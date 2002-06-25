Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
The Chinese government has decided to ease export curbs affecting companies that trade in rare earth metals and goods based on these resources. The change of policy was signaled by state media, reports Reuters. However, this change is only being implemented to the benefit of Chinese and European semiconductor companies, whose supply chains have been adversely impacted by the curbs that were introduced in April. Semiconductor players based in countries like the U.S., Taiwan, and South Korea aren't going to directly benefit from this change.
Since China implemented the new curbs, only a few licenses have been granted for those wishing to export rare earth magnets, for example. The complex process to export these vital materials for certain semiconductor, auto, and defense production processes is known to take months. Moreover, there has been confusion at customs due to the freshness of the shift in policy. Organizations need time to adapt and get used to new rules.
The headline change of the rare earths export policy seems to have been precipitated by a meeting between Chinese officials and members of the European Union Chamber of Commerce. This meeting took place on Tuesday, according to local media reports.
Reuters quotes Jens Esklund, president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, who said, “The meeting provided European Chamber members the opportunity to express in person the urgent need to accelerate approval processes, to ensure the stability of their supply chains.”
Esklund went on to tell Reuters that if China's rare earths export policy wasn't changed, "many European production lines will come to a halt." As such, the Eurozone's need for China's softening of export restrictions is clear. The report does not indicate what the EU will have to give back in order to enjoy this Chinese favor.
Naturally, Chinese firms that operate multinationally will also welcome the change to the rare earths export policy. China’s initial implementation seems to have been too blunt an instrument. It must have impacted domestic firms unintentionally, we assume.
Last but not least, there is no mention of the U.S. or other countries, regions, or trading blocs in this agreement. The U.S. and China are still very much in a trade war, and today it looks like the Trump administration is in the middle of a conflict with the U.S. Court of International Trade in relation to all the tariff shenanigans we have seen in recent months.
(Score: 2) by gnuman on Tuesday June 03, @03:08PM (6 children)
Probably a promise that EU will not be joining US in its economic moat building exercise, ie. trade war.
(Score: 5, Funny) by Tork on Tuesday June 03, @04:05PM
(Score: 3, Funny) by PiMuNu on Tuesday June 03, @04:06PM
> Probably a promise that EU will not be joining US in its economic moat building exercise, ie. trade war.
Given that the US has declared trade war on EU, it is hard to imagine EU can flip and join US.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 04, @01:15AM (3 children)
EU has already put big tariffs on Chinese BEVs, thus the Chinese car companies are switching to selling plug-in hybrids in Europe, which has a lower tariff --
https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/chinese-ev-makers-sell-more-plugin-hybrids-eu-avoid-tariffs-research-firm-says-2025-05-01/ [reuters.com]
(Score: 2) by gnuman on Wednesday June 04, @09:36AM
There are talks with China to remove some of these tariffs. One idea is to have minimum price per car, which would prevent dumping, at least on the low-end. Competing only on price is generally not a good idea anyway.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Wednesday June 04, @10:53AM (1 child)
BYD is currently building huge technology hub in Hungary. It's on the other end of the Eurasian railways.
Not just some outlet for production, but also for development and engineering.
That alone is predicted to demolish German car industry in a couple of years.
Both American and German EV cars in Europe suck on price and performance. They suck on board software too.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 04, @12:46PM
> technology hub in Hungary
Interesting choice. With Hungary leaning (politically) toward Russia, will the rest of the EU accept cars made there? Seems like a risky location, what if Hungary goes like Belarus, into the new/expanding Russian sphere?