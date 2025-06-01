from the Digital-Dust-Bunnies-and-Deplorable-Desktops dept.
Dust can literally choke your PC, and a level-headed enthusiast will regularly check and clean dust filters, fans, and other parts of their systems. Though it might seem inexcusable to let dust pile up in a PC, it seems to be a pretty common occurrence. This weekend, Germany’s PCGH.de highlighted some of the worst “fluffy balls of horror” (machine translation) that have been shared by its readers. If you enjoy a scare, its ~400 picture gallery might shiver your timbers.
The images over at PCGH.de come with a disclaimer of sorts. “Please note: Many of the extremely dirty computers do not belong to community members, but were simply handed over to them for troubleshooting, upgrades, or cleaning, and photographed at the time,” pleads the magazine on its readers’ behalf.
As well as the horror of seeing these images, there is some dusty nostalgia to be had, as the PCGH.de user forum thread has been growing since back in 2012, when a guest poster first showed off a be quiet! CPU cooler caked with dust.
There’s a lot of old PC coolers, motherboard, graphics cards and more which you might recognize from back in the day – despite their cloaking in dust. See this old Gainward graphics card, for example, or this Asus Maximum III Formula-based system that was owned by a heavy smoker, and here’s a dust-caked Abit Fatality FP-IN9 SLI system, too.
In this writer’s experience, laptops are even more prone to and more badly affected by dust ingress - due to users often placing them on soft furnishings and the relatively tiny cooling systems they use. However, they don’t feature heavily in this PCGH.de gallery.
Last, but not least, it would be fun for our readers to share some of their 'fluffy balls of horror' (remember, we are talking PCs) alongside this post. Feel free to upload your latest dusty horror images here.
(Score: 3, Funny) by krokodilerian on Sunday June 01, @05:40AM
BBL, I feel the urge to clean at home.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by anubi on Sunday June 01, @08:21AM
I had a job fixing TV's a long, long time ago.
Old vacuum tube TV. The high voltage cage. The 1B3 or 1X2, the unmistakeable smell of a cooked horizontal output transformer, along with the 6CD6/6CU6/6BQ6, and sometimes the 5U4 and power transformer. A slow overload that heated everything to failure, often sparing the fuse until the final act: a shorted power transformer whose innards looked like what one finds in a bag of barbeque briquettes.
A smoker, plus dust, plus high voltage DC sure yields a messy high voltage cage. The tars in the smoke accumulate in wiring around the high voltage rectifier, then carbonize in coronal discharge, cascading to an unforgettable smell as the high voltage area overheats and burns out, leaving me to tell some guy that this is going to be a very expensive repair.
All for dust.
If the tar wasn't there, a blast of compressed air ( which I had in the shop ) was sufficient. I would always give the TV innards and the high-voltage cage a blow if I had the back off. Nobody ever cleans inside there anyway. But that tar was insidious, cooked on, by coronal discharge, like a dirty barbeque.
I'm not blaming anyone - I don't ever recall seeing anyone ever clean the high voltage cage in their TV.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @09:02AM (4 children)
Those are just dust filters. They prevent fine dust from getting all over the components underneath what they're protecting.
:-)
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Sunday June 01, @09:19AM (1 child)
That's odd: when I have moved old furniture, I've found a lot of those dust filters protecting the floor under the furniture.
Any hypothesis as to why the floor under furniture needs protecting from fine dust?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @09:33AM
They're low-density dust filters, they filter the air that falls behind the couch and flows underneath, back out front of the couch. It traps the dust underneath the couch, keeping that dust from swirling around the room.
:-D
(Score: 3, Informative) by KritonK on Sunday June 01, @10:05AM
Don't you mean all but the fine dust?
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday June 01, @06:34PM
I've wondered if you could put filters over the air intakes so they would bring in cleaner air and maybe continuously blow out dusty air. That way you could see clearly when there's dust on the filters and swap them out/launder them as necessary.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Sunday June 01, @10:12AM
For one of my summer jobs when I was a teenager I was an IT technician. I had to refurbish 250 IBM PS/2s for a large company. This was the days when you were still allowed to smoke in your office. Oh my goodness... I had a workshop in an industrial unit and a powerful hoover.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Sunday June 01, @12:19PM (1 child)
I have been developing a Raspberry Pi server farm in our bedroom, so I was keeping it fanless for noise considerations; until I added the streaming video image classifier which simply wouldn't run below 80C without some airflow.
Noctua now makes a 200mm fan and running that slow just blowing over the open frame is enough to drop it to below 60C, but I also wanted a box to tame the blinker lights, and a filter to avert the inevitable eventual dust bunny colony.
The cabin air filter for our family vehicle happens to measure 195x215mm, so I bought an extra replacement filter for it and fashioned a wooden box that draws air through the filter, then the fan, then ramps down into a 215x110mm tunnel housing four Raspberry Pis, a 5 port Ethernet switch and a couple of external SSDs. A power strip on the back hosts the fan speed controller and the various power bricks, so the whole assembly just has one power cord and one Ethernet line feeding it.
It can run quieter than the central AC noise and keep the image classifier down to 50-55C, but with the filter on place it makes a distinctive quiet roar, which a strategically placed pillow has tamed back into insurability.
I'm curious how long my filter change interval will end up being. The fan is running around half speed right now, with the pillow it could run imperceptibly quite a bit faster, but 55C is cool enough for me and I don't want to replace that filter more often than necessary.
Meanwhile, our unfiltered HTPC NUC collected enough dust after 2 years that its fan became audible under high loads. It has been surviving like that for 2 more years, still barely able to stream Netflix without whining objectionably. Its predecessor used to run ZoneMinder processing video streams, but became dust-impaired after a year of that so this new one was excused from video analysis duty.
The biggest dust bunny I ever grew was in a full sized PC circa 2005 that used to run 100% CPU loads for weeks and months straight, and happened to be sited in the (oversized) laundry room with the clothes dryer that vented some, but apparently not all,of it's exhaust out a long pipe though the roof. Based on that experience our dryers since then all vent directly through an exterior wall. Even without the PC, the internal dust distribution by a clothes dryer is impressive.
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday June 01, @12:24PM
Auto correct thinking inaudability must mean insurability, and blinken must be blinker...
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday June 01, @01:06PM (2 children)
As noted by others smoking have always been a big issue with messy when it comes to computers. It leaves a stick residue and then the dust merges with it. Otherwise this seemed to be a large collection of dusty machines. You just need a few blasts of compressed air to deal with most of that.
Beyond the smoker machines and the usual dust accumulations I think the dirtiest machines I have seen have been those in workshops, certainly so once where there are oils and other lubricants about. It gets on the fingers, it gets on the machines. Then dust and other particles stick to it.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday June 01, @06:39PM (1 child)
Don't forget livestock [rinkworks.com] (search for "small dialog box" in that page).
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday June 01, @06:39PM
Sorry, change that to "http:".
(Score: 3, Informative) by VLM on Sunday June 01, @03:09PM (1 child)
This stuff is fairly tame compared to the innards of industrial PCs.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday June 01, @03:54PM
Most of the photos in the forum are pretty tame, though that corrupted hard drive platter was a head scratcher: how/why did it get exposed?
Makes me wonder why air filters aren't more common, at least in hobbyist builds?
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by corey on Sunday June 01, @11:06PM (1 child)
Couldn’t see the site. Got that amazingly frustrating “verifying you are human” BS. Clicked the tick box twice but kept cycling. Maybe I’m not human. What a load of garbage, all this verifying human crud on the Internet these days.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Reziac on Monday June 02, @02:50AM
Especially considering 90% of what's on the web is bot-generated crud!
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 2) by ShovelOperator1 on Monday June 02, @02:58PM
My hobby is restoring old computers, and I can tell about a really dirty stuff.
Most of these photos showing the front-bottom of computers are not so bad - What happens in the front of computer's case, when the power supply pulls the air out in the top-rear section, is a typical example of a dust trap and it is good that it stops there, not in the CPU for example. As this place is covered by hardly removable plastic it's not vacuumed too much, so it may look disastrous after 20 years of operation, but it's nothing horrible.
It's not this industrial 8-bit Texas Instruments PLC programming device which was working for 30 years in a mill. Most of problems of it were kept on inlet filters, so it was needed to just remove them, wash them a few times and put them back.
Numerous "year-in-the-garden" or rather "year-in-the-pigeon-house" condition computers were also manageable, similarly as this cute Compaq I got once, which was turned on for 25 years non-stop, tirelessly caring about a room-sized telephone patch with its Windows 95-based software running with 24MB of RAM. Inside there was a 5x2x2cm pile of dust in a small ?trap? below the fan and only a typical fine layer on all other components. Ah, and a few "cats" of dust in the unusually large CPU heatsink (looking like these fancy early Pentium 4 coolers put on a typical 100MHz 486dx4).
The true dust monster lives in the CRT display assembly.
The thing is that there is a high temperature, and there is a high voltage, which causes static electricity effects. The dust literally sticks to some parts from a distance and will not come off. If the display was stored in humidity, it soaks and becomes conductive for voltages running inside. If it was removed improperly, it can expose things which will become conductive. Or will shoot a 2,5cm-long spark towards the irreplaceable deflection chip because that was the least-resistance path for it.
Another thing is with the specific operation of the CRT monitor - it is usually pointed with CRT facing slightly upwards, so the base is tilted on a sharp angle upper side to the user.
Why I'm describing this? Because CRTs are mostly convection cooled. The air is dragged from the bottom, i.e. from the base of the desk thru the lower holes, and, after being heated, goes up thru these upper holes. And what was the first and foremost accessory on the desk near the monitor in 1980s and 1990s? Yes, the ashtray. Usually with smoking cigarette.
Nicotine lacquer EVERYWHERE. You try to remove it from the CRT? Good luck, you will wash the protective graphite coating (called the aquadag) off. From all other places it goes with IPA alcohol cleaner.
In the early 90s, IBM came with the wonderful idea to use the fan inside CRT. While other manufacturers did this too, like Eizo, others fans were usually located the way that they removed the dirty air from the CRT, usually thru the upper openings. IBM wanted to be smarter and they located their fan to blow the air inside. In this configuration, the dusty air was put straight on the high-voltage parts and on the CRT. It looks like they tried to make the CRT bell shape distribute the air between a built-in computer's power supply unit and the display circuits, but what they inadvertently did was the classical application of an electrostatic filter. The dusty air got sucked, the clean air got released. When the CRT was turned off, the initial layer of dust persisted, the later "Additions" fell into the board. Result: 4.5cm-high piles of dust on the mainboard, casing's internal round corners filled with dust, a whole space between HV cable and the CRT filled with a grained powdery residue.
(Score: 1) by jjr on Tuesday June 03, @09:53AM
Twenty five years ago I was working as IT support in a company who provided music + jingle plays for different customers and one of them was a chain of gas stations (plus their convenience stores). I got a call from one of these reporting that the CD player was not working (it was used to load the monthly jingles and music), so I went there to fix it. The computer was placed in a back room very close to a ventilation opening near the floor. And that vent was near to the exit of the gas station, so all cars passed by there. You think these images shown are dirty? HA! When I opened that PC... it was the horror: a black gunk all over the place, from the cars' exhausts. The CD player was totally irreparable, all covered in that gunk, plus all the dust and soot. I cleaned it the best I could and replaced the CD player. I never saw a computer as dirty as that one.