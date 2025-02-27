25/05/30/0618221 story
posted by janrinok on Saturday May 31, @12:49AM
from the best-answer dept.
from the best-answer dept.
Stack Overflow will test paying experts to answer questions. That's one of many radical experiments they're now trying to stave off an AI-induced death spiral.
Questions and answers to the site have plummeted more than 90% since April of 2020. So here's what Stack Overflow will try next.
- They're bringing back Chat, according to their CEO (to foster "even more connections between our community members" in "an increasingly AI-driven world").
- They're building a "new Stack Overflow" meant to feel like a personalized portal. "It might collect videos, blogs, Q&A, war stories, jokes, educational materials, jobs... and fold them together into one personalized destination."
- They're proposing areas more open to discussion, described as "more flexible Stack Exchanges... where users can explore ideas or share opinions."
- They're also licensing Stack Overflow content to AI companies for training their models.
- Again, they will test paying experts to answer questions.
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Stack Overflow's Plan to Survive the Age of AI | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 13 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 4, Interesting) by corey on Saturday May 31, @02:00AM (4 children)
Stack Overflow is one of them sites I love and use, but barely realised until now. I don’t answer a lot nor ask but use it almost daily when searching for answers on things. So I’m a bit concerned to hear they are making changes to “survive”, and that usage is way down. I’ll look at getting more active with answering questions. As a senior EE, I should be able to help with some things.
But it never really occurred to me what a great resource SE is until now. I hope they succeed and continue being the great *human* resource they are now (as opposed to AI slop).
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Saturday May 31, @03:18PM (3 children)
I've been there, to electronics.stackexchange.com, and there's nothing I can help with.
By the time you cross off or skip over: "I refuse to X you do it for me" for values of X such as:
"use google search"
"read wikipedia"
"read a the datasheet"
"take a linear circuits class"
"specify my problem with enough detail to be answered"
"put any effort at all into examining decades of solutions to the problem"
then there's often nothing to read.
note it takes a semester to learn something like linear circuits or EM wave class, if you could replace a semester of learning with a paragraph, they'd already have done so, so these q are often inherently unanswerable and their question is often wrong.
The other thing that blows my mind is how many people claim its important or interesting as a theoretical site, but then you see numbers like 2 answers and 18 views and I'm like this entire site could be replaced by a phone line BBS in the 80s on a commodore 64, and maybe it should be...
Sometimes I read for comedy. There's a Q up there now that boils down to "how much power can be transmitted thru a wire" and ends with "Any hints or tips to nudge me in the right direction are appreciated." holy shit sometimes you just laugh. As if no one has ever asked a question like that in the entire history of electrical engineering going back to Faraday. Talk about not putting in any effort and demanding "the internet" put in ALL the effort for you.
Or "here's my literal job assignment for the week if the internet would do all the work for me I'd surely appreciate it thanks guys". I feel bad sometimes for total noobs who got the theoretical education at school and have no practical labs, maybe graduated with an EE or MSEE from an online-only program. The one I'm talking about boils down to the noob EE doesn't know the peak inverse rating of schottky diodes is total shite like 50V is considered pretty good in the current year (well maybe a current year from the past when I was a kid) anyway the guy has a reverse voltage protection diode across his schottky and doesn't know why and clearly doesn't know the PIV rating for a schottky is pretty shit compared to your typical power line rectifier or similar. schottky's are strange, cool beasts in general anyway, but I digress.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Saturday May 31, @03:29PM
And as a followup, one of the most important engineering skills for noob OTJ engineers is self evaluation of when you have confused yourself too much and need to step back and implement self determination to try another path or creatively think of a different solution.
Those noobs are permanently crippled in their career if you replace that skill above with "F it I'll ask the internet to do it all for free" or "ask AI" or similar.
I know this happens in EE and ChemEng and CS work; I assume mech eng, civeng and others need to build this same skill as noobs.
It's like trying to coach a new weightlifter by offering to pick up all the weights for them when they're starting out so they don't have to put in the effort. Or replacing lifting weights with answering riddles about weights. Thats not going to turn out well in the long run... You can coach new weight lifters, just not stack-exchange style, not if you want success.
(Score: 2) by corey on Sunday June 01, @10:07AM
Yeah agree with your sentiment. Those types of queries must account for 70% of all questions, especially in the electronics sub stack. I see heaps where someone is basically asking for the answer of an assignment. I mostly frequent the site for the already answered questions which sort of go beyond the theory. Like application type questions.
I think the early days were where the more wholesome questions were asked, with corresponding answers. You can always refer back to them still. Except, say, FPGA questions, where the product changes and new devices are being released, the questions change. But I’m more interested in RF.
I get your issues with the site, but I don’t think they take value away from the site unless you’re there to answer new questions.
(Score: 2) by bussdriver on Monday June 02, @04:53PM
It ALWAYS was just a forum website. They made a different UI for a question answer forum which greatly enhanced that use case over the generic forum.
AI is going to harm all forums; while it mines existing ones, meaning the amount of new source material for the AI will drastically shrink. It will also continue the harm being doing to informational blogs which google already was doing with their summary answers on search results which robbed sites of hit counts / ad money and actual traffic. Even having a good google rank is undone because people paying for links on your site get far less from that when nobody ever sees them (but it still helps their google rank to have you point to them.)
Just think about a website you make and put effort into which helps millions of people but you never know because most of them never actually touch your website. Would you continue to do it? even for free... you see 10k of people per year. maybe. but if it is actually 1m that is a big difference.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 31, @03:03AM
Ok, what's a henway?
About 4 pounds
Como le llaman los bomberos en Argentina?
Pues por telefono!
----
Please deposit two dollars...
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 31, @05:32AM (2 children)
None of the proposed solutions address either issue and, in some cases, actually makes things worse.
The toxic community issue can be addressed by StackOverflow. That said, their idea to bring in chat may actually make this worse.
As for search, there's nothing that StackOverflow can do (for free) to alter the outcome of external search engines. In fact, the "new Stack Overflow" may actively make this worse by lowering content quality.
(Score: 3, Informative) by PiMuNu on Saturday May 31, @07:16AM
DDG rates stackoverflow pretty highly.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Saturday May 31, @03:02PM
Another stack overflow thing I intensely dislike is some stacks are 50:50 karma farming and riddle games.
Karma farming seems a pointless addiction, what do you do with a large number? I guess maybe some morons put it on their resume or something?
The riddle game people are annoying as fuck "tell me the answer to a pointless purposeless trivia question where the answer is subjective and contentious while noting I picked the 'correct' answer ahead of time, so I can rules lawyer you to death about the precise answer to my riddle. No you don't get an invisibility ring from the LotR if you 'win' my rigged game, you just get meaningless internet points."
There are also the pipe dream subjective questions that are interesting to think about but not interesting to read about, and the people who apparently use stack exchange as a google search replacement because the put ZERO effort into the dumbest questions imaginable.
Really the problem stack exchange has is not "fixing" the impact of AI on answers, but fixing the impact of human stupidity on the questions.
It gets to the point that I will pass over search results from stack exchange. Just like any search result from the site geeksforgeeks you know its not going to be worth the time to read...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 31, @05:39AM (3 children)
> Questions and answers to the site have plummeted more than 90% since April of 2020.
Great. Many questions have been asked, many answers have been provided, and the world has more knowledge.
What is your goal? Is StackOverflow fishing for eyeballs, like Facebook? (How has that been going for Facebook recently?) or Myspace or Tumblr or any of the other social-media outlets? Maybe that's their goal, and they missed the peak when it's time to just get-out. (It seems like the social media co's always have a core user-base that won't leave - and feel a need to continue supporting that, but need a larger user base to continue doing so. Despite a well developed, mature infrastructure. Sigh.)
Maybe they want to continue to provide information. AI licensing is a good way to get some income for a lower-level of that. As newer technology comes along that doesn't yet have AI-answers, presumably users will come back -- or when they get sick of the AI slop. (I'm honestly surprised that people get good enough output to use it; maybe generative AI makes a (good enough) template generator to get humans started on simple tasks, or even give good-enough instructions to handle common technical problems. Great!)
Then, what's their goal, are they trying to maintain their size in the current environment, are they even trying to grow? what metrics are they catering to?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 31, @01:22PM (2 children)
Finance, like beer, is the cause of, and solution to, all of life's problems.
We need to find or create another way to motivate ourselves
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 31, @03:31PM (1 child)
Beer is the solution.
(Score: 2) by Undefined on Saturday May 31, @05:58PM
Unless it's English-style warm stuff. Then it's more of a suspension.