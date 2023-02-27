Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Using HDMI EMI for Fast Wireless Data Transfer

posted by hubie on Sunday June 01, @07:34PM   Printer-friendly
Hardware

An Anonymous Coward writes:

by Oona Räisänen February 27, 2023

Using HDMI EMI for fast wireless data transfer

This story, too, begins with noise. I was browsing the radio waves with a software radio, looking for mysteries to accompany my ginger tea. I had started to notice a wide-band spiky signal on a number of frequencies that only seemed to appear indoors. Some sort of interference from electronic devices, probably. Spoiler alert, it eventually led me to broadcast a webcam picture over the radio waves... but how?

[...]

This was a fun project but this kind of a vulnerability could, in the tinfoiliest of situations, be used for exfiltrating information out of a supposedly airgapped computer.

Read entire article with pics and video:

https://www.windytan.com/2023/02/using-hdmi-radio-interference-for-high.html

Original Submission


«  Victoria's Secret Website Laid Bare For Three Days After 'Security Incident' | NOAA Issues a 'Severe' Solar Storm Alert, Auroras Expected at Lower Latitudes  »
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Using HDMI EMI for Fast Wireless Data Transfer | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2, Interesting) by _-iNT13- on Monday June 02, @03:51AM

    by _-iNT13- (52890) on Monday June 02, @03:51AM (#1405896)

    Currently setting up Domoticz on a RPi4+ with an RTL.SDR.COM and was having USB issues... thanks to this article, now I've got distraction issues.

    Also - this project looks interesting https://github.com/martinmarinov/TempestSDR [github.com] a software toolkit for remotely eavesdropping video monitors using a Software Defined Radio (SDR) receiver. It exploits compromising emanations from cables carrying video signals.

(1)