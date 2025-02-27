Stack Overflow will test paying experts to answer questions. That's one of many radical experiments they're now trying to stave off an AI-induced death spiral.

Questions and answers to the site have plummeted more than 90% since April of 2020. So here's what Stack Overflow will try next.

They're bringing back Chat, according to their CEO (to foster "even more connections between our community members" in "an increasingly AI-driven world").

They're building a "new Stack Overflow" meant to feel like a personalized portal. "It might collect videos, blogs, Q&A, war stories, jokes, educational materials, jobs... and fold them together into one personalized destination."

They're proposing areas more open to discussion, described as "more flexible Stack Exchanges... where users can explore ideas or share opinions."

They're also licensing Stack Overflow content to AI companies for training their models.

Again, they will test paying experts to answer questions.