[Editor's Comment: This is the first two parts of a planned 4-part series]
MCP: What It Is and Why It Matters—Part 1
MCP: What It Is and Why It Matters—Part 2
Imagine you have a single universal plug that fits all your devices—that's essentially what the Model Context Protocol (MCP) is for AI. MCP is an open standard (think "USB-C for AI integrations") that allows AI models to connect to many different apps and data sources in a consistent way. In simple terms, MCP lets an AI assistant talk to various software tools using a common language, instead of each tool requiring a different adapter or custom code.
So, what does this mean in practice? If you're using an AI coding assistant like Cursor or Windsurf, MCP is the shared protocol that lets that assistant use external tools on your behalf. For example, with MCP an AI model could fetch information from a database, edit a design in Figma, or control a music app—all by sending natural-language instructions through a standardized interface. You (or the AI) no longer need to manually switch contexts or learn each tool's API; the MCP "translator" bridges the gap between human language and software commands.
In a nutshell, MCP is like giving your AI assistant a universal remote control to operate all your digital devices and services. Instead of being stuck in its own world, your AI can now reach out and press the buttons of other applications safely and intelligently. This common protocol means one AI can integrate with thousands of tools as long as those tools have an MCP interface—eliminating the need for custom integrations for each new app. The result: Your AI helper becomes far more capable, able to not just chat about things but take actions in the real software you use.
[...] Without MCP, integrating an AI assistant with external tools is a bit like having a bunch of appliances each with a different plug and no universal outlet. Developers were dealing with fragmented integrations everywhere. For example, your AI IDE might use one method to get code from GitHub, another to fetch data from a database, and yet another to automate a design tool—each integration needing a custom adapter. Not only is this labor-intensive; it's brittle and doesn't scale.
MCP addresses this fragmentation head-on by offering one common protocol for all these interactions. Instead of writing separate code for each tool, a developer can implement the MCP specification and instantly make their application accessible to any AI that speaks MCP. [...] In short, MCP tackles the integration nightmare by introducing a common connective tissue, enabling AI agents to plug into new tools as easily as a laptop accepts a USB device.
How does MCP actually work under the hood? At its core, MCP follows a client–server architecture, with a twist tailored for AI-to-software communication. Let’s break down the roles:
These are lightweight adapters that run alongside a specific application or service. An MCP server exposes that application’s functionality (its “services”) in a standardized way. Think of the server as a translator embedded in the app—it knows how to take a natural-language request (from an AI) and perform the equivalent action in the app. For example, a Blender MCP server knows how to map “create a cube and apply a wood texture” onto Blender’s Python API calls. Similarly, a GitHub MCP server can take “list my open pull requests” and fetch that via the GitHub API. MCP servers typically implement a few key things:
On the other side, an AI assistant (or the platform hosting it) includes an MCP client component. This client maintains a 1:1 connection to an MCP server. In simpler terms, if the AI wants to use a particular tool, it will connect through an MCP client to that tool’s MCP server. The client’s job is to handle the communication (open a socket, send/receive messages) and present the server’s responses to the AI model. Many AI “host” programs act as an MCP client manager—e.g., Cursor (an AI IDE) can spin up an MCP client to talk to Figma’s server or Ableton’s server, as configured. The MCP client and server speak the same protocol, exchanging messages back and forth.
[...] To illustrate the flow, imagine you tell your AI assistant (in Cursor), “Hey, gather the user stats from our product’s database and generate a bar chart.” Cursor (as an MCP host) might have an MCP client for the database (say a Postgres MCP server) and another for a visualization tool. The query goes to the Postgres MCP server, which runs the actual SQL and returns the data. Then the AI might send that data to the visualization tool’s MCP server to create a chart image. Each of these steps is mediated by the MCP protocol, which handles discovering what the AI can do (“this server offers a run_query action”), invoking it, and returning results. All the while, the AI model doesn’t have to know SQL or the plotting library’s API—it just uses natural language and the MCP servers translate its intent into action.
It’s worth noting that security and control are part of architecture considerations. MCP servers run with certain permissions—for instance, a GitHub MCP server might have a token that grants read access to certain repos. Currently, configuration is manual, but the architecture anticipates adding standardized authentication in the future for robustness (more on that later). Also, communication channels are flexible: Some integrations run the MCP server inside the application process (e.g., a Unity plug-in that opens a local port), while others run as separate processes. In all cases, the architecture cleanly separates the concerns: The application side (server) and the AI side (client) meet through the protocol “in the middle.”
MCP is a fundamental shift that could reshape how we build software and use AI. For AI agents, MCP is transformative because it dramatically expands their reach while simplifying their design. Instead of hardcoding capabilities, an AI agent can now dynamically discover and use new tools via MCP. This means we can easily give an AI assistant new powers by spinning up an MCP server, without retraining the model or altering the core system. It’s analogous to how adding a new app to your smartphone suddenly gives you new functionality—here, adding a new MCP server instantly teaches your AI a new skill set.
From a developer tooling perspective, the implications are huge. Developer workflows often span dozens of tools: coding in an IDE, using GitHub for code, Jira for tickets, Figma for design, CI pipelines, browsers for testing, etc. With MCP, an AI codeveloper can hop between all these seamlessly, acting as the glue. This unlocks “composable” workflows where complex tasks are automated by the AI chaining actions across tools. For example, consider integrating design with code: With an MCP connection, your AI IDE can pull design specs from Figma and generate code, eliminating manual steps and potential miscommunications.
No more context switching, no more manual translations, no more design-to-code friction—the AI can directly read design files, create UI components, and even export assets, all without leaving the coding environment.
[...] In summary, MCP matters because it turns the dream of a universal AI assistant for developers into a practical reality. It’s the missing piece that makes our tools context aware and interoperable with AI, with immediate productivity wins (less manual glue work) and strategic advantages (future-proof, flexible integrations). The next sections will make this concrete by walking through some eye-opening demos and use cases made possible by MCP.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Barenflimski on Wednesday June 04, @02:43PM (2 children)
This is cool, but for products like Windows and other assistants like Alexa, etc.. where the "buttons" and interfaces change seemingly at random, this will be a full time job to keep this updated.
In AI's case, it will cost us .1C rise per quarter in global temperatures to keep up with these UI sinners.
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Wednesday June 04, @04:53PM
It shouldn't be keeping up with button locations, it should be able to just push the bottom with a specific ID. Power Automate is the only automation package I've personally used that can do that and I suspect it requires special access that's less than ideal to share.
(Score: 2) by kolie on Wednesday June 04, @09:54PM
That's not really how MCP's function.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by crm114 on Wednesday June 04, @02:56PM (1 child)
I know some here use scripture as their sig... so hey..
Genesis 11:4 (ASV) And they said, Come, let us build us a city, and a tower, whose top may reach unto heaven, and let us make us a name; lest we be scattered abroad upon the face of the whole earth.
Am I the only one who thinks spending $Billions on data centers, silicon, and the associated global warming... is just a bit like "let us build an AI, who's top may reach unto heaven"?
Spoiler: The account in Genesis did not end well for the venture capitalists.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 04, @05:58PM
> Am I the only one ....
No, you are not alone. NY Times on data centers from a couple of days ago:
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/06/02/business/ai-data-centers-private-equity.html [nytimes.com] [paywalled, try, https://archive.ph/2RTmr [archive.ph] ]
It's looked like a bubble to me for some time now.
(Score: 5, Funny) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday June 04, @03:00PM (5 children)
My granny took me to see Tron in the theater when it released in July of 1982.
The villain was an animated behemoth called the "Master Control Program" - or MCP.
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by crm114 on Wednesday June 04, @03:01PM
ROTFL Amen!
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Mojibake Tengu on Wednesday June 04, @04:08PM (2 children)
Burroughs MCP (yes, the original "Master Control Program", literally) was historically first operating system written in high language. A precursor to Multics.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Burroughs_MCP [wikipedia.org]
MIT freaks hated both of them so much at school so they later rather invented Unix, poorly re-created concept of an operating system just for small computers (mini architectures like PDP). And they did that with originally prototype-less portable assembler which was so broken only the third version, called 'C', of it was actually usable. Somewhat.
We suffer many of their stupid design errors as "root" security concept or "everything is a file" since then. Well, in small computers it did not matter.
Tron movie was inspired by that historical hate movement to MCP. These ancient times, the user was still considered a god, in cyberspace.
Not as a food, like today.
Rust programming language offends both my Intelligence and my Spirit.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 04, @05:46PM (1 child)
"MIT freaks hated both of them so much at school so they later rather invented Unix"
Did some chatbot churn up that hallucination or did you dream it up yourself?
Hint: Neither of the creators of Unix attended MIT
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 04, @06:11PM
Correct, Unix was not MIT.
What *was* developed at MIT in reaction to CTSS and Multics was ITS, the Incompatible Timesharing System for PDP-6 and later PDP-10 -- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Incompatible_Timesharing_System [wikipedia.org]
IANAP (I'm not a programmer), but several good friends worked on ITS and loved it. From the Wiki entry,
ITS also had an effective (if unconventional) defense against crackers. It was easy to get an account and of course newbies would often take on the challenge of killing the OS. The ITS hackers (slang for the top developers) added a "kill system" command to take all the fun out of killing the OS. Very effective!
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday June 04, @05:41PM
Played by David Warner. Amusingly, throughout his career he almost always plays villains with few exceptions.
They tried to strike down Murphy's Law as unconstitutional, but then something went wrong in the process.
(Score: 5, Touché) by Tork on Wednesday June 04, @04:04PM (5 children)
Anyone else remember ActiveX?
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Wednesday June 04, @04:59PM
Unfortunately, yes, yes I do.
[nostyle RIP 06 May 2025]
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday June 04, @05:56PM
It wasn't just ActiveX.
It was that browsers allowed four native code plugins:
1. ActiveX
2. Java Applets (not the same thing as JavaScript built in to browsers)
3. Adobe Flash
4. Microsoft Silverlight (their answer to Flash)
These plugins had access to do things that native code could do, such as create and manipulate files on the local file system with the same power as the web browser had. Oh, but it's all safe. It would be necessary for someone to go to the time and trouble to create an ActiveX plug in, or a Java Applet, or a Flash, or Silverlight in order to do any damage. And these could be digitally signed. Oh, and third parties could test them and attest to their safety. But . . . ooopsie . . . these modules could communicate with web page content via JavaScript. So once again you introduce the element of outside control reaching its fingers into your local file system. At least, that's how I seem to remember the
exploitationexplanation.
They tried to strike down Murphy's Law as unconstitutional, but then something went wrong in the process.
(Score: 4, Funny) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday June 04, @06:17PM (2 children)
No security problems here, move along.
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 05, @01:21AM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 05, @11:03AM
> commands are mixed with data
That covers nearly every general purpose computer in use today, see:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Von_Neumann_architecture [wikipedia.org]
Yes, there are exceptions, but not common.
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Friday June 06, @07:12PM
How does the AI learn what the various MCP-adapted tools do?