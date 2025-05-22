https://www.theregister.com/2025/05/30/american_science_put_on_starvation/
To make America great again, the US National Science Foundation (NSF) aims to get by with less.
The agency responsible for promoting scientific progress in the US and nurturing national STEM talent has proposed a budget of $3.9 billion, 61.7 percent less than the $10.183 billion sought in FY 2025.
Established in 1950 to advance science and national health, prosperity, welfare, and defense, the NSF carries out its mission mainly by making grants to American colleges and universities and by supporting academic researchers.
The estimated number of grant proposals is expected to decline from 36,700 in FY 2024 to 33,000 in FY 2026. And the number of proposals receiving grants is expected to drop even more precipitously, from 9,600 to 2,300.
The NSF supports a broad programme across the full range of sciences from healthcare through to semiconductors. In the past NSF has supported about 268 nobel laureates.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @10:24AM (4 children)
If the Invisible Hand wants America to grate, the Market will change the lightbulb.
(Score: 5, Funny) by Mojibake Tengu on Sunday June 01, @11:00AM (3 children)
You have the brightest bulb from the dim box already installed, I am afraid.
Rust programming language offends both my Intelligence and my Spirit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @06:09PM (2 children)
Gotta save money somehow!
Get those monthly 'lectric bills down.
Unfortunately it doesn't seem to even be using the advanced technology that LED bulbs offer; this one is the old, oldest technology that burns truly dim -- and yes still costs us unforgivably more than putting a brighter, more advanced bulb in place.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @07:36PM (1 child)
We need the electricity to mine BitCoin, electric cars, and artificial intelligence.
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Monday June 02, @02:50PM
One of those is not like the other two.
(Score: 0, Troll) by DadaDoofy on Sunday June 01, @10:59AM (39 children)
Not to worry, funding of actual science will continue unabated. However, the funding of far-left political activism is over. From nsf.gov:
"What types of awards are being terminated?
Awards that are not aligned with program goals or agency priorities have been terminated, including but not limited to those on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), environmental justice, and misinformation/disinformation."
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @11:37AM (8 children)
Have a troll mod. You've earned it for posting this BS.
For example, would you care to explain how the Thirty Meter Telescope in Hawaii is "far-left political activism"? It is one of the projects on the chopping block: https://www.khon2.com/local-news/hawaiis-tmt-project-on-chopping-block-amid-federal-cuts/ [khon2.com].
This article shows [nytimes.com] how NSF funding is allocated between the various directorates within NSF. Or perhaps you ought to look at what the NSF directorates include [nsf.gov].
Instead of actually bothering to learn what NSF actually funds, you've blindly accepted that 61.7% of NSF's budget is spent on "far-left political activism". Do you always accept what you're told and obey without question?
With respect to DEI, the typical argument against it is that all people should be treated equally instead of favoring underrepresented groups. That means those groups shouldn't be disproportionately targeted by grant cancellations. From https://www.science.org/content/article/trump-officials-take-steps-toward-radically-different-nsf [science.org]:
As for what grants are being cancelled, here's a list [grant-watch.us]. I've read over a few of those abstracts, and there's a lot of useful stuff in there. It seems like cancellations were indiscriminately done because an abstract happens to mention "misinformation" or "underrepresented" without respect for what the grant actually does.
Once again, how is the Thirty Meter Telescope a form of "far-left political activism"? Please do tell.
(Score: 2, Informative) by VLM on Sunday June 01, @03:30PM (1 child)
Easy, its called cherry picking as a type of propaganda.
It is (was?) a $10B budget with 10K grants, I'm sure you can find one example that was terminated for either alternative good reasons or isolated issues of termination for dumb reasons. Any huge org does something dumb on a regular basis, the only way to eliminate that is to eliminate large orgs.
Then use that to "prove" that dozens to hundreds of unrelated and carefully unmentioned grants "must" match the criteria of the one (possible) mistake.
As a form of sophistry its pretty weak, like trying to prove drunk driving is never dangerous because one time a drunk drove home safely therefore that proves that ALL drunk driving is safe.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 02, @04:28AM
No, this likely means that NSF was lazy in how they decided which grants to cancel. Instead of actually reading the proposals, specifically the statement of proposed work (15 pages for a typical NSF proposal), and understanding that the grants actually are being used for, they just looked for key words and used those to cancel grants. Even you've admitted there can be mistakes in the process. If so, why isn't there a possibility to appeal these decisions? NSF says these decisions can't be appealed, so they won't fix any mistakes they've made.
NSF hasn't explained how grants were targeted for termination. Did they just scan titles and abstracts for certain words? It sure looks that way. They haven't been transparent, so I don't even know if the decisions were ever reviewed by actual program officers.
Let's be clear that there's still a mechanism to appeal some of this. It requires suing NSF and getting a court to decide if the cancellations were proper. Of course, it's a lot more expensive and takes a lot more time to sue NSF.
The Trump Administration is also defying Congress, specifically the America COMPETES Act [house.gov]:
Each grant proposal is required to include a section about broader impacts. Congress has established in law how this section is supposed to be reviewed. Now look at this comment from the NSF document on their change in priorities [nsf.gov]:
Why has the Trump Administration unilaterally decided that they can defy Congress? That's illegal.
On that same NSF page, they make it very clear that appeals won't be considered. They don't say how they determined that grants weren't in line with NSF priorities, so we don't even know that actual program officers reviewed them.
Have a troll mod. You've earned it for posting BS.
(Score: 5, Informative) by khallow on Sunday June 01, @03:35PM (3 children)
This list is ranked from highest funded to lowest. the CNS grant at the bottom had $5,000,000 in canceled funding.
When one looks at lists that are sorted by default that pattern goes away, one sees a lot of stuff that is more traditional research.
Here's my opinion on the matter. If the cuts had been of non-scientific programs and part of a greater scheme to greatly reduce the federal budget deficit, then I would strongly support this. But there are two problems with this that lose my support. First, the vendetta against Harvard is inexcusable. I've heard the nonsense about Harvard supporting "violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party" (link [x.com]) and well, that's bullshit.
The other big problem is that we don't see this budget cutting in the big programs. I get that the social programs like Social Security and Medicare/Medicaid may be untouchable, but national defense isn't. Yet we see defense spending going up [airandspaceforces.com]. The deficit can't be reduced as long as that goes on.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 02, @04:10AM (1 child)
You've been very clear that Russia is the aggressor against Ukraine, and that the US should support Ukraine. Russia hasn't just attacked Ukraine militarily, though. They've used other methods to undermine Ukraine like cyberattacks, propaganda, and disinformation. Let's say a grant tried to study the spread of misinformation used by foreign adversaries to generate social unrest in Ukraine, something that has been a real problem. Should that grant be cut just because it contains the word "misinformation" in its title or abstract? I think you're reasonable enough to see the problem there.
Reporting like this article from the San Francisco Chronicle [sfchronicle.com] suggests that grant cancellation was based on the use of specific words:
The article also says:
There's also no possibility of appeal for researchers whose grants have been targeted. That's an unreasonable restriction. Even if the change in NSF's priorities is legitimate and these actions are totally above board, it should still be possible for researchers to have someone review the decision in case mistakes were made.
Another problem here is that many of these grants, while targeting underrepresented groups, also do useful traditional work. With education, for example, one might write a grant proposal about studying why students at majority Black inner-city schools disproportionately pursue careers in computer science. The PI might propose to study this with the goal of developing new instructional techniques that would be tested at schools in a particular area. However, those instructional techniques could also be applied in other places, and they might improve education in other places beyond just inner-city schools. The only way to really know something like this is to actually read the grant proposal, specifically the statement of work.
NSF hasn't been even remotely transparent about how grants are being selected for termination. I see no reason to trust that the review has been done carefully to understand what those grants actually do. It seems like there are just key words that are used to flag grants for cancellation.
Also, if a program gets terminated by Congress, existing grants are generally honored. It just means that the program gets wound down and they don't award new grants. A lot of NSF grants involve merit review, which includes steps like sending proposals to reviewers to solicit their feedback, and merit review panels that meet to rank the quality of proposals. Some funding mechanisms do permit a program officer to unilaterally make a decision, stuff like EAGER and RAPID, but those are heavily restricted in the size and duration of grants. Large grants generally go through a more substantial merit review process before the program officer issues a decision. This seems to completely override the merit review process, where the government has decided to completely ignore that reviewers found these proposals worthy of funding, and has cancelled them unilaterally. As someone who has reviewed proposals for NSF, it pisses me off that my work to review proposals and my recommendations could be completely ignored for politically-motivated reasons.
It's not uncommon for one administration to have different priorities than the previous one. For programs with yearly requests for proposals (RFPs), it means that the RFP might look significantly different from one year to the next depending on the administration. This is normal, and that's a typical way to shift funding priorities. If you want to wind down certain programs and save money, just request that no money be allocated to those programs any longer beyond what's needed to honor existing commitments. I've personally been funded off programs that were subsequently cancelled, and my existing grants were honored. I could even still get no-cost extensions to allow me to spend grant money for things like journal page charges even after the original grant ending date. When the program no longer exists, a different program officer might be assigned to oversee existing awards, but those awards are still honored. This is highly atypical, and it seems like totally the wrong way to do things.
I don't think people would like it if the next administration came in and cancelled a bunch of existing grants so the funding could be reallocated to things like restarting NSF INCLUDES [nasa.gov]. But when you set a precedent like this, it's easier for the next administration to also target research they don't like. It's a terrible precedent.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by khallow on Tuesday June 03, @10:21AM
The only "misinformation" entry on my list is
The entity behind this proposal, WiseDex [wisedex.info] is researching and implementing methods for crowd sourced and automated detection of certain sorts of communication:
Note that they complain near the bottom about the rejection of their grant application for funding of "phase II". More information on the project participants is given in the project summary for the grant that was rejected:
Two things to note. First, this isn't about studying the impact of misinfomation. It's about applying detection software in real world social media platforms. Basically, federal funding is going to software that would be crucial to an effort to effectively censor a social media platform. What can be used to catch most misinformation can be used to catch most legitimate communication on a subject.
Second, the IP so produced will be owned by WiseDex (and by extension the above two businesses, TrustLab and Meedan).
Sure, I'm discussing this with a particular slant, but I think you should too. The NSF is about scientific research. It's not about developing infrastructure essential to censorship or generating profit for businesses that happen to be exploiting the resulting grant.
My view is that there is a failure mode of government by which resources and political power are being redirected to private entities in order to bypass legal constraints on the government (particularly constitutional restrictions). The US government can't legally censor social media speech (First Amendment), but companies using TrustLab and Meedan infrastructure can. If the latter is beholden to government through funding like the above NSF grant, then that is a lever that a future US government can use to help suppress dissent speech on client social media platforms.
I'll note that this isn't a new thing. US Intelligence has long had a network of shadow companies that provide resources and support for US intelligence activity. For example, Palantir which has been mentioned [soylentnews.org] in a recent dalek journal, may be part of this particular ecosystem. Large networks of private, opaque, and unaccountable organizations, which might not even be based in the US, are ideal ways to bypass US law.
When one adds in the international reach of Meedan, this is something that could bite people worldwide, not just in the US.
To summarize, sure, canceling grants based on keyword searches isn't a great approach. But consider that the only example we can readily find in my list isn't about relatively innocuous research of misinformation and its spread, but instead about funding participating businesses to build detection infrastructure for use in censorship by real world social media businesses worldwide. There is a real problem here.
(Score: 2) by ElizabethGreene on Tuesday June 03, @03:43PM
I agree completely with your "other big problem". If we're not going to balance the budget, then all of this is for nothing. This reminds me of when Clinton and his tea party friends shuffled off the superconducting supercollider for what is, in hindsight, a relative pittance. That decision offshored generations of physics discoveries to CERN; What did we gain from that?
"underrepresented groups"?
(Score: 2) by bussdriver on Monday June 02, @06:38PM
What we (the planet) NEED is way more dull science grants!! There is little interest in disproving theories and recreating already successful experiments. There is no glory or profit in major peer review and reproduction of experiments. Unless you are a big industry who throws some lawyers and sell out scientists to undermine actual research.
This is exactly what government funding is perfect for!
One argument that might gain traction with this record level corrupt government is to use the NSF for debunking science their corporate owners dislike. Most likely, using actual scientists will fail to disprove most everything they would try to shoot down-- which corporations still would love because government is paying for the attempt and any success would benefit them greatly; again, for no cost to them. They can still pay for junk science but likely they will lobby for honest people to get fired...
(Score: 4, Touché) by ElizabethGreene on Sunday June 01, @01:43PM (13 children)
I took the liberty of downloading the 2024 funding data from the NSF and randomly poking around it.
I can make reasonably strong arguments for funding ...
* 2422587, $275K to cut the time to diagnose sepsis from 5 days to an hour
... but I struggle to defend...
* 2346653, $200k to "investigate how the norm of 'neutrality' (i.e., not acknowledging the role of social identities and social contexts on science or the role of science on society) impacts undergraduate science teaching at Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs)"
* 2335901, $200k for "Stress, Resilience, and Persistence, Factors that Impact Success of LGBT Undergraduate Students in STEM"
The files are all .json; pull them into Mongo and look at the data. Look at how many divisions and directorates there are, and how these hundreds of fiefdoms are doling out your kids' money. (That's what deficit spending is; It's a bill your kids will pay.)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @02:06PM
Putting aside whether these things you found are worthy to investigate or not, do you have a better way of distributing funds across the spectrum of science than to break the body down into subparts (i.e., "fiefdoms") to make the decisions? I find the CTRL-F way of cutting funding, programs, and departments based on trigger words ("diversity", "environment", etc.) has generally been an unmitigated disaster and we will not only feel their immediate impact, but will be dealing with for years to come.
(Score: 5, Informative) by c0lo on Sunday June 01, @03:13PM (9 children)
Ah, yes, worry about a few millions; meanwhile the big beautiful bill adds $3T to that deficir [abc.net.au].
With 5-6 order of magnitude higher, it's likely the human brain shuts down trying to comprehend, right? Let's bring it back into the range: $3T it's extra $9000 for every American irrespective of their age or income.
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 2, Interesting) by ElizabethGreene on Monday June 02, @01:54AM (8 children)
I have a very serious issue with the size of the deficit. Big orange got elected on immigration and balancing the budget. If he doesn't do those two things now, there's no way he keeps momentum going into the midterms.
(Score: 4, Informative) by c0lo on Monday June 02, @02:52AM (6 children)
And why do you expect he would care?
Pausing Foreign Corrupt Practices Act Enforcement to Further American Economic and National Security [whitehouse.gov]
Trump's pardons show he is becoming more brazenly corrupt [msnbc.com]
‘Roadmap for corruption’: Trump dive into cryptocurrency raises ethics alarm [theguardian.com]
Trump company strikes Qatari golf resort deal in a sign it’s not holding back from foreign business [apnews.com]
The Trump franchise is expanding in the Middle East — and so are ethical concerns [nbcnews.com]
As Trump family's Gulf empire grows, rulers seek influence, arms, tech [france24.com]
Full List of Trump's Foreign Real Estate Ventures Underway Around the World [newsweek.com]
Took Putin 20 years to reach the corresponding Russian result and Putin wasn't that brazenly public
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 2, Troll) by ElizabethGreene on Monday June 02, @12:30PM (5 children)
I'm sorry to tell you, short of him livestreaming selling the Declaration of Independence out for bundles of rubles while getting peed on by Russian hookers, he has a universal pass on any charges of corruption. There is no-one left with any credibility to push it in the democratic party, the media, or the DOJ. Anyone who would be credible to make those charges lost that privilege playing weekend at Bernies' for the last four years while the first lady's chief of staff was de facto President.
(Score: 1, Troll) by c0lo on Monday June 02, @10:34PM (4 children)
Letting aside the irrelevant and dubious whataboutism, let me repeat the question that seems missed your attention:
And why do you expect he would care? (about his midterms)
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 2) by ElizabethGreene on Tuesday June 03, @02:51PM (3 children)
I have two reasons.
First, the first duty of and to the party is to perpetuate the party; It's a core rule of the game.
Second, the game is about power. A significant loss in the midterms means less power for the last two years in office and, gods forbid, a black mark on the all-important legacy.
Mr. Biden's key failure is he broke the first duty. If he'd had the good sense to die on schedule, his legacy would be enshrined inviolate by his martyrdom to the office, Ms. Harris would be President, and the party would have a lever to attack the next generation of geriatric opposition candidates.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday June 03, @10:03PM (2 children)
Assumptions that you made:
The assumptions may hold to various degrees over time and the mid-terms are far away into the future
Which is absolutely irrelevant to what Trump will do.
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 2) by ElizabethGreene on Wednesday June 04, @12:20PM (1 child)
You've given me far too much credit. My only assumption is that people that wanted power badly enough to gain in today's political environment will perpetuate the schemes that let them hold that power.
Greed is the underlying mechanism, be that greed for money (capitalism) or greed for power (politics).
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday June 04, @11:09PM
My only assumption is that people that wanted power badly enough to gain in today's political environment will perpetuate the schemes that let them hold that power.
And you have two assumptions in the phase above, the second in italic.
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 02, @04:39AM
Why are we playing a wait-and-see game here? It's very clear what's going on, as stated in this PBS report that discusses the CBO's scoring of Trump's "big, beautiful bill" [pbs.org]:
That's several orders of magnitude larger than any of the NSF grants being cut, and the estimated $380 billion per year is still two orders of magnitude larger than the proposed cuts to NSF. It should already be very clear what's going on. Why should we give Trump the benefit of the doubt when he's also demanding a $4-5 trillion increase in the debt ceiling?
We don't need to wait until the midterms to see exactly what's going on. This has been a massive bait-and-switch, with promises to reduce the deficit while actually increasing it dramatically.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 02, @12:24AM (1 child)
"Tell me you don't know what currency is without saying you don't know what currency is."
On the off chance you are actually interested in improving yourself: governments DEFINE what money is. [cambridge.org] They must literally create it. While the "best" amount could be potentially debated, worse things happen if they don't than if they create too much.
If you don't have the patience to read, there are numerous youtube shorts of the author explaining the situation briefly and informally.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by ElizabethGreene on Monday June 02, @02:49PM
I understand what currency is; I've spent a fair amount of time considering it.
The value of our currency is defined through two key factors. The obvious one is the goodwill of the currency users; This one gets top billing above the fold. USD has tremendous goodwill with its position as the global reserve currency (and military/political enforcement of that position through e.g. petrodollar schemes, sandbagging BRICs, decapitating any country attempting hard money economics, etc.)
The less obvious factor in maintaining the value of a currency is the committed value of debt instruments and enforceable future commitments not indexed to inflation. This is not just the $37 US Federal government debt or the $104 Trillion total US debt. It's the value of all future committed US dollar denominated payments around the globe.
Printing money reduces goodwill, but the value of that currency will remain stable as long as that goodwill is overshadowed by the sword of Damocles of committed value. If you print a bunch of money and use it to reduce the committed value, that changes the balance of power and increases the risk of currency failure.
A consequence of this is it's better to borrow money than print it, but there are limits to how far you can push that. The end of zirp/near-zirp economic policy and subsequent impact of interest payments hoovering up material chunks of GDP is blatant enough that even oblivious economists can't ignore it.
(Score: 1, Troll) by aafcac on Sunday June 01, @03:19PM (15 children)
You don't understand the degree to which the rest of the world has been freeriding on US R&D spending. Particular in terms of pharmaceuticals. In the long term this might be a good thing for the world, in the short term it's terrible and it's going to have long term effects for the US.
I saw somebody point out something that's worth recognizing, so much of this is the result of the hateful people in rural American voting to try to destroy the cities and the people in the cities being too decent to really go after those hicks and destroy rural America even more than it's destroying itself. Rural America literally could not exist in the way that it does without urban and suburban America, but urban and suburban America can get more or less everything that the rural areas are producing from other sources. It's part of why rural America has been dying with more and more of them moving to more developed areas of the country and most of the people left there being incapable of really doing much of anything.
(Score: 3, Informative) by VLM on Sunday June 01, @03:36PM (3 children)
Impressive hate screed, but the numbers don't back up the claims.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_U.S._states_and_territories_by_net_migration [wikipedia.org]
the blue urban states are imploding and the red less-urban states are exploding, LOL.
Sorting by per 1K inhabitants is even more brutal.
It'll be an infinite amount of time before everyone in Alabama lives in California.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by aafcac on Sunday June 01, @05:44PM (2 children)
Say what you like, but the fact of the matter is that urban areas have been subsidizing those lazy assholes for decades while those self-aggrandizing asses bleed the country dry and vote against any effort to improve the situation. Being leeches is one thing, but voting to kill the economic activity that's generating the revenue while suckling at the big government teets is some ignorant hick stuff right there.
Sure there has been some mismanagement in some states, but it's not like there aren't states that would be doing it right if not for being held hostage by a bunch of hateful hicks. The rural areas at this point depend heavily on subsidies while simultaneously fighting tooth and nail against economic policies that would increase the amount of money to go around.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 02, @05:07AM
Just as I told khallow his comments on this matter were distasteful, yours are as well. What the hell happened to us all being in this together, the solidarity of the American people? I strongly disagree with the politics of most people in rural America, but I reject the idea that they're lazy. The economy of much of rural America is based on agriculture, producing raw materials that are consumed by other parts of the country. They produce a lot of commodities and the prices for those commodities might not be especially high, which contributes to the economic conditions in some of those areas. But the stereotype of them being lazy is just completely unhelpful. You deserve a troll mod for your efforts in posting something this distasteful. Just as I find it offensive for people in urban areas to be characterized as a bunch of woke Marxist anti-American traitors and the antisemitic spam being posted in this story, I also find your views offensive.
This country is called the United States of America. When the hell did we decide to ignore the "united" part of that? Because that's exactly what you're doing.
I didn't vote for a single Republican in the last election. I find the GOP's platform and actions incredibly distasteful. But that doesn't justify the nasty stereotype you've posted.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by khallow on Sunday June 01, @03:43PM (6 children)
That narrative is terrible. How do rural hicks destroy the cities? Their mental failwaves?
My view is that what urban destruction happened over the past 60 years has been a self-inflicted problem, not a mean rural hicks problem.
Food and minerals. Even when they get them from "other sources", those other sources are rural.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @05:27PM (1 child)
Massive disproportionate influence at the national level (the Electoral College) is one obvious way.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday June 01, @05:38PM
"Massive disproportionate influence" isn't either massive or destructive. Run the numbers some time. How about a real world example of the alleged rural destructiveness instead?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by aafcac on Sunday June 01, @05:40PM (1 child)
Mass subsidization of dying rural communities being funded by urban areas combined by rural politicians fighting hard to cut funding to the cities in order to "own the libs." Yes, those sources are rural, but they're not the same people that we're subsidizing. They're foreign and we can just give them money in exchange for the resources without the grief of having to give money to a bunch of lazy layabouts that are trying to destroy us.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday June 01, @07:34PM
And you say "with more and more of them moving to more developed areas of the country" so we'd expect those other areas, presumably urban, to be far higher in economic development, right? That is, those are the places where things are happening. So wealthy places disproportionately pay more taxes. That's a basic principle of progressive taxation, right?
Finally on this matter why do cities require funding? What's going on that the developed parts of the US can't pay for it themselves? In a rural area where the primary industries are agriculture, resource extraction, or tourism, there's a limit to what infrastructure the place can maintain. Anything beyond that will need to be paid from outside. But cities are the "outside". They are the key economic generators. So if they can't pay for something, then it is likely that nobody can.
Reading around, I get the impression [soylentnews.org] that you would rather have US businesses employ US workers than foreign ones. So why is it ok for you to use "what amounts to slave labor", but not Apple?
Another thing is global trade infrastructure's heavy reliance on fossil fuels, which you've indicated [soylentnews.org] in the past that you would like us to reduce or even eliminate. Unless we find an efficient replacement, we're stuck in a "shop local" situation where a large number of goods won't be economically feasible to ship long distances. That would include food and other routine rural trade goods.
My point here is that you've indicated in a couple of different personal obstacles to buying goods from foreign sources, due to the lack of employment of US-side labor or the fossil fuel cost of shipping the goods to the US. What makes this political issue so important that you are willing to go back on your beliefs elsewhere?
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 02, @04:50AM (1 child)
I find this discussion incredibly distasteful. Donald Trump's actions have targeted people he considered to be "radical left lunatics" and has actively tried to harm them with his policies.
I've lived in states with a couple of relatively large urban areas and a lot of rural areas where the economy is heavily driven by agriculture. If there's a natural disaster like a drought that completely ruins the crop for the farmers in the rural areas, should I just get to say fuck 'em, that it's a bunch of Trump-loving mouth breathers who hate me? That's awful and wrong. We should be in this together, and the urban areas should pitch in to help the farmers in rural areas. And I expect the same level of decency in return, that those agricultural areas don't refuse to help the urban areas on the grounds that they're full of America-hating "radical left lunatics".
Narratives like yours and the parent's are promoting polarization at the expense of solidarity and human decency. If we want to be the United States, with the key word being "united", we shouldn't only work for Red America or Blue America. Or else, when a disaster strikes in the rural, agricultural areas, so we just say that it's their fault for building most of their economy around something that's prone to severe impacts from some types of natural disasters?
As for the idea that people are flocking to red areas of the country, that's also misleading. For example, on most of the Plains, rural counties have lost population even as the overall state populations grow. Should we dismiss those as dying parts of the state and ignore their needs, saying this was self-inflicted? Hell no! Once again, we're supposed to be in this together.
I find your narrative distasteful, as well as the comments from the parent. You both can have troll mods for your efforts.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday June 03, @12:30AM
Should I be similarly scolding you for promoting polarization? Or should I read what you write first?
I don't get how I'm supposed to be part of the problem. I merely defended against the extreme position that rural hicks were somehow attempting to destroy cities and that urban areas were somehow not dependent on the usual stuff from rural areas. That's my contribution to this alleged polarization.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Thexalon on Sunday June 01, @05:41PM (3 children)
OK. Assuming that's true, so what? Not everything in the world should be seen as a competition, especially not science, and especially especially not medical science. What matters most to the patients is whether an effective treatment for a condition exists and whether it's available to be used when somebody needs it, not who paid for what. And it's not like the rest of the world is going to look at these cuts and automatically say "Well, we should do more scientific work here to make up for the work the US isn't doing anymore" - they could have that same competitive mindset and conclude "the US is slowing down its scientific progress, so we can slow ours down too and not lose any ground to them".
Or to use another example: The US paid for the DART experiment to practice knocking an asteroid onto a new trajectory, and you could see that as money the US spent that other countries didn't have to. But if there's a sizeable asteroid heading our way on a trajectory to repeat the C-P Mass Extinction, I really couldn't care less who paid for the detection, the rocket, or the calculations involved, what I care about is that the asteroid doesn't hit and kill us all.
Science should be a team sport, and the team that scientists are playing for should be Team Human Well-Being.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Sunday June 01, @05:46PM (1 child)
I think that's ultimately probably a good thing, there probably will be some short term pain as things unspool and reorganize. This isn't good for the US, but likely would be good for the rest of the world. Provided that the R&D doesn't just move to whatever country is even more permissive with psychopaths like Sam Altman or Monsanto.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Sunday June 01, @06:04PM
What would be a good thing, exactly: Ignorance?
You seem to be assuming the game here is: $X needs to be spent on science by the world, the US pays some $Y $X, and the rest of the world invariably comes up with ($X - $Y) to fill in whatever gap the US doesn't provide, so if the US shrinks its contribution from $Y to some number $Y' $Y, then the rest of the world will increase their contribution from ($X - $Y) to ($X - $Y'). When in fact what could very easily happen is that the rest of the world doesn't change their investment, and the total science funding available in the world decreases from $X to ($X - ($Y - $Y')).
And more importantly for this assessment, a goal of the game should be to increase $X. Right now, we have large numbers of people with smart brains and advanced degrees who could be doing significant and important research that could be helping us do things like put humans on Mars or curing more cancers or getting climate change under control. And the alternative to funding their research is to make them earn their living teaching adjunct courses for a "generous" $20K a year or sending them into industry to focus on making a better-selling lip balm or the perfect glue for the seals on beverage containers. It's a tremendous waste of resources.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday June 03, @01:06AM
I strongly disagree. Modern science came out of healthy competition. That's how we got here in the first place. For example, PiMuNu's list of six scholar-driven subjects [soylentnews.org] benefited heavily from competition over centuries.
Competition helps encourage those researchers to actually find those effective treatments.
Is that how competition works in the real world? Player A is slacking so we can slack too? My view is instead we find that someone would see that as a sign to step up their own efforts to take advantage of the slack.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by bzipitidoo on Sunday June 01, @01:03PM (5 children)
If this keeps on, soon no American will even know what that means.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Thexalon on Sunday June 01, @05:50PM (2 children)
One American is supposed to, at the very least: Da Pope, since the Vatican still uses Latin as its official language.
But also, your grammar is off, and it should be "sic transit gloria Americae". Otherwise you're saying roughly "Thus passes the glory the America".
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 5, Funny) by SpockLogic on Sunday June 01, @06:37PM (1 child)
Opps, there was me thinking it meant "An American named Gloria barfed in a Transit Van".
Overreacting is one thing, sticking your head up your ass hoping the problem goes away is another - edIII
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Sunday June 01, @06:56PM
You might be a fan of PDQ Bach's "Missa Hilarious", which includes in its Gloria movement the phrase "I just met a girl named Gloria".
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 0, Troll) by darkfeline on Sunday June 01, @09:56PM (1 child)
Yet the greatest collapse in American public education (e.g., entire high schools that can't read English) happened in the past 4 years under political policies on the opposite side of the spectrum. I see this as a path toward recovery of common sense and critical thinking.
Join the SDF Public Access UNIX System today!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 02, @05:14AM
BS. If nothing else, your comment completely ignores the harmful effects of No Child Left Behind [stanford.edu], which was supposed to improve educational outcomes in the US but may well have done the opposite. The law was passed in 2001. Perhaps instead of playing BS games of passing partisan blame, you'd be better off suggesting improvements -- like replacing No Child Left Behind with something better. Have a troll mod for your efforts.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by c0lo on Sunday June 01, @01:16PM (1 child)
America's doing a brain drain [nature.com] in reverse.
Enjoy your techbros, America, admire them for their "disruption", let them have your money.
In the meantime, Europe to burned American scientists: We’ll take you in [politico.eu], Dear US researchers: Welcome to Germany! [dw.com]
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @05:50PM
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Snotnose on Sunday June 01, @01:51PM (25 children)
Saw a cartoon yesterday I wish I could post. Panel 1: Trump says "The Earth is Flat!". Panel 2: A bunch of MAGAts yell "Yeah". Panel 3: The NSF says "That's not true". Panel 4: Trump says "Defund the NSF!"
Of course I'm against DEI. Donald, Eric, and Ivanka.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @02:00PM (21 children)
The one I saw was even worse because it wasn't a bunch of MAGAts, it was a bunch of Republican Congressmen. It is worse because it is true, and these are the people who are supposed to be doing their constitutional duty of putting a check on the Executive Branch.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @02:31PM (18 children)
We shouldn't complain about congress when we are just going to reelect them anyway.
We are our own worst enemy in this regard. All our problems with the government are self inflicted. The vote count says it all.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday June 01, @05:41PM (8 children)
There are two "we" in that sentence which aren't the same. The "we" who complain, typically have a target and are a voter minority in the second "we" who reelect such people.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @06:12PM (7 children)
No, most of "the "we" who complain" are simple primitive tribal partisans. The ones that aren't amount to less than 2%, while the rest are busy reelecting their favored faction of the Same Old Party
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday June 01, @07:49PM (6 children)
This bothers me. I'm a member of the 2% these days, but I allow that there might be a good candidate in one of the two major parties. Why is a vote for that candidate supposed to be a vote for the "Same Old Party"?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @08:23PM (5 children)
Because, as "good" as they might be, they still must serve the party. If they try to rock the boat, the party will support more complaint opposition (see the story of Ned Lamont v. Joe Lieberman in 2006 where the DNC supported Lieberman's independent campaign for senate, Lamont was too "liberal" and anti war.) We are seeing this now with the DNC trying to evict David Hogg from his vice chair position for wanting to primary crooked incumbents [cbsnews.com]. It's laughably obvious. If these "good people" want my support, they must divest themselves of all party affiliations and go independent, and it is up to the voters to follow them, instead of demanding I vote for a democrat/republican.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday June 01, @10:31PM (4 children)
Like Trump serves the Republican party?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 02, @05:42PM (3 children)
Yes, he does, and the Party serves it's benefactors. How many times must you be reminded that this is normal everyday business? If you have any doubts, look at the party coffers and Wall Street earning calls. There you will see who benefits from all this "chaos".
The choice to turn their backs belongs to the voters. This government is a reflection on them
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday June 03, @01:08AM (2 children)
It doesn't matter how many times you remind someone of a false thing, it remains a false thing.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 03, @02:13PM (1 child)
Yeah, you can't prove anything there that is false. All the actual publicly known evidence says it's true. The corruption is all right there in front of your nose, but you are just in denial of fundamental mathematics and physical science and plain old greed
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday June 05, @04:50AM
That's a feature of circular argument. It's not even wrong.
"Publicly known evidence" that can't be posted because reasons.
In other words, you're an idiot. You can't explain Trump, but you have undisclosed "publicly known evidence" that does something for you. I think it'd be better for you to at least once put forth a serious argument rather than be a tool for another dozen posts.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Thexalon on Sunday June 01, @06:54PM (8 children)
Speak for yourself: I've voted against the guy from my district for about the last decade, and both of my states' current senators, as well as all the people that allegedly represent me at the state level, and actively encouraged other people to do as I did. I think that gives me every right to complain about them.
And some of the stuff going on in my area that sure doesn't help with voting out the fools and monsters that claim to represent us:
- The state government carefully draws the congressional districts to make it near-impossible for a member of Congress to be unseated. To do this, it has repeatedly ignored the measures in the state constitution that were designed to prevent it and multiple court orders telling them to fix it. So far, nobody has been fined, sent to prison, or otherwise punished for doing this.
- People who claim to be religious leaders in my area will openly support candidates during services and/or employ their religious community's resources in support of candidates without having their tax-exempt status called into question.
- A law enforcement official in my district openly announced their intent to use the powers of their office to harass residents who had yard signs indicating they supported the "wrong" candidate. There were some stern words about this, but so far he has not been fined, imprisoned, removed from office, or punished in any way for this.
- Certain precincts invariably have major problems with their voting machines on Election Day, causing massive delays and a lot of people having to choose between casting their vote and their paycheck for that day (businesses are required to give citizens time off to go vote, but not to pay them for that time off, and that matters). By a complete coincidence, these precincts heavily serve a portion of the citizenry that would not have been allowed to get anywhere near a polling place 75 years ago.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @08:36PM (7 children)
Unless you are voting for independents you are just running in the same ant mill as the other 98%, and will get nowhere.
From the outside this is how you all look [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Sunday June 01, @09:04PM
I have voted for candidates from 4 different political parties over the years, and independents on occasion.
That isn't always possible, though.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday June 03, @01:21AM (5 children)
The 98% argument ignores the dynamics at work - a two party system is stable when so much of the important elected positions are first-past-the-post. Even with other systems, there would be two leading parties.
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 03, @02:29PM (3 children)
Looks like you've picked up the same bad habits of a certain administrator making similar accusations about ari. Doesn't bother me. In fact it's pretty funny to watch you all spin your wheels instead of addressing the subject of discussion.
:-) Believe what you wish. You have just confirmed that you prefer to take the ad hominem route of disagreement, just like a certain female Soylentil that demands an end to AC posting.
See how you started an offtopic thread?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 03, @07:27PM (2 children)
Spam
*sigh* Totally unjustified political bullshit. I guess the keyword abuse is not going away any time soon
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 03, @09:48PM (1 child)
Oh, it does....
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 03, @10:00PM
No, watching everybody shoot themselves in the foot doesn't bother me at all, on the contrary it's funny. I'm only bothered by the attempted backdoor censorship by proxy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 03, @02:39PM
Oh, and to get back on topic, you are just making excuses for that 98% who simply follow the crowd to feel like they belong. The "system" is nothing but a reflection of that. If you can vote for independents, so can anyone else. Put enough of them in congress and the DNC/GOP monopoly will be broken.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @03:00PM
because?!? [pbs.org]
(Score: 5, Informative) by Snotnose on Sunday June 01, @03:05PM
You're right, it was the GOP congress. The cartoon is here [dailycartoonist.com], you'll need to scroll past a few other worthwhile cartoons to get to it.
Of course I'm against DEI. Donald, Eric, and Ivanka.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @07:38PM (2 children)
Exactly. The boss tells you how it is, not some nerds. Scientists need to get with the program.
(Score: 5, Touché) by c0lo on Sunday June 01, @08:58PM (1 child)
Persuade your boss to repeal the Thermodyn 2nd law, it's keeping the beautiful free energy out of America; it was imposed on America by a French in collusion with a Brit
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @09:15PM
Bro I can't mod you funny for that. It's literally their world view. That and praying for angels from Africa.
(Score: -1, Troll) by AlwaysNever on Sunday June 01, @02:31PM (27 children)
The gravy train of scholars in their ivory towers feasting on tax payers' money is about to end. Oh well, cry me a river.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @03:18PM (2 children)
If you don't like scientists, enjoy the Bible then. Rejoice as you get tax cuts for the rich in the name of a being way higher that the top of a tower.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @05:42PM (1 child)
The Speaker of the House, one of the biggest bible-thumpers on the Hill, enthusiastically supports tax cuts for the rich, but also argues that people in Congress need to be able to engage in insider trading of stocks [msn.com] to support their families because they're paid a pittance, otherwise we will get "less qualified" people running for Congress!
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @09:18PM
You're lucky we have moral upstanding citizens in charge. Imagine if we allowed them to rig the system in their favor!
(Score: 4, Insightful) by aafcac on Sunday June 01, @03:32PM (18 children)
This is not a good thing for America. So much of what American corporations do is gate keep on R&D that the government has been funding. Most of them don't know how to do the research and care more about the results saying what they want it to say than being accurate. And if it can't be patented, then they have really and truly no interest in it.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday June 01, @03:44PM (17 children)
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @05:32PM (13 children)
Fall back to the old familiar playbook: the corporations will cry that they need more tax cuts and corporate welfare to fund R&D to "keep America competitive", then use the extra funds for stock buybacks and shareholder dividends.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday June 01, @05:48PM (12 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @07:21PM (2 children)
Corporate welfare spent on stock buybacks instead of R&D is no worse than before?
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday June 01, @07:50PM (1 child)
They would actually be spending on R&D than before because the government isn't paying for it.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday June 01, @07:52PM
(Score: 3, Informative) by PiMuNu on Sunday June 01, @07:50PM (8 children)
R&D is very hard for corporations to invest in because the risk/return is not there. Things like lasers, superconductors, particle accelerators, would not exist without government funded R&D. The investment is simply too risky.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday June 01, @08:37PM (7 children)
No, those things aren't that risky. It doesn't take that much resources to experiment with them or to make near term useful devices.
There are a few things that are so dangerous that they really need to be tightly controlled (with governments being our default control system), such as nuclear weapon research or certain kinds of infectious disease research. But they can be inherently risky to humanity on an enormous scale. The above is just exotic technology of modest outlay for which near futures uses weren't well understood at the time. That's a risk that a private entity can easily assume.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @09:23PM (1 child)
Standard misunderstanding.
After someone else ("We The People") fund and research lasers and whatnot, then it isn't risky to make them into useful devices. I s'pose we can just wait for other countries to do the research and make it up by copying them or competing on low wage labor. Pick a country and see which strategy they are using, and which one we are (or would like to become).
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday June 01, @10:30PM
As long as "We the People" are paying, a hell of a lot of stupid shit isn't risky. It doesn't mean a thing to this discussion.
Or we could be smart about it. Sorry, premise is wrong so resulting conclusions about how we're going to compete on low wage labor are as well.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 02, @05:02AM (2 children)
Then you should have no problem showing me where the private sector -- and I mean businesses rather than foundations set up by individual wealthy people -- has stepped up to fund basic scientific research. If the risk isn't there and they see potential significant returns on their investment, then you should have no problem showing me many examples of this.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday June 03, @10:52AM
You already carve out huge, unwarranted exceptions. Foundations set up by individual wealthy people are to the contrary a huge way the private sector in the US funds basic scientific research. For example, some basic scientific research prior to the Second World War was funded by this approach. This includes almost all major telescopes (Mt. Wilson and Palomar observatories, for example), universities (John Hopkins University, Harvard, Stanford), and basic physics research (the Michelson-Morley experiment, for example).My selection is heavily skewed because I have looked into this for selected sectors: physics and medical sciences.
For example, if one looks at the history of the 1918 flu pandemic, the infrastructure created through private foundation investment was a huge help in the US's response to the pandemic: large numbers of doctors and nurses were trained at such schools and understanding of infectious disease greatly advanced. For example [kentucky.com]:
In this example, the first world-class doctors and nurses trained in the US were trained at a university funded by a foundation set up by a wealthy person and this university is still a world-leader in the field today.
The point is that there was a huge effort to invest in basic science by this approach (in addition to the usual business lab approach) that was aborted when the even more vast public funding of science swamped the field after the Second World War. Why expect the private sector to suddenly take over now when government funding has dominated the field for eighty years? This stuff doesn't turn on a dime.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 03, @08:57PM
Show me the government science that creates 74 different colored jackets for my cell phone. You can't, bruh. The govt sux at science.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Monday June 02, @07:37AM (1 child)
Again with the weird definition of risk. Most people want to do stuff. In modern terms "risk" is risk to stuff not getting done.
Safety risk is not a big part of that (unless it is managed poorly). If safety risk is a major part of your risk portfolio, you are doing it wrong.
I think there is a weird life outlook, or feeling that most people have a life outlook, that involves just going to work, cranking a handle on a computer (or laser, or factory production line) and going home, with a pay packet that they can then spend on their house/yacht/pron/other leisure activity. Most people are not motivated by that outlook and do not live in those terms of reference - certainly not in the science field.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday June 02, @12:23PM
Is there similarly enormous risk to a salt shaker, because you might decide not to salt your food?
Risk is what you could lose. Not getting stuff done can be a high risk, if the activity is enormous in cost. None of the technologies mentioned by the grandparent qualify. Literally you can do any of them in a garage, for example. And if we look at the actual history of these technologies, we don't see massive cost to them.
So not a lot of outlay means not a lot of risk. If you still think that is still somehow very risky, then maybe you should review your understanding of risk.
So then most people aren't motivated in your sense. Not seeing the point of that paragraph.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @05:32PM (1 child)
they are also in the process of killing off the supply of foreign grad students.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @09:28PM
Well that is a shitshow. There are Americans who should be filling these grad positions. However, this is another corporate scam - no surprize - whereby low grade labor is imported and set to work on dreary projects in exchange for rent money that is paid to the institution. It's basically a large pool of sweat labor indentured to serving Leadership's vision. Not how science is done historically - open any textbook and see how it really happens. Hint: (one person) x (lots of time) x (insatiable curiosity) = science.
(Score: 3, Informative) by aafcac on Sunday June 01, @05:49PM
Less R&D being done on anything that doesn't have a short term path to revenue generation. People often underestimate just how important government funding of these things is. We literally wouldn't have the ability to put people into space and would never have put anybody on the moon if there hadn't been governments willing to pay for it. Nobody else could afford to sink that much money into something that didn't have a viable route to profitability without even knowing if it would be successful. And, there has been so much useful stuff that has come of it, from battery technology, to GPS to air filtration technology that had to be developed as a byproduct of space exploration. And, if you go into other areas, you see the same sort of things being developed as a byproduct of an activity that has low or no hope of being profitable ever.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @07:42PM
Science has been the greatest investment of all time. In the past 250 years those who invested in it dominated the world in pretty much every sphere. To the point they imagined it was their alpha male energy and superior religious beliefs, because failed countries around the world lack alpha male energy and superior religious beliefs.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by PiMuNu on Sunday June 01, @07:47PM (1 child)
> The gravy train of scholars in their ivory towers feasting on tax payers' money is about to end
Those scholars built the modern world. To take a tiny fraction of the output of science:
* Semiconductors (built on quantum mechanics)
* Electromagnetism (better know that if you want anything to work with electricity)
* Plastics (like the keyboard I'm typing on)
* Thermodynamics (useful if you drive a car)
* Antibiotics (better not get sick)
* Vaccines (unless you like your iron lung)
etc etc
I can hear arguments about NSF spending on crap, but to derogate all science as "gravy train" is just dumb.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @09:31PM
Megachurch technology is also based on science. That's real faith!
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 02, @04:59AM
Academia feasting on taxpayer money? That's BS, and you've earned yourself a troll mod.
If anything, higher education was funded more from state budgets, where legislatures would appropriate higher levels of funding. They believed that having a well-educated population would enable upward mobility for the poor and provide economic benefits to the state. Somewhere along the way, a lot of states became obsessed with perpetually cutting taxes, leaving them with deficits that are particularly severe in economic downturns. Because those states are so fiscally mismanaged, they have to scramble to find stuff to cut, and higher education often gets targeted.
Because of these cuts, the universities have to find other sources of income to pay for their missions. A lot of that comes from research funding and the resulting indirect costs. Or those grants fund faculty who primarily do research but also teach classes, again furthering the mission of those universities while using federal funds to pay for it.
If anything, academia seems to perpetually be in a state of budget cuts. Faculty are hardly feasting on federal money, and those grants fund useful research that often has widespread benefits. The only place in higher education that hasn't seemed to face the severe cutbacks is athletic programs. If you wanted to call universities out for wasteful spending in that manner, I almost certainly would have supported you. Instead you chose to post BS.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by Captival on Tuesday June 03, @05:55AM
