Ever since a few enterprising bed bugs hopped off a bat and attached themselves to a Neanderthal walking out of a cave 60,000 years ago, bed bugs have enjoyed a thriving relationship with their human hosts.
Not so for the unadventurous bed bugs that stayed with the bats—their populations have continued to decline since the Last Glacial Maximum, also known as the ice age, which was about 20,000 years ago.
A team led by two Virginia Tech researchers recently compared the whole genome sequence of these two genetically distinct lineages of bed bugs. Published in Biology Letters, their findings indicate the human-associated lineage followed a similar demographic pattern as humans and may well be the first true urban pest.
"We wanted to look at changes in effective population size, which is the number of breeding individuals that are contributing to the next generation, because that can tell you what's been happening in their past," said Lindsay Miles, lead author and postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Entomology.
According to the researchers, the historical and evolutionary symbiotic relationship between humans and bed bugs will inform models that predict the spread of pests and diseases under urban population expansion.
By directly tying human global expansion to the emergence and evolution of urban pests like bed bugs, researchers may identify the traits that co-evolved in both humans and pests during urban expansion.
"Initially with both populations, we saw a general decline that is consistent with the Last Glacial Maximum; the bat-associated lineage never bounced back, and it is still decreasing in size," said Miles, an affiliate with the Fralin Life Sciences Institute. "The really exciting part is that the human-associated lineage did recover and their effective population increased."
Miles points to the early establishment of large human settlements that expanded into cities such as Mesopotamia about 12,000 years ago.
"That makes sense because modern humans moved out of caves about 60,000 years ago," said Warren Booth, the Joseph R. and Mary W. Wilson Urban Entomology Associate Professor.
"There were bed bugs living in the caves with these humans, and when they moved out they took a subset of the population with them so there's less genetic diversity in that human-associated lineage."
As humans increased their population size and continued living in communities and cities expanded, the human-associated lineage of the bed bugs saw an exponential growth in their effective population size.
By using the whole genome data, the researchers now have a foundation for further study of this 245,000 year old lineage split. Since the two lineages have genetic differences yet not enough to have evolved into two distinct species, the researchers are interested in focusing on the evolutionary alterations of the human-associated lineage compared with the bat-associated lineage that have taken place more recently.
Journal Reference: Miles Lindsay S., Verrelli Brian C., Adams Richard, et al., 2025, Were bed bugs the first urban pest insect? Genome-wide patterns of bed bug demography mirror global human expansion, Biol. Lett https://doi.org/10.1098/rsbl.2025.0061
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Tork on Friday May 30, @05:03PM
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈
(Score: 4, Funny) by Undefined on Friday May 30, @05:57PM (2 children)
FWIW (which may not be much.)
Well... sure seems more likely to me that the first human pest was the first human child. Bedbugs, after all, aren't human. And human children... oh boy can they be pests: "Are we at the cave yet mom?" "Grog took my stone!" "I don wanna take a nap, my furs are itchy!" "Can I have a pet mammoth? Pleeeeze???"
--
I use a dedicated preprocessor to elaborate abbreviations.
Hover your mouse over any abbreviation to see any you are unfamiliar with.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 30, @10:07PM (1 child)
My personal observation is how amazingly efficient a human baby is as a noisemaker.
Just one in a theater or church will override kilowatts of electronic amplifiers. It takes machinery found in industrial plants and oil refineries to come close to the amount of racket these things can make.
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Saturday May 31, @02:28AM
You have never picked up a wild rabbit by the scruff of the neck. It puts a toddler to shame. In fact, it can double as an air raid siren.
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by RamiK on Friday May 30, @07:08PM (1 child)
The whole flea family been riding humans and other mammals since forever and I'm fairly certain we had scalps before we had beds or clothing.
compiling...
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Saturday May 31, @02:30AM
Lice are specific to their hosts, but fleas and ticks aren't fussy. Almost anything warmblooded will do. I expect both were pests to proto-apes long before bedbugs ambushed a sleeping human.
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Saturday May 31, @12:03AM (2 children)
They're disgusting little tanks, and I'm glad I've never had to deal with them. I've heard that you *might* get away with sealing a mattress in a vacuum bag, sucking out the air, and replacing it with CO2. If that doesn't work then I've also heard there are companies that will bring your entire house up to some crazy temperature that kills them, like 130F perhaps--food dehydrator temperature. That sounds expensive. As for motels and apartments, I guess they might be able to apply these treatments selectively to rooms and have it work. I've never heard of a whole building being sealed and heated or gassed but I guess it's not off the table.
Compare and contrast this with those little ants. As annoying as they are, I've treated the house with cheap fumigators from the hardware store and that works for a year. You can also get a perimeter spray as kind of nuclear option--but less environmentally friendly I'm told. I'd take an ant attack over bed bugs any time.
Appended to the end of comments you post. Max: 120 chars.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday May 31, @02:20AM
My employer (they manage a number of hotels and dorms) has to deal with these things occasionally. Once bed bugs are discovered, they immediate bake the room and adjacent rooms as above. Time is essential. Delay that and the bed bugs can migrate to neighboring rooms.
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Saturday May 31, @02:33AM
I get the world's smallest ants in my kitchen. (1/32 of an inch, more or less. They look like moving dust. LOTS of moving dust.) I got some of those bait stations, placed them along their trails, and pretty soon no more ants. They might show up again the next summer, but they soon find the bait, and disappear again.
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.