At 22, I left LA for a traditional Oxford education. I mocked it then—but this stodgy approach might be our best hope right now:
The level of AI cheating has reached such an extreme that many fear we've reached a point of no return.
- "Everyone is cheating their way through college," New York magazine recently announced. "ChatGPT has unraveled the entire academic project."
- The Wall Street Journal has reached a similar conclusion: "There's a good chance your kid uses AI to cheat," declared a recent article.
- "AI cheating is getting worse," The Atlantic agrees, and "colleges don't have a plan."
Even worse, cheaters are getting all the rewards. A Columbia student recently got kicked out for cheating—and he turned around and raised millions to turn his system into a startup.
[...] When I was 22 years old, I woke up one morning in a hot dingy apartment on the cusp of South Central LA—where I'd been sleeping on the floor. I grabbed two suitcases I'd packed the night before, and caught a ride to the Los Angeles International Airport.
[...] My destination was the University of Oxford—a place I'd never seen and only knew through hearsay and Hollywood movies.
[...] How would the Oxford system kill AI?
[...] If implemented today, the Oxford system would totally elminate AI cheating—in these five ways:
- EVERYTHING WAS HANDWRITTEN—WE DIDN'T EVEN HAVE TYPEWRITERS.
- [...] MY PROFESSORS TAUGHT ME AT TUTORIALS IN THEIR OFFICES. THEY WOULD GRILL ME VERBALLY—AND I WAS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMEDIATE RESPONSES TO ALL THEIR QUESTIONS.
- [...] ACADEMIC RESULTS WERE BASED ENTIRELY ON HANDWRITTEN AND ORAL EXAMS. YOU EITHER PASSED OR FAILED—AND MANY FAILED.
- [...] THE SYSTEM WAS TOUGH AND UNFORGIVING—BUT THIS WAS INTENTIONAL. OTHERWISE THE CREDENTIAL GOT DEVALUED.
- [...] EVEN THE INFORMAL WAYS OF BUILDING YOUR REPUTATION WERE DONE FACE-TO-FACE—WITH NO TECHNOLOGY INVOLVED.
The author goes into detail on each of the 5 points, and speculates why it wouldn't be feasible in the US.
These Students Figured Out Their Tests Were Graded By Ai — And The Easy Way To Cheat:
On Monday, Dana Simmons came downstairs to find her 12-year-old son, Lazare, in tears. He'd completed the first assignment for his seventh-grade history class on Edgenuity, an online platform for virtual learning. He'd received a 50 out of 100. That wasn't on a practice test — it was his real grade.
[...] At first, Simmons tried to console her son. "I was like well, you know, some teachers grade really harshly at the beginning," said Simmons, who is a history professor herself. Then, Lazare clarified that he'd received his grade less than a second after submitting his answers.
Now, for every short-answer question, Lazare writes two long sentences followed by a disjointed list of keywords — anything that seems relevant to the question.
[...] Apparently, that "word salad" is enough to get a perfect grade on any short-answer question in an Edgenuity test.
Edgenuity didn't respond to repeated requests for comment, but the company's online help center suggests this may be by design. According to the website, answers to certain questions receive 0% if they include no keywords, and 100% if they include at least one. Other questions earn a certain percentage based on the number of keywords included.
[...] Edgenuity offers over 300 online classes for middle and high school students[...].
Of course, short-answer questions aren't the only factor that impacts Edgenuity grades — Lazare's classes require other formats, including multiple-choice questions and single-word inputs. A developer familiar with the platform estimated that short answers make up less than five percent of Edgenuity's course content, and many of the eight students The Verge spoke to for this story confirmed that such tasks were a minority of their work. Still, the tactic has certainly impacted Lazare's class performance — he's now getting 100s on every assignment.
Students say they are getting 'screwed over' for sticking to the rules. Professors say students are acting like 'tyrants.' Then came ChatGPT:
When it was time for Sam Beyda, then a freshman at Columbia University, to take his Calculus I midterm, the professor told students they had 90 minutes.
But the exam would be administered online. And even though every student was expected to take it alone, in their dorms or apartments or at the library, it wouldn't be proctored. And they had 24 hours to turn it in.
"Anyone who hears that knows it's a free-for-all," Beyda told me.
[...] For decades, campus standards have been plummeting. The hallowed, ivy-draped buildings, the stately quads, the timeless Latin mottos—all that tradition and honor have been slipping away. That's an old story. Then Covid struck and all bets were off. With college kids doing college from their bedrooms and smartphones, and with the explosion of new technology, cheating became not just easy but practically unavoidable. "Cheating is rampant," a Princeton senior told me. "Since Covid there's been an increasing trend toward grade inflation, cheating, and ultimately, academic mediocrity."
Now that students are back on campus, colleges are having a hard time putting the genie back in the bottle. Remote testing combined with an array of tech tools—exam helpers like Chegg, Course Hero, Quizlet, and Coursera; messaging apps like GroupMe and WhatsApp; Dropbox folders containing course material from years past; and most recently, ChatGPT, the AI that can write essays—have permanently transformed the student experience.
[...] On January 2, a Princeton University computer science major named Edward Tian—who may be the most hated man on campus—tweeted: "I spent New Years building GPTZero—an app that can quickly and efficiently detect whether an essay is ChatGPT or human written."
So now it's nerd vs. nerd, and one of the nerds is going to win—probably whoever gets more venture funding. Everything is up in the air.
OpenAI Afraid to Release ChatGPT Detection Tool That Might Piss Off Cheaters:
ChatGPT maker OpenAI has new search and voice features on the way, but it also has a tool at its disposal that's reportedly pretty good at catching all those AI-generated fake articles you see on the internet nowadays. The company has been sitting on it for nearly two years, and all it would have to do is turn it on. All the same, the Sam Altman-led company is still contemplating whether to release it as doing so might anger OpenAI's biggest fans.
This isn't that defunct AI detection algorithm the company released in 2023, but something much more accurate. OpenAI is hesitant to release this AI-detection tool, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal on Sunday based on some anonymous sources from inside the company. The program is effectively an AI watermarking system that imprints AI-generated text with certain patterns its tool can detect. Like other AI detectors, OpenAI's system would score a document with a percentage of how likely it was created with ChatGPT.
OpenAI confirmed this tool exists in an update to a May blog post posted Sunday. The program is reportedly 99.9% effective based on internal documents, according to the WSJ. This would be far better than the stated effectiveness of other AI detection software developed over the past two years. The company claimed that while it's good against local tamping, it can be circumvented by translating it and retranslating with something like Google Translate or rewording it using another AI generator. OpenAi also said those wishing to circumvent the tool could "insert a special character in between every word and then deleting that character."
Internal proponents of the program say it will do a lot to help teachers figure out when their students have handed in AI-generated homework. The company reportedly sat on this program for years over concerns that close to a third of its user base wouldn't like it. In an email statement, an OpenAI spokesperson said:
"The text watermarking method we're developing is technically promising, but has important risks we're weighing while we research alternatives, including susceptibility to circumvention by bad actors and the potential to disproportionately impact groups like non-English speakers. We believe the deliberate approach we've taken is necessary given the complexities involved and its likely impact on the broader ecosystem beyond OpenAI."
The other problem for OpenAI is the concern that if it releases its tool broadly enough, somebody could decipher OpenAI's watermarking technique. There is also an issue that it might be biased against non-native English speakers, as we've seen with other AI detectors.
The parents of a Massachusetts child are taking his school to court after the student was punished for using AI in a class project.
The individual, named only as RNH, admitted to teachers that they had used AI when writing a Social Studies project in December, but claimed it was only for research and not to write the whole paper. The student was given a Saturday detention and marked down on the project, something his parents are now suing to rectify.
"The Plaintiff Student will suffer irreparable harm that far outweighs any harm that may befall the Defendants," their filing reads [PDF].
"He is applying to elite colleges and universities given his high level of academic and personal achievement. Early decision and early action applications in a highly competitive admissions process are imminent and start in earnest on October 1, 2024. Absent the grant of an injunction by this Court, the Student will suffer irreparable harm that is imminent."
RNH was temporarily held back from joining the National Honor Society and parents want their offspring's academic records cleared of any mention of the incident. In addition, they want the student to receive a B grade for the project and the removal of any indication that cheating was involved.
The school, however, is fighting back with a motion to dismiss [PDF] the case. The school argues that RNH, along with his classmates, was given a copy of the student handbook in the Fall of last year, which specifically called out the use of AI by students. The class was also shown a presentation about the school's policy.
Students should "not use AI tools during in-class examinations, processed writing assignments, homework or classwork unless explicitly permitted and instructed," the policy states.
"RNH unequivocally used another author’s language and thoughts, be it a digital and artificial author, without express permission to do so," the school argues.
"Furthermore, he did not cite to his use of AI in his notes, scripts or in the project he submitted. Importantly, RNH’s peers were not allowed to cut corners by using AI to craft their projects; thus, RNH acted 'unfairly in order to gain an advantage.'"
Unless the school and parents reach a settlement, the case will go to court later this month.
by HeadlineEditor on Friday May 30, @10:55AM
My wife is a college professor. She's been teaching humanities at the same school for about 20 years, in a course that previously had the students writing lots of research papers. No more. Ever since last year, all exams are in-person multiple choice, pencil and paper. "Colleges don't have a plan" but sometimes the individual teachers do.
I'll have to ask her about the "Oxford system," especially the verbal exam part. Kids can't really write these days, but they can't really speak either.
by looorg on Friday May 30, @04:15PM
You might want to be a bit more specific due to the fact that for a lot of academics the 'Oxford system' is a reference system and not this little list of points of how to teach students.
That said the points are valid. They are implementing more and more of this. The students whine about how unfair it is. But then they have only themselves to blame cause AI-cheating is now the norm and it did not take more then a few years for it to become like that. Just a few years ago, less then a a decade, it was lots of home assignments. Papers to turn in etc. Now everything is going back to seminars and at desk in school exams. For a lot of (new) students this is painful cause they have never in their school-life had to sit down for 6-8h and write by hand. You are correct in that they are not used to writing, writing long texts, rewriting their texts a few times. They are not trained to defend or discuss their texts verbally either. We had students that cried when they where forced to do it and people started to ask question they didn't have the answers to. Or that they couldn't understand what we asked them. They assumed people were just mean to them. They could not understand that the person asking them questions is also graded on asking questions or finding faults with their work. They are just not used to academic writing. They still write like as if it was elementary school. They are not used to comparing two or more ideas, they can't remain neutral or even comprehend that things they don't like or approve of might have valid points. All steps before University/College in that regard failed them by being soft and nice.
But everyone we catch now gets reported to the disciplinary board of the university and most of them get expelled or suspended for several months. They are so obviously bad. If only they spent a fraction of the time they do to prompt engineer or trying to obfuscate their cheating on actually reading and writing it on their own they would be fine. But they don't. They get caught. They get expelled. It's the new academic circle of life. I'm sure some of them slide a few times. But the longer they study, the more written text they hand in the more the mountain of evidence builds. They can't just change style all of a sudden.
For me the problem is now starting to become that it's hard to defend yourself to allegations of cheating since there is now so much written work that the likelihood that yours look like the writing of someone else is staggering. After all academic writing is often a style. There is not that much deviation, there is some from different subjects and such but each usually have their style. So we are now sort of running our own text just to see if they are similar to and of the work of someone else. The academic reverse look-up. It's a pain.
by Tokolosh on Saturday May 31, @04:37PM
While we are about it, make the students pluck and sharpen their own quills, grind their own ink and stretch their own parchment. The point is, we should always use the tools available to us. If the tools improve then we should raise the expectations accordingly. Sure, use AI, but the challenge and the bar are set higher. That is progress.
by looorg on Saturday May 31, @08:58PM
Technically nothing stops you from using an AI or ChatGPT or whatnot to do your homework. If you are just somewhat clever, and not extremely lazy, about it. You just then have to rewrite and fix what the prompt spat out at you afterwards. Then sprinkle in at least a few own ideas or so in there. A lot of it has to do with style and form. Then you also have to check all the references. Since you better make sure those books actually exists and the references are there. Also if you start to reference a lot of books and papers it's going to look highly suspicious. So you have to limit the output to the curriculum. But if you are doing all that then you might as well just read the books, or at least the appropriate segments.
Referencing an AI output is also a bit problematic for the most part. It's not very referential in that regard. You could give your entire prompt for the output. But I'm not sure if you entered the same prompts over and over again into different AI/ChatGPT or other "AI" you'll get the same results out. Also you might not get the same results out in the next version or when it has learned a few more things. Or when you refine or regurgitate the prompt over and over again. So from a reference standpoint it kind of sucks.
A lot of it isn't about the tools tho. It's about you. Your knowledge. That you understood something. That you can do something. It's not about you regurgitating "facts" back. Most students are trained so that they can actually do things when they are done. That they can become administrators, analysts, researchers and so forth. The problem from an academic standpoint is often that they just claim credit for something that they did not do. Technically if they just said that they got the answer from a chatbot then you can't really fail them for cheating. You can fail them for them not doing the work. They didn't answer the question properly or the way it was intended. But if they are just upfront about what they have done and how then it's usually hard to fault them. But they don't. Instead it's the most convoluted ways and work involved to try and obfuscate that they just asked a chatbot to do their homework/assignment for them. Clearly the tools in that regard are not very hard to use.
But using the tools isn't really part of the problem or issue. It's about you being honest about who has done the work. If you want to be a lazy cheating scumbag for the rest of your life that will try and skate everything? Fine. Why even bother getting a degree then? You could just fake that one to. That saves you about three to five years and countless $$$.
Even if they where allowed to use "AI" and the bar would be set higher. They probably would then not be able to reach it. Cause if you have all the knowledge in the world or available in the library at your fingertips or prompt you would be expected to basically know and include everything. A masterpiece in the workings. That will not be delivered. The works output are usually just not very thought thru or processed.
If you are writing an essay while "chained" to a desk for a day at the university. Then you are somewhat limited. After all nobody expects that you have memorized the entire books. But you should have at least a rudimentary grasp of it so you can answer a few questions and apply it to other questions and ideas. The next step ups is that you are allowed to bring as many books as you like. We have done that. It's a crutch. After all you won't have time to read all the books and write the paper in the allotted time. But you might feel a bit better. The book is a safety blanket of sort. Also if you forget something you can look it up if you sort of know where it is. You can check things in the book. The requirements are a bit higher tho. Then you could allow them to bring their own notes. They might get some basic ideas in advance what it will be about. So they can prepare common ideas and such that can be applied. It's a bit more hit and miss. But it has been tried to. If you are bringing some notes tho then you better have read the books and material, which is the entire point -- we are forcing the students to read the books, so they can make their notes that they can then bring to the exam. Once again since you get to prepare more and bring more notes. The bar could be set higher.
We have done something similar to this for Maths for a few decades by now. You can fill and bring one A4 paper (both sides) with whatever you like. All the formulas you care to type down, examples of how to solve problems by certain methods or whatever you like. By creating that A4 paper you are refining what fits and goes on the page. Tricked into learning and memorizing things. It's fun to watch the papers -- some try to cram the entire book in there, typing so small. Others just type in the things they are "bad" at. Or formulas that are complicated to recall -- was there a () or +- or whatever and if you get it wrong it all becomes garbage. Better to write it down. Either way we trick the students to prepare. To read. To do work.
by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 30, @11:00AM
I have some deviations from the article, based on my experience of Oxford.
* Maybe it happens in some small number of colleges but I have never heard of anyone suffering such humiliations in the name of education. I am appalled at the culture that the author describes.
* One-to-one or two-to-one tutorials exist and are at the core of teaching, so this is true.
* The exams are hand written. This is common across (I believe) all UK universities. Do US universities not do this?
* The exams are not as hard or unforgiving as the author describes. Drop out rate is 1 %, which is low for UK. The students that arrive are clever and motivated.
Oxford (and Cambridge) gets additional funding from the UK government to support the collegiate system.
by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 30, @12:43PM
I get the idea some American institutions are not trying to impart education as much as they are trying to instill an obedience and respect to authority...that is can we train people to tolerate bullshit from superiors and somehow still keep their job?
I remember parroting back answers I knew were wrong because that wasn't what the instructor's guide said. And one doesn't question authority.
Look good, do as you are told, deliver on time, and make sure you have a fall guy. Fall guys are usually so perfectionist about detail that they fail to see the big picture, setting themselves right up to miss time deadlines, as they don't have the judgement to see the bigger situation. It may be months to decades before SHTF, and that's later, they are being ranked on NOW, and they won't see it that way. Changing someone like that is almost like getting them to change their religion.
by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 30, @02:27PM
As a former instructor, we also have expectations to satisfy, and we have a responsibility to everyone in the class. Although we have some flexibility about the content and instruction style in our courses, we also have certain topics that we're expected to cover during the course.
If we give an assignment that involves solving a set of problems, we need to promptly grade that assignment and return it to students. Giving that feedback to students and letting them see the answers to the problems on the assignment helps the students know whether they understood the material and to learn from their mistakes. If we have to wait a month to return the assignments because someone hasn't turned in their work on time, and giving out the answer key would compromise the assignment, that hurts the entire class. Those deadlines are not about "respect my authority" but because of the needs of the other students in the class.
When possible, a lot of instructors would prefer to give assignments that encourage students to be creative and demonstrate original thought while applying the concepts they're supposed to be learning in the course. Some students really appreciate those types of assignments, but there can also be a lot of complaining, especially in lower-level courses. There are plenty of students who'd prefer an easy course over one with good instruction that challenges them. Students learn a lot less when we don't give them challenging assignments, but we also get a lot of grumbling when we give challenging assignments.
We get evaluated by the administration based on feedback both from students who want a challenging but engaging course, and those who just want an easy course and to do as little work as possible. And faculty have to deal with increasing amounts of bullshit from the administration that wastes our time. Or we spend days writing grant long grant proposals, being creative and making many rounds of revisions, but we know there's often a less than 10% chance of being funded. But that's also part of our jobs along with the bullshit that comes from the administration, and it takes away time that we'd rather spend doing creative research or finding better ways to teach our courses to students.
No, it's usually not about wanting respect for our authority. Few if any faculty members I know of are teaching their students false material in their courses. Most of us invest a hell of a lot of time trying to prepare good courses when we've got to deal with a lot of other bullshit in our jobs. As someone who tried hard to prepare creative and engaging course assignments, then experienced grumbling from students who didn't want to put in the work to do those assignments (though other students appreciated it), I find your stereotype of American faculty to be offensive.
by VLM on Friday May 30, @03:24PM
I'd say thats fairly accurate but don't forget the carrot and stick situation with here's $200K of educational loan debt now get used to obedience to pay off the mortgage sized loan just to break even.
I think a lot of the problem is trying to become overly vocational and kiss up to the hiring managers of companies which influences marketing and mandatory syllabus components. Big plastics company in the uni's home town? Well you getting lots of polymer chemistry as mandatory parts of the syllabus, maybe less of other topics. Is that useful worldwide? Well, no, but its useful for local fundraising from the local big plastics company LOL.
by Thexalon on Friday May 30, @03:10PM
My experience at least in US universities is that some courses rely on exams, but other courses use papers or projects rather than exams. So in computer science courses, I typically didn't have a final exam, but instead a software assignment that had to work and pass tests. For social sciences courses, I had to turn in a final paper, something like 20 pages in length related to the topic of the course.
The final papers in particular are rife with large piles of last-minute nonsense, subjective grading, and cheating, which is why they probably are not solely relied on in UK universities.
by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 30, @03:54PM
I might misunderstand your language. In UK "paper" usually means a written exam, whereas I understand from your words that "paper" means project work.
> they probably are not solely relied on in UK universities.
In most courses, when I was studying, project work formed only a small part of the overall result and only then in advanced degrees where some research was expected as part of the final result. Mostly it was all on a sequence of exams. I believe that since I was studying, there are more exams at intermediate stages and less reliance on a final exam, but it's still mostly pen and paper, in an exam hall, with a bored professor walking around and looking over your shoulder.
by Thexalon on Friday May 30, @04:53PM
"Paper" in US academia is best thought of as an extended essay or short thesis, in theory being the student's unique exploration of the topic but in practice being more a check that the student read the material and understood it. Citations are normal and expected, but tend to heavily favor assigned reading materials. The idea is to be as close as possible to something that might get published in an academic journal while still regularly being used at bachelor's degree levels.
That's not to say US academia never uses in-person proctored exams like what you are describing, but it depends heavily on the subject of the course.
by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 30, @02:38PM
I resent the stereotype in an above comment portraying American faculty as lazy and authoritarian. Many of us try very hard to prepare creative and interesting assignments for students, and we also get a lot of grumbling from some students for this. There are actually some good ways to mitigate cheating.
For a big writing assignment, require students to prepare an outline and submit it for feedback. After that feedback, have a second deadline for students to write a draft and submit it for feedback. That draft might be accompanied by a meeting with the instructor to discuss the feedback, and for the student and instructor to ask each other questions. This helps the instructor to determine how well the student understands the assignment and material, and also whether the student actually did their own work. But it also benefits the student by allowing them to get feedback that helps them receive a better grade on the final version of the assignment. The outline and draft could be worth 20-30% of the grade for the assignment. The student gets full credit if they've clearly made an honest effort to make a good outline and draft, and they meet with the instructor. Then scrutinize the final version of the assignment and take off points if the student didn't adequately address any feedback and concerns raised with their initial draft.
It's a bit like making students show their work on math problems. But in this case, there's the ancillary benefit that students get feedback before they submit the final version of their assignment, and they have an opportunity to make corrections and revisions.
A student could still cheat their way through this process, but it probably takes more work to do so.
by hendrikboom on Friday May 30, @03:23PM
I had a good student who hated the outline requirements.
He said it conflicted with his work procedures.
To produce an outline he would have to write the entire essay, and then look over it to produce the outline.
I sympathise.
I tend to just write, to get the information I have to present down.
And then, to look over the (usually scatterbrained result) and rearrange and rewrite until it's coherent. Text editor software on computers makes this approach very feasible.
It's as if the document comes into existence during the rearranging and rewriting. It's often not until I write it that I discover what it is I have to say.
by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 30, @03:45PM
My rebuttal is that the requirements for an outline can and ought to be flexible. It's really about having some idea of the premise you want to write about. What's the point you intend to make? It could be a proper outline, or it could be a paragraph. It's just about having given some thought about what you want to say. If you need to change it when you start writing, that's fine. It's expected. But you should put some thought into what you want to say before you start writing.
by VLM on Friday May 30, @03:29PM
I usually assigned this by telling students to pitch their idea to me. The suggested format was an outline, but it's not a final product, so there's no point in being strict about formats. But it's probably a good idea for the instructor to approve the student's premise before they do a lot of writing. That way, the student doesn't invest a whole lot of effort into writing and then find out that their idea doesn't really fit with the intent of the assignment.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday May 30, @03:29PM (1 child)
by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 30, @03:58PM
I'm not even saying you're wrong, that actually sounds like a good plan to encourage learning. However, I would not exactly describe it as anti-authoritarian LOL.
by bzipitidoo on Friday May 30, @03:52PM
A good instructor doesn't just assign stuff for the sake of assigning stuff. We do it because we need to assess how well the students understand the material. We do this through both formative and summative assessments, but they still have to serve the purpose of assessing student knowledge. The standards are about making sure that the student's work satisfies the intent of the assessment.
An outline is really a premise, pitching what the student wants to write about. Why? Because before the student invests a bunch of time and effort, it's a good idea to make sure their premise actually fits the purpose of the assessment.
As for the draft and the revisions, that's how real life works. When I wrote journal papers, I submitted what was effectively a draft to the editor. It's a very polished draft, but nonetheless a draft. Reviewers then look for what I did well and what I didn't, and they suggest or request changes. Then we iterate, and the revisions are evaluated based on how well I responded to the reviewers' previous comments.
I was never particularly concerned with strict length requirements, font size, or citation formats. It wasn't double spaced, 12 point Times New Roman with one inch margins, eight pages, with citations in MLA format. That's what I think of when you talk about a long list of requirements for an assignment. Besides, I hated double spacing anyway since I graded stuff on the computer, and single spacing meant I had less scrolling to do when reading the assignments. I didn't really care about citation formats just as long as the student made sure I could find the sources they used. That's authoritarian for the sake of being authoritarian. I cared far more about telling the students to make it look professional instead of something they threw together at the 11th hour, and that it should show creativity, original thought, and that the student actually gave a damn about doing a good job.
I think we have different ideas of what's authoritarian. Strict formatting requirements really are authoritarian. But iterating on drafts is how real life works. And I was far more concerned about the quality of the work than about actually authoritarian formats.
by pTamok on Friday May 30, @11:06PM
I too have taught university class. Taught CS, possibly the discipline that is first to grapple with new technology. We were not trying to figure out how to educate students in spite of new developments. To the contrary! We were trying to figure out how and what to teach, the better to use these new things.
All this noise about AI is largely hysteria and sensationalism. No, AI is not destroying learning and college as we know it. Pocket calculators didn't kill math education, chess computers didn't and won't kill chess, and chatbots won't kill college. The I in AI is still a lie, chatbots are not really intelligent. Chatbots are brainless plagiarists, extremely fast at retrieving library material and regurgitating it, but terrible at being original. They bandy words. They don't have any understanding of what they spew. Their spewings are clever enough to fool a lot of people for quite a while. Took me less than an hour with a chatbot to see that the label of "Artificially Intelligent" is just wishful thinking, as usual.
Think of the weaknesses of the self-driving systems that some cars now have. They cannot handle any situation that requires reasoning. For instance, if the road is covered in snow, so that you can't see the shoulders or the lines (if any-- gravel roads don't have lines of course) they can't figure that out, they're whipped. Some of the more extreme techniques of winter weather driving are very much beyond them. Such as, if the road is covered in drifts, it can still be possible to ram through. If you just try to drive into it, you will not make headway. You must back the car up so you can build up some speed. It's a judgment call to figure when that is possible, or when the drifts are too much. The vehicle had better have a stout front bumper too. Driving on slippery ice, you'd best not exceed 30 mph, and the very worst such conditions, water on top of ice when the temperature is right at freezing, 5 mph is all you can do if you don't want to end up sliding into a ditch. (Really, you should just stay home if the roads are that bad.) Then, there's getting up and over a snowy mountain pass. To climb a mountain, a front wheel drive car is best driven backwards. Backwards can be the only way a front wheel drive car can make that trip. Another item in the winter driving repertoire is tire chains. Also often necessary is scraping frost off the windows before driving anywhere.
The story of computer chess is instructive. People got the idea that chess is a great way to reveal intelligence. The AI community heeded that thinking. Some really hoped that if only we could get a computer to play chess well, we would have it, artificial general intelligence. Well, we got there. Over the past quarter century, chess computers have risen to the top of chess. Now, no human can beat a good chess engine. And what did we learn from that? That chess computers are the ultimate idiot savants, awesome at chess and hopeless at anything else, needing outside human assistance and possibly a totally different system to get good even at other games such as go and poker. Also confirmed that chess is amenable to thoughtless brute force calculation, and so as a measure of intelligence, has some big weaknesses.
This situation will of course change. I think we will eventually have Artificial General Intelligence. But people are grossly underestimating the difficulties, and my wild guess is that AGI is perhaps still a century away.
So, don't sweat it. The I in AI is a lie.
by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 30, @04:12PM
Here's my counterpoint. If you're doing something solely for the purpose of catching cheaters (e.g., Turnitin), that's probably not a good idea. You treat everyone like a potential criminal, and they have to show they're innocent. And that's not helpful.
My point is a bit different. Requiring students to submit a premise of what they intend to write about, then reviewing one or more early drafts, actually benefits the students. They have an opportunity to get feedback on their work instead just submitting a final version of the paper and hoping that the instructor likes it. When they get that early feedback, it gives them an opportunity to learn from their mistakes and correct them before receiving their final grade. In my opinion, it's actually more conducive to student learning than just having them submit a paper at the end.
If you're doing something solely for the purpose of catching cheaters, it might not be such a good idea. On the other hand, well-designed assignments can actually be more beneficial to student learning while also reducing the opportunity for students to cheat. I actually instituted that approach so students wouldn't say that they got a bad grade because they weren't prepared for how assignments would be graded or that the expectations weren't clear. When I review their premise and a draft, it gives me an opportunity to tell students where they need to improve things so that the final product does meet my expectations. It has the ancillary benefit of making cheating more difficult, but it's also intended to help the students. My position is that in many instances, we can mitigating cheating by rethinking and improving how we do assessments.
Incidentally, I hated Turnitin and never used it in my courses. I also thought all the data collected by systems like Canvas and the analytics they did were creepy and draconian. I knew how to access the data and purposely avoided looking at it. My position is that designing better assessments can do a lot to combat cheating while also improving student learning.
by bzipitidoo on Friday May 30, @06:42PM
I agree with this. A well designed assignment will be difficult if not impossible to short cut. Ideally, tools such as chatbots can serve as assistants that can cut down on the tedium.
One time I had a student ask me to provide him with a method to write a program. Huh? Wasn't that what the whole class was about? Yes, yes it was! Where had he been that he hadn't got that? Object Oriented Programming was the big paradigm of the times. We tried to teach how to break a problem down. Tried to use English (or the natural language of their choice) to have them make statements about the problem and how to solve it, extract the nouns and verbs to use those as a basis for class members and class functions, then connect things together. Well, that was too much for this student. He wanted something simpler and easier, sort of like a cooking recipe. Well, CS is still grappling with that problem. Privately, I was a bit skeptical of the hyping of OOP. It is good, but it isn't a panacea. I prefer C++ to C, and yet would like better stuff than C++. But what's better than C++? Java? Python? Go? Rust? OOP isn't quite so hot nowadays, since Agile arrived on the scene.
Another instructive phenomenon comes from all these MMO games such as Roblox and WoW. What is too common in these is defining the use of macros and such like similar aides as cheating, and going to great lengths to prevent it. The manner in which they try to prevent it is to try to detect it, and once detected, accuse the player of bad behavior and threaten to kick them out, and even permanently ban them. To me, if a game is so dull, such a grind that much of it could be automated, it's not much of a game. (Can you believe games have been made out of the thrilling activity of watching the grass grow? What's next, making a game out of watching paint dry?) And the accusatory and punitive response, in which Turnitin and similar systems can play a vital part, what the heck does that accomplish? Well, one thing that does is point up the biggest failure of MMORPGs, which is that they cannot stand in for a human Dungeon (or Game) Master. They're great at running the mechanics, but handling the role playing, no, they can't, and they don't even try to.
There's also their practice of nerfing. I've had that done to me. I go to all the trouble of analyzing some system, combat usually but not always, and thereby find some superior techniques to use, and then the developers come along and say, essentially, "oops, our bad, we didn't mean that!", and they change the programming a bit to prevent it. At least I wasn't accused of trying to exploit the system. Very annoying to have stocked up on large quantities of a particular set of items for their use in advancing a skill, and then have that nerfed, leaving me with a bunch of useless items. Hey, can I at least get a refund? No? Meh, I'm done.
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Friday May 30, @11:06PM
No, but they did kill the ability to do arithmetic, especially mental arithmetic: and people have lost a 'feel' for numbers - doing estimation or Fermi calculations appears to be a lost art.
I can add up a column of figures on paper faster than someone with a calculator (although I definitely could not beat my father on an adding machine). My mother worked in a cafe/restaurant and would total up the contents of a person's tray in her head and simply ring up the total on the till: keeping the line moving was important. Her best trick was taking the most likely change out of the till drawer before closing it on the previous customer, as she would anticipate the next customer paying with a note/bill/large coin, so she would have the change ready for the likely tendered money. If by some miracle, they tendered the exact amount, she would simply throw the change back in the drawer.
Such adding machine and till skills are not necessary now, so I don't advocate for teaching them, but I think a lack of a 'feel' for numbers is a huge disability for people.
by VLM on Friday May 30, @03:16PM
If it doesn't matter if a DEI hire or DEI admission is competent, why would it matter if an AI (ab)user is competent? They'll all get the same degree and jobs in the end. Which is rapidly degrading the value of a degree, but short term gains over long term value in all situations...
My guess is for vocational track degrees like medical or some more practical STEM, either you'll pass the physical real world labs or fail them.
For certification-track careers like IT or maybe accounting or law, there will be some kind of test or pretest system where you either pass the A+ exam or fail, so essentially for a information technology program, passing your comptia certs will get you 3 credits each or whatever and they don't care how you do it, thats comptia's problem.
For liberal arts type degrees, it doesn't matter if someone cheats on philosophy 101 if they're going to waitress, sell cars, or do something completely unrelated to philosophy. For someone trying to become a tenured professor of philosophy at a uni, their hiring will depend entirely on later-career published papers (publish or perish) so again large numbers of students taking a PHI101 class do not matter.
by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 30, @04:22PM
Keep in mind that a lot of financial aid is tied to fairly high grade standards. A C is supposed to be an average grade, right? By that standard, a 2.7 or a 2.8 GPA ought to be meaningfully above average. And yet in many cases, that's going to cause students to lose financial aid, where they're expected to maintain something like a 3.0 GPA. If your GPA is under 2.0, you might end up on academic probation. If a 2.0 is supposed to be average, it means that anything below average (what should probably be ~50% of the population) is at risk of failing altogether. As a result, grades get inflated dramatically and standards are lowered.
This isn't about DEI. It's about how we've implemented academic standards. No, we shouldn't continue to give someone financial aid to skip classes and get one F after another. But we've set those standards in such a way that students expect that they should receive As, that a B is more of an average grade, and the distribution gets very distorted.
Also, how many jobs say that a college degree is required when a degree isn't actually necessary to perform the duties of the job? There's a problem here, but inserting DEI into the discussion is, at best, a distraction from the actual problems.
by istartedi on Friday May 30, @06:01PM
For liberal arts type degrees, it doesn't matter if someone cheats on philosophy 101 if they're going to waitress, sell cars, or do something completely unrelated to philosophy.
In that case, it doesn't matter if they go to college at all. Many young people have had that epiphany and are going straight in to those jobs without student debt hanging over their heads. Trade schools are becoming more popular too, and all the courses matter. An aspiring electrician is going to pay really close attention to procedures, or they won't last long. They can still nurture their intellect in their free time, with or without a certificate signifying they've done so.
It's just a crying shame that "high school" isn't particularly high any more. My Dad dropped out early--this was back in the 30s, but they were already reading Shakespeare. A GED from the military and a few college courses was all he needed to support a family, buy a house, and a car. A lot of people are wondering how we can get that back.
by gnuman on Friday May 30, @09:36PM
From the 30s your say? In the 30s, there was this slight problem with jobs back then, no? Personally, I don't want to get the 30s back...
After the war, well, US was selling a lot of stuff to Europe and elsewhere as it was one of the few manufacturing nations *not* destroyed. So, if you want this back, you blow up the world and hope the world doesn't blow you up. So, I don't really want that back either...
And finally, the standard of living back in that time was much lower than today. So, your house had 650 sq.ft. and maybe you've had money for a radio or perhaps that new fangled TV-set with 3 channels. And a car that would guarantee to kill you in a crash over 25km/h. Washing machines? Fridges? Yes, *new* luxuries at the time too. Apparently 50% of american houses didn't have a fridge in 1940s and even fewer for washing machines. So, before you want to go back to the "good old days of the 30s or 40s or even 50s", maybe first find out what you are signing up to. Definitely no internet for you, and 2/3 didn't have a telephone -- the one that stayed home.
by istartedi on Friday May 30, @10:19PM
Most people make the proper inference, which is that we want the *good* aspects of those times back, and definitely not the Great Depression. You left out the racism too. Only MAGA really wants to go back in the fullest sense culturally, and nobody is seriously suggesting technological regress either.
Now as for a small house and fewer consumer goodies, I'm fine with that. If you want to park a tank in front of a cheese box mansion, go right ahead but a lot of people would be happy to start with 650 sq. ft. and add on only as needed or desired--that happened a lot in our neighborhood too.
by VLM on Saturday May 31, @02:48PM
Yet the quality of life was spectacularly higher and everything in your list mostly results in big company profit, not individual happiness.
by gnuman on Monday June 02, @11:27AM
So, turn off your phone and be happy. What's the problem?
In reality, this nostalgia is just BS.
* Life expectancy of 68 in US at the time. Today it's close to 80
* Infant mortality of 30 vs. 5 today
* Polio paralysis and stuff like that was a reality
* "Geez, mama you sure enjoy your Marlboro" was a commercial that inspired families everywhere...
* Leaded gasoline, DDT, etc. etc.
* drinking and driving ... in US ... was *legal*
I guess it was also great time to live before EPA formation under Nixon (that left-wing tree huger!) -- companies could do whatever they wanted, definitely was pro-individual happiness back then.
Reality is, every *today* has a problem, 1950s definitely included. And sorry, my grandma doesn't like those times -- having to haul water from a well, no running water, no electricity, no fridge. People complaing about today with some rose colored glasses about 50s, either didn't live through the fifties or completely forgot all the negatives.
by krishnoid on Monday June 02, @04:27PM
*You* don't, but I have to wonder about the kind of isolationism coming from our leadership these days ... . "When was America great," indeed.
by Username on Friday May 30, @05:00PM
Do you remember college? I don't. Everything I learned there would already decades out of date anyway. I Google most things just to double check what's in my head, why not just do it from the beginning?
by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 30, @08:40PM
> Do you remember college? I don't.
I do. Not so much the direct things/facts that were transferred, instead what I remember was learning how to think about things, how to formulate problems. Since I never really got much practice writing in high school (it wasn't very hard), college courses taught me how to read and write critically.
by gnuman on Friday May 30, @09:51PM
Why not AI? So you can learn things like critical thinking instead of just obeying the great knowledge voice in your head.
If you haven't learned anything how things like google-maps made most people unable to orient themselves in an unfamiliar place. Or how panic stricken people are these days if they "forget their phone" -- "what if an emergency were to happen???". Now, you take their critical thinking away, however little there actually remains. All you end up with is an army of flesh-robots obeying their AI masters. "Where am I?" , "Who are these people? Friends or enemies?", "How to know what to do or what to think?" --- that's the future of humanity that outsources their brains to AI. Hell, it's even in a Gemini add by Google,
https://www.reddit.com/r/CommercialsIHate/comments/1d8q0l6/this_stupid_ass_google_gemini_ad/ [reddit.com]
But you say to yourself - that can't happen. On the contrary. People's faculties, mental and physical, atrophy when not used. Remember when in 1960s poeple would complain how their manual work was "bad for their back"? Now, the complains are from the office workers instead. Whatever effort you outsource, you lose ability to perform. The brains are literally next.
AI? No thank you.
PS. And then you'll get your knowledge with ADs in them... Idiocracy arrives via AI. "plants crave electrolytes -- everyone knows that!"
by fliptop on Friday May 30, @10:26PM
This is an almost word-for-word transcript of a conversation I had w/ my sister (she's in her early 30's) when giving her directions:
Me: Get off on exit 5 and head east about 2 miles. The shop is on the right.
Her: East?
Me: Yeah.
Her: So do I turn right or left?
Me: It depends which direction you're coming from.
Her: I'm directionally challenged. Just give me the address and I'll put it in my GPS.
I once asked her, at night, to look at the stars and tell me which was was north. She had no idea...
I was out west a few weeks ago, visiting family in Cheyenne, Wyoming. I needed to swing by the auto parts store and my brother had an appointment. After dropping him off, he asked, "Do you want me to leave my phone here so you can find the store?" I said no, I'm pretty sure it's south of where we are right now. He just shook his head and accused me of being a luddite. I'm not against the new tech, I just prefer to learn my way around.
by krishnoid on Monday June 02, @04:24PM
"If you think the world revolves around you, put down the GPS mapping application for five minutes." I can't find the attribution for this one.
by pTamok on Friday May 30, @10:41PM
I do.
Learning how to work effectively, and sometimes efficiently. Learning how to think (critically). Learning how to make an argument. Learning how to find and check sources for credibility. Learning that it only takes one person to ruin a team's coherence. Learning how to be gracious to people less capable than myself; and learning that some people are stratospherically better at doing things that I am best at than I am (there are some unbelievably gifted people around). Learning how to work with people I don't like. Learning that learning never stops. Learning that to improve, you have to practice. Learning to live within my means. Learning how to handle alcohol. Learning to cook good and flavoursome meals on a budget. Learning how to ask for help. Learning how to deal with people who don't suffer fools gladly, especially if I need to learn from them. Learning how to love. Oh, and thermodynamics1, and quantum theory2, and programming3.
1) The 'three laws'0 haven't changed much (You can't win, you can't break even, you can't leave the game [wikipedia.org])
2) The basics have not changed since the 1930's. People still argue over interpretations [wikipedia.org].
3) Ah well, there you've got me. Not a lot of call for FORTRAN 77 these days. Oddly enough time-sharing of remote centralized computer systems has made a resurgence.
0) Yes, yes: there is a zeroth law [wikipedia.org].
by pTamok on Friday May 30, @10:18PM
The 'Oxford method', as described (and it has changed, a bit) has one major disadvantage: it is extremely expensive. It was built in the days when 'going to university' was a minority sport. Scaling the tutorial-based approach to the class-sizes seen in American universities would be difficult - you would need a lot of qualified academic staff.
As for the quality of the output, Boris Johnson was an Oxford product. Bluffing your way through tutorials, and exams, is a known sport, too. Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is described by many who know, or knew him as intelligent, but terminally lazy: confident in his ability to bluff his way through any situation, and blessed with evincing a complete lack of shame if he is caught out.
So the 'Oxford method' does not guarantee results, but selects for a different kind of charlatan.