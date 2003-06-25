A large study of "Trust, attitudes and use of artificial intelligence" completed by KPMG and MBS. Apparently people like AI. They trust it. They believe it will bring great benefits. They use it in their work, some apparently don't believe they can do their work without AI anymore. Also they don't bother to check if the AI is correct or not in its output. All good. Trust friend computer!

Led by the University of Melbourne in collaboration with KPMG, Trust, attitudes and use of Artificial Intelligence: A global study 2025, surveyed more than 48,000 people across 47 countries to explore the impact AI is having on individuals and organizations. It is one of the most wide-ranging global studies into the public's trust, use, and attitudes towards AI to date.

• 66% of people use AI regularly, and 83% believe the use of AI will result in a wide range of benefits.

• Yet, trust remains a critical challenge: only 46% of people globally are willing to trust AI systems.

• There is a public mandate for national and international AI regulation with 70% believing regulation is needed.

• Many rely on AI output without evaluating accuracy (66%) and are making mistakes in their work due to AI (56%).

However, the use of AI at work is also creating complex risks for organisations. Almost half of employees admit to using AI in ways that contravene company policies, including uploading sensitive company information into free public AI tools like ChatGPT.

What makes these risks challenging to manage is over half (57%) of employees say they hide their use of AI and present AI-generated work as their own.

AI [increases] the security risk at work. Or they don't want to let their employer know that they could easily be replaced by a bot.