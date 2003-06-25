How does MCP actually work under the hood? At its core, MCP follows a client–server architecture, with a twist tailored for AI-to-software communication. Let’s break down the roles:

These are lightweight adapters that run alongside a specific application or service. An MCP server exposes that application’s functionality (its “services”) in a standardized way. Think of the server as a translator embedded in the app—it knows how to take a natural-language request (from an AI) and perform the equivalent action in the app. For example, a Blender MCP server knows how to map “create a cube and apply a wood texture” onto Blender’s Python API calls. Similarly, a GitHub MCP server can take “list my open pull requests” and fetch that via the GitHub API. MCP servers typically implement a few key things:

On the other side, an AI assistant (or the platform hosting it) includes an MCP client component. This client maintains a 1:1 connection to an MCP server. In simpler terms, if the AI wants to use a particular tool, it will connect through an MCP client to that tool’s MCP server. The client’s job is to handle the communication (open a socket, send/receive messages) and present the server’s responses to the AI model. Many AI “host” programs act as an MCP client manager—e.g., Cursor (an AI IDE) can spin up an MCP client to talk to Figma’s server or Ableton’s server, as configured. The MCP client and server speak the same protocol, exchanging messages back and forth.

[...] To illustrate the flow, imagine you tell your AI assistant (in Cursor), “Hey, gather the user stats from our product’s database and generate a bar chart.” Cursor (as an MCP host) might have an MCP client for the database (say a Postgres MCP server) and another for a visualization tool. The query goes to the Postgres MCP server, which runs the actual SQL and returns the data. Then the AI might send that data to the visualization tool’s MCP server to create a chart image. Each of these steps is mediated by the MCP protocol, which handles discovering what the AI can do (“this server offers a run_query action”), invoking it, and returning results. All the while, the AI model doesn’t have to know SQL or the plotting library’s API—it just uses natural language and the MCP servers translate its intent into action.

It’s worth noting that security and control are part of architecture considerations. MCP servers run with certain permissions—for instance, a GitHub MCP server might have a token that grants read access to certain repos. Currently, configuration is manual, but the architecture anticipates adding standardized authentication in the future for robustness (more on that later). Also, communication channels are flexible: Some integrations run the MCP server inside the application process (e.g., a Unity plug-in that opens a local port), while others run as separate processes. In all cases, the architecture cleanly separates the concerns: The application side (server) and the AI side (client) meet through the protocol “in the middle.”

MCP is a fundamental shift that could reshape how we build software and use AI. For AI agents, MCP is transformative because it dramatically expands their reach while simplifying their design. Instead of hardcoding capabilities, an AI agent can now dynamically discover and use new tools via MCP. This means we can easily give an AI assistant new powers by spinning up an MCP server, without retraining the model or altering the core system. It’s analogous to how adding a new app to your smartphone suddenly gives you new functionality—here, adding a new MCP server instantly teaches your AI a new skill set.

From a developer tooling perspective, the implications are huge. Developer workflows often span dozens of tools: coding in an IDE, using GitHub for code, Jira for tickets, Figma for design, CI pipelines, browsers for testing, etc. With MCP, an AI codeveloper can hop between all these seamlessly, acting as the glue. This unlocks “composable” workflows where complex tasks are automated by the AI chaining actions across tools. For example, consider integrating design with code: With an MCP connection, your AI IDE can pull design specs from Figma and generate code, eliminating manual steps and potential miscommunications.

No more context switching, no more manual translations, no more design-to-code friction—the AI can directly read design files, create UI components, and even export assets, all without leaving the coding environment.

[...] In summary, MCP matters because it turns the dream of a universal AI assistant for developers into a practical reality. It’s the missing piece that makes our tools context aware and interoperable with AI, with immediate productivity wins (less manual glue work) and strategic advantages (future-proof, flexible integrations). The next sections will make this concrete by walking through some eye-opening demos and use cases made possible by MCP.