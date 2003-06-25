from the refining-the-refining-process dept.
Tech Review reports on a US startup that claims to have modernized and cleaned up the magnesium refining process, https://www.technologyreview.com/2025/05/28/1117481/metal-magrathea/ The light weight metal has many applications.
The star of Magrathea's process is an electrolyzer, a device that uses electricity to split a material into its constituent elements. Using an electrolyzer in magnesium production isn't new, but Magrathea's approach represents an update. "We really modernized it and brought it into the 21st century," says Alex Grant, Magrathea's cofounder and CEO.
The whole process starts with salty water. There are small amounts of magnesium in seawater, as well as in salt lakes and groundwater. (In seawater, the concentration is about 1,300 parts per million, so magnesium makes up about 0.1% of seawater by weight.) If you take that seawater or brine and clean it up, concentrate it, and dry it out, you get a solid magnesium chloride salt.
Magrathea takes that salt (which it currently buys from Cargill) and puts it into the electrolyzer. The device reaches temperatures of about 700 °C (almost 1,300 °F) and runs electricity through the molten salt to split the magnesium from the chlorine, forming magnesium metal.
Typically, running an electrolyzer in this process would require a steady source of electricity. The temperature is generally kept just high enough to maintain the salt in a molten state. Allowing it to cool down too much would allow it to solidify, messing up the process and potentially damaging the equipment. Heating it up more than necessary would just waste energy.
Magrathea's approach builds in flexibility. Basically, the company runs its electrolyzer about 100 °C higher than is necessary to keep the molten salt a liquid. It then uses the extra heat in inventive ways, including to dry out the magnesium salt that eventually goes into the reactor. This preparation can be done intermittently, so the company can take in electricity when it's cheaper or when more renewables are available, cutting costs and emissions. In addition, the process will make a co-product, called magnesium oxide, that can be used to trap carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, helping to cancel out the remaining carbon pollution.
The company site, at https://www.magratheametals.com/ doesn't pull any punches--from their home page:
Magnesium supply underpins trillions of dollars of trade and national security is impossible without it. Today there is 0 production in all of NATO. The US cannot manufacture cars, planes, and other critical assets without magnesium metal. This is a national security emergency.
Magrathea is the US Department of Defense backed category leader in solving this problem with the most sophisticated backers, the most talented technologists, and the most commercial traction of any Western magnesium project in 2 decades.
The Tech Review article ends with a mention that currently, 95% of magnesium is from China...and like any monopolist, they would be likely to cut prices (short term) to attack competitors in other parts of the world.
Personally, I thought that Magrathea built luxury planets, and has been on holiday during the current galactic recession...
The entire article doesn't ever mention "sodium". Given that most salt in seawater is NaCl, you'd wonder what happens with that? Or how they deal with the chlorine released. Rather devaluing to the "MIT" brand in "Technology Review", but I guess that's a trend anyway.
There is a stable and healthy market for chlorine, it has a lot of industrial applications like water treatment or plastic production. Sodium (chloride) is already (as of few thousand years) being extracted from the seawater at scale. Mg salts are usually left in the final product because they improve the table salt properties and don't preclude the other uses like road maintenance or soda production, but the source can be easily tapped for sourcing MgCl2.
What the article lacks some revolutionary improvement in the Mg production. They just banded the obvious 21th century energy efficiency measures.
The only thing you can meaningfully extract from sea water is salt. For anything and everything else the concentrations are just too minute to make extraction better than any other way of getting whatever it is you're after.
Gold concentrations are on the order of parts per trillion. This gets you closer like stepping out your front door gets you closer to the other side of the planet.
In 1990 MIT determined that there's something like 1 gram of gold per 100 million tons of seawater. That's still a lot of gold, but have fun chasing it.
Earlier estimates of 60 grams per ton... well, turned out the guy was dosing the water, hunting for venture capital.
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
Very concentrated salt water here.
It's a lake in a desert, fed by three rivers ( agricultural drainage ), yet water leaves only by evaporation, so mineral salts just accumulate. So salty very little life has adapted to it. The Sun has already done some of the heavy lifting by evaporating most of the water.
This may make good feedstock for mineral recovery, as it's already so concentrated many here call it "toxic".
Now, if someone can figure out a way to make some money by cleaning up this mess... That whole area in California is sure salty... It almost looks like a winter scene, at 100 deg F ambient.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
Looks like this Magrathea is in Oakland, CA, not terribly far from Salton Sea...
https://www.magratheametals.com/careers [magratheametals.com]
They are hiring, you might get to work with Slartibartfast! https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Slartibartfast [wikipedia.org]
The theory around win-win for international trade is that each country specialises in something, driving down the cost of production so that it is cheaper for your trading partner to buy from you than produce it for themselves*. Both the producer and importer get to buy at lower cost than they otherwise would.
Mercantilism [wikipedia.org] attempts to develop an economy so that you don't need to buy from others, but profit from selling your excess production to others.
Is China being mercantilist?
Even if China is, there is a question around whether magnesium is a strategic resource. If it is, countries need to work out how much they are prepared to subsidise domestic production (and the world trade legality of doing so) in order to guarantee a sufficiency of supply. Alternatively, how much is a country prepared to pay to other countries to guarantee multiple sources of supply in the case of China deciding not to export. It's a simple question.
Complaining about China being a near-monopoly supplier will fall on deaf ears. Money, in the form of buying magnesium from another country or other countries, talks. Is anyone talking that language?
*This oversimplifies. Ask an economist.
So the salt byproduct of desalination is heated to a liquid state, then metals are electroplated out.
How did they make paragraphs out of one sentence?