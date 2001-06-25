Encryption is everywhere in our lives. You might not notice it, but you use it every single day. It is baked into even the most basic processes of our digital world. Every time you open a website, send a message, unlock your phone, or pay for your morning latte, you are using encryption as part of that process. Encryption has evolved over centuries to become the cornerstone of modern data security.

However, encryption can have a dark side. Threat actors can also leverage the power of encryption as part of their malicious operations. Encryption is commonplace in malware for many reasons, such as obfuscating configurations, hiding stolen data, scrambling communications, and holding users' files for ransom. This blog will delve into the world of encryption and malware and how to detect and protect yourself and your organizations.