'One day I overheard my boss saying: just put it in ChatGPT': the workers who lost their jobs to AI
The increasing sophistication and adoption of Artificial Intelligence are no longer abstract future concepts but a present-day reality reshaping the workforce, as detailed in a recent Guardian piece. The story gives voice to journalists, illustrators, copywriters, and voice actors who have found their livelihoods threatened or lost to AI tools, raising critical questions about the future of creative professions and the ethical implications of this technological shift.
Mateusz Demski, a journalist from Poland who lost his radio job, describes a particularly jarring experience when his former station introduced AI hosts:
One of the first shows they did was a live "interview" with Polish poet Wisława Szymborska, winner of the 1996 Nobel prize for literature, who had died 12 years earlier. What are the ethics of using the likeness of a dead person? Szymborska is a symbol of Polish intellectual culture, so it caused outrage. I couldn't understand it: radio is created by people for other people. We cannot replace our experiences, emotions or voices with avatars.
Annabel Beales, a copywriter from the UK, shared her dismay after her dream job was diminished and then eliminated due to AI:
Around eight months in, I noticed I was getting less work. One day, I overheard my boss saying to a colleague, "Just put it in ChatGPT." The marketing department started to use it more often to write their blogs, and they were just asking me to proofread [...] The company's website is sad to see now. It's all AI-generated and factual – there's no substance, or sense of actually enjoying gardening. AI scares the hell out of me. I feel devastated for the younger generation – it's taking all the creative jobs.
As these personal accounts highlight the human cost and ethical dilemmas of AI replacing human roles, it makes one wonder: Beyond economic efficiency, what societal values do we risk eroding when we prioritize automated content generation over human creativity, experience, and ethical oversight, and what responsibilities do companies and policymakers have in navigating this transition?
(Score: 5, Insightful) on Tuesday June 03, @07:43PM
Probably the mistake is relying on corporations to do "human creativity, experience, and ethical oversight".
They do pretty well at "boring accounting stuff" like running a factory or chemical plant but there seems no inherent reason why "human creativity" needs a very expensive financial strategy. Its like complaining that factory assembly line work does not prioritize individual craftsmanship. Well, duh!
If the chick in the article likes writing, go write a book and sell it on amazon as ebook. Or the lady who likes talking for a salary can go distribute a podcast. Neither of them need the giant distribution company, anymore.
In the long run this will settle out like painting vs chemical film photography. There will be a lot of slop mostly uninteresting and unenjoyable to look at, and probably about the same amount of "art" as was always generated.
Also artists are always starving for most of humanities existence. Artists complaining about starving as if they've never heard of the concept of starving artists is ridiculous, like a Catholic priest of a couple decades experience suddenly exclaiming with surprise that he just now noticed the priesthood is celibate.
(Score: 5, Insightful) on Tuesday June 03, @08:42PM
The difference is that in the past, there were plenty of decently paying jobs people could switch to if their profession was automated, and change was slow enough you could train into a career and work for at least a few decades. Now, whatever you might switch to is also in danger of being automated in just a few years, if not less. Learn to code? Automated. Retail cashier? Largely automated and online. Burger flipper? Automation is right around the corner.
We can't have an entire economy based on influencing each other online either; and even some of those are becoming automated.
(Score: 5, Insightful) on Tuesday June 03, @09:38PM
The real problem is the lack of entry-level jobs. Automation and outsourcing has been killing the low-hanging fruit decades ago, but that mostly effected non-college educated workers who have no political influence. Now AI is even targeting the college-required entry-level jobs at the point when credentialism is at it's peak. So we've reached the point where only a few highly-skilled and educated employees are needed to do the jobs that more lower-skilled less educated people were doing, and we don't have many jobs that need those people. Even if they were willing to work for less or do jobs usually given to visa workers/migrants, they wouldn't be able to due to institutional prejudices demanding domestic workers be de-prioritized in favor of the safe foreigner that can be abused at will without risk of litigation or complaint.
(Score: 3, Informative) on Tuesday June 03, @10:42PM
Kind of a story point in Rainbow's End,
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rainbows_End_(Vinge_novel) [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) on Thursday June 05, @12:59AM
Nit, no apostrophe in "Rainbows". I think there's a reason for that but I can't remember why.
(Score: 4, Touché) on Wednesday June 04, @06:42AM
Yep, and experienced workers are made from entry level workers.
(Score: 3, Funny) on Tuesday June 03, @09:55PM
And they can ask ChatGPT how to market stuff produced by real people [smbc-comics.com] as being more worthy of paying money for than the AI-generated stuff. Win-win!
(Score: 3, Insightful) on Tuesday June 03, @11:08PM
>relying on corporations to do "human creativity, experience, and ethical oversight".
Isn't this where the "free market" is supposed to step up and provide superior content and put the lazy AI slop out of business?
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 5, Funny) on Tuesday June 03, @09:23PM
Can't they just learn [thehill.com] how to code [vox.com]?
(Score: 2) on Wednesday June 04, @12:42PM
Google seems to be a somewhat serviceable Rust coding tutor so far, going to test some of its output today - it looks reasonable enough to work, particularly if the architecture is a bunch of microservices.
(Score: 2) on Thursday June 05, @01:02AM
I'd like to see if Google can output (in particular) Rust code that is grammatically valid, and/or will compile properly. I'd also like to see if it can be given a prompt to generate such code and balk if it can't.
(Score: 3, Informative) on Thursday June 05, @11:53AM
So, day 2 starting now. Day 1 has shown: Google will willingly produce Rust code attempting to address requests in the prompt like: do X, using Y library, include error checking, etc. However, except for the simplest cases where a search shows up valid Rust code doing more or less EXACTLY what you are asking, no... Google's AI mode cannot extrapolate from multiple examples and put together what you are asking for. It will try, but so far 5/5 Rust code snippets it has produced for me will not even compile. AI mode says it does 10-15 searches, looking at 50-100 sites and synthesizes its result, when the Rust queries get too specific for it it won't generate code but instead will give you a list of sites to look at - like a normal search, but sometimes you can revise or just repeat the request and it will generate (broken) sample code.
I have tried similar things with Qt, which has 15-20 years of additional development support history on the web. Similar requests for C++ Qt run about 40-50% successful compilation, and 30-40% successful addressing of the request, when the request is as simple as: how do I X in Qt? where X is something that is likely described in a stack overflow question somewhere.
I think the real problem with Rust vs Qt is that Rust leans on little (obscure) libraries with very limited support history, whereas Qt leans on Qt.
(Score: 2) on Thursday June 05, @04:54PM
I figure that any junior developer (or comp sci student, for that matter) learns really quickly that s/he can't hand back code claiming it "does something", if it doesn't even clear parsing through the language's formal grammar. Artificial "Intelligence", indeed.
And that something produced by *programmers*, wasn't able to import/train on code via that kind of parsing waaaaaaaaaaaay before anything else. For example, to run code through various compilers' front-end code-to-abstract-syntax-tree and then eat the input and output (and grammar) to "understand" the relationship between them. I always assumed that would be the case, so the fact that it can generate syntactically inaccurate code at all was a huge surprise to me from the start.
It does, however, shine a light on what the "intelligence" is and isn't doing.
(Score: 3, Insightful) on Thursday June 05, @08:34PM
I view Alpha Go as a watershed point in AI development. That's where the developers threw in the towel, stopped trying to be clever about teaching "the rules of the game" to the system and just let it iterate against the rules until it found "good things to do" for itself at various patterns of pieces on the board.
The "AI Mode" Google is deploying doesn't seem to know anything about the rules of programming. Maybe GitHub CoPilot is better about that? I'm guessing not, trying it now... looks like a lot of hoops to jump, Codespaces, etc. and I get a strong vibe that they'll be asking for money shortly. I'd rather invest my effort into actually learning Rust.
Years back (circa 2007), I used Apple's free code profiler tool to great effect on a project. Later, I tried to find something similar from Microsoft, and they said they had one, but they had it behind a $10,000 paywall. A little research on the web turned up many comments that the Apple profiler was better anyway, and a couple of years later Microsoft released their profiler for free, and Apple's tool was still better than it then.
Sometimes you get what you pay for, sometimes they just charge a lot because people will pay.
(Score: 2) on Thursday June 05, @11:55AM
Re: re-training [thehill.com] coal miners... if they could learn to code, do you think they'd still be mining coal?
(Score: 2) on Thursday June 05, @04:59PM
Maybe working on SCADA controls for parts of the mining process ... or something in a related [soylentnews.org], yet offtopic, field.
(Score: 2) on Thursday June 05, @05:00PM
Shoot [youtu.be], sorry.
(Score: 3, Funny) on Thursday June 05, @08:37PM
Worth the time if you've got a minute or two of patience for him to get rolling: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ed0UgcXZCh8 [youtube.com]
Mining coal was never a "first choice" for employment.
(Score: 4, Interesting) on Wednesday June 04, @04:32AM
Radio station has financial problems and in desperation goes AI.
Same.
We aren't told what happened to the business after this. But cutting jobs abruptly isn't the sign of a healthy business.
The other two are cases of IP copying via new technology not jobs being taken.
and
Sorry, I don't buy that AI is replacing jobs, when the stories which were actually relevant to that talk about dysfunctional businesses. But I think it is clear that AI is a threat to those who rely on a distinctive style for their creative work. Both the voice actor's and the artist's styles could be credibly mimicked by AI products.
Finally, a good portion of them found more work in the same area as before, or already had other work that they did.
I find it interesting how people are viewing this as the job-ending apocalypse finally happening, but missing obvious flaws with that story. If a business is struggling, then laying off people and trying out crazy stuff to stay alive a little longer is par for the course. And using AI to launder IP theft is new, but something that regulation probably can catch up with.
Finally from the summary:
What "societal values"? Is this adjective like the transition from "diamonds" to "fake diamonds"?
I think there is a huge place for automation of content generation. Among other things, it allows for creation of value in places where a human is just too costly, too slow, etc to insert. For example, the Slash code that SN uses does rudimentary automated content generation with each webpage SN delivers. You can't have a dynamic website without it.
You have to ask first, if this even makes sense. There's basically two effects. First, the secretary replacement effect, where AI is being used to replace a job with work shoved onto everyone else who depended on that job. It can work, if the job is something that is easy to replace. When the graphics artist is replaced, it's not AI that replaced them, but everyone else who now use the AI tool to do the graphics artist's job. If that results in little to no work load increase, then it's making everyone else's job more productive. But on the other hand, if they're now spending a lot more time doing that artwork, and possibly doing it poorly, then it is a net loss no matter the usefulness of AI. This story doesn't explore that, but assumes that the replacement worked.
The second effect is the ability of current AI to take creative work from someone and being able to generate additional stuff that uses that style more or less well enough for the purposes mentioned. If this continues untrammeled, it basically will act as a reset of a good portion of IP.
From these two effects, one has to ask, does this make the business better? If AI means that you don't really need the graphics artist or whatever, then yes, on the first effect. On the second, who will create the new content the next time? The AI is aping a style. If artist or voice actor stops generating original content, then what will that AI copy the next time? Even if this process remains fully legal in IP law, what happens to the creative businesses which don't generate their own content any more? And for which, anyone with AI can duplicate their services?
Does this make sense?
(Score: 5, Interesting) on Wednesday June 04, @06:22AM
This is why there are fewer secretaries and no typing pools.
'Mumble' decades ago, when I first started being paid for my labour, pretty much anyone who had 'Manager' in their job description would have a secretary to handle their correspondence. If people without a secretary needed a document to be prepared to the local standard, it would go to the typing pool to be produced. Word processor/computers changed that: managers lower down in the hierarchy became their own typists - which meant that employers were paying managers more money than secretaries and typists to do a worse job of typing. It did, however, allow documents to be ready to be sent out more quickly - but at generally lower quality. The net gain (if it exists) was probably in productivity, not quality.
It looks like graphic artists are in the final throes of going the same way. When anyone can produce a low-quality instance (that is 'good-enough') of what needs to be produced, there is less demand for people who can produce high-quality instances. Automation removes entry-level jobs, as it has always done. We no longer have teams of specialist woodworkers producing rope-pullies (blocks), firearms are made in production-lines and as a consequence, have interchangeable parts, not by specialist artisanal builders, and so on. Specialist makers of 'things' where the production can be automated are doomed. They always have been. Ask your local ploughman, or fabricator of hand-axes by knapping [wikipedia.org].
One of my specialist jobs was not removed by automation, but exported to a lower-cost producer in another country, who I had to train up. I can't comment on the quality: but it showed that if a lower-cost means of production at adequate quality becomes available, it will be used. People have been affected by this for generations - it is not unique to people in creative industries. It doesn't make the personal tragedies any less painful for the individuals concerned.
(Score: 5, Insightful) on Wednesday June 04, @12:46PM
>This is why there are fewer secretaries and no typing pools.
It's also why we have legal form bloat and endless boilerplate that nobody reads anymore - because they can at near zero cost. It's like SPAM, spread to all forms of written business.
Now with AI generating the boilerplate content, it will be even more pointless to try to read that 957 page report on what happened on your Kindergartner's field trip last Thursday (because, obviously, everybody is too busy reading and generating other pointless boilerplate to push the "summarize" button on the body-cam video they captured from the event until many days later.)
(Score: 1) on Thursday June 05, @04:43AM
You mean starting throes since this just started to be a thing allegedly. And it may remain that way if AI-assisted generic people can't truly replace them. With secretaries, most of their work was easy to replace once you substituted word processors for typewriters. Basically, it was a hard skill set to type on a typewriter with low error rate. But with word processors, even a poor typist could write emails and such. And the point of the typing was usually to write something using a hard knowledge set that secretaries didn't typically have.
For example, when I was in academic mathematics, if you wanted to make professional looking papers, you typically had really peculiar nomenclature (which often varied greatly from subfield to subfield - "subfield" being in itself an overloaded term), lots of weird symbols, equation/formula/diagram management (it's a challenge to express a formula with a ratio of two integrals in it, for example), and knowledge of some really niche word processing software and libraries (like AMSTex, for example, a flavor of LaTeX used by the American Mathematical Society for its particular journal formatting and font standards).
A generic secretary can't help you much since they can type, but they wouldn't have the knowledge to navigate that mess or to build accurately the paper's components (particularly those crazy formulas and diagrams). For a university department or business lab which write that sort of thing, you'd be better off with a couple of expensive specialists covering a large group, than everyone having a secretary who can type emails.
Meanwhile, the graphic artist came in the face of widespread art programs. Turns out that people aren't naturally artists. So while the tools can be used by anyone, not just anyone can create viable art.
My take on the graphics artist is not that somehow AI can cover for the inartistic nature of most people, but rather that in that work environment, there were already several graphics artists involved - they just had different job titles. So combined with AI to speed things up, that meant that a variety of sufficiently competent graphics artists could do their real jobs plus a bit of graphics artist. Maybe. All I'm getting from the story is that a PHB decided that they didn't need a graphics artist and allegedly just fired them without warning. Maybe that was a good call from the Benjamins point of view, but doesn't feel like it. It doesn't smell like a planned move - past some thought about "who can I fire without destroying my bonus this year?" I doubt anyone bothered to figure out how this would affect the workload of everyone else.
Ultimately, I don't see the claim being made. The kind of business that fires employees that have been there for several years just because they tried out some new productivity software doesn't strike me as a business that's going to be around for the long term. I think rather that businesses that do that are more likely to be somewhere on the end-of-life spectrum in their final struggles with bankruptcy. Similarly, the business that pettily steals an existing artist or voice actors work, just isn't a business that will be around in the long term. Each time you do that, you generate bad reputation - even if no one calls you out on it.
(Score: 1) on Thursday June 05, @09:45AM
Thank you for posting a contrasting viewpoint.
I don't think the specifics of the case - a company near to bankruptcy trying desperate measures - change the underlying possibility/probability that 'AI' will replace skilled artists.
Running a team of horses pulling a plough is a highly skilled job, replaced by a man on a tractor pulling multiple plough-blades. Ploughing still requires skill, but the number of ploughmen required has dropped. Generative 'AI' is the tractor. Just as ploughmen's skills with horses have been replaced by fewer ploughmen's skills with tractors, I believe that the same will happen with the use of tools that successfully increase the productivity of creative artists for routine work.
The keyword here is 'successfully'. Artists will tell you that generative AI is essentially derivative, but for many commercial purposes, this is what you want: a replication of a house style, or layouts conforming to a template. I imagine that human input/creativity will be valued in some places - just like some people pay for artisanal beers and others pay for mass-produced versions.
The 'AI' can probably produce better output than people not trained as graphic artists, but worse than a real graphic artists. For some, if not many tasks, that may well be 'good enough'. A lot of businesses act as though they believe 'AI' chatbots are good enough to replace call centre agents. My experience is mottled on that: the number of occasions that a chatbot has been useful and actually solved my query is far fewer than the times I've spent in call-queues waiting to talk to a human about a problem that can't be solved by the chatbot. I have been genuinely surprised and delighted when the chatbot worked (it was, of all things, a government site). Then again, perhaps I'm good at solving the types of issues that chatbots help the most with.
Than you again for giving another perspective for readers to consider.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday June 05, @12:23PM
(Score: 4, Interesting) on Wednesday June 04, @04:12PM
Me from 2010: https://pdfernhout.net/beyond-a-jobless-recovery-knol.html [pdfernhout.net]
"This article explores the issue of a "Jobless Recovery" mainly from a heterodox economic perspective. It emphasizes the implications of ideas by Marshall Brain and others that improvements in robotics, automation, design, and voluntary social networks are fundamentally changing the structure of the economic landscape. It outlines towards the end four major alternatives to mainstream economic practice (a basic income, a gift economy, stronger local subsistence economies, and resource-based planning). These alternatives could be used in combination to address what, even as far back as 1964, has been described as a breaking "income-through-jobs link". This link between jobs and income is breaking because of the declining value of most paid human labor relative to capital investments in automation and better design. Or, as is now the case, the value of paid human labor like at some newspapers or universities is also declining relative to the output of voluntary social networks such as for digital content production (like represented by this document). It is suggested that we will need to fundamentally reevaluate our economic theories and practices to adjust to these new realities emerging from exponential trends in technology and society.
The biggest challenge of the 21st century: the irony of technologies of abundance used by scarcity-minded people.
(Score: 2) on Thursday June 05, @12:42PM
The problem with UBI is the billionaire-political class hasn't figured out a way to transfer the bill to the poor or rapidly shrinking middle-class. After all, it's not like they're willing to pay for it!
(Score: 1) on Thursday June 05, @08:30PM
The "jobless recovery" can be better explained as a result of Keynesian economics. It's a huge redirection of wealth that doesn't create new economy or jobs, and creates a bunch of moral hazard, such as businesses that refuse to do anything without a government handout in place.
Despite all the hype, no one has actually come up with any connection between these technology innovations and the various economic misadventures that fall under "jobless recovery".
Except that it's not actually happening. Most paid human labor is increasing in value globally. Perhaps it doesn't increase as rapidly as "capital investments in automation and better design", but then why should that be a problem - the latter after all isn't much of a constraint.
(Score: 1) on Thursday June 05, @08:50PM
TL;DR Keynesian strategy disrupts sensible economics decisions during the recovery phase of the economic cycle.