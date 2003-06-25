Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Airlines are tightening their rules on batteries and portable chargers.
Because of fire risks, you'll now have to keep your portable chargers visible while you're using them, at least on Southwest Airlines flights. In other words, you can't charge your laptop or Switch in the overhead bin. This, the airline argues, will allow them to better catch and stop a fire if a battery overheats. This policy went into effect on May 28.
"When a portable charger/power bank is used during a flight, it must be out of any baggage and remain in plain sight," Southwest Airlines' policy reads. "Do not charge devices in the overhead bin."
You can still travel with up to 20 spare batteries, including portable chargers and power banks, at a time on Southwest.
"Portable chargers and spare batteries must be protected from short circuit by protecting any exposed terminals and packed in your carryon (sic) bag or with you onboard," the policy continues. "Lithium-ion batteries size must not exceed 100 watt-hours."
Southwest's policy is actually fairly generous, as many foreign arlines are taking much stricter approaches to portable charging products.
Other airlines, including EVA Air, China Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Thai Airways, and Singapore Airlines, have all completely banned the use of portable chargers while passengers are in-flight, The New York Times reported. Ryanair asks passengers to remove lithium batteries from overhead bins, and the South Korean government requires that passengers keep their portable chargers out of overhead bins, too, also according to The New York Times. The Federal Aviation Administration, for its part, requires that lithium-ion batteries be kept in carry-on baggage.
This comes just a few months after a fire destroyed an Air Busan plane on the tarmac in South Korea, likely because of a portable power bank, local authorities told the BBC at the time. However, The New York Times reports that there is "no definitive link between portable batteries and the Air Busan fire, and an investigation is underway."
(Score: 4, Insightful) by gnuman on Wednesday June 04, @09:33AM (5 children)
That was a thing???
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Wednesday June 04, @09:52AM (4 children)
Still, with more widespread in-flight WiFi I expect more people will be using - and therefore want to recharge - personal devices on flights, so it's probably best that airlines get ahead of this now. Ideally that will be by putting at least one USB port with enough juice to power a laptop on each seat (although probably with a card reader alongside for certain budget airlines), with total available capacity being based on expected numbers of concurrent users, but with rules like this if not.
(Score: 3, Touché) by gnuman on Wednesday June 04, @10:52AM (3 children)
I think it's more like people with power banks charging their stuff in overhead bins. But you know, "Think of how stupid the average person is, and realize half of them are stupider than that." - George Carlin
The circuit limitations for in-seat power -- that shouldn't ever be an issue. Those would be fused.
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Wednesday June 04, @11:57AM (2 children)
I was thinking more total draw & supply, e.g. it's not going to be all ~300 passengers on a busy flight plugging in a gaming laptop with a ~120W PSU or whatever. Yes, every seat should be capable of supplying that kind of power individually, and maybe with multiple sockets in higher classes, but collectively you're not going to need to find the 30kW (max USB-C is currently 100W) that could theoretically add up to. Logically, you'd probably do it across multiple supply cables, each with their own fuse and connecting a suitable number of seats, then hope statistics works in your favour and you get a decent distribution of larger power consumers across the entire aircraft. I'd be *very* surprised if those 300 passengers would ever need even a third of the theoretical draw of individual 100W ports.
(Score: 2) by gnuman on Wednesday June 04, @07:14PM (1 child)
The power that comes into the seat is not USB-C -- it's 110V probably or 240V or something else. It's then converted. The seats are not USB-C power. Their power is like 5V 500mA, so 2.5W, because comes from entertainment display. The 110V would have maybe 80W? Maybe some higher? But it will not be that much. And if you exceed, you'll pop your circuit and you are out of luck.
The engines can supply tons of power, if they have sufficient generators, so it's not an issue on that side. And the circuits have lots of breakers everywhere, so it's not an issue if someone shorts their supply.
The problem here is not with supply. It's with people charging their devices and the device batteries starting a fire. That's the problem. I think airlines would prefer if people would not have any batteries onboard and definitely not actively charging them while packed somewhere not easily accessible or where fire can develop before you can throw it in the metal toilet. If you have these fires, they can end up costing millions and millions, never mind extra costs in subsequent insurance premiums for ALL the airlines, and this is assuming no one gets hurt.
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Wednesday June 04, @08:29PM
You're not going to do all that off a single USB hub, so it needs to be segmented somehow, just as the seat power for the entertainment system is. Whether you grab that 100W per seat from the 110/220VAC, 24/48VDC, or whatever, to the entertainment system on a per-seat basis or use a dedicated USB power delivery system across several seats is a decision for the engineers at Airbus, Boeing, etc. The former allows for things like more modularity and easier maintenance, the latter allows for USB's internal power management across several ports and potentially some connectivity features, so there are pros and cons to either approach.
(Score: 4, Funny) by DannyB on Wednesday June 04, @01:59PM
Southwest clearly must have mint to say carrion [wikipedia.org] which would certainly make you very sic.
I would observe that exposed terminals packed in carrion could possibly have a current flow through the carrion.
