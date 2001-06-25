25/06/01/159251 story
posted by hubie on Monday June 02, @09:48AM
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cz70p0qevlro
Villagers have been celebrating the 500th birthday of the clock in their parish church.
The timepiece in East Hendred, near Wantage in rural Oxfordshire, is believed to be one of the oldest clocks in Britain still in its original location.
With no clock face or hands, it relies on the church bells in the tower at St Augustine's to ring out the time every quarter hour.
The decision to install it in the church was taken when Henry VIII was on the throne, explained the man responsible for St Augustine's bells, Tower Captain Nigel Findley.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by VLM on Monday June 02, @11:31AM (7 children)
I wonder how many parts are original. Probably not many.
I did enjoy:
(Score: 4, Interesting) by shrewdsheep on Monday June 02, @11:47AM (5 children)
Good point. How to define still being "the same"? Most of our body turns over in a matter of month at the molecular level (with the exception of bones and teeth). Are we still "the same"? In his book "Last chance to see", Douglas Adams mentions a building (in Japan IIRC) , that had burned down several times and was still described by the guide as dating back to many centuries ago. Jokingly he called this "an interesting concept". Here, I side with the tour guide. Otherwise, the building would have been replaced piece by piece. The important thing is whether it is reconstructed faithfully with the same materials.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by pTamok on Monday June 02, @12:28PM (1 child)
I would imagine that many, if not most, of the parts are original design, if not mostly original atoms and nearly original .
There is at least one other old clock in the UK: Wikipedia: Salisbury Cathedral Clock [wikipedia.org]
Having been there, and seen it, it doesn't look impressive, but as an example of early technology, it is rather interesting.
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Monday June 02, @10:10PM
On the 'thought to date from 1386', someone has other views:
Archive.org:" rel="url2html-153601">https://web.archive.org/web/20110813175157/http://clocknet.org.uk/wiki/doku.php?id=dating_salisbury>Archive.org: Clocknet UK: Dating the Salisbury cathedral clock
(Score: 3, Touché) by PiMuNu on Monday June 02, @02:26PM
> How to define still being "the same"
Ask Plato
(Score: 4, Interesting) by VLM on Monday June 02, @04:06PM
Even that might be tricky if they used planks of elm wood in the original construction.
Surely there must be some nails or carvings or something that dates back to the old days. If there were records, bills from repair work, perhaps, it might be interesting archeologically to determine the order of parts that wore out. Do hour gears really last 60 times longer than minute gears? They should.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by owl on Monday June 02, @07:13PM
This debate is very much older than any of us:
Ship of Theseus [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by aafcac on Monday June 02, @04:33PM
The wear parts may have all been replaced by now, but the non-wear parts are probably still original. But, that being said, this is a clock, it's not a car engine, a typical car engine has parts that see more wear in a week than this clock has probably seen in centuries, so it wouldn't surprise me if there's more original parts here than you'd expect.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by pTamok on Monday June 02, @11:55AM (6 children)
I find the apparant origin of the word 'clock' to be interesting.
Many people note that roughly northern European languages have a similar word, meaning 'bell' (French: cloche, German Glocke, Norwegian: klokke) . And indeed, early clocks, like this one, had no hands, indicating the passage of time by sounding a number of bells at regular times.
Oddly, though, the word does not come from proto-Germanic or Latin. The proto-Germanic word for bell is, unsurprisingly, bellu. The Latin is campana (which is exactly the same in Italian and Spanish), from which comes the word campanile (bell-tower), or tintinnabulum, which gives us the English word for the sound of bells - tintinnabulation.
Mediæval Latin does have the word clocca, which appears to have spread from Ireland, and it looks like it came from a proto-Celtic word klokka, which means 'bell', and is described as being imitative of the sound of a bell.
What?
It turns out that not all bells ring harmoniously, and the type of bell the word refers to is the type most associated with sheep and goats these days - the rectangular cross-section prism like object made out of metal sheet, with a loop on the top to allow it to be hung from the animals neck. These have a 'hammer on metal' sound - tonk...tonk...tonk-tonk - or klokk...klokk...klokk-klokk. (I've heard enough of the things to be familiar with that sound).
It is hypothesised that the word travelled with Irish influenced religion. It replaced an earlier word in Old English used for a device for measuring time the dægmæl - which you can compare to modern Norwegian, where 'day' is dag and measure is mål - a clock as a day-measurer.
So it is called a 'clock' because it sounded bells to indicate the passage of time, and we use the proto-Celtic word for 'bell'.
Ah, the Internet: a vast store of trivia, some of which may be true.
No AI was used in the generation of this posting. Some might say no I was used either, but as Samuel Beckett wrote "That passed the time.".
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 02, @12:36PM (1 child)
... as in "stand close, get your tinnitus".
(Score: 2, Informative) by pTamok on Monday June 02, @02:39PM
Exactly! It is the same Latin root word - tinnitus (ringing) from the verb tinnio [wiktionary.org].
(Score: 2) by ledow on Monday June 02, @04:20PM (3 children)
I just like that clockwise comes from the motion of the shadow on a sundial. And that clocks often use IIII for 4 instead of IV.
That's about as far as my trivia goes.
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Monday June 02, @06:05PM (2 children)
Hah! You are showing your hemispheric bias/prejudice. The shadow of the gnomon 'rotates' in the opposite sense (widdershins) if you are in the Southern hemisphere.
As for IIII on clock-faces, 'explanations' for that are varied. The Romans themselves used both additive (IIII) and subtractive (IV) forms for '4' - there is evidence for both going back to Etruscan times: Roman sundials most likely had no numbers on them, or if they did, they could well have been Greek 'numerals' (simply the letters of the then Greek alphabet, used to signify numerals in Greek, which was a language used by the educated elite, partly to 'show off'). One of the more common 'explanations' is that a clock face simply 'looks more balanced' if the 4 is written as IIII instead of IV, which could well be true, and other clock-face makers may well have just 'followed convention' subsequently.
If you look at the 'Gate 44' entrance to The Colosseum, you'll see it is labelled 'XLIIII', showing the use of both subtractive and additive notation.
I suppose some one could go through the Wikipedia: Corpus Inscriptionum Latinarum [wikipedia.org] and look to see what number forms were used and when, but I don't have easy access to an OCRed copy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 02, @09:39PM (1 child)
> If you look at the 'Gate 44' entrance to The Colosseum, you'll see it is labelled 'XLIIII'
Ah, but should they have written 'XLIIIJ' instead?
(Score: 2, Informative) by pTamok on Tuesday June 03, @09:03AM
Possibly, but unlikely. The use of a 'swashed' 'I' to indicate the end of a number was a Roman practice, but likely only necessary where the number appeared in extended text. That swashed terminal 'I' became the separate letter 'J' in the English alphabet in the early 1600s.
For the number over an entrance to the Colosseum, as it is not in extended text and stands alone, there would be no need to swash the final 'I' to indicate the end of the number. That doesn't mean to say one could not, just that it was not necessary.
