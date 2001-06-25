Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
“The narrative around leprosy has been always been that it’s this awful disease that Europeans brought to America,” says Nicolàs Rascovan at the Pasteur Institute in Paris. “Well, our discovery changes that.”
The vast majority of leprosy cases worldwide are caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium leprae. But in 2008, Xiang-Yang Han at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and his colleagues discovered a second causative agent, M. lepromatosis, in two people from Mexico who had leprosy. Since then, scientists have found more cases of this pathogen in the US, Canada, Brazil and Cuba – as well as in four people in Singapore and Myanmar.
Wanting to know more about this understudied pathogen, Rascovan teamed up with Han and other researchers, as well as Indigenous communities, to analyse ancient DNA from 389 people who lived in the Americas before European contact.
They found M. lepromatosis in the remains of one person near the Alaska-Canada border and two others along the south-eastern coast of Argentina, all carbon-dated to about 1000 years ago. The bacteria’s genomes varied slightly, hinting at distinct strains separated by around 12,000 kilometres. “It spread so fast, on a continental level, in just a matter of centuries,” says Rascovan.
DNA from dozens of modern cases – mostly from the US and Mexico – revealed that nearly all contemporary strains are essentially clones, showing only minor changes since ancient times. But the team also identified one rare and unusually ancient strain in a modern person that hadn’t turned up in archaeological remains, suggesting that at least two distinct lineages of M. lepromatosis are still infecting people in North America today – alongside the M. leprae strains introduced by Europeans.
Combined, the analyses suggest that the bacteria have been branching out and evolving in the Americas for nearly 10,000 years. About 3000 years ago, one line of the pathogen mutated into a form that now infects red squirrels in the UK and Ireland – leading to problems like swollen skin and crusty lesions.
As for its origins, genetic data show that M. lepromatosis and M. leprae split from a common ancestor more than 700,000 years ago, although where in the world that divergence happened remains unknown.
[...] Beyond that historical significance, the research also sheds lights on a pressing public health issue. Leprosy is re-emerging in parts of the world, she says, and rising antimicrobial resistance could make it harder to treat. “Surveillance is very important,” says Geluk. “We need a global effort to map what strains are out there.”
Journal reference: http://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.adu7144
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday June 03, @09:21AM (4 children)
smallpox, measles, chicken pox, whooping cough, diphtheria, scarlet fever, trachoma, malaria, typhus fever, typhoid fever, influenza, cholera and the bubonic plague, so nobody had time to catch leprosy - which is one way to fight leprosy I guess.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Tuesday June 03, @10:30AM (1 child)
I guess the implication is that pathogen spread is underestimated in pre-modern times i.e. if they messed up this one, did they mess up all the rest?
(Score: 2) by Username on Tuesday June 03, @01:33PM
Yeah, i doubt the flu came from Europe, considering it comes from birds that fly thousands of miles.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 03, @10:42AM
We also brought civilization. Now hug your free blanket and stop being ungrateful.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday June 03, @11:15AM
Yeah, as a serious trade deficit as it was, the expeditioners managed to bring back syphilis.
