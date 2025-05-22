To make America great again, the US National Science Foundation (NSF) aims to get by with less.

The agency responsible for promoting scientific progress in the US and nurturing national STEM talent has proposed a budget of $3.9 billion, 61.7 percent less than the $10.183 billion sought in FY 2025.

Established in 1950 to advance science and national health, prosperity, welfare, and defense, the NSF carries out its mission mainly by making grants to American colleges and universities and by supporting academic researchers.

The estimated number of grant proposals is expected to decline from 36,700 in FY 2024 to 33,000 in FY 2026. And the number of proposals receiving grants is expected to drop even more precipitously, from 9,600 to 2,300.

The NSF supports a broad programme across the full range of sciences from healthcare through to semiconductors. In the past NSF has supported about 268 nobel laureates.