedent: Late ancient Rome Empire had huge tariffs set on imported Chinese silk and related loss of silver from that.
Even when wearing silk was forbidden by law at the critical peak of the situation, it was too late. Also, there were still large scale smuggling operations continuing. After decades, the Empire, without enough silver money in circulation to pay its soldiers, collapsed.
The history has insidious ability to repeat itself. I bet in the end, Lenovo will buy HPE and Dell, just like they bought IBM's server business.
I even remember times, in 80's, when Novotec, a prequel to Lenovo, started to make their own miserable IBM XT clones junk. And here we are...
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday May 31, @02:56PM
Despite repeated bleedings, the patient still died of anemia. Huge tariffs would have been one of the relatively lesser causes of the Empire's collapse. That international trade was also one of the means to get silver despite your assertion to the contrary. Banning the wearing of silk would be merely a ludicrous bit of theater - fiddling while Rome burned.
The real problem here was that the Empire was way overextended and corrupt. Rather than control their spending, make their economy more fair and efficient, and Get More Silver, they spent like crazy, created a stratified proto-feudal culture (of elite landowners and proto-serfs bound to the land), and creating many interesting times for historians to gaze over.
(Score: 2) by gnuman on Friday May 30, @09:20PM (1 child)
It seems it's best to ignore TACO man tariff threats anyway. If you do anything, you end up hurting your business. If you do nothing, there's a very good chance that Trump Always Chickens Out and if he doesn't, he just hurts American consumers anyway. Maybe Lenovo should just raise the prices in US to cover the uncertainty?
You can't move stuff around the world because one man decides on random policy for 10 minutes or even few years.
The bad thing or very bad thing, is that we could now have others try to test him military on this. Think Taiwan or Putin's "special military quagmire". Having Biden say things like "this is iron-clad" actually was credible and a good deterrence to escalations. Remember when Burns met Naryshkin? That was to explain to Russia that US would be drawn into the war directly if Russia used nukes, and that was not a bluff. Why? Because use of nukes in offensive way would kill any idea that non-proliferation remains viable and every country would instantly race to develop nukes. This would make US and the world very very dangerous. Russia seems to have understood this message and stopped their "bluffs".
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/nov/14/cia-director-meets-russian-counterpart-as-us-denies-secret-peace-talks-ukraine [theguardian.com]
And now, TACO-man-Trump's flip-flops in his tariff experiments do not bode well when it comes to his resolve when shit hits the fan. If these flip-flops continue, someone could test his resolve.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday May 31, @02:59PM
(Score: 2) by FuzzyTheBear on Sunday June 01, @09:34PM
The man would have done great flipping patties in McD's .. For the economy though he's a freaking disaster. This by no extension is a " stable genius " he's as unstable as any other mental health case that are sitting in mental institutions worldwide. He won't last long. He's got a few electrons loose messing up the only brain cell he has left. Come on America , time to take him out for a long vacation.