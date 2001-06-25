[Ed. note: This is an older blog post (2023), but has a lot of background information that some people might find interesting --hubie]
Encryption is everywhere in our lives. You might not notice it, but you use it every single day. It is baked into even the most basic processes of our digital world. Every time you open a website, send a message, unlock your phone, or pay for your morning latte, you are using encryption as part of that process. Encryption has evolved over centuries to become the cornerstone of modern data security.
However, encryption can have a dark side. Threat actors can also leverage the power of encryption as part of their malicious operations. Encryption is commonplace in malware for many reasons, such as obfuscating configurations, hiding stolen data, scrambling communications, and holding users' files for ransom. This blog will delve into the world of encryption and malware and how to detect and protect yourself and your organizations.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 03, @01:26AM
Encrypting something that you still need to run (and thus provide the key) is just obfuscation.
It's easier to automatically obfuscate programs in certain languages than others, so if you're gonna do obfuscation try writing polymorphic malware in perl... TIMTOWTDI and all that
(Score: 1) by anubi on Thursday June 05, @12:53AM
I really hate to depend on anything connected with money.
Many open source things are provided from the generosity of others, willing ( actually wanting ) to help others. It's some sort of a mindset, where one freely gives of themselves for the public good. It seems to be an inbred trait, much like the disposition / temperament noted in various breeds of dogs (and even in bees!).
The docile ones are likely to become artists. Creative. They like to build things. Many understand the economies of scale and will produce far in excess of what they need , so they have things to trade or give away, as they also aware of how dependent they are on the generosity of others who do the same. It's an ant-like mentality...to perpetuate the "family", "tribe", or other collective noun for the group.
And, we have the predator class. They just leech, but produce little if anything of value. All they have is because someone else made it. They are likely to spend their days studying the arts of acquisition. The main tool is money and psychologies of fear and greed.
The problem comes when the "haves" start claiming enforced artificial monopolies so certain "haves" can "have it all!" ( Greed ). Pure free enterprise means anyone can build anything, but whether or not it's practical to do so is determined by economies of scale. If someone else is already making these, find something else, or make better ones. For instance I would not try to make light bulbs! Not unless I had a damn good one...and I doubt I could build a better one.
Just one predator can wipe out a whole tribe of artists, just as one fox can wipe out a henhouse.
I've seen an investor group completely destroy what used to be a highly respected engineering company by destroying it's artistic core, replacing them with obedient "yes-men". Nobody could do anything anymore without negotiation skills to get approvals, and the MBA were not mining engineers - they couldn't tell gold ore from road gravel. L
But all the prey has to die off before the predators go hungry. Then the Law of the Jungle returns, enforced by nature, and it trumps all written law. The lion may have nothing to eat, but the bugs go on.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]