If you’ve been around a while you might recall that Verizon used to be utterly obnoxious when it came to absolutely everything about using your mobile phone. Once upon a time, the company banned you from even using third-party apps (including basics like GPS), forcing you to use extremely shitty Verizon apps. It also used to be absolutely horrendous when it came to unlocking phones, switching carriers, and using the device of your choice on the Verizon network.
Two things changed all that. One, back in 2008 when the company acquired spectrum that came with requirements that users be allowed to use the devices of their choice. And two, as part of merger conditions affixed to its 2021 acquisition of Tracfone. Thanks to those two events Verizon was dragged, kicking and screaming, into a new era of openness that was of huge benefit to the public.
Now, with the Trump administration openly destroying whatever’s left of U.S. federal corporate oversight and consumer protection standards, Verizon sees an opportunity. As Jon Brodkin at Ars Technica notes, Verizon’s attempting to get the Trump administration to kill all unlocking requirements, in a bid to drag everyone back to the dark ages of cellphone use.
Verizon being Verizon, they can’t help but lie about it in a petition to the Trump FCC, claiming that they simply must be allowed to unfairly lock down mobile devices, because doing anything else harms competition and helps criminals:
[...] These openness requirements are somewhat scattershot across carriers, which is why the Biden FCC had been proposing a uniform rule that would have required that all wireless providers unlock devices within 60 days of purchase.
Not only is that effort dead now thanks to Trump’s election, but Verizon’s pushing to eliminate all such requirements, driving progress violently backward. Verizon’s hoping that such rollbacks can be part of FCC boss Brendan Carr’s “Delete, Delete, Delete” deregulatory bonanza, in which he’s destroying longstanding consumer protection standards under the pretense of government efficiency.
Verizon even name drops Elon Musk’s DOGE efforts in their petition, insisting that longstanding and popular consumer protection standards on wireless devices are “the perfect example of the type of rule that the Commission should eliminate as part of the Department of Government Efficiency’s Deregulatory Initiative.”
Even if the rules aren’t destroyed by the Trump FCC, numerous recent Trump court rulings and executive orders make it all but impossible for regulators to enforce most consumer protection rules. But Verizon, ever a fan of crushing consumer protection standards and competition, wants to make doubly sure.
This administration has opened up a "Make a Wish" Foundation for business. Just drop a coin the slot, and done...
I think you mean buy and drop a Trump Coin in the box (comes with a free dinner if you buy enough of them!).
When buying and selling are controlled by legislation, the first things to be bought and sold are legislators.
P. J. O'Rourke
Best government money can buy.
... or should the subject line be "Consumers don't benefit from Trumps bribery"
Does it matter in 2025?
If you design the phone to have the battery die around the time the payday-interest-rate device loan and service contract end, while pushing a culture of annual phone replacement as a mandatory high fashion statement, does anyone unlock their phone and use it elsewhere?
Sure it "seems like a good idea" but if no one wants it, its probably a bad wedge issue. Something like ending daylight savings time would have wide populist support. But unlocking a phone as today's reason for a dose of TDS? Its not going to sell.
Don't forget the consumer experience of 90s long distance when probably 99% of changed long distance companies were scammers. I can do without my phone randomly being changed against my will to a scam provider and if its easier to unlock this will be the result of unlocking 99% of the time. Its the same scammers its just a couple decades later.
Clearly, Verizon is the one at fault here. You should have quit while you were ahead. It wasn't until the third paragraph that TFS went off the rails, devolving into yet another TDS diatribe against the bad orange man and fallen greenie superhero Elon Musk. Can you not help yourself?
The rightist reflex to yell TDS when someone points out harms caused by the current administration's actions is just sad.
Is it really "TDS" if one points out the glaring and obvious bribery going on, such as taking $400M airplanes from foreign governments for private use, explicitly selling personal access by having people buy your personal crypto (not to mention getting yourself and your family heavily invested in crypto then trying to make the Government purchase said crypto, eliminating groups that investigate crypto fraud, and deliberately not investigate crypto fraud), or selling pardons such as for the tax cheat who got a pardon after his mother attended a $1M/plate dinner for Trump, etc.? There is SO much outright corruption and selling of the office for his and his family's personal gain, and this is EXPLICITLY prohibited in the Constitution where even two specific "originalist" Supreme Court Justices can't even contort themselves out of it. But to point out any of this is being "TDS"?
We can go on a whole separate thread on the corruption with Musk, but we can wait until you all come up with some catchy little phrase to dismiss all of that.
Boy, remember when you all were so desperately clutching at straws that you were talking about how bad it was that Obama wore a tan suit, and you now have all of this admitted and undeniable massive corruption that you can't find anything to criticize, much less want to impeach about? Come on man, where's all that multi-year-long outrage about Hunter Biden? That wasn't even about Joe Biden personally benefiting from, but his son, and how many Congressional hearings did we have, led by the crack team of Gym Jordan and Rubio? Then the Saudi's give Trump's son-in-law $1,000,000,000+ for his "investment fund" and not even a peep?
They literally can not; that's why it's called TDS. ECT might help them, but the damage might make them worse. Worth trying on a few at least.
I will say: it'd be nice to live in a polite society, one where corporations behaved like actual citizens, respectful. Japan are a great example of proper behavior. Nobody's perfect, but they're far kinder and more civil.
USA was wild, founded by very bold adventurous people. And was survival of the fittest, so we have a many generational culture of tough far overly competitive people. Corporations give those people power and protection, so the worst comes out.
That's where governments must step in and enforce some control. These idiots love to blame Trump when this shit has been going on for generations. Good old boy Billy Boy Clinton signed away the Glass-Steagall act, as well as made China and other potential enemies "most favored nation" trade status. The protections have been eroded and eroded.
Okay, so blame Trump for some erosion of environmental protections. But, when you're a world economic power, much dependent on other countries, like China, for much-needed resources like solar panels, how do you stay economically strong enough to be able to afford the great cost of environmentally better things? Answer: you don't. So he's trying to keep America strong enough, and become less dependent on China and others, hoping we can stand on our own, reduce energy waste and waste in general. It will require some investment including time.
But rather than be patriotic and united (in spite of our name, "United" States), we have some of the most boorish people, being boorish. The worst is, they don't even care how they appear even when you show them. So, I hope they leave US soil in droves, leaving the rest of us to build better, cleaner, stronger.
For the record: I understand that if a company, like Verizon, subsidizes a phone, it's fair they recoup the investment. But the accounting should be fully open books. IE, monthly bill should fully itemize, including the payment for the phone itself.
At some point, phones, Internet, and all infrastructure that's part of daily life should be fully non-profit. Verizon and others are filthy rich companies and should not be. Compare the cost of phones in the US versus much of the rest of the world. It's unfair, and obvious that market competition isn't working- rather than lower prices and compete that way, they raise prices, and make huge profits. So something isn't working in the supposed free-market system.
So were you born like this, or did it come from being dropped onto your head out a second story window when you were a toddler?
...I mean you're gonna burn either way. I'm just asking from morbid curiosity.
He'd need to have a personality for that to be a personal attack. I am convinced he's an ugly shell script that gets Fox and Friends piped into it and thrown through a randomizer, which then vomits into a low-grade LLM.
Obviously you have nothing to contribute to the actual discussion. Why are you here? Just to throw lame drive-by insults? We don't need that. Please stop
Make me, fuckstick :) This is the flip side of "free speech at all costs." And your kind deserves no better.
You know, you really are very persuasive, for the other side!
Why?
(Score: 4, Informative) by jman on Sunday June 01, @11:45AM
So, this "problem" of Verizon wanting to lock you into being their customer forever is easily solved by using a different provider.
It's good to remember that ultimately, the cutomer is always in charge, because without them the company cannot exist.
Take away their licenses and throw the CEO in prison.