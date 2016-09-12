Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Germany’s Braunschweig Regional Court has reportedly sentenced four Volkswagen executives to jail over “Dieselgate” – the 2015 scandal in which the automaker was found to have fudged software used to test its vehicles’ pollution emissions.
The matter concerned nitrogen oxide emissions, which software installed by Volkswagen rated as low enough to comply with environmental laws. Independent tailpipe testing produced different results, leading the USA’s Environmental Protection Agency to claim the German auto giant had violated clean air laws.
Volkswagen staff admitted to a conspiracy to fudge emission results, the company pled guilty and paid substantial fines and recalled around 11 million cars.
In 2019 German authorities charged four execs of the matter, and Braunschweig Regional Court decided one of the resulting cases on Monday.
German media reports explain that four VW execs were jailed for between 15 and 54 months, with the judge finding all knowingly contributed to the scandal.
The trial ran for almost four years, saw over 150 witnesses take the stand and the court sit for over 170 days. This is not the end of the matter because cases against another 31 defendants remain on the books of German courts. Another case, against Martin Winterkorn, the former CEO of Volkswagen AG, remains stalled due to his age and ill health.
Dieselgate also claimed execs at Audi and Nissan.
In an unrelated 2022 incident, Toyota-owned truck brand Hino admitted to have reported inaccurate emissions data for 20 years.
Software continued to bedevil Volkswagen, which showed CEO Herbert Diess the door in 2022 after his efforts to turn around the company’s software unit stalled.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by DadaDoofy on Saturday May 31, @05:02PM (3 children)
Volkswagen is just the tip of the iceberg. As the standards become ever more strict and more costly to adhere to, we are quite likely to see a lot more of this.
https://www.roadandtrack.com/new-cars/car-technology/a29293/vehicle-emissions-testing-scandal-cheating/ [roadandtrack.com]
(Score: 5, Informative) by SpockLogic on Saturday May 31, @05:24PM (2 children)
US executives going to jail for cheating?
Let me check, Yes all pigs are fueled up and ready to fly.
Overreacting is one thing, sticking your head up your ass hoping the problem goes away is another - edIII
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Dr Spin on Saturday May 31, @07:08PM (1 child)
If the same standards applied in the USA, Microsoft's entire C-Suite would be sent to hell!
Warning: Opening your mouth may invalidate your brain!
(Score: 5, Funny) by jb on Sunday June 01, @08:14AM
If they have to run Windows, they're already in Hell.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by bzipitidoo on Saturday May 31, @06:11PM (28 children)
As Germany knows very well, any society that allows high profile, egregious, harmful cheating on clearly good rules and standards is courting disaster. There are of course plenty of rules that aren't clearly good, and actions that aren't obviously harmful. Perhaps diesel emissions are not as harmful as thought. However, our best science has found that diesel emissions are harmful and should be kept to a minimum. And it's not just for the sake of the climate. Diesel fumes directly harm human health. Cause pollution. Smog. So far as is currently known, all the other automakers are obeying those rules. What VW did was no innocent mistake either, it was very much a deliberate and conscious effort to cheat by manipulating the test results.
Where the cheating and corruption is so corrosive and damaging is in loosening the expectations we have of one another that we will behave in a civilized manner, and that we can get justice. We have been reminded repeatedly in recent years that there are lots of authoritarians and bigots in the world, and they are dangerous and will seize upon weakening civility to do far worse than a little cheating on a few tests. They are big practitioners of grossly unfair double standards, and have incredibly perverse thinking that they employ to rationalize away their many and blatant sins by conveniently contriving weak justifications and ways to cast blame elsewhere. Those rationalizations have holes big enough to shove a glacier through, but evidently serve sufficiently to soothe bigots' weak consciences enough to allow them to sleep at night. Many are also sadistic. They relish inflicting punishment. If God has openings for the job of smiting His enemies, they would eagerly apply. Don't want those people let loose, feeling like they can get away with murder.
In the US this past decade, the leash has been loosened. The barbaric white supremacist Christian nationalists have been feeling their oats, and it hasn't been good for anyone. While they're running amok, we have the white collar ilk of the sort who caused the Great Recession of 2008 feeling that while society is distracted by the threats of greater crimes, maybe they can get away with more theft and insider trading.
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 31, @06:19PM (4 children)
We have some serious sociopaths here
(Score: 3, Informative) by Tork on Saturday May 31, @10:12PM (3 children)
You have someone who disagrees with the post but has nothing to bring to the discussion about it.
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 31, @11:40PM (2 children)
There's usually no point in trying to reason with nuts.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @12:20AM
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Sunday June 01, @02:34AM
Nuts are for eating.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by VLM on Saturday May 31, @06:59PM (19 children)
If only that applied in this situation...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 31, @09:26PM (13 children)
> If only that applied in this situation...
Citation needed. Given that other vehicle manufacturers did meet the diesel emissions standards during the same years when the VW cars were found cheating the test, it seems to me that the rules and standards were OK. IIRC, the VW ECU/engine controller jumped to a special subroutine when emission dynamometer testing was sensed (for example when drive wheels were turning, non-drive wheels stationary).
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday May 31, @10:38PM (12 children)
Citation needed for what? If it's clearly good rules and standards, then no citation is needed. /sarc
From the story, "Dieselgate also claimed execs at Audi and Nissan."
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @12:23AM (11 children)
error 404: citation unavailable
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday June 01, @01:56AM (10 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @02:31AM (9 children)
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday June 01, @03:30AM (8 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @04:20AM (7 children)
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday June 01, @04:25AM (6 children)
If you wish to make a serious argument, then feel free to do so. Spinning narratives about how an imaginary topic is difficult for me isn't interesting, much less relevant.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @04:28AM (5 children)
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday June 01, @04:39AM (4 children)
Which I did here [soylentnews.org]. There's no reason for your alleged concern.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @03:52PM (3 children)
we all know human safety is a secondary concern when profit is on the line.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday June 01, @05:23PM (2 children)
You didn't ask that then! You need to work on your writing comprehension problem.
But having said that, here's my take [soylentnews.org] on the matter (the US-side EPA version):
My view on all this is that if violation of these regulations were a real problem in the first place, then the regulators would have looked for and found it. Instead, they were disinterested in such for many years (some of the violations seem to have gone on for a couple of decades) until a private source found the violations. My view is that the increased pollution control was just a performance and fuel mileage hit with no real impact to human health and resulted in increased GHG (greenhouse gases) emissions. That bears thinking about. If your vehicles aren't very efficient, then you can improve fuel efficiency and NOx pollution output without a significant problem. When you're already operating at the performance edge of each (as would be the case with VW - it couldn't have violated the law in this way, if it didn't have that performance edge), then you don't have a lot of room for improvement. There are trade offs.
Too often, it's a series of narrow-view mandates made without regard for the effects of conflicting/competing regulation. So what is a regulator supposed to do? Allow vehicles with a variety of degraded performance on the road, or look the other way while the auto manufacturers find creative ways to violate the regulations?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @06:06PM (1 child)
it was asked, you even seemed to understand what was intended when you were flippant about it. at least your comical attempt at gaslighting was entertaining.
except the companies involved went out of their way to defeat testing devices. this doesn't even serve as an excuse, let alone evidence of bad regulations. but we at least do agree that they cannot be trusted to self-regulate.
perhaps so, but so far all we've brought to light here is that cheating is more profitable and that was the route these manufacturers opted for.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday June 01, @11:39PM
A question was asked. Not the question you claim was asked.
It wasn't that hard. They were able to detect the testing regime and then move into the low pollution state.
And goes on for many years until an independent tester found the problem.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 31, @10:07PM
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Saturday May 31, @10:14PM (1 child)
Go suck on a diesel exhaust as they roll coal, then tell me if the rules are good or not.
Lifetime, you'd be getting more dose from the excess VW pollution than you do from that single high dose exposure.
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 0, Troll) by khallow on Sunday June 01, @05:26PM
How about you do that? And after you and your lungs recover from the searing temperatures and carbon monoxide poisoning, tell us how bad the nitrates were.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Sunday June 01, @05:00AM
I think you are doubting that Diesel fumes are a problem
https://www.rac.co.uk/drive/advice/emissions/diesel-emissions-are-diesel-cars-bad-for-the-environment/ [rac.co.uk]
This by a car lobbying outfit.
> Emissions of NOx are linked to a significant increase in respiratory problems such as asthma, while particulates from
> diesel engine exhausts are classed as carcinogenic (cancer-causing) and can also have respiratory effects.
Or wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Diesel_exhaust [wikipedia.org]
> The analysis predicts that, through 2040, there could be 307,000 premature deaths, 217,000 new childhood asthma
> cases, 120 million lost workdays, and $1.4 trillion in economic costs linked to diesel truck emissions.
Specifically for London
https://cleancitiescampaign.org/diesel-cars-cause-three-times-as-much-pollution-as-hgvs/ [cleancitiescampaign.org]
> contributes to the death of 4,000 Londoners every year [4].
where citation 4 points to this (long) pdf
https://www.london.gov.uk/programmes-and-strategies/environment-and-climate-change/environment-publications/health-burden-air-pollution-london [london.gov.uk]
(Score: 2) by VLM on Sunday June 01, @03:11PM
I find it hilarious that all the responses "against" my post boil down to aggressively agreeing with me that "clearly good rules and standards" would be a nice idea. Our feel-good measures do more harm than good.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 31, @07:09PM (2 children)
You are welcome to leave. Can I help you pack? Drive you to airport?
(Score: 4, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @12:08AM (1 child)
In a Volkswagen?!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @01:03AM
In one of the new electric Volkswagens, please.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @02:42AM (1 child)
As long as they do this to execs of other corporations that's great. Fining the corporation (aka someone else) won't change behavior as much as a significant threat of ending up in prison.
Will Germany send people to prison the next time some Corporation is guilty of "unauthorized access/modification of data or a computer system"?
(Score: 2, Informative) by janrinok on Sunday June 01, @06:24AM
Section 202a of which law [sk-strafrecht.de]? If you mean the StGB, then the paragraphs you are referring to " Spying on and intercepting data as well as preparatory acts, Sections 202a, 202b, 202c German Criminal Code (StGB)", under the title I believe of Digital Espionage. That doesn't appear to be relevant to what the Volkswagen executives did.
If you are referring to a different law is it relevant to Germany?
My German is not up to translating legal texts so I might have completely misinterpreted this. (I seem to be limited to basic social interactions and ordering beer nowadays.)
