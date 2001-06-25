"Kvitko maintains a modest lifestyle, with known property in Moscow and several vehicles registered to family members," GangExposed posted. "Income mostly originates from RM RAIL Management Company and Rosselkhozbank. In contrast, other Conti leaders (e.g., 'Target') display significant luxury assets, including a Moscow City apartment, Ferrari, and 2 multiple Maybach vehicles."

He also published a video of what GangExposed says is six Conti ransomware members on a private jet, celebrating the birthday of another key leader, Target.

The US government has offered up to $10 million for information leading to the identification or location of five key Conti operators, including "Professor" and "Target." GangExposed says he's going to identify Target next.

"Essentially I burned $10 million when I published Professor," he told The Register. "And I'm about to burn another $10 million when I publish Target."

And on Thursday, he posted a whopping 15 photos of alleged Conti members along with a more detailed write-up of Conti's lead sysadmin Defender, aka Andrey Yuryevich Zhuykov, and Mango, aka Mikhail Mikhailovich Tsaryov, a senior manager within the group.

"This is no longer just a leak — it's a high-stakes intelligence war," FalconFeeds threat intel analysts posted on social media.

GangExposed calls himself an "independent anonymous investigator" without any formal IT background, and said he hasn't had "a 'real' name in years."

"My toolkit includes classical intelligence analysis, logic, factual research, OSINT methodology, stylometry (I am a linguist and philologist), human psychology, and the ability to piece together puzzles that others don't even notice," he said. "I am a cosmopolitan with many homes but no permanent base — I move between countries as needed. My privacy standards are often stricter than those of most subjects of my investigations."

GangExposed says he obtained all of the data he leaked via "semi-closed databases, darknet services (for probing state records through corrupt officials), and I often purchase information. I have access to the leaked FSB border control database," which he says was being sold on the darkweb for $250,000.

He hopes his investigation can achieve three objectives. First, he wants to publicly identify all of the gangs' key criminal participants — GangExposed puts this number at around 50 — see them sanctioned, and also named on Interpol's wanted persons list.

Second, GangExposed says he wants to "disrupt their current enrichment schemes by exposing the organizers of the Blockchain Life forum, which serves as a breeding ground for fraudulent pyramid schemes."

Blockchain Life, according to the internal chat logs, was a scheme organized by Khitrov and Kovalev (aka Stern) that aimed to legitimize Trickbot's and Conti's illegally obtained cryptocurrency earnings.

Finally, GangExposed says he wants to "deprive them of a safe haven in the UAE. The respected authorities of the UAE strictly uphold their laws, and while they lack extradition agreements for cybercriminals, I've managed to investigate and prove that Conti used the UAE specifically for carrying out attacks. In other words, they physically committed a series of crimes while being present there."

Some security researchers think he could in fact be a disgruntled former ransomware criminal looking to burn his bosses or simply resurface the 2022 Conti leaks.

"The data we've reviewed provides strong indicators that the source behind the leak is either an ex-member or a disgruntled insider from within the group — given the level of access, context, and internal coordination reflected in the communications," Technisanct founder and CEO Nandakishore Harikumar told The Register. Technisanct owns FalconFeeds.

Harikumar's threat-intel group has analyzed all of GangExposed's leaks, and shared a 34-page analysis with The Register about the massive data dump. He recommends that law enforcement pursue investigative leads from the newly disclosed personally identifiable information about key Conti leaders detailed in the leaks.