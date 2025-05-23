A simple text editor that dates back to Windows 1.0 is getting smartified:
Microsoft has continued to shovel AI into its built-in Windows inbox apps, and now it's rolling out a Notepad update that will use Copilot to write text for you.
The updates come in the same week that Redmond released a snappy, lightweight command line editor that is the antithesis of what the venerable Notepad has become.
Notepad's Write feature requires users to sign in with their Microsoft account, select where they want the new content to go (or make a selection for reference), and then choose Write from the Copilot menu to prompt the AI to generate text, which you can review and insert into Notepad if it fits your needs.
The output can then be kept, discarded, or refined with follow-up prompts. Copilot can be disabled in the app's settings.
It is unclear who asked for this, or why Microsoft thinks users of a once-simple text editor require this assistance. If it were necessary, then surely an app like WordPad would have been a better place (if Microsoft hadn't killed it off, presumably so it could better focus on bloating Notepad).
At least with Outlook in Microsoft 365, the idea of letting an AI write emails for you could appeal to overly busy middle managers or people who struggle to come up with written communication. But Notepad is primarily used for quick and dirty tasks like jotting down ideas or pasting fussily formatted files into plain text to make the actual text more easily portable.
Microsoft's AI ambitions for Notepad first appeared just over a year ago. In November 2024, a "Rewrite" function turned up, with options to tweak text based on the tone, format, and length requirements of a user.
Notepad dates back to Windows 1.0 and remained more or less unchanged for decades, with only an occasional fix. In recent years, however, it has undergone multiple tweaks and enhancements at the hands of Microsoft, culminating in the new generative AI features.
Microsoft is adding more AI features to another inbox tool – Paint. After giving the aging tool a reprieve in 2019, Microsoft wasted no time giving it a makeover. The latest changes come from Microsoft's AI stable and include a sticker generator (type what you want, and a set of stickers will be generated from the prompt) and a smart selection tool for isolating and editing individual elements in an image.
For users who can't keep up with all the new features, there's also a new "welcome experience."
It is difficult to see many of these updates as much more than additions for the sake of adding them. We doubt that users were clamoring for AI in Notepad in the same way that they might be demanding Microsoft stops shipping updates that bork the operating system.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by turgid on Saturday May 31, @11:28AM (9 children)
Can someone show me a list of all the WIndows stuff with AI, telemetry and general spying so I can avoid it?
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 5, Insightful) by tekk on Saturday May 31, @11:58AM (1 child)
I'm pretty sure it's even integrated into explorer.exe now (since that serves the start menu and stuff.)
So...svchost? regedit? You basically just have to look for what tools literally have just sat untouched since before windows 11.
(Score: 3, Informative) by VLM on Saturday May 31, @02:24PM
RSAT tools don't have AI ... yet. The MMC plugin for active directory manipulation of DNS. I have access to that on a win 11 VM via rdesktop and it doesn't have AI slop yet although ironically asking AI "please explain the cname for ..." or "please create an A record and a PTR record for blah at address blah" would be convenient. Works fine with an all-Samba AD infrastructure, but sometimes the Samba CLI tool is very weird about things so its nice that the official windows tool works perfectly (so far) with Samba. Also MS ADUC works with Samba and its sometimes easier to use than the Samba CLI.
I scrolled thru my start menu and thats the only MS end user software I've run on windows in some years at least. It seems both "copilot" and "microsoft 365 copilot" have been added to my start menu, uh thanks I guess.
(Score: 4, Touché) by zocalo on Saturday May 31, @01:00PM
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 4, Informative) by FuzzyTheBear on Saturday May 31, @01:42PM (4 children)
Start using linux. It's microsoft free. In the long run you will look back and ask " why did i put up with this crap ? "
(Score: 2) by VLM on Saturday May 31, @02:00PM (1 child)
linux has a systemd infection that in some ways is worse than a mere ai slop infection
(Score: 4, Informative) by srobert on Saturday May 31, @02:42PM
Of course there are many Linux distributions that don't have systemd. Devuan, Void, Slackware, Artix, Gentoo, etc. And the BSD's are an option for some.
(Score: 3, Informative) by turgid on Saturday May 31, @03:16PM
I've been using Linux since 1995. I threw out DOS/Windows in 1997. Unfortunately I am just starting a new job where I will have to be my own IT department and it looks like I will need to run Windows 11 for some things.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 1, Troll) by DadaDoofy on Saturday May 31, @05:45PM
"Start using linux."
Linux is good at some things. A Windows replacement is not one of them. It needlessly complicates running applications that were designed to run in a Windows environment.
Most people eventually realize Windows running in a VM (on Proxmox for instance) to run the few Widows apps you actually need, is a lot better than cutting off your nose to spite your face in a crusade to vanquish Windows entirely. Yes, the zealots will argue open source this and WINE that, but it's a fools errand. I once decided it was a great idea to run all my Windows apps on an OS/2 desktop. It was "better", until it wasn't.
(Score: 3, Informative) by mrpg on Sunday June 01, @10:45PM
Well, I asked copilot, hehe:
If you're looking to minimize Windows telemetry and tracking, there are several resources that can help. Here are a few:
- A **PiHole-compatible blocklist** for Windows 10 telemetry domains, compiled from various privacy tools like "Destroy Windows Spying" and "ShutUp10"—though be aware that blocking these domains may interfere with Windows updates and Skype functionality. You can check it out [here](https://github.com/wlqY8gkVb9w1Ck5MVD4lBre9nWJez8/W10TelemetryBlocklist).
- A list of **free tools** designed to disable Windows tracking and telemetry, including WPD, Blackbird, and others. These tools allow you to customize privacy settings, block telemetry IPs, and remove pre-installed apps. More details [here](https://www.geckoandfly.com/25083/free-tools-disable-stop-windows-spying-tracking-you/).
- A **Reddit discussion** on blocking Windows telemetry using PiHole, featuring a strict blocklist based on popular privacy tools. Some users warn that blocking certain domains may cause issues with updates and other services. You can find the discussion [here](https://www.reddit.com/r/pihole/comments/fa8w8i/blocklist_for_windows_10_telemetry_based_on_dws/).
Would you like recommendations on how to configure Windows for maximum privacy without breaking essential features?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by SomeGuy on Saturday May 31, @01:01PM (5 children)
I have to use Windows 11 and regularly use Windows 11 notepad - it has turned in to complete crap, and Microsoft keeps changing it around.
A year or so ago it was totally corrupting data when copying and pasting between Gurgle Chrome. How did they even manage that? Got fixed eventually.
They added some feature, I assume for some odd language support, that right aligned all text if you mashed the wrong button, and it was not obvious what happened or how to set it back.
They added a spell checker, which isn't the worst thing in the world, but the sort of stuff one uses notepad for you don't always want it underlining random data or automatically "correcting" things.
While it might be something on that specific computer, notepad now frequently loses keystrokes when I am typing. Other applications don't have that problem. I think that started about the same time they added the spell checker.
I hear that Microsoft plans to add text formatting soon, like the old WordPad. That absolutely sucks, because Notepad has been the one place where I can still copy and paste text WITHOUT useless, stupid, obnoxious, formatting. I have NEVER once wanted to copy and paste text with formatting, yet everything these days defaults to copying with formatting. Copy data from web pages in to an e-mail and it looks like an old style ransom note.
What file format will they even store that in? Will we have a new proprietary "notepad" file format that nothing supports?
And now what is anyone supposed to use this "it's got what plants crave" AI in fucking notepad of all things? Go ahead, tell me. I'm waiting... It gives me electrolytes?
Oh, look you have to sign in with a Microsoft account to use it? No privacy or tracking issues at all there, right?
This entire "AI" craze needs to die, and die quickly.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by turgid on Saturday May 31, @01:03PM
Come back edlin, all is forgiven!
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @02:57AM
See: https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/forum/all/getting-the-old-version-of-notepad-on-windows-11/733cfc69-c5bb-4b3a-bf2a-0f06a346eb59 [microsoft.com]
I did the same thing years ago when MS got rid of the classic Windows Games (like the old simple Solitare). Went back to an older Win machine that had the correct .exe files, copied them over to the newer computer (Win 7, iirc) and voila, old friend Solitare same as ever.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Reziac on Sunday June 01, @04:00AM
You can copy Old Notepad and Old Wordpad from any Windows install to pretty much any other. One of the first things I do with Win11 is copy over Notepad and Wordpad from XP64, where things still work properly and to my benefit, not to Mumbai-Microsoft's benefit.
Of course they're going to add formatting, after all they killed Wordpad, which handled basic formatting very nicely. [headdesk]
When I want a basic text editor, I want a basic text editor.
When I want a basic formatted editor, I want a basic formatted editor.
If I want something more complicated, I'll use something more complicated.
I'm not going to use AI-Slop editor just because Microsoft has nothing better to do.
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by corey on Sunday June 01, @04:21AM
+6 Agree.
It’s the same tool for me, either use it to scribble brain notes or meeting notes, or to strip formatting from copied text.
I also use notepad++. It’s good. Has a bunch of useless features I had to turn off “like keep open files upon closing and reopening the program.” I wonder if someone will or has made a notepad—, which is Windows notepad minus the cruft.
I couldn’t think of anything worse to add to notepad than AI rubbish.
(Score: 3, Touché) by driverless on Sunday June 01, @08:15AM
A text editor with all the sophistication of an undergraduate student's homework assignment done at 2am now has "AI" built into it.
Another sign that we need to tear down civilization and let the ants have a go.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by VLM on Saturday May 31, @02:11PM
I am not a fan of this, although I understand the financial motivation.
Grammarly is a direct competitor in the "AI all the text" field with 30M users and a quarter billion in revenue and vaguely ten billion balance sheet. So obviously microsoft wants a part of that.
There are of course problems. Top line revenue is only about $160K/employee before any expenses. Thats bad, very bad, Dollar General makes like $200K/employee of revenue, real grocery stores make like $225K/yr revenue per employee, etc.
Only in a bubble can a company that loses money on every customer and makes less revenue per employee than a food store be worth $10B, but here we are. The microsoft logic is also bizarre, a company that focuses directly on the product loses money on every customer despite their best efforts so we will half ass it with enormous extra costs of being a megacorporation in order to ... probably lose money even faster on every customer than the specialist company. Microsoft could probably lose money slower by purchasing Grammarly, LOL.
There is a lot of sunk cost fallacy coming to light. We have to AI everything because AI is not making money and we need to plug the holes in the financial statements somehow.
(Score: 4, Funny) by srobert on Saturday May 31, @02:45PM (4 children)
So we're back to the same question I asked in the 90s. Should I use Vim or Emacs?
(Score: 5, Touché) by UncleSlacky on Saturday May 31, @03:04PM (1 child)
Yes.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Saturday May 31, @03:35PM
Elvis.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 3, Funny) by looorg on Saturday May 31, @03:36PM (1 child)
Vim? I thought we were Vi people. Still yes. Vim > Emacs. Fight!
(Score: 2) by corey on Sunday June 01, @04:24AM
Vim-im, now with AI!
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday May 31, @03:31PM (1 child)
So Notepad is basically the new Wordpad then? I thought they got rid of that cause they wanted everyone to plonk over some money for an Office subscription. Spellcheckers, AI, text properties (bold, italic, alignments, font sizes ...) are not notepad features. I guess there is no room for a little just text tool anymore. Or is that the new feature of Windows 12 -- bringing back the classics. Edlin? Clippy?
I guess there are a lot of different notepad substitutes around that you can install and run, most of them are just a single .exe so no need to install anything. Just drop it anywhere and go. If I need one I tend to go with Metapad. If I need something larger and more substantial then I'll use Sublime.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Reziac on Sunday June 01, @04:03AM
Just copy old Notepad from any older Windows install. Win11 doesn't complain. It's one of the first things I do (old Notepad and old Wordpad both).
Hilariously, Microsoft just opensourced something they're calling "Edit" which is basically Notepad.
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Mojibake Tengu on Saturday May 31, @04:29PM
https://github.com/microsoft/edit [github.com]
Rust programming language offends both my Intelligence and my Spirit.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Gaaark on Saturday May 31, @06:13PM (1 child)
I can't wait until you can ask Microsoft AI how best to hack into Microsoft products and bring down the entire company and it gives you an answer. I'd use Windows for that 'feature' alone.
"What do you want?"
"I'd like to live just long enough to be there when they cut off your head and stick it on a pike as a warning to the next ten generations that some favors come with too high a price. I would look up at your lifeless eyes and wave like this."
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. I have always been here. ---Gaaark 2.0 --
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @01:55AM
They're already letting their AI hack their own products:
https://old.reddit.com/r/ExperiencedDevs/comments/1krttqo/my_new_hobby_watching_ai_slowly_drive_microsoft/ [reddit.com]
(Score: 3, Funny) by deimtee on Sunday June 01, @01:40PM
... I do not think it means what you think it means.
One job constant is that good employers have low turnover, so opportunities to join good employers are relatively rare.